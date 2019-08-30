Demonised, branded homosexuals, 57 youngsters seek justice

One year after their arrest in Lagos by the police, 57 suspected homosexuals claim there is no proof of evidence against them, reports WALE ELEGBEDE

He looks forlorn and dejected. His countenance, despite his charming and colourful appearance signified a young man who is disturbed and worried about what has become of his life over the past 365 days. Apparently, whatever is agitating his mind is miles away from his age.

“When I got back from prison, my family had a meeting and they said I wanted to spoil the family name and they ostracised me because they are angry that I was caught and paraded with homosexuals.

“Till date, my cousins refused to have anything to do with me. Many of my friends left me while my neighbours in Bariga make open mockery of me. The stigma also forced me out of the university; it has been a harrowing experience for me over the last one year.”

This is the howling of a 26-year-old man, Smart Joel, who was arrested over a year ago alongside 56 other young men by the men of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly being homosexuals. The police said they were tipped off by men of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

The police had, in the early hours of Sunday, August 26, 2018, stormed a hotel located at Adenrele Street, Egbeda, and arrested the 57 suspects for allegedly gathering to conduct initiation rites into the homosexual/gay club.

The then state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, said the suspects were apprehended about 2a.m.

He said: “The DPOs stormed the venue about 2a.m. On arrival, young men, numbering over 80, were met in a hall taking different types of drinks, including Tramadol and ‘Shisha’ laced with substances suspected to be marijuana. As soon as they sighted the police, they ran in different directions. However, the team arrested 57 of them.

“Even though homosexualism is an offence, arranging elaborate initiation rites for young men as homosexuals is, to say the least, very worrisome.”

But when paraded before journalists a few days after their arrest, the suspects denied being gays, stating that they were only at the place to celebrate a birthday party with a certain James Daniel.

In Nigeria, same-sex relationship or marriage is a crime and a conviction could attract up to 14 years in prison. The country signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA) into law in January 2014.

Regardless of the back and forth between the police and the suspects, the command on August 30, 2018, arraigned them before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court presided by Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye.

The prosecutor, Cyril Ajufor, told the court that the defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge and the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 52(a) and 43(1) cap, CH, C17, Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

But still holding on to their claims, the 57 suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) and the court admitted them to bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with one surety each. She subsequently adjourned the case till September 10, 2018 for mention.

The suspects arraigned before the court are Segun Ade (24), Afolabi David (20), Azees Tunde (22), Adedokun Pelumi (22), Smart Joel (25), Ehiose Elvis (20) Ridwan Jamiu (24), Friday John (21), Godswill Kola (22), Chibuike Nuel Charles (23), Prince Collins (23), Daniel Ayo (22), Edeh Amechi (20), Alozie Osita (21) and Kelvin Nwachukwu (23).

Others included Odika Emmanuel (25), Kojo Emme (27), Adewole Michael (27), Daniel Sokan (23), Alabi Lekan (21) and Seun Odu (26).

Curiously, one year after the arrest and arraignment, the case appears stalled and the fate of the suspects whose age range is between 20 and 28, is still hanging with charges preferred against them undergoing different amendments.

“It has been exactly one year that these boys have been arrested and detained. I can tell you, as at the last time we were in court, not a single charge has been preferred against them. I was in court personally on the last adjourned date and I tried to move the magistrate to strike out the case because as far as I’m concerned, there is no case before the court because there is no charge,” said Oludare Falana, a lawyer who represents some of the suspects at a press conference organised to seek justice for the suspects by the Initiative for Equal Rights in Lagos on Monday.

“But in her wisdom, she said no, that she is going to adjourn. Counsel to the police mentioned that they are trying to put heads together and charge them before a Federal High Court, that it was a federal offence,” he said.

Explaining how he was drafted into the issue, Falana said, “I was contacted about a year ago with respect to the unlawful arrest and detention of the 57 boys. Initially, when we were contacted, our brief was to stand in for them in court.

“The boys were detained under Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Lagos State which allows you to hold an accused person which you have not been able to charge to court within 24 hours. And from what I’ve gathered, the reason the police did this was because, according to them, they are still carrying out their investigations.

“The magistrate granted these boys bail and we ensured that their bail conditions were met and they were left off the hook, at least temporarily.”

Falana averred that the charge against the boys was not signed and was not filed.

“I am not unaware of the fact that there is a law that prohibits same-sex marriage. The question here is this, if the constitution has guaranteed their freedom of association, freedom to assemble together, that fundamentally-guaranteed freedom cannot be taken away at the whims and caprice of anybody including the state. Anybody can gather, that is what the constitution says. The constitution never mentioned that boys must not stay together or girls must not assemble.

“If you’re going to charge people to court, you must give us the proof of evidence. The proof of evidence is everything you were able to gather together during your investigation which informed your decision to charge them to court. From my understanding and my interaction with some of these boys, they were in a party, so how do you prove to the whole world that they were engaged in same-sex? We have 57 boys, who is having sex with the other? How were they doing it?” he queried.

Looking beyond the allegations and what may eventually become of the personality and future of the 57 boys after they have been allegedly accused of being homosexuals, the legal practitioner said “these boys have been shown to the whole world as homosexuals, as criminals. At the end of the day, if the state cannot prefer a charge against them in one year, it tells a lot about whatever is wrong with their investigation.

“Secondly, how are you going to make up for this stigmatisation? Are you going to take them back on air and say we are sorry these boys are not whom we thought they are? How do you ameliorate their pains in terms of re-creating the wrong impression you have given the whole world?”

Describing his experience from the point of arrest and eventual release on bail as horrific, Joel, who claimed he dropped out of university as a second-year undergraduate due to the stigma of the issue, said they thought it was just an ordinary arrest that they could bail themselves from, but they were shocked to see the police transferring them from one police station to another.

He said: “On Monday, the 27th of August, 2018, we went to the Commissioner of Police’s office in Ikeja to see him. It was then it dawned on me that we are in a bigger problem than we thought. We couldn’t believe it as we saw journalists and television stations with the commissioner of police. They asked us questions and we answered to the best of our knowledge.

“From there we went to court on Tuesday, 28th. She (the magistrate) granted us bail. We were taken to Ikoyi Prison that Tuesday night. I thought when we get to prison I’d just mind my business till I get out, not knowing that before we got there, the news had gone viral that they were bringing 57 gays from the court.

“So as we were going through the stages of registration in the prison, they tortured us. The warders saw a lot of the things that happened;, they didn’t caution them to stop. They were even part of the prisoners that did a lot of things. I can remember a female warder used a cane to beat one of us saying ‘I can see you, you look like gay.’ At the police station too, one of the policemen used cane on some of the guys.

“As you are entering, the ‘officers’ of the cell line up with their horse-whip and belt to beat us; that we are gays. From my cell, I could hear the cries of the others as they were tortured in their own cells. We were forced to call our family members to send in money to their accounts or recharge cards for us to even sit down on a space. So you choose which one is preferable to you. Either you pay N50,000 to sleep on a mattress. The next morning, during another registration, about five of us fainted.”

Lamenting that he was never a gay, another of the suspects, James, who came to the press conference with his mother, said his world had crumbled on the account of the allegation.

He said: “People call me a lot of names in the public especially in my area in Bariga, I cannot count the number of times people have shouted gay, gay at me. Also, my customers who patronise my laundry business stopped bringing clothes to me. One even told me that she could not give me clothes to wash because they don’t know what would happen to her son when I return the clothes to them in their house.”

On his part, Daniel, who was the party’s celebrant, said although he escaped being arrested by a whisker, the publication of his name as one of those involved in the alleged homosexual acts had cost him better part of his career and life.

He said: “I was sacked at my place of work because of this issue. My sister that I was staying with asked me to leave her house. Many of my family members are no longer talking to me and life has been tough for me.”

Speaking on the need for justice for the 57 young men, the Executive Director of The Initiative for Equal Rights, Xeenarh Mohammed, said “the suspects have been demonised by their families and friends after their arrest by the police”.

“The reason we are here today is because of the miscarriage of justice that has been done here in Lagos State both by the police and the entire legal system,” Mohammed, whose organisation champions human rights and justice, said.

Questioning the delay in the trial of the suspects, one year after, she said, “Today is exactly a year since the people at a birthday party were arrested, detained for days, maltreated and they’ve still not seen justice. They’ve been branded as criminals, displayed to the rest of the world and they have not had a chance to clear their names.

“Their families have demonised them, they’ve lost friends, opportunities; some have been thrown out of school. The police continue to drag their feet. We got involved with the case of these boys after they were displayed on television and the police commissioner claimed that they were gays.

“We didn’t know what law they had broken and why they were brandished on television. We got in touch with them, they didn’t have legal representation.”

