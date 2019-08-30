Metro and Crime
Demonised, branded homosexuals, 57 youngsters seek justice
One year after their arrest in Lagos by the police, 57 suspected homosexuals claim there is no proof of evidence against them, reports WALE ELEGBEDE
He looks forlorn and dejected. His countenance, despite his charming and colourful appearance signified a young man who is disturbed and worried about what has become of his life over the past 365 days. Apparently, whatever is agitating his mind is miles away from his age.
“When I got back from prison, my family had a meeting and they said I wanted to spoil the family name and they ostracised me because they are angry that I was caught and paraded with homosexuals.
“Till date, my cousins refused to have anything to do with me. Many of my friends left me while my neighbours in Bariga make open mockery of me. The stigma also forced me out of the university; it has been a harrowing experience for me over the last one year.”
This is the howling of a 26-year-old man, Smart Joel, who was arrested over a year ago alongside 56 other young men by the men of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly being homosexuals. The police said they were tipped off by men of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).
The police had, in the early hours of Sunday, August 26, 2018, stormed a hotel located at Adenrele Street, Egbeda, and arrested the 57 suspects for allegedly gathering to conduct initiation rites into the homosexual/gay club.
The then state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, said the suspects were apprehended about 2a.m.
He said: “The DPOs stormed the venue about 2a.m. On arrival, young men, numbering over 80, were met in a hall taking different types of drinks, including Tramadol and ‘Shisha’ laced with substances suspected to be marijuana. As soon as they sighted the police, they ran in different directions. However, the team arrested 57 of them.
“Even though homosexualism is an offence, arranging elaborate initiation rites for young men as homosexuals is, to say the least, very worrisome.”
But when paraded before journalists a few days after their arrest, the suspects denied being gays, stating that they were only at the place to celebrate a birthday party with a certain James Daniel.
In Nigeria, same-sex relationship or marriage is a crime and a conviction could attract up to 14 years in prison. The country signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA) into law in January 2014.
Regardless of the back and forth between the police and the suspects, the command on August 30, 2018, arraigned them before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court presided by Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye.
The prosecutor, Cyril Ajufor, told the court that the defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge and the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 52(a) and 43(1) cap, CH, C17, Vol. 3, laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.
But still holding on to their claims, the 57 suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) and the court admitted them to bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with one surety each. She subsequently adjourned the case till September 10, 2018 for mention.
The suspects arraigned before the court are Segun Ade (24), Afolabi David (20), Azees Tunde (22), Adedokun Pelumi (22), Smart Joel (25), Ehiose Elvis (20) Ridwan Jamiu (24), Friday John (21), Godswill Kola (22), Chibuike Nuel Charles (23), Prince Collins (23), Daniel Ayo (22), Edeh Amechi (20), Alozie Osita (21) and Kelvin Nwachukwu (23).
Others included Odika Emmanuel (25), Kojo Emme (27), Adewole Michael (27), Daniel Sokan (23), Alabi Lekan (21) and Seun Odu (26).
Curiously, one year after the arrest and arraignment, the case appears stalled and the fate of the suspects whose age range is between 20 and 28, is still hanging with charges preferred against them undergoing different amendments.
“It has been exactly one year that these boys have been arrested and detained. I can tell you, as at the last time we were in court, not a single charge has been preferred against them. I was in court personally on the last adjourned date and I tried to move the magistrate to strike out the case because as far as I’m concerned, there is no case before the court because there is no charge,” said Oludare Falana, a lawyer who represents some of the suspects at a press conference organised to seek justice for the suspects by the Initiative for Equal Rights in Lagos on Monday.
“But in her wisdom, she said no, that she is going to adjourn. Counsel to the police mentioned that they are trying to put heads together and charge them before a Federal High Court, that it was a federal offence,” he said.
Explaining how he was drafted into the issue, Falana said, “I was contacted about a year ago with respect to the unlawful arrest and detention of the 57 boys. Initially, when we were contacted, our brief was to stand in for them in court.
“The boys were detained under Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Lagos State which allows you to hold an accused person which you have not been able to charge to court within 24 hours. And from what I’ve gathered, the reason the police did this was because, according to them, they are still carrying out their investigations.
“The magistrate granted these boys bail and we ensured that their bail conditions were met and they were left off the hook, at least temporarily.”
Falana averred that the charge against the boys was not signed and was not filed.
“I am not unaware of the fact that there is a law that prohibits same-sex marriage. The question here is this, if the constitution has guaranteed their freedom of association, freedom to assemble together, that fundamentally-guaranteed freedom cannot be taken away at the whims and caprice of anybody including the state. Anybody can gather, that is what the constitution says. The constitution never mentioned that boys must not stay together or girls must not assemble.
“If you’re going to charge people to court, you must give us the proof of evidence. The proof of evidence is everything you were able to gather together during your investigation which informed your decision to charge them to court. From my understanding and my interaction with some of these boys, they were in a party, so how do you prove to the whole world that they were engaged in same-sex? We have 57 boys, who is having sex with the other? How were they doing it?” he queried.
Looking beyond the allegations and what may eventually become of the personality and future of the 57 boys after they have been allegedly accused of being homosexuals, the legal practitioner said “these boys have been shown to the whole world as homosexuals, as criminals. At the end of the day, if the state cannot prefer a charge against them in one year, it tells a lot about whatever is wrong with their investigation.
“Secondly, how are you going to make up for this stigmatisation? Are you going to take them back on air and say we are sorry these boys are not whom we thought they are? How do you ameliorate their pains in terms of re-creating the wrong impression you have given the whole world?”
Describing his experience from the point of arrest and eventual release on bail as horrific, Joel, who claimed he dropped out of university as a second-year undergraduate due to the stigma of the issue, said they thought it was just an ordinary arrest that they could bail themselves from, but they were shocked to see the police transferring them from one police station to another.
He said: “On Monday, the 27th of August, 2018, we went to the Commissioner of Police’s office in Ikeja to see him. It was then it dawned on me that we are in a bigger problem than we thought. We couldn’t believe it as we saw journalists and television stations with the commissioner of police. They asked us questions and we answered to the best of our knowledge.
“From there we went to court on Tuesday, 28th. She (the magistrate) granted us bail. We were taken to Ikoyi Prison that Tuesday night. I thought when we get to prison I’d just mind my business till I get out, not knowing that before we got there, the news had gone viral that they were bringing 57 gays from the court.
“So as we were going through the stages of registration in the prison, they tortured us. The warders saw a lot of the things that happened;, they didn’t caution them to stop. They were even part of the prisoners that did a lot of things. I can remember a female warder used a cane to beat one of us saying ‘I can see you, you look like gay.’ At the police station too, one of the policemen used cane on some of the guys.
“As you are entering, the ‘officers’ of the cell line up with their horse-whip and belt to beat us; that we are gays. From my cell, I could hear the cries of the others as they were tortured in their own cells. We were forced to call our family members to send in money to their accounts or recharge cards for us to even sit down on a space. So you choose which one is preferable to you. Either you pay N50,000 to sleep on a mattress. The next morning, during another registration, about five of us fainted.”
Lamenting that he was never a gay, another of the suspects, James, who came to the press conference with his mother, said his world had crumbled on the account of the allegation.
He said: “People call me a lot of names in the public especially in my area in Bariga, I cannot count the number of times people have shouted gay, gay at me. Also, my customers who patronise my laundry business stopped bringing clothes to me. One even told me that she could not give me clothes to wash because they don’t know what would happen to her son when I return the clothes to them in their house.”
On his part, Daniel, who was the party’s celebrant, said although he escaped being arrested by a whisker, the publication of his name as one of those involved in the alleged homosexual acts had cost him better part of his career and life.
He said: “I was sacked at my place of work because of this issue. My sister that I was staying with asked me to leave her house. Many of my family members are no longer talking to me and life has been tough for me.”
Speaking on the need for justice for the 57 young men, the Executive Director of The Initiative for Equal Rights, Xeenarh Mohammed, said “the suspects have been demonised by their families and friends after their arrest by the police”.
“The reason we are here today is because of the miscarriage of justice that has been done here in Lagos State both by the police and the entire legal system,” Mohammed, whose organisation champions human rights and justice, said.
Questioning the delay in the trial of the suspects, one year after, she said, “Today is exactly a year since the people at a birthday party were arrested, detained for days, maltreated and they’ve still not seen justice. They’ve been branded as criminals, displayed to the rest of the world and they have not had a chance to clear their names.
“Their families have demonised them, they’ve lost friends, opportunities; some have been thrown out of school. The police continue to drag their feet. We got involved with the case of these boys after they were displayed on television and the police commissioner claimed that they were gays.
“We didn’t know what law they had broken and why they were brandished on television. We got in touch with them, they didn’t have legal representation.”
Metro and Crime
Battle over imo assets: Ihedioha orders Okorocha’s arrest
- Thugs attack property recovery c’ttee members in ex-gov’s house
The administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State yesterday ordered the arrest of former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, for alleged assault on a government official, Mr. Jasper Ndubuaku.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Uche Onyeaguocha, gave the order after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at Okorocha’s residence in Owerri, the state capital.
Onyeaguocha said that the state had also placed Okorocha on security watch and urged Imo State citizens to arrest him and alert the government whenever they found him in the state.
Earlier yesterday, thugs attacked members of the Committee on Recovery of Movable Government Assets at Okorocha’s house.
The committee had gone to the former governor’s house to recover 20 security and protocol vehicles, four speedboats donated to the state by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the only serviceable crane owned by the state used to install and repair street lights, over 100 streetlight poles, among other things.
Unfortunately for the committee members, they walked into an ambush.
The thugs stationed on the premises stripped the head of the recovery team and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Security Matters, JNdubuaku, and pushed him into the gutter where they flogged him.
Some passers-by received the beating of their lives.
A trending video shows Ndubuaku being flogged by the arm-bearing thugs inside the gutter.
It was learnt that members of the committee had gone to the Spibat home of Okorocha in Owerri to recover some of the government properties still kept on the premises.
On getting to the place, members of the committee met the security operatives made up of the military and police guarding the house, who requested to know why they had come.
A witness told New Telegraph that Ndubuaku brandished a warrant from the court and equally gave the security men the list of things they were coming to collect.
Trouble, however, started when the security men told Ndubuaku to go across the road and wait for them to confirm whether or not the properties were still inside the compound.
As Ndubuaku and his committee members waited across the road, more than 50 youths mostly armed allegedly came out of Okorocha’s house and attacked the committee members. Many members of the committee fled, leaving their chairman behind.
The rampaging thugs pounced on Ndubuaku who fell into the gutter.
Speaking with journalists after the incident, Ndubuaku said he and his committee members had gone to the former governor’s house with a court order to retrieve the items that were still kept in his house.
The chairman said the security men at the gate cooperated with him and asked him to stay aside while they were checking things out.
He said: “I saw over 50 boys inside the premises all bearing arms. But I wasn’t afraid because I was on a genuine course. But one thing I noticed is that those boys didn’t look local.
“As we stepped aside, the boys numbering more than 50 stormed out and charged at us. They started shooting at me and when that didn’t work, they stabbed me but could not cut me. So they tore my clothes while I was still inside the gutter.”
The chairman said from what he witnessed, some people wanted to plunge the state into anarchy.
Ndubuaku, however, vowed not to give up, insisting that those properties must be recovered.
However, Okorocha’s media aide, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, dismissed Ndubuaku’s claims as untrue, saying the former governor had not been in Owerri for days now.
According to him, Ndubuaku had wanted to invade the private residence of Okorocha before he was stopped
He said: “They were about to surge into the Sipbat residence of the former governor when the information came and youths with sympathy for the former governor rushed to the place to stop them.”
But the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, and SSG confirmed the attack to journalists at a joint news briefing in Owerri.
They announced that a citizen’s arrest had been declared on Okorocha over the incident.
They claimed that Okorocha hired thugs to attack Ndubuaku.
They said that the Senator representing Imo West would be arrested and prosecuted anytime he entered the state.
The incident came barely 24 hours after traditional rulers in the state issued a stern warning to Okorocha against disrupting the activities of the recovery team.
The commissioner of police said that police would investigate the senator’s involvement in the matter.
Metro and Crime
Customs impounds 16 exotic cars, fake drugs worth N502m
Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Imo State, said it impounded 16 exotic vehicles and 4338 bags of foreign rice and other items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N501.7 million between June and August this year.
The zonal controller, FOU Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Mr. Kayode Olusemire, disclosed this at the weekend.
Olusemire, who took journalists to witness the seizures in Benin, Edo State, also said that one truck load of fake pharmaceutical drugs, Chakarain Xtra Tablet, with DPV of N57 million, was intercepted by the Customs officials on Benin-Ore Expressway.
He said seven persons were arrested in connection with importation of the rice.
The controller listed the items impounded during the period to include bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser (2013), Toyota Land Cruiser (2012), Lexus IS 250 (2006), Mercedes Benz 4Matic MLS (2012 model), four Toyota Venza, and three Toyota Hilux (2018, 2017, 2016 models).
He also said that 595 bags of foreign rice were concealed in Dangote Cement truck with bags of cement at the back as well as hundreds of other bags of foreign rice concealed with household wares and plastics. Bales of used clothing and tyres were also seized during the period.
Olusemire, who said the vehicles would be forfeited to the Federal Government, said the smugglers were being decimated and losing a lot of money daily as a result of not doing the right thing.
He said: “Look at these cars that people bought from overseas. They know they should go to the Customs to pay duty on them but they would not. Importation of cars is not banned by the government, but if you are bringing them into the country you must pay duties to government so that the government will use same to work for its citizens.”
Olusemire described it as pure economic sabotage for people to buy exotic cars without wanting to pay import duties to the Federal Government.
The controller said anyone buying vehicles from dealers in the country should always request for the C-number of such vehicles and reach out to any Customs office in that state to confirm whether duties were paid on the vehicles or not.
He said: “The thousands of bags of rice and most of the cars you see here were smuggled from the borders and not from the ports. If you go through the ports and duty was paid, we only check to confirm the duty paid was enough, if it’s not enough, we tell you what must be done.
“This Mercedes Benz 4Matic was accosted this morning and duty paid was not enough. That is why we seized it and brought it here until the importer complies with standard practice.”
On the chances of the owners of the vehicles coming to reclaim them, the controller said his men were already looking for such persons to properly prosecute them for sabotaging the country’s economy.
On people selling foreign rice in the markets, he said his men were looking for genuine information that would lead them to warehouses where foreign rice was sold because, according to him, nobody has been given the licence to import foreign rice through the borders.
He added: “This is because we have arable land across the country where rice can be grown in commercial quantity especially in place such as Abakiliki, Kebbi, Anambra, Offada, Lagos, Adamawa and so on. We have rice there and rice from there is in the markets. And the local rice is far more nutritious than foreign rice.
“One of the problems associated with the foreign rice is that most of them are expired. If you must import foreign rice, you must go through the ports. Why would anyone even go through the ports to bring rice when we have very arable land all over the country that produce this food in abundance?”
Kayode expressed happiness that Customs continuous efforts had reduced smuggling activities to the barest minimum.
He said: “That is why smugglers are devising very clandestine means of smuggling goods into the country. Example is this Dangote truck that has 595 bags of foreign rice concealed with bags of cement at the back. There are others who used GP thanks and silos to smuggle rice and other banned goods like used clothing, used tyres and others. But our target is to completely stop smuggling of contraband into country.”
Metro and Crime
Police accused of killing 21-year-old man
Policemen from Badagry Police Station have been accused of causing the death of a 21-year-old man at the Badagry area of Lagos State.
According to witnesses, the deceased, Kenneth Akachukwu Ogbonna, died after policemen from Badagry station, stormed the community on Tuesday about 8p.m.
The policemen were alleged to have gone into the community to raid a popular bar, Pathfinder Bar, around Marina Badagry area, when the policemen entered the place. The bar is located by the sea side.
It was learnt that on sighting the policemen, all those in the bar, including the deceased, took to their heels. In the heat of the panic and confusion, Ogbonna fell into the sea.
According to witnesses, policemen stopped divers, who were willing to rescue Ogbonna, to leave him to drown.
The community is still protesting against the actions of the policemen. Ogbonna’s body has not been recovered as at the time of this report.
Metro and Crime
Siblings abducted in front of mosque
Panic has gripped residents of Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos State, following the disappearance of two siblings.
The children, Lateef Ibrahim (five) and Nimota Ibrahim (three), were believed to have been abducted.
The siblings were stolen on August 25, about 7p.m., at Raimin Street, in a shop, located opposite a mosque.
The children’s mother, Mrs. Rashidat Ibrahim, usually keep them with an elderly woman, whenever she is going to the market. When she returns in the evening, she would stop at the shop to pick them.
On that fateful Sunday, the old woman left the siblings and her own grand children in her shop to pray in the mosque, she returned to find Lateef and Nimota missing.
“This is not the first time I left the children with the elderly woman. When I was about going out that fateful day, I dropped them at the Arabic school. I asked them to stay with Mama when they were through with school. When I came back from the market to take my children, they were not in the woman’s shop. In fact, when I came, I saw the old woman praying in the mosque.
“I thought some of our neighbours took them home. I rushed home only to be told that they were not there. I dashed back to the mosque and found the old woman, who was through with her prayers, screaming and searching for them. People in the mosque came to join in searching for the children.
“Instead of the woman to take her grandchildren and my children to the mosque, she left them behind. To my surprise, the kidnappers didn’t abduct her grandchildren, only my children. I’m begging the police to rescue my children,” the distraught mother said.
The children’s father, Mr. Amoo Ibrahim, said Rashidat was his second wife and that he was not living with them.
He said: “The children live with their mother at Ekunjimi Street, Orile-Iganmu, where I rented an apartment for them. Whenever their mother is going to market, she would drop them at the old woman’s shop. The shop is in front of the mosque, where the woman sells fruits. The old woman’s grandchildren were also with them in that shop.
“On the fateful day of the incident, I had visited them in the morning before going out. I was yet to get home when I received a phone call from my wife that she returned from the market to pick our children, but couldn’t find them. I was surprised; I left everything I was doing and rushed down to Orile. Unfortunately, when I got to the mosque, a crowd had gathered. Everyone was searching for our children. The grandchildren of the old woman were not taken. I wasn’t comfortable; I asked the elderly woman why her grandchildren were not abducted, she said she left them all in the shop and went to the mosque to pray.”
Amoo said that after searching the community, they went to the Amukoko Police Station to lodge a complaint. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Amukoko Police Station promised to do everything possible to find and rescue the children.
He added: “I have been to different spiritual homes to seek help in order to get them back. I have incurred a lot of debt. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police should come to our rescue.”
When contacted yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, promised to get back to our correspondent. But as the time of filing in this report, he was yet to respond to our correspondent.
Metro and Crime
Gunmen kill Catholic priest in Taraba
… IGP orders security beef around clergymen, worship places
Gunmen yesterday killed a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. David Tanko, in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.
The Chairman of the local government, Mr. Shiban Tikari, confirmed the killing while speaking with journalists in Jalingo.
Tikari said the priest was ambushed and killed by bandits on his way to a meeting to resolve the crisis between the Tiv and their Jakun neighbours in Kufai Amadu community in Takum.
“After killing him, the attackers set him and his car on fire,’’ he said.
Tikari said that Tanko was an indigene of Wukari Local Government Area of the state.
He fingered people he described as Tiv militia for the killing, alleging that the militia was responsible for other attacks that had claimed lives and property in Southern Taraba.
Taraba State has witnessed a series of deadly attacks in recent months with the most recent taking place in the Wukari Local Government Area.
Donga and Takum local government areas have also witnessed bloody incidents.
Many people in Tor-Damsa community in Donga Local Government have been rendered homeless, following relentless attacks by militia groups.
Reacting to Tanko’s killing, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday ordered Commissioners of Police in the 36 states’ of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to beef-up security around the clergy as well as places of worship.
While condemning the dastardly act by yet-to-be-apprehended gunmen, the IG ordered the police to identify, arrest and punish the killers.
Also, the Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, was killed by suspected herdsmen early this month. The alleged killers were later arrested by the police.
The Pariah Priest of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno, Eziagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Fr. Clement Ugwu, was also murdered in similar circumstances about six months ago.
In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said the IG called for public support, to contain crime and criminality in the country.
He said: “The Inspector-General of Police has given marching orders to the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State Command to fish-out the killers of Rev. Father David Tanko who was gruesomely murdered in the most inhuman and barbaric manner by unknown persons in the early hours of today, 29th August, 2019, at Kpankufu village on Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu village in Taraba State.
“The IG condoles with the Catholic Family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident. He also expresses deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country and has directed Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to henceforth pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres nationwide.
“The IG has further directed the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident.”
Meanwhile, the IG enjoined the people to be calm and give maximum support to the police in the bid towards unravelling the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding Tanko’s killing.
This was as he reassured the nation that the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act would not go undetected and unpunished.
Metro and Crime
IRT smashes thieving gang run by family members
Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have smashed a thieving gang allegedly run by only family members.
According to the police, two have been arrested, while one is on the run. Police described them as “family of criminals.”
The suspects are Aderemi Ali and Habbi Ali (brothers) as well as their cousin, Olaseum Ismali. Police said that while Ismali burgled shops, Aderemi specialised in stealing tricycles, which he usually gives to Habbi to sell.
Ismali (31) was alleged to have broken into several shops across major states, within South-West part of the country. Ismali was arrested by operatives of IRT, alongside Aderemi.
Ismali blamed his father, a Muslim cleric, for his criminal activities. According to him, if not that his father married too many wives and couldn’t take care of him and his siblings; he wouldn’t have taken to crime. Ironically, Ismali has three wives and uses proceeds accrued from breaking into shops to take care of his wives and children. He confessed to have also built a house through money made from stealing.
A police source said: “Ismali has burgled several shops in Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Lagos states. The suspect specialised in stealing several bags of rice and sugar. He also has a penchant for stealing generators, electronic appliances and vehicle batteries, among other things.”
It was learnt that Ismali ran into trouble recently after IRT operatives, led by a by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, got information about his activities and kept him under surveillance. He was eventually arrested after police arrested Aderemi.
The police source added: “Ismali would visit a target shop and survey the quantities of goods in the shop. When it’s night time, he would drive close to the shop and wait. He waits until the shop has closed for the day, and when he is sure the shop has no security guards, he strikes, carting away as many goods as his vehicle could carry.
“Ismali is from a family of criminals. IRT operatives used him as bait to catch Aderemi. It may interest you to know that Ismali and Aderemi are cousins. Ismali burgled people’s shops across the South-West, while Habbi, who is yet to be arrested, specialised in stealing tricycles. He hands them over to his elder brother, Aderemi to sell.”
Speaking with journalists, Ismali said: “I dropped out of school when I was in junior secondary school (II) because my mother couldn’t afford to pay my school fees. My father was an Islamic cleric and had too many wives. My mother was left with the sole responsibility of caring for my siblings and I. I went to learn ‘aluminium engineering’ in 2010, but while an apprentice, I impregnated my girlfriend.”
The suspect continued: “There was so much pressure on me. I had to quit my apprenticeship. I went into commercial cycling. My wife finally walked out of the relationship. But I am still paying the child’s school fees. In 2015, I met Olakunle in Epe. I carried him on my motorcycle and we got talking. He told me that he was into stealing from shops. Our first operation together was at Osogbo. We were three that went for that operation. We looted a shop and stole 12 bags of sugar.
“I was given N12,000 as my share. We went for another operation at Ikire, Osun State, where we stole a generator. I was given N5,000 after it was sold. The third operation was at Ibadan; we stole 10 bags of rice. I was given N15,000 after it was sold. I had a fight with Alimi and I returned to Epe, to meet my brothers. They gave me N200,000, which I used to buy a car. I started using the car as a cab. I plied Ibadan to Ibeju-Ode route. After a while, I became greedy and started thinking that the money I was making from the taxi job was poor, so I went back to breaking and entry.”
He recalled that his first operation, after quitting taxi driving, was at Ijebu-Ode. He said that he went with Kehinde Osha. They stole 15 bags of sugar and sold them. He disclosed that he gave Osha N40,000 out of the N150,000.”
He was having a field day, breaking and entering different shops, cutting across different states, when he was arrested and sent to Ikoyi Prison. He stayed in the prison for two months, but was later granted bail. But Ismali returned to his old ways.
He said: “I target less busy areas. Before I strike, I take time to monitor and look for shops that have large quantities of bags of rice and sugar. When I identified a shop, I sleep close to it, to know the level of security around there. If security guards are there and saw me, I lie that I was a traveller, caught by the night and wanted to sleep until daylight to continue my journey. If there are no security guards, I break into the targeted shop and cart away bags of rice or sugar.”
He also explained that most times when he steals tyres, he sells them to Yakubu Kareem, residing in Ibadan.
He said when he burgled a shop in Ijebu-Ode, he stole 25 brand new tyres and 75 batteries, which he sold to Aderemi Ayoade.
Metro and Crime
LG chairman foils sale of week-old baby in Edo
The Chairman, Etsako-Central Local Government of Edo, Mr John Akhigbe, on Thursday pledged to ensure the survival and upkeep of a week-old baby girl, whose teenage mother allegedly attempted to sell after birth.
Akhigbe gave the pledge at the Irua Primary Healthcare Centre in Fugar, where the baby was delivered.
The council chairman who was on routine visit to health facilities in the area, said he got wind of the attempt to sell the baby and decided to visit the centre.
He said the council was in the process of documenting who would be the custodian of the baby since the mother and her family had the intention of selling her.
According to the chairman, the primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property; hence the life of the little baby must be protected by government.
“Here in Edo, there is no baby factory where babies are sold, like in some parts of the country.
“As the chairman of the local government, I will do everything possible to see to the survival of the child,’’ he said.
Akhigbe directed the security operatives to investigate and arrest all those behind the attempt to sell the baby.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the baby was delivered by a 15-year-old girl, who resides in the council area.
Metro and Crime
NAPTIP nabs 62-year-old man for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Benin Zonal Command, has taken into custody, a 62 years old cobbler, Chukwudi Agustine, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, the Benin Zonal Comnander, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Benin, that the victim who is a student, also helps her mother to sell “Zobo”, a locally made beverage drink.
Nwanwenne said the suspect had purchased N50 worth of Zobo from the victim and gave her N500 note.
“The little girl, who had no change, agreed to come for her money after the day’s sales because she was familiar with the suspect and the environment.
“Two weeks later, the victim went back to the suspect’s shop to collect her money but she did not meet him there.
“She was however, directed by the suspect’s apprentice to his house. When she knocked at his door, the suspect dragged her in forcefully and defiled her.”
Nwanwenne said that the cry of the victim attracted the suspect’s neighbours who rescued her.
According to the zonal commander, “on realising that the law would catch up with him, the suspect allegedly tried to settle the victim’s mother with the sum of N50,000.
“He later reduced the settlement sum to N30,000 before he was apprehended by the men of the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) who handed him over to NAPTIP,” he said.
Nwanwenne told NAN that the suspect, who hails from Ishiagu Community in Ohazaria Local Government Area of Ebonyi, had allegedly admitted to the crime as investigation was being concluded to charge him to court.
Metro and Crime
Police rescue abducted final year Law students
Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued three students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria abducted on Tuesday along Abuja-Kaduna highway.
The Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Yakubu Sabo, stated that the students have united with their families.
Sabo said: “I want to inform you that the three ABU students involved in the incident of 26th August 2019 on Kaduna-Abuja Road were released today (yesterday) and they were reunited with their families accordingly.
“Until today, they were the three victims left in captivity.”
Gunmen believed to be kidnappers had on Tuesday abducted seven people on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.
Among those abducted in the Tuesday attack were three final year Law students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.
But yesterday, the gunmen freed the three students.
New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred about 6.30p.m. on Tuesday, close to the Olam Factory.
The kidnappers were said to have blocked the road and opened fire on oncoming vehicles, forcing many to halt.
Many, who were coming behind, had to make an emergency U-turn, while unfortunate passengers were marched into the bush.
The authorities of ABU confirmed the kidnapping of three of its students. ABU also disclosed that the three students were final year students of the Faculty of Law.
A statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ismail Shehu, said the students were kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.
However, sources in Kaduna and Zaria disclosed that the kidnappers initially demanded N50 million, but later reduced it to N5 million.
According to the source, the kidnappers said that the victims in question were students.
The source also gave the names of the undergraduates as Fatima from Taraba State, Maryam from Niger State and Umar from Katsina State.
The initial statement from the ABU reads in part: “Three students of the Faculty of Law were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway. But efforts are being made by the university and parents of the affected students to secure their immediate release.”
Reacting to the incident after a series of enquiries, the Kaduna State Police Command disclosed that contrary to widespread reports, no one was killed, and only six people were kidnapped.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sabo, said: “The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a story that was published on some print and social media captioned ‘Bandits killed three and kidnapped dozens on Kaduna-Abuja Road.’
“The command wishes to state that, on the 26th August 2019 at about 6.50p.m., armed men in military uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari village on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway; opened fire on the vehicles. In the process, the kidnappers abducted six persons.
“However, due to the prompt response of the police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area. The rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were moved to police station.
“Concerted efforts are still being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF and the IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime. The command wants the public to note that, while regretting the unfortunate incident, the story being circulated by such media is a gross exaggeration and misrepresentation of fact aimed at causing more fear in the minds of the public.”
A former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, was also said to have run into the kidnappers along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.
However, security details of the former governor were able to confront and disperse the kidnappers. The convoy later cleared the way for other stranded motorists to continue their journey.
This came days after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, raised the alarm that two persons, who went to deliver ransom for the release of two children of a Kaduna-based bishop, were abducted by the kidnappers.
The CAN Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said that rather than release the children, the kidnappers collected the ransom and then held the two negotiators captive.
Hayab also disclosed that the senior pastor of the Nagarta Baptist Church, Makeri in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, was still being held by his abductors, three weeks after his abduction.
Late yesterday, the PPRO, Sabo, said in a statement that the final year Law students had been released and had been reunited with their families.
