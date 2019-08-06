Inside Abuja
Devastated by flood, communities cry out
In recent days, several communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been ravaged by flood and others are under threat of being visited by the same plague. The reality is that neither the rich nor the poor have been spared. CALEB ONWE reports
As the popular saying goes, water has no enemy. It also does not have friends and is no respecter of class or social status. When it comes as flood, it usually follows its natural course and sweeps everything and anyone it stumbles upon along the way.
It is for this reason that the Department of Development Control recently rolled out its bulldozers and pulled down several palatial buildings erected along the flood plains.
In many rural communities, in the densely populated Bwari Area Council, many farmlands have been washed away and the farmers have lost their means of livelihood. For instance, in Mpape-Durumi, Galuwyi, Shere, Igu and Kawu communities, farmers and farms are among the worst hit.
The residents of these communities do not have the best of social amenities but are happy people.
A visitor to these communities may not be greeted by colourful and delightful infrastructures but definitely will meet a people who struggle with odd circumstances and still clinch to overflowing happiness.
However, the happiness they have as their most cherished possession is gradually disappearing due to devastating flood, especially on the only available access roads that link them with other neighbouring communities.
Due to the flood and gully erosion, the major access road through which they bring their farm produce to the market has become a dreaded death trap. The floods have washed away the roads to the extent that moving either in a taxi cab or on a motorcycle could be considered a suicide mission.
Adams Boniface, a resident of Shere, said that movement had always been difficult around the area during tbe rainy season for fear of someone being swept away by the floods.
Boniface, who expressed anger that the condition of the roads in the area had been neglected for too long by government, said that poor condition of the road had become a nightmare.
“As you can see, once it begins to rain, we are afraid because nobody is sure of what will happen; people have been swept away by floods on this our road. We have lost our farm produce to the flood.
“We have not seen the help which politicians promised during the campaigns. We have to accept our fate since we have no other place to call our home,” he said.
In Durumi-Mpape, residents are pleading with the government to pay attention to their roads as the rainy season had always presented a lot of challenges to them. According to them, the rainy season might be a good omen for those who depend on the rain for farming activities but a bad omen to the rest of the people as it limits their freedom of movement.
Spokesperson of the community, Mr. Dauda Yusuf, pleaded with government to help and expand one of the bridges on the only road leading to their community as it was usually flooded each time it rained.
According to him, the little culvert bridge across the stream, between them and the neighbouring village is still manageable because the Chinese company that operates a quarry there, was helping to maintain it but might become impassable once the rains come fully.
One of the youth leaders , Zakka Nehemiah, called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) to pay attention to the roads in order to avert tragedies.
In an open letter to the FCTA, Nehemiah complained about the conditions of the access roads in the community and the threat flood posed to the people. He lamented that the communities were not just poor economically but neglected and abandoned by the political class, who always reneged on their electoral promises.
The visibly angry youth leader alleged that their political leaders were living in affluence, while their followers were forced to remain without roads and other basic social amenities that could improve their living standard.
“The communities are experiencing challenges, which have continued to disturb their hearts for a very long time. The elders of the community have tried to seek the attention of past and present governments of Bwari Area Council, but nothing has been done. It is as if we do not belong to the government of Bwari and the FCT.
“During the last election, they came to campaign for our votes. Our candidates for the local Area Council Chairman, House of Representatives and Senate came here and we told him our problems, which they promised to solve for us when the assume office. But, since they won first and second term, nothing has been done in this community.
“In view of the above, this community needs urgent attention from the government of Bwari Area Council and the FCTA as we are experiencing flood . We call on the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, FERMA and all other governmental and nongovernmental organizations at all levels to come over for help”, Nehemiah noted.
How to end farmer-herder crisis
In view of the continued farmer/herder conflicts in the North Central (Middle Belt) and other parts of Nigeria, some experts recently gathered in Abuja to brainstorm on the way out. REGINA OTOKPA was there
The workshop was focused on the Socio-Ecological Analysis of Farmer-Herder Conflict in Nigeria and the Sahel. It was organised by the Forum on Farmer and Herder Relations in Nigeria (FFARN), otherwise known as Search for Common Ground (SFCG) in Abuja.
For some years now, FFARN has been working with key stakeholders to find a permanent solution to the violent conflicts between farmers and herders in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria.
The recent stakeholders’ conference was convened on the heels of the suspension of the Ruga Settlements Programme floated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the controversies trailing the policy.
Project Leader, FFARN, Ms. Olubukola Ademola-Adelehin, who addressed discussants at the opening session, identified that part of the controversy that the Ruga Settlement Programme generated was due to poor or inadequate communication. She stressed that the Federal Government needed to communicate its policies aimed at addressing the herders and farmers conflict clearly and in a way that people listening could understand it.
Ademola-Adelehin said that for a policy to gain acceptance, the citizens must be made to also see the benefits they could derive at the personal level, community level and even to the country as a whole.
She said that a permanent solution to the conflict would require an economic and developmental plan that is able to integrate the interest of the farmers and herders. According to her, any proposal from government must be in a way that it’s integrating the livelihood of farmers and pastoralists because when these are separated and treated in isolation, there would be suspicion of exclusion and marginalization by certain stakeholders.
She further explained that the essence of the workshop was to identify key issues driving the farmer-herder conflict and the parties involved in the conflict. The discussions from the workshop, she said, would guide policy makers at the local, state , national and even international levels to have a holistic view of the conflict in order to make appropriate interventions.
“This forum is very unique as it brings in together experts from academia, from practitioners and policy to look critically and analysis on policies that can inspire government to look at these issues holistically and want to put in peace structures to ensure that the issues are addressed,” she said
Executive Director, West African Network for Peace building (WANEP), Chukwuemeka Eze, noted that the Ruga policy was introduced within the context of divergence of opinion, multicultural background, and more importantly within a context of trust deficit.
Eze, who is the co-lead Facilitator, stressed that it was important that before policies were introduced, the education that goes into the content of the policy and the workability of the policy should be made clear to everybody from the moment of policy design.
“In so doing, people understand the processes and people are able to make inputs, so that when it gets to the public domain, those who are supposed to challenge it or the beneficiaries will be on the same page,” he said.
Eze also advocated that government should also work to see the inclusion of women in discussions ahead of policies aimed at addressing the conflict.
“The process of inclusivity means that nobody should be left behind. Women constitute over 50 per cent of the world population and anybody under the illusion that they should be left out of the peace building process in any community is actually making the process itself difficult. The impact of conflict on men and women are different and when talking about gender based peace building approach, everybody is important,” he said.
Peace Building and Developmany Adviser to the United Nations (UN) in Nigeria, Mr. Zebulon Takwa, regretted that the ongoing clashes has caused the Federal Government billions of Naira which could have been deployed to key sectors of the economy.
Takwa observed that the farmer/herder conflict in Nigeria was avoidable but lamented that the investments on peace building in Nigeria and Africa as a whole has been rather too little. He said that there is a strong need to work harder within the limits of the available resources to prevent future conflicts.
In charting a new way out of the mess, Takwa recommended the use of the Socio-Ecoligical Analysis, which has been missing in most of the recommendations for a sustainable solution to the farmers and herders relations.
“Prevention can come during conflicts. Government should prevent further killings, the toxic discussions between communities around it should be prevented. Government should engage inclusive discussions to get workable solutions,” he said.
Takwa also called on all Nigerians to be part of the peace-building processes. According to him, a peaceful society is the responsibility of all. “When we have the spirit of inclusivity, the spirit of accepting one another, we will begin to look at things differently.”
At the end of the three-day programme, FFARN briefed journalists on the contents of the four policy briefs through which it recommended key solutions to the protracted farmers and herders conflict. The policy briefs, which encourages seeking a common ground in the Farmers and Herders Relations in Nigeria include: ‘Past is Prologue: Criminality and Reprisal Attacks’; ‘The Implications of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law on Farmer-Herder Relations in the Middle Belt Region of Nigeria’; ‘Responses to Conflict between Farmers and Herders in in the Middle belt of Nigeria: Mapping Past Efforts and Opportunity for Violence Prevention’; and ‘Seeking Security and Stability: An Analysis of Security Responses to Farmer-Herder conflict in the Middle Belt Region of Nigeria’.
There were heated debates on the policy documents, particularly on aspects that tended to hold the media partly liable for the perennial conflict. The media was blamed largely for allegedly giving the conflict an ethno-religious colouration. Media practitioners were accused of consistently profiling the Fulani herdsmen as the aggressors and the crop farmers as victims.
However, the media acquitted itself at the roundtable with facts, figures and empirical evidence that most newspaper houses as well as radio and television stations have been reporting the conflict with due regards to upholding truth and social responsibility.
LG boss tasks varsity on admission, employment of natives
Mr Abdullahi Sabo, Chairman, Kuje Area Council, FCT, has appealed to Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Abuja, to give special attention to FCT natives while considering those to admit or employ.
Sabo made the call on Saturday, during a public lecture and celebration of the overall best graduating student, Miss Adamu Talatu of Chemistry Department, who had a CGPA of 4.82 in the 2018/19 academic session.
“This institution is supposed to be a catchment area for natives of FCT, but they find it difficult to gain admission even when they have the required points to study courses of their choice.
“The natives are also denied employment in the university; they hardly get slots no matter how good their grades may be.
“Talatu Adamu is the best graduating student of University of Abuja in 2019; this little girl is from a remote part of Kuje. She has proved that dedication and hard work leads to success, irrespective of social and economic background.
“We are pleased with this girl and the Kuje Area Council is offering our dear Talatu Adamu an automatic scholarship to any University of her choice, for her postgraduate studies.
“We believe that there are many brilliant children like Talatu wasting away in remote areas of the FCT. I want to use this medium to appeal to the new VC to consider our children during admission and employment processes,” he said.
An overwhelmed Talatu, who thanked her parents for their love and support during her studies, called on the Federal Government to give adequate priority to girl-child education in the country.
“The girls in FCT want to learn; they want to explore their talents. All they want is the opportunity and the support to achieve their dreams and make Nigeria proud,” she said.
Talatu called on Philip Aduda, the senator representing the FCT, and the Kuje Area Council, to strengthen and widen their scholarship schemes, so as to reach more children from poor homes in the FCT.
Agric biotech club debuts in school
The campaign to change perception about Genetically Modified Organism ( GMO ) and also deepen awareness on agricultural biotechnology has been taken a notch higher with the launch of ” biotech and biosafety club” initiative in secondary schools in Abuja.
The promoters said the club would help to erase negative information about GMO among secondary school students and as well as equip them with relevant knowledge about the benefits of biotech technology.
Deputy Director, National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) and Country Coordinate of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology, Dr. Rose Gidado, said there was need to begin the GMO awareness campaign among the younger generation, so that the negative perception and cold reception can be changed.
The club, which debuted in Highgrade International School, Mararaba, a surbub in the Federal Capital Territory, was said to be first of its kind in Nigeria.
Gidado said it was designed to promote advocacy for the use of biotech in Nigeria. The choice of the school, she said, was due to the brilliant performance of the students during a competition organized by Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
She said that the students displayed high knowledge on biotechnology, hence the need to support and encourage the school management to do more in promoting agricultural biotechnology .
According to her, NABDA has put in place some measures to ensure that the activities of the ideals of club were sustained in the school, while plans to extend the initiative to other schools in the country were underway.
“What we are expecting from the club is intensive awareness campaign by the club, starting from the students who will help to educate others about biotechnology and biosafety. This initiative was conceived to change the negative perception about GMO.
“We want to let them understand the benefits of biotechnology. Negative information about GMO is very high in Nigeria. We have countries like the United States of America, Brazil, Canada and others that have attained food security through biotechnology.
“We have some measures to ensure that the club is sustained after the graduation of the present members of the club. We shall be furnishing them with relevant information and updating their knowledge for them to carry out the campaign.
“The school management has assured that the club would be sustained. The graduation of the current students will not affect the sustainability of the club, because the proprietor of the school has taken ownership of the initiative.
“We started this club here because of the brilliant performance of the students at one of the competitions organised by NTA. We also followed up with a visit which further convinced us that the school needed the support”, Gidado said.
FCT introduces mobile App to help residents
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled a new mobile application platform ” Fastgov App” to help residents lodge complaints and also make useful suggestions to the administration.
Fastgov App is said to be first of its kind in Nigeria and was designed to facilitate governance of effective service delivery in Abuja through citizen participation.
Unveiling the initiative, Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Christian Ohaa, urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to key into the new mobile phone application, ‘FastGov’, for their complaints and suggestions to the administration.
Ohaa stated that the new application could also be to reach the administration for emergency services, while creating more access to FCT business directory.
The Permanent Secretary noted that the administration would also leverage on the new App in tackling the festering security threats, through vital information that residents would share in the app.
The online application, according to the promoters, is on the Google Play store website and is fully automated, fast and with huge storage/sharing capacity, on which the user would not only access instant information, but also perform various other actions.
Ohaa noted that new application is a demonstration of how far the administration has come in the application of technology to everyday living, adding that the FCT has always been pioneers in the application of technology to governance and government/citizen relationship.
Director of information and Communications, Mrs. Stella Ojeme, had explained that ‘FastGov’ is a web and mobile application, which would enable the public to communicate and transact with the administration faster than the conventional method.
Ojeme noted that the launch of the new application would give faster and unhindered access to the public to the services provided by the secretariats, departments and agencies (SDS) in the administration.
‘Dearth of funds affecting provision of infrastructure’
Alhaji Umar Jibrin, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), has said that the dearth of funds was affecting the provision of infrastructure in the nation’s capital.
Jibrin stated this on Thursday in Abuja, while delivering a keynote address at the 2019 Charles Mbanefo lecture held at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).
“The progress in infrastructural development in the FCT is just about 25 per cent after 40 years of consistent investment. Abuja was planned to be fully developed in less than 30 years, with a target population of 3.6 million.
“That target has yet to be attained because of inadequate financing.
“Out of the total N634 billion FCT budget proposals between 2015 and 2018 to fund about 313 projects, only N354 billion was appropriated and only N162 billion was released for the same number of projects.
“The FCDA total releases represent an average of just about 27 per cent of the funding requirements for capital projects.
“As part of efforts to address the funding gap, the FCT Administration decided to explore private sector funding options such as the Land Swap initiative which leverages on utilisation of private sector in exchange for land as a resource for the development of infrastructure at the districts.
“But the desired outcome has been rather slow,” Jibrin lamented.
The Director-General, Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Chidi Izuwah, in a remark, said that the importance of infrastructure to the development of any nation could not be overemphasised.
He said that the persistent herders-farmers clashes in the country was as a result of lack of infrastructure that could put the cattle in one place and rear them for more milk and meat.
He said that the long distances the cattle walk usually dry up the milk in them and make them unhealthy and less productive.
“God has blessed Nigeria more than any other country on earth, and even placed the country in the centre of the earth. That enviable position should have made her a global destination, but lack of infrastructure wouldn’t let that happen,” he said.
He advised government to properly harness the Diaspora remittances to finance infrastructural development.
The official also suggested other credible means of financing infrastructure in the country to include use of government balance sheet, public private partnerships and Islamic finance.
Shi’ites’ protests: Residents count pains, losses
Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed anger over the pains and losses arising from the continued street protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria. CALEB ONWE reports
The frequent protests by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites, have become a source of concern to residents of the Federal Capital Territory.
A number of residents, who spoke with Inside Abuja, said the situation was fast becoming a real threat to lives and property. The protests, they said, have gradually assumed the shape of terrorism and Abuja appeared to have returned to the past when Boko Haram terrorists were frequently bombing both government buildings and private business premises, creating palpable fears and tension in the city.
Some residents have blamed the current tensed situation on government’s apparent refusal to yield to the demands of the sect to release their spiritual leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El’zakzaky whom the courts had granted bail.
A cameraman with one of the broadcast organizations in Abuja, who narrowly escaped being lynched during the last violent clash between the Shi’ttes and the police, said the government was becoming too insensitive to the plight of the citizens.
The cameraman, who pleaded anonymity, said he escaped from the angry protesters who had encircled him during the protests and threatened to kill him.
According to him, he could have been lynched but for his ability to communicate with the mob in Hausa language and pleading with them during the encounter. He expressed joy that he did not become the story instead of staying alive to tell the story.
“Government should listen to the Shittes and release their leaders in order to stop this needless bloodshed. I would have been killed by these protesters who had already seized my camera and were threatening to stone me to death. I begged them in their language, pleading that I am a Moslem and a journalist with a private station and not a government media.
“They were not convinced until they had seen my identification card. They left me to go, but didn’t give me the memory card of my camera which they had forcefully collected from me. They accused me of filming their actions,” he said.
Another resident, Jeremiah Idris, said that coming into Abuja from the surbubs have become a hellish experience almost on daily basis, due to the protests.
Idris stated that those who live in Nyanya and Mararaba were the worst hit, as soldiers who mount survellance at various check points along the highway would always create artificial traffic gridlock that would keep commuters for hours on a journey that is not supposed to be more than 15 minutes.
He expressed anger that innocent commuters were always at the receiving end of these road blocks which the authorities said were for the purpose of preventing members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria from moving into the city centre for their protests.
According to him, on Monday last week, he spent three hours, coming from Mararaba to the Federal Secretariat, where he works in one of the government agencies.
He urged security agencies to change their method of operations, as the road blocks have never prevented the Shittes from moving into the city centre in droves for their protest.
“If the government cannot yield to the cry of these people and release their leaders, the security operatives should stop blocking the roads and subjecting innocent citizens to untold hardship almost everyday.
“Why are they still blocking the roads?
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria have always beaten all these security measures to come to the city centre for their protests,” he said.
Inside Abuja‘s investigation revealed that apart from subjecting commuters to hardship, residents of the nation’s capital were becoming more worried with the fact that moving around town had become a dangerous expedition.
Mrs. Janet Okagbue said that it so no longer safe to drive around town, as it is uncertain which street the Shiittes protest would take place on any particular day.
Okagbue stated that since the clash between the protesters and security agencies have deteriorated to the level of damaging vehicles and burning down public utilities, sometimes resulting to death, it is not advisable to drive around town if you have no compelling reason to do so.
According to her, the situation was becoming very precarious because the Shittes appear to be ready to die for their course, and cannot be predicted.
Inside Abuja gathered that while the Shittes have refused to stop the street march despite the loss of their members, other members of the public were becoming very worried that innocent people who ordinarily should not have been affected by the crisis were becoming victims.
During the last violent clash between the Shittes and security operatives in the Central Business District of Abuja, a number of people lost their lives.
Spokesman of the Shitte group, Abdullahi Musa, said that about 20 of their members were killed during the crackdown by the Police.
Perhaps, most painful aspect of the loss , was the death of a Channels Television’s reporter, Precious Owolabi, who was at the scene of the protest with a view to report it. Owolabi, who was a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was probably, hit by a stray bullet.
The clash also claimed the life of a Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, in FCT Police command, DCP Usman Umar.
Apart from the loss of lives, residents are also worried about the number of public property that has been destroyed due to the violent clashes.
In recent times, smashing and burning of vehicles on the roads, especially those that have government’s identification marks have become the characteristics of the protest, especially any time the police try to forcefully disperse the protesters.
During the last clash, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), lost its two Quick Response Ambulances parked at the Emergency Response Station located near the Federal Secretariat Complex.
Head of Media and Public Relations of NEMA, Malam Sani Datti, who confirmed this, expressed sadness that the protesters could embark on such willful damage to public property.
“This is to confirm that ERABs of the NEMA located on Ahmadu Bello Way beside the Federal Secretariat was attacked today with two vehicles burnt down.
“The attack was carried out by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria commonly known as Shi’ites.” he said.
Datti explained that the affected vehicles were the Mobile Intensive Care Unit, which was a life support ambulance, and a multi-purpose Response Intervention Van.
According to him, the ERABs were situated at the location for timely response to emergencies and disasters to reduce loss of lives and property.
NAF produces 62,000 uniforms, partners textile industry
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun the local production of uniforms for its officers and personnel, as a way of promoting local content and reducing capital flight from the country. EMMANUEL ONANI reports
As part of measures at revamping the country’s textile and garment industries, President Muhammadu Buhari had a few weeks ago, made an order for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), security and para-military agencies to patronise the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Industry Sector.
The order was made pursuant to the government’s desperate efforts at growing the economy through the promotion of local contents initiatives.
Consistent with its mandate of carrying out lawful directives, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), through the Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), has acquired 34 new high-end industrial machines for its Tailoring Workshop.
This is in addition to the 106 already in use, to prepare it for large-scale production of uniforms.
The NAFIL has since acquired full certification from Ministry of Labour and Employment, to run the Tailoring Workshop, as a training centre for tailoring and garment making for the N-Power Programme of the Federal Government. With this accreditation, the NAFIL Tailoring Workshop would be able to award Trade Test Certificates to its graduates.
The development is with a view to giving effect to the presidential order in aid of the CTG.
Inside Abuja gathered that before the executive order came into force, the NAF had set machinery in motion to begin the production of uniforms, with the establishment of Tailoring Workshop.
Since its establishment in June, 2017, the NAF’s tailoring workshop has produced over 62,000 uniforms for its personnel.
According to the NAF, the production of another set of 17,900 uniforms, has reached an advanced stage of completion. In essence, a total of 79, 900 home-made uniforms would have been available for distribution among officers and personnel, since commencement of operation.
The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a chat with Inside Abuja, said the Tailoring Workshop from where the uniforms were being sewn, was powered by the NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL).
He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had expressed satisfaction with efforts being made to ensure full compliance with the executive order, during his working visit to the Workshop.
“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, yesterday, 18 July 2019, undertook a tour of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring Workshop in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kaduna, for an on-the-spot assessment of facilities to ensure full compliance with the Federal Government’s directive for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies to patronise the Nigerian Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Industry Sector.
“Conducting the CAS on the tour of facilities at the Tailoring Workshop, the Managing Director (MD) NAFIL, Air Commodore Uchechi Nwangwu, stated that the Workshop, which was established in June 2017, has a staff strength of 68, comprising 38 NAF personnel and 30 civilians, who are dependents of personnel from the Base that were trained in the facility.
“He said the Workshop had so far produced over 62,000 pairs of uniforms for the NAF and was in the process of completing the production of another 17,900. The MD further noted that as part of its efforts to meet the requirements for full compliance with the government’s directive, the Workshop, which was certified by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity as a Trade Test Centre in September 2018, had acquired 34 additional high-end industrial machines bringing its inventory of machines and equipment to 140.
“He said this had raised the Workshop’s optimal production capacity from 5,000 to 6,500 uniforms per month. He also mentioned that four of the tailors were recently trained in advanced tailoring techniques in China after their initial training by NAF Technical Partners in Aba, Abia State.
“At the end of the tour, the CAS expressed satisfaction with NAFIL’s efforts as well as the immense progress made towards ensuring total self-reliance in terms of uniforms production. He said the Workshop could now go beyond sewing regular uniforms to the production of flying and technicians’ suits as well as other uniform items and accoutrements.
“Air Marshal Abubakar stated that NAF tailoring services would be further expanded by opening two other centres in Makurdi and Lagos to meet the requirements of the Service”, the DOPRI said.
Meanwhile, the NAF, in its determination to ensure seamless production of uniforms, is “perfecting” partnership plans with Woollen and Synthetic Textile Manufacturing Limited, Ikeja, Lagos.
The NAF’s spokesperson, who made the disclosure in a separate statement sent to Inside Abuja, said already, a team from Headquarters NAF, led by the Chief of Logistics, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Yakubu, has visited the Company, to inspect facilities at the factory as well as assess the capability of the Company for mass production of high quality NAF uniform fabrics.
The DOPRI said the fabrics, some of which were hitherto imported from abroad, would subsequently be sewn into NAF uniforms of various sizes at the NAF Investment Limited (NAFIL) Tailoring Workshop, Kaduna.
It is expected that the NAF’s partnership with the Company, and others in the Nigerian CTG Industry, would further enhance the nation’s self-reliance in terms of uniforms production whilst also boosting employment opportunities for Nigerians.
Public toilets: Changing lives, restoring hope
The call of nature often comes without much warning and when it occurs at a public place, it is important to conveniently respond to it, using a decent toilet to avoid debasing one’s dignity. REGINA OTOKPA looks at the financial benefits of engaging in public toilet ventures, and its possible impact on unemployment and open defecation
It is essential for every cosmopolitan city to have toilets strategically located in public places. That is to serve as emergency points for people who are hard pressed in public to urinate or defecate.
As beautiful as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is, you still find men and women, including the sophisticated ones, squatting shamelessly in the open to defecate in public places, such as the highways, markets, motor parks and recreational parks.
Ideally, decent toilet, either publicly or privately run ought to have been provided in such places.
Inside Abuja checks revealed that there are spots in the FCT where some persons specifically go to just to defecate. On one of such occasions, a young man smartly dressed, jumped down from a green- coloured Toyota Camry and dashed into one of such spots adjacent the Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Business District.
Shortly after, he emerged from the bush looking relaxed. It was obvious that he had gone to answer nature’s call. The young man who refused to make his identity known, said rather than use the toilet in his office, he visits that spot almost every day to carry out what he termed “bush attack”. He explained that besides being uncomfortable using public toilets for fear of contacting an infection, he enjoys the feel of the “gentle breeze on his skin” and uses that short time to reflect on some issues.
Like the posh guy, many others who prefer to “zip down” in the open have similar reasons.. However, a good number of persons are forced to resort to the demeaning act due to lack of toilet facilities in public places.
For example, traders and visitors to Kubwa village market since its demolition in November 2016, have a hard time finding a place to defecate or urinate because there is no public toilet in place.
Occupants in one of the compounds opposite the market were forced to lock up their toilet when it became a public property due to the risks of infectious diseases and the inability of the multiple users to sustain its cleanliness.
It is so terrible a situation that some women close their “parking store” to change their sanitary pads, wrap it up in a cellophane bag and discard on their way home.
Speaking to Inside Abuja, a trader in the market, Mr Ejiofor Ezugwu, said although some persons seek for places to relieve themselves around the market, others are forced to go home.
“There is no toilet here. You will look for space to do it or you plead with one of your neighbours to look after your wares while you go home to ease yourself and come back.
“For me, I have trained myself to defecate at home. I only urinate while I am in the market. If our customers are too pressed and find themselves in a dilemma, we usually seek out unconventional ways to help them,” he said.
However, Inside Abuja checks revealed that although a branch of Peace Mass Transit Company located close to the market, opened its doors to the traders to use its toilets at a fee, only few patronised them.
Unlike Kubwa Market, other popular public places visited such as Jabi Motor Park, Wuse Market, Utako Modern Market, Dutse Alhaji and Garki Markets, all have public toilets. These conveniences also known as “Gidan Wanka”, are operated by private individuals at a meagre fee of between N20 to N50 depending on whether the person wants to urinate, defecate or bath. In most of the places visited, they have six blocks of toilets located at strategic points housing both female and male toilets with running water and adorned with mirrors.
Each operator has unique selling points; some hand out free toilet rolls to their customers, others have a jar of sweet or centre fruit gums to manage payment issues.
A common feature at all the points visited was the pride and joy expressed by the toilet operators. They make good money on a daily basis from the little money people pay to use the convenience. They do not regret the choice they have made because their lives have been made better by the “shit” business.
Little wonder, they devote so much time and energy ensuring the toilets were kept clean and odourless by using a combination of liquid soap mixed with Klin, Izal and other chemicals.
To further maintain a high level of cleanness, in one of the toilets at Dutse Alhaji Market, it is a taboo to enter with your footwear; they have their own slippers at the entrance to the toilets.
19-year-old James Steve, who has been in charge of a row of 13 toilets in the ever busy Jabi Motor Park for over a month could not have wished for a better job. An electrician by profession and a former employee at a car wash, James told Inside Abuja that besides the job saving him from the health hazards of washing cars, he makes what he simply termed as “good thousands of naira” on a daily basis.
“For now, I am happy doing this job. I don’t know what will happen next. I prefer this because the car wash had a serious effect on me; the water and detergent were chopping my legs. I went to the hospital and spent like N30,000 on treatment.
“I used to make between N1,200 and N1,500 from where I take care of myself. Here, I manage the lodge and the bathroom and I make good money from the toilet. My friends and family have been encouraging me to keep up the work.”
Mohammed Isah, one of the toilet operators in Wuse Market, has almost given up his part time job at the Federal College of Education, Kano State, due to the huge sums of money he makes managing the toilet.
“This is a business and I am passionate about it. Whatever you are doing, just enjoy it because you will move it the way you want,” he said.
With four persons under his employment, running shifts, he maintained that it was better to survive on washing toilets than to indulge in nefarious activities. He argued that even with the volume of customers, many still prefer to defecate openly intentionally and not because they were unable to pay N20 or N40 as the case may be.
In a bid to further improve the environmental sanitation of the market, Mohammed told Inside Abuja that the six toilet operators in collaboration with management of the market and some security operatives, have set up a task force to arrest and impose a fine on anyone found defecating in public within and around the market.
“If you come here, you see less people but once you go outside the market especially at the back, you will see that people are doing it anyhow.
“Everybody is free to do what they like but once you are arrested, you will be taught a lesson. They announce in the mosque and round the market, warning people to desist from such acts but you know not everybody will stop. Some are not even members of the market. They are people who come to buy goods,” he said.
Throwing more light on the efforts to curb open defecation in the market, a member of management at Wuse market, who craved anonymity, disclosed that besides the task force and the inspection of the toilets to ensure cleanliness, a construction of four new blocks of toilets were underway in different locations within the market. According to her, the number of those indulging in open defecation have drastically reduced since the enforcement of the task force.
Besides Abuja, several operators of public toilets in several states have been able to provide food and shelter for their family from the earnings generated daily. During a trip funded by the European Union to Bodija Market in Ibadan, Oyo State, Inside Abuja encountered 56-year-old Jacob Fateye, who has spent nine years maintaining the public toilet. Fateye said he had no regrets whatsoever washing and ensuring the cleanliness of the toilets as a retirement plan having served as a Sanitation Officer at Ibadan North Local Government Area.
Baba as he is called by people in the market, says he generates about N2,000 daily which he has used to cater for his family and help send his children to school.
To him, there is no better joy than finding a daily income generating job rather than sitting idle at home.
This shows that Nigeria can effectively end open defecation in the country if the right policies are put in place. Investors should be wooed into public, private partnerships, to ensure the citing of functional and well maintained toilets in public places in every nook and cranny across the country.
The challenge of open defecation came to the fore recently at a workshop organised by the UKAID and EU in collaboration with the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Child Right Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.
Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) specialist, Bioye Ogunjobi, in his paper titled “Clean Nigeria: Use the toilet”, lamented that only 12 per cent of markets and motor parks in Nigeria have basic WASH services.
He maintained that one of the ways the Federal Government can achieve the goal of an open defecation free Nigeria is through active and improved engagement of private sector investment in “shit” business. He canvassed a public private partnership, which avails private sector players a platform to build more toilets at public places across the country, usable for a fee.
Not only is this creating more jobs and improving the livelihood of the teeming population of unemployed and poverty ridden Nigerians, but it will help reduce the embarrassing figure of 47 million Nigerians said to be defecating openly in the country.
HIV/AIDS: Fighting for women, children’s rights
A concerned group of women recently spent almost the whole day at the National Assembly, pleading for the rights of women and children living with HIV/AIDS to be respected on certain issues. REGINA OTOKPA reports
In March this year, the Federal Government through the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), released the findings of the Nigeria National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), which revealed that the National HIV prevalence in the country had dropped to 1.4 per cent among adults aged 15 to 49 years, from a previous estimate of 2.8 per cent.
This means that an estimated 1.9 million people are currently living with HIV in Nigeria.
The NAIIS further showed that women aged 15–49 years are more than twice as likely to be living with HIV than men (1.9% versus 0.9%.), noting that this was highest among younger adults, with young women aged 20–24 years more than three times as likely to be living with HIV as young men in the same age group.
According to former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, the NAIIS proved that government has been effective in providing anti-retroviral treatment to People Living with HIV/ AIDS. He further stressed on the need for HIV treatment especially among pregnant women, in order to achieve a viral suppression.
Adewole had maintained that improved understanding of the country’s HIV epidemic will allow for more efficient investments in the response to HIV and more effective planning for the provision of HIV prevention, care and treatment services, including a focus on key populations, such as female sex workers, even as it will permit the adoption of a population–location approach to deliver services to the people and areas where they are most needed.
But four months after those beautiful comments by Adewole, the International Community of Women Living with HIV West Africa (ICWWA), has raised concerns over the bottlenecks such as age consent and user fees, which were preventing women and girls from accessing HIV treatment in Nigeria.
The women gathered in their numbers recently during a peaceful protest which terminated at the National Assembly to commemorate the 2019 World Population Day.
ICWWA called on the Federal Government to reduce the age of consent for HIV/AIDS testing, counselling and treatment, in order to enable girls below the age of 18 access to HIV/AIDS services.
Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, the community mobilisation officer, ICWWA, Benedette Faruna, however, warned the government to remove the use fees on HIV/AIDS services or risk another national crisis as far as HIV/AIDS was concerned.
While lamenting government’s failure to fulfill its promises to implement the numerous treaties, declarations and commitments made at various conferences targeted at an improved health outcome in the country, she noted that the number of women and children dying at child birth were increasing due to inadequate health facilities and poor health services.
“We are urging and appealing to the Federal Government to accelerate all the promises they have made from different conferences, declarations and treaties. One of such is the commitment to give 15 per cent of Nigeria’s budget to health which up till now has not been implemented.
“The children on HIV drugs are failing the drugs because some of them don’t get the early infant diagnosis test they should run before a certain age. While some have the opportunity to run the test at facilities, it takes months for the result to come out and by the time they place the children on drugs, so many things had gone wrong.
“We are advocating for the reduction in the age of consent for HIV and AIDS services in Nigerian constitution and other policies guiding treatment, adherence to HIV and sexual reproductive health right which carries the age of 18. Our girls are sexually active before the age of 18 and because they cannot go to the facility to ask health providers questions, they meet quacks and people who are not supposed to advise them and get the wrong information.
A facility or an environment where the young ones can access the right information will empower them to make informed decisions.
“We are appealing to the government to remove user fee from facilities so that people living with HIV/AIDS can go to the hospital and access their drugs because if they can’t access their drugs due to user fees, they will become defaulters, people will fail drugs and that will become another issue for the Nigerian government to handle,” she warned.
Faruna further appealed to the government to respect the rights of women especially those living in Abuja and environs, by calling men of the Nigerian police force to order to stop the arbitrary arrest, violation and sexual abuse of women.
Also lending his voice in support of the women group, a community member, Mr. Edward Ogenyi, who urged government to honour women’s rights to free access to sexual and reproductive health, including contraceptive commodities, said there was need for a critical reflection on how to match the population with existing resources and infrastructure with resources to avoid a nationwide crisis.
Families relish vegetables seasons
It’s a beautiful season for residents of FCT and its suburb as vegetables are being harvested. Aside the fact that these consumable farm produce are affordable now as compared to other seasons, many consumers in the suburbs of FCT don’t even buy because they own different kinds of vegetables in their garden.
Enthralled by the change of nature and the bountiful fresh harvests that come with it, Inside Abuja sought to know how these have affected the livelihood of residents. While many respondents chorused the fact that vegetable is quite cheap this season, others complained that in spite of the low cost of buying it, they still find it difficult to consume it owing to lack of money.
Green vegetables are good sources of many vitamins (such as vitamins A, C, and K and foliate) and minerals (such as iron and calcium). They’re also great sources of fiber. Studies suggest that the nutrients found in dark green leafy vegetables may prevent certain types of cancers and promote heart health.
Nutritionists advised that the body needs a little dietary fat to absorb some of the vitamins found in green vegetables. You can do this by adding a bit of olive oil or salad dressing to your green vegetables or by eating them with a meal that includes fat such as low-fat milk or cheese.
This helps to make sure your body absorbs all of the vitamins you eat. Many preparation methods and recipes for green vegetable already contain some type of fat such as oil, butter, or cheese in which case you don’t need to add any more to get those important nutrients.
Green vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet. They are packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber but low in calories. Eating a diet rich in leafy greens can offer numerous health benefits including reduced risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and mental decline.
Dorathy Thomas, a newly wedded woman, whom Inside Abuja’s reporter met while buying some vegetable, said she doesn’t joke with vegetable as a single lady because of the rich nutrient present in it. “Who doesn’t eat vegetable? I eat a lot of vegetable when I was single no matter how expensive it is. Luckily for me, vegetable is so cheap now. So, I add it to almost all my meal and I am happy because my husband enjoys eating it too. We are newly wedded and I know vegetable will prepare our bodies for the task ahead.”
For Adaji Sunday, a gardener, this season is a long awaited season. “I have for a long time waited for this season because it’s my season of abundance. I plant vegetables in my small garden but the harvest is usually massive that I and my family cannot consume it alone. We sell part of it and that means more income for the family and we consume it at will without going to the market to buy. The moment we step into rainy season, our season of consuming fresh farm produce has come,” Sunday said.
“Vegetables, especially green vegetable is very affordable this season because it’s rainy season. God has designed this season in such a way that it’s a season to consume fresh food at affordable price. Other food stuff such as rice and semovita are still very expensive. As such, we are not fully enjoying the season as we ought to because we are not vegetarians that feed only on vegetable”. Joan Agbo noted.
“The cost of making soup is better now as compared to what it used to be. Vegetables, okro and the likes are much in season. As such, they are cheap but the problem is, there is no money to buy regardless the fact that they are cheap.
There is no money in circulation. Poverty is biting so hard in Nigeria; people just eat to fill their belle. A good number of Nigerian family are not eating balanced diet not because they don’t like it but because they can’t afford it. It’s worrisome the rate at which people find it difficult to eat in this country.” Nutritionist Hauwa Shuaibu laments.
Shuaibu advised Nigerians to take advantage of the vegetable season to enrich their meal as much as they can as there are rich nutrient present in vegetables.
