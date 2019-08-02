DHQ: We’ve no secret graveyards for 1,000 soldiers

Atiku demands probe of secret graves

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied the existence of “secret graveyards” in the North-East, saying such was “sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military.”

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had, in a report, alleged that the military was maintaining secret graveyards in Maimalari town, which hosts a Cantonment in Borno State.

It had further claimed that over 1,000 soldiers killed by suspected terrorists may have been secretly buried, without ceremonies.

But the DHQ, yesterday, said that nothing could be further from the truth, insisting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had only one officially-designated cemetery situated within the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said soldiers killed on the frontline were given befitting burials worthy of fallen heroes.

“The Defence Headquarters has noted with dismay an online article by Wall Street Journal purporting that the Nigerian Military maintains secret graveyards in the North-East theatre of operation. This insinuation can only emanate from an uninformed position of the author of the said publication.

“It, therefore, becomes necessary to inform the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has a rich and solemn tradition for the interment of our fallen heroes. Therefore, it must be unambiguously clarified that the Armed Forces of Nigeria does not indulge in secret burials, as it is sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military.

“In tandem with the traditions of the Armed Forces, fallen heroes are duly honoured and paid the last respect in befitting military funeral of international standard, featuring funeral parade, grave site oration, solemn prayers for the repose of departed souls by Islamic and Christian clerics, as well as gun salutes, aside other military funeral rites.

“The cemetery described in the publication, which is situated in Maimalari Military Cantonment is an officially designated military cemetery for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North-East theatre, with a cenotaph erected in honour of our fallen heroes,” Nwachukwu said.

According to him, “The official cemetery has played host to several national and international dignitaries, where wreaths were laid in honour of the fallen heroes. It is, therefore, a far cry from the sacrilegious impression being painted by Wall Street Journal.”

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for investigation into the alleged secret burial of over 1,000 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

Atiku, in a statement, expressed shock that such a thing could happen under a democracy, and said it was done by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, in order to hide the true state of the war on terror.

According to the former vice president, it was heartbreaking that families and friends of the dead soldiers were not allowed to bury their loved ones or even to have any sense of disclosure as regards their fate.

“I shudder to think that the cover-up of such an event of epic proportions can be true.

“I cannot fathom that in the space of a year, 1,000 of these great patriots were killed and buried secretly without their families being told. I hesitate to believe that deceit on such a grand scale is even possible.

“To ensure that we get to the bottom of this matter, I urge that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by a non-partisan and reputable jurist, be inaugurated to investigate the findings of the Wall Street Journal.

“While this is occurring, I also strongly urge that a panel of inquiry comprising distinguished former military officers be set up to investigate and report to Nigerians the true state of the war on terror and what must be done to ensure Nigeria brings a speedy end to the ongoing insurgency.

“Even the death of one soldier affects me. But the alleged cover-up of the deaths of 1,000 soldiers is a national emergency that should shock all statesmen and leaders of thoughts into action to save Nigeria,” Atiku added.

The former vice president, who described members of the armed forces as first, second and last defence against domestic and foreign enemies, said that they should be treated with love, respect, dignity and appreciation for the invaluable service they render to Nigeria.

