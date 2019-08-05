Dickson: Bayelsa spend N6bn annually on political appointees

Ambode, Ajimobi, Abubakar, Bindow, Yari, Dankwambo, Ahmed battle for relevance

Ex-govs: Mixed fortunes for Class of 2019

It is mixed fortunes for former governors, who left office on May 29. 2019. While some of them are in the Senate, a handful seems to have glided into political oblivion for now, FELIX NWANERI reports

For most politicians, there is always a precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights either by their own doing or as a result of circumstances. That is the story of some former governors, who left office on May 29 after serving out the constitutional allowed two tenures or lost re-election bids.

These former governors dominated the political landscape in their respective states, while the held sway, dictating who gets what, when and how. But, just two months after leaving office, most of them are experiencing the epic fall that usually comes with attainment of great political heights as only a handful are still relevant in the polity.

While the likes of Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Tanko Al Makura (Nasarawa), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Kashim Shettima (Borno) made it to the Senate and undoubtedly savouring their new status as “distinguished senators of the Federal Republic,” some of their former colleagues, who suffered political misfortune during the last general elections are yet to get their bearing, politically.

They include Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Jibrila Bindow (Adamawa), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Abdulazeez Yari (Zamfara) and Abdulfattah Ahmed (Kwara).

Okorocha: Trouble at home despite making it to Senate

Despite a consolatory senatorial seat after a failed bid to anoint his successor, the immediate past governor of Imo State, whose style of politics has earned him more adversaries than fans, it is still a hazy political future given his present ordeal.

Okorocha was not only taught a bitter political lesson by those who were opposed to his plan to have his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, succeed him, he had passed through the Biblical eye of the needle before securing a Certificate of Return that earned him the Imo North senatorial seat that he is presently occupying.

The philanthropist/businessman turned politician, had rode on the goodwill of Imo people to power in 2011, but no sooner he assumed office that he entrenched the Okorocha political dynasty, which his critics say allows little opportunity for outsiders.

Comprised mainly of members of his immediate family, the character of the dynasty’s politics is that the “spoils of war” belong to its elements.

Okorocha was first elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), before he led a faction of the party to merge with then leading opposition political parties – Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) – to form the now ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

Apparently, buoyed by how he navigated Imo politics with ease for the eight years he held sway as governor, Okorocha, at the twilight of his administration, sought and got his party’s ticket to contest for the Imo West senatorial seat.

Though he won the election after polling 97,762 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 68,117 votes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withheld his Certificate of Return over the claim by its returning officer that he was under duress, when he declared the then governor as winner of the poll.

It took the intervention of the court before Okorocha was cleared, and unlike other senators-elect who were sworn-in on June 11, when the 9th National Assembly was inaugurated, the former governor of Imo State took his position in the upper legislative chamber on June 13.

His triumph, notwithstanding, it is evident that it is not yet Uhuru for Okorocha given his ordeal in the hands of his successor, Emeka Ihedioha and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

What started between Okorocha and Ihedioha as a battle of wits, when the latter in his inauguration speech on May 29, described the eight years of his predecessor as a huge setback for the state, seems to have blossomed to a full blown battle that has resulted to the probe of the immediate past administration in the Eastern Heartland.

Ihedioha had not only berated Okorocha for his disregard for the rule of law, but said rebuilding of the state would be a very difficult task considering infrastructural decay his successor left behind.

The new governor probably drew the battle line, when he vowed to review all land allocations and Certificates of Occupancy, which the Okorocha administration approved hurriedly for his cronies and return them to their original owners. He also alleged that Okorocha left a huge debt burden for his administration.

But, Okorocha, who fired back immediately, said Ihedioha has no programme for Imo people, but only preparing the grounds towards squandering the N42.5 billion he left in the state’s treasury.

Another twist was added to the battle, when the Imo State Task Force on the recovery of government properties under the care of officials of immediate past administration alleged that the ex-governor and his wife, Nneoma, made away with over 67 vehicles and the sum of N50 billion belonging to the state government.

Okorocha was still battling to wriggle himself out of the accusation, when officials of the EFCC stormed the state and seized multi-million naira properties traced to him, his wife and daughter, which, according to anti-graft agency were allegedly acquired with funds from the state coffers, while he was in office as governor.

Though the former governor of Imo State has condemned the EFCC, saying the commission failed to carry out proper investigation before its action, what he is passing through has not deterred him from continue to add his voice on issues of national concern, especially on the floor of the Senate.

Ambode: Still grieving his loss

For the immediate past governor of Lagos State, who bowed to his benefactor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, following his defeat by Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the primary election that would have seen him return for a second term, it was another political misfortune as he missed out in the ministerial appointment.

Tinubu had endorsed Sanwo-Olu, a former Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC), ahead of the March governorship election over what he described as Ambode’s deviation from the developmental blueprint of Lagos.

Though Ambode put up a spirited fight, those in the know opined then that there was no way the APC leader will not have the last laugh. They reasoned that Tinubu remains an enigma that has come to bestride Lagos political space and it didn’t take much effort for the former Lagos governor popularly referred to “Jagaban” by his admirers, to put a stop to the second term bid of his godson.

A statement few hours to the APC primaries, in which Tinubu claimed that the blueprint of Lagos State, his brainchild between 1999 and 2007, has been deviated from by Ambode, was what he needed to do the magic. The statement was on the heels of Ambode’s televised press conference, during which he launched a barrage of personal attacks against Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu’s declaration, no doubt, marked an end to his godson’s second term bid as Sanwo-Olu defeated the then governor in the primaries by 970,851 votes to defeat 72,901, but the question many asked then was: What next for Ambode as he won’t be making a return to the Lagos House after May 29, 2019, when his tenure elapses.

Though several options were expounded, with some even insisting that it is over for the governor’s political future given the way he dared Tinubu, Ambode’s name, however, featured prominently ahead of nomination of ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Many had waited then to see if the President will drop Ambode’s predecessor and immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Steel, Babatunde Fashola, given the pressure from some quarters to have Ambode in the federal cabinet.

Those, who rooted for Ambode, predicated their push on not what only they believed he had to offer, but as a compensation for the way he worked for the party both at the state and national level during the general elections despite that he was denied a second term by the powers that be in Lagos APC.

Despite the belief that Ambode would make the federal cabinet, the President opted for Fashola and Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora for the two slots allocated to Lagos State. With the hope dashed, it is left to be seen whether the former governor, who has not been seen in public for some time, would be considered for an ambassadorial appointment or would be further left in the cold to continue to grieve his loss.

Amosun: Senatorial seat as compensation after failed bid to anoint successor

It was an easy ride to the Senate for the immediate past governor of Ogun State after his failed bid to have his anointed, Adekunle Akinlade, through a different platform – Allied Peoples Movement (APM) – rather than the All Progressives Congress (APC) through which he won election to represent Ogun East Senatorial District.

Amosun, who is a second-timer in the Red Chamber, having represented Ogun Central between 2003 and 2007, was among those recently named as chairmen of the respective standing committees of the Senate. He was saddled with responsibility of overseeing the Senate Committee on Capital Market.

He is also said to have influenced the nomination of his former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Olamilekan Adegbite, as a minister by President Buhari, thereby proving that he cannot be wished away in Ogun APC despite being suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for anti-party activities.

But, beyond consolidating his seat in the upper legislative chamber and establishing his influence in Ogun State APC, Amosun has some political scores to settle back home over claims by his successor, Dapo Abiodun, that he did not only leave an empty treasury, but a huge debt.

The governor, who said he cannot describe “in the open, the Ogun State that we inherited,” added that he had to borrow money from his friends, who are managing directors in some commercial banks in order to pay the May salaries of workers in the state, which he put at over N7 billion.

Shettima: In the Senate after anointing successor

It was speculated ahead of the 2019 general elections that Shettima, who was then governor of Borno State had his eyes on the presidency.

Those who were projecting him then, predicated their move on his wealth of experience. Shettima had before becoming governor in 2011, served Borno State in various capacities, including commissioners for Finance and Economic Development, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Education, Agriculture and Health.

Though he owes his ascension to power to his predecessor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Shettima accorded his benefactor privileges due to him, but Sheriff wanted to still be the man in charge. With time, a crack appeared but both camps played it down.

However, it did not take time for the crack became evident. Sheriff withdrew his support for Shettima, dumped the APC, which he helped formed for the PDP to stop the latter’s second term bid. Shettima, on his part aligned with the masses, who had always viewed Sheriff as an emperor.

The decision paid off as he won a second term during the 2015 elections, which marked the beginning of a dwindling political fortune for Sheriff.

As Shettima served out his second term, he not only headed to the Senate to represent Borno Central Senatorial Zone, but ensured that his anointed, Prof. Babagana Zulum, took charge back home.

Yari: Hope dashed at 11th hour

For the immediate past governor of Zamfara State and chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), it was an epic fall at a time he was on the verge of realizing his ambition of returning to the National Assembly and anointing his successor.

Yari, who had earlier served as a member of the House of Representative, where he represented Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2011 before emerging as governor, won Zamfara West Senatorial election, but he lost the seat even before the inauguration of the National Assembly.

Besides the botched senatorial ambition, Yari also lost the opportunity of having his anointed, who had already won the governorship election, take charge in his home state, following a Supreme Court judgement that declared that APC in Zamfara State had no candidates in the 2019 general elections. The five-member panel of justices, in a unanimous judgment on May 24 held that the party in the state failed to conduct primaries in accordance with its rules. In the lead judgement by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, the apex court held that all votes cast for the APC as “wasted votes” and declared that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, are elected to the various elections.

Besides the loss, Yari is presently being questioned by his successor – Bello Matawalle – for leaving a whopping N251 billion liability.

The chairman of the state’s Transition Committee, who is also a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, said the figure represents N202 billion increase from the N49 billion Yari inherited in 2011 from his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi. Wakkala disclosed that liabilities from economic, environment, general and social services stand at the sum of N151.1 billion.

He also disclosed that from the Ministry of Finance, outstanding loans, contract retentions, bailouts and loans from banks reflect a sum of N65.3 billion.

Furthermore, he said liabilities from the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs stands at a sum of N33.3billion; N1.4 billion was discovered as liability from unremitted National Housing Fund, and pension contributions deducted from salaries between 2016 and 2019, while liabilities from education sector and pension and gratuity matters reflect N2.8 billion and N1.6 billion.

But, Yari, in his response said he left no debt or liability to the new administration in the state.

The former governor, who spoke through his media aide, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, said: “l want to make it categorically clear that the immediate past governor, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, left no debt on the state when he handed over the leadership of the state to the government of Alhaji Bello Matawalle.”

Al-Makura: Mission accomplished Another immediate past governor, who had a double, is Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State. He did not only head to the Senate, where he is presently representing Nasarawa South Senatorial district, his anointed also succeeded him as governor of the North Central state.

The businessman turned politician, became governor of Nasarawa State in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and was re-elected for a second term in 2015 on the platform of the APC. Prior to his emergence as governor, Al-Makura served as Youth Leader of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Plateau State in the Second Republic and was elected to the Constituent Assembly of 1988– 89, representing the Lafia–Obi Federal Constituency of what is now Nasarawa State.

He later served as state secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in Plateau State from 1990 to 1992 and was a founding member of (PDP) in Nasarawa State in 1998. Geidam: Double victory for ex-Yobe governor Another ex-governor of the 2019 class, who is presently in the Senate, is Ibrahim Geidam. He was first elected deputy governor of Yobe State on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2007, but became governor on January 27, 2009 following the death of Governor Mamman Bello Ali.

After serving out Ali’s term, Geidam contested and won the 2011 governorship election in the state and was re-elected for a second term in the 2015 elections. This means that he spent 10 years as governor before he bowed out on May 29. Unlike some of his colleagues, Geidam was initially more concerned with who succeeds him rather than the Senate.

But, youths in Yobe East senatorial district, where he hails from prevailed on him to contest for a seat in the Senate.

Heeding the call pitched him against a former governor of the state, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who at the time was the incumbent senator for the district. Ibrahim was governor of Yobe State between 1999 and 2007. He also served as governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993, during the aborted Third Republic. In 2007, he was elected to the Senate. He was re-elected in 2011, and won for the third term in 2015.

Abba Ibrahim, initially resisted the move to have the governor replace him, but Geidam had his way during the APC primaries. Like the primaries, he also had it easy at the elections. He polled 139,277 votes to beat Tata Abbagana of PDP, who scored 18,059 votes.

Ahmed: Failed to reap reward of loyalty Many had thought that the former governor of Kwara State was about following the footstep of his predecessor, when he bided for his Kwara South Senatorial District seat ahead of the general elections.

But those in the know then, said it was a matter of time he jettisoned his ambition because the political situation in the state is unlike what obtains in most other states.

In Kwara, the political structure is run by the then Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Ahmed’s followers had then argued that the Senate seat would be an appropriate reward for him for his loyalty to the dynasty. As a first term governor, the then Goodluck Jonathan administration was said to have wooed him with various offers to dump Saraki, who then was head of the New Peoples Democratic Party (NPDP, a splinter group of the then ruling party), but he resisted.

He also showed much support and loyalty to his predecessor during his travail at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) under the APC administration and had no option to return to the PDP with him ahead of the 2019 polls.

Though Ahmed went ahead and contested the PDP senatorial primaries and picked the party’s ticket for Kwara South, he backed out from the polls over what he described as giving opportunity to the then occupant of the seat, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, to recontest.

However, the envisaged reward for his loyalty to both Saraki and the party did not materialize as the APC-led ‘Otoge Movement’ swept away the PDP in Kwara State. Since then, nothing has been heard about Ahmed. Ajimobi: Still wondering over what went wrong

If anyone had told the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi that his senatorial ambition and succession plan will crash like a pack of cards, he would have dismissed the person with a wave of hand.

Ajimobi, who declared after clinching a second term during the 2015 elections that he is fulfilled, politically and will retire and enjoy the rest of his life peacefully, however, made a detour in 2017, when he said that he might consider a legislative duty after he leaves office as governor in 2019.

To make his dream a reality, Ajimobi, not only picked the APC’s senatorial ticket for Oyo South Senatorial District, he equally ensured that his preferred candidate got the party’s governorship ticket.

He was, however, trumped by the candidate of the PDP, Dr Kola Balogun, who won the poll with a margin of 13,141 votes.

His candidate for the governorship position, Adebayo Adelabu, also lost to his PDP counterpart, Seyi Makinde. With polls won and loss, Ajimobi’s focus shifted to ministerial appointment. Again, he lost out.

Presently, it is a verbal war between him and Makinde over his stewardship.

Makinde had before his inauguration, accused Ajimobi of trying to “spend everything, and create a mountain of debt” before leaving office given last minute decisions by the then APC-led government in Oyo State. He also faulted the spate of appointments and promotions carried out by the Ajimobi administration then, saying:

“So many things are going on within government circle that do not edify the status of the Pace Setter state all in their bid to have the last laugh, but you cannot be anti-people and have the last laugh.” So, it did not surprise many, when Makinde on assumption of office announced the reversal of appointment of 11 Permanent Secretaries in the state.

He maintained that he took the action in fulfillment of his promise to review all new contracts and appointments made by Ajimobi in the last three weeks of his administration. Makinde did not stop at that. He announced the dissolution of local government and local council development authorities in the state as well as all boards of parastatals and corporations.

But, Ajimobi, who viewed the governor’s actions as aimed to spite his administration, not only berated his successor, but asked him to face the serious business of governance instead of looking for mundane issues to discredit him. Ajimobi, who spoke at a luncheon held in his honour by the Ibadan Elders’ Forum, in commemoration of his “meritorious two-term service in Oyo State” noted that it was his prayers that Makinde succeeds in office. According to him, if Makinde succeeds, he would have taken the state higher than he met it.

“My admonition is that the new government succeeds. It is in our best interest that he succeeds. If he succeeds, he would have taken Oyo State higher than he met it. “I am advising him that he should not try to be perfect but he must build on our successes. He must build and not demolish. He must build and not destroy. We have raised the bar of governance in this state and can’t afford to see it go down again.

“We must not return to the days of brigandage and days of locust where chaos and disorder was the norm in Ibadan. Let him face the job and not look at mundane issues. There was a time I heard he said our government officials took cars away; which vehicle is he talking about among all the issues on ground in the state. “He must know that all journey begins with one step and end with one step.

He must start now to correct wherever we were wrong. I don’t profess to be perfect, but he must build on our successes. Where we have taken Oyo State now, he must not take it back. “We know that the dual carriage roads we built can’t be returned to a single lane and the bridges we have constructed cannot be pulled down. We have taken Oyo to greater heights and it must not go down. We did not achieve perfection but achieved successes.”

Dankwambo: The ‘Northern Star” appears dimmed For the former Accountant General of the Federation, who was governor of Gombe State between 2011 and 2019, it was two loses given his failed presidential bid and defeat in the senatorial election. Dankwambo was considered by some northern PDP elements for the party’s presidential ticket for the 2019 general elections over what they described as his performance in the area of infrastructure despite lean resources.

They also believed then that the PDP would be warming itself into the hearts of most northerners if it hands its ticket to a poster governor for the party in the entire North- East, who was able to withstand the change mantra of the APC that swept through the entire North and brushed off his colleagues from office in the 2015 general elections. But, the presidential dream was ended by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who bulldozed Dankwambo and other party bigwigs to clich twhe ticket of the main opposition party.

Having lost out, Dankwambo settled for a senatorial ticket to represent Gombe North Senatorial District. But again, he lost out. He was defeated by the candidate of the APC, Sa’idu Alkali, who scored 152,546 votes, while Dankwambo had with 88,016 votes.

Like some of his colleagues, who lost out in the last elections, Dankwambo is also presently engaged in a war of words with his successor, Muham madu Yahaya of the APC, who recently accused him of financial recklessness during his eightyear tenure.

Yahaya spoke against the backdrop of the report of the transition committee he set up, which revealed that the former administration left a debt burden of N119 billion, But, Dankwambo insists that “as at May28, we do not owe any commercial bank in the state. No single bank.”

On national and foreign borrowings and liabilities, he said: “All the loans are loans that do not go to the consolidated revenue funds. We cannot be accountable for such loans because section 162 of the constitution says we are only accountable for loans in our consolidated revenue.”

Bindow: In the cooler after losing second term The immediate past governor of Adamawa State had his second term bid cut short by the candidate of the PDP, Ahmadu Finitri, who defeated him in an intriguing poll.

Though power-play within his party – APC – did not help his cause, he seems to have returned to have exited the political stage for now although he was in the news recently over issues of debt profile of the state. A transition committee set up by Fintiri to review activities of the Bindow government had in its report stated among other things that the immediate past administration accumulated a total of N115 billion debt as at March 2019.

Its chairman, Aliyu Isma’la Numan, explained that out of the sum, N97 billion is owed by the state, comprising outstanding external and domestic loans of N55.5 billion, outstanding contractor claims of N22.3 billion, arrears of pensions and gratuity and death benefit of N16.4 billion, and salary arrears and other staff claims of N2.7 billion, while the local government councils owe N18 billion.

Decrying the disclosure, Fintiri said it was unfortunate that Bindow was taking overdraft to pay salaries of civil servants without judicial application of incomes of the state.

His words: “Posterity will not forgive us if we fail to ask the right questions about how a state that received a combined income of N332 billion is hopelessly neck deep in debt and has to take overdrafts to pay salary in the last four years. “In the days after the election, many well-meaning individuals had voiced their concerns about the shenanigans of the outgoing government and the need to call them to order. “Let me restate the call on our people to join me in the task of correcting the ills of the past.

In doing so, we shall not hesitate to step on toes where public interests have been compromised. “As a corrective government popularly elected by the people, we will not hesitate to step on toes in the interest and advancement of the public good.”

But, Bindow, who faulted the claim, through his then Commissioner for finance, Mahmoud Yunusa, said the debt was inherited from past administrations in the state and not incurred by his administration. According to him, the debt comprises of contractual commitment, staff claims and furniture allowances of advisers by past administration from 1999 to date.

“Our debt profile was N44 billion. The N115 billion debt alleged by the transition committee is made up of tangible and intangible loans. These are debt that was accumulated over a long time. Some of the past administrations took loans and could not pay back.

My administration did not take any foreign loan,” he said. Abubakar: Battling to clear name Like Bindow, Mohammed Abubakar’s dream of returning to the Bauchi State government house was also cut short by the PPD through a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed. But rather than be allowed to mourn his loss and probably re-strategize for the 2023 polls, Abubakar is presently battling to clear his name of allegations of misappropriation of public funds, while in office.

His successor had alleged he spent a whopping sum of N2.3 billion on materials for burying dead bodies in the state between January and May, 2019. But, Abubakar, who admitted that N1.2 billion was spent on burials within the four years he served as governor, said financing burial of the dead was an inherited practice, which his administration upheld.

