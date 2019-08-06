News
Dickson: My ideal successor must be courageous, fair-minded
Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said that his successor should be principled, bold and courageous enough to protect the collective interests of the Ijaw nation at all times. The Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, in a statement, quoted Governor Dickson as having made the comments during a live media chat in Yenagoa, the state capital, yesterday night. He noted that in view of the challenges facing the state, Bayelsa cannot afford to have what he described as, an establishment errand boy as governor. He also stressed that the next governor should have a clear agenda and Godfearing to serve the people with a sense of humility and compassion.
He said: “The next governor of the Ijaw nation must be courageous; he must be ready to defend the Ijaw nation at all times. He must not be the errand boy of any ethnic group. I will be sad to see the governor of Bayelsa State playing such politics, without being able to take a decisive position on issues. Dickson, who said he had raised the standard of governance and expectations, promised to publish an audited account of his eight-year stewardship in line with his administration’s policy of accountability and transparency. “The shoes I am leaving behind are very big. Posterity will judge. Only very few people who come to talk to me have the interest of the state at heart.
There is no free money to give anybody in Bayelsa. Do not kill for anybody as none has the power to make you a billionaire. “Our people are oppressed. We have a lot of stories to tell Nigerians. When it comes to speak for the Ijaw nation, I have not been found wanting. I want that tradition to continue. I want my people to be safe. “More than any other time, Bayelsa State needs a governor with the requisite courage to lead the Ijaw people. What is at stake is your destiny and survival. Our people are Balkanized into small units in Ondo State to many other states. “In the Niger Delta, the Ijaw voice must be heard. I hope those buying the forms are aware of the enormity of the responsibilities of being the governor of the state.”
Cleric petitions IGP over threat to life, demands justice
A Warri-based cleric, Prophet Melody Adjijan, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), allegedly demanding justice over the humiliation and torture meted out to him by CSP Anietie Ejoh, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of one of the police stations in Delta State. In the petition for which copies were also sent to the state Police Commissioner, the cleric through his counsel, Omeniroro Ogedegbe, said his first encounter with CSP Ejoh was in January 2019, when the DPO invited him to his office to demand financial assistance to construct a church chapel as there was no such chapel in the Ebrumede Police Station, where he was the Divisional Police Officer. While adding that consequent upon the passionate appeal of the police officer, the cleric pledged the sum of N3.5 million. According to him, trouble began after the cash redemption by the cleric, who later discounted that the fund had been diverted as no such chapel was erected, demanding the refund of the money.
Subsequently, the DPO, however, invited the cleric to his office where he accused him of unfounded allegations. Meanwhile, the situation got to a head when CSP EJoh allegedly pulled out a pistol threatening to eliminate Prophet Adjijan for refusing to come to terms with him, especially as no chapel foundation was laid.
In the petition, the prophet noted that sometimes in June 2019, he got a call from one comedian, popularly called Parara, who operates “mock NEWSTV,” demanding that unless he paid N5 million to him, he would be forced to make public damaging tape about him (the Prophet), ostensibly in
Nasarawa to LG chairmen: Stop collecting multiple taxes from schools
The Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Education, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Agwai, yesterday cautioned local government council chairmen against collecting taxes from private schools in the state, asking them to desist from such practice. He said local government chairmen had no role in the collection of taxes from private schools, as according him, doing so amounted to double taxation. Agwai said most private schools had undergone registration with the ministry; “therefore any form of tax being collected by local government council from such schools, was not proper.
The permanent secretary, who spoke with newsmen in his office in Lafia said: “We’re appealing to local government area chairmen, especially Karu Local Government, which we have had complaints from, to avoid double taxation as it is not their responsibility. “What we do is that before any private school takes off, we have our area inspectors who feed us with information around their area of duty.
“The ministry has a standard to which it approves the operation of any private school in the state. “Going by our standard, schools located in urban areas are charged N300,000 for primary school and N350,000 for secondary school registration fee, with only N50,000 for secondary school and N40,000 for primary school as annual renewal levy,” he said. He disclosed further that those at the semi-urban areas pay N250, 000 for registration of secondary schools and N200, 000 for registration of primary schools.
Abia community pleads for intervention in farmers, herders’ clash
Akwaete community, Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, has called on the government to urgently intervene in unending farmers, herders’ crisis with a view to halting imminent crisis in the community. Making the call on behalf of the entire community, the Akwaete Council Chiefs yesterday disclosed to newsmen that the agrarian community was battling to retain its identity as herdsmen are now making life impossible for the farmers.
The Council of Chiefs through one of its members, Chief Chinonyerem Kamalu, said that their farms were constantly ravaged by the herdsmen and their cattle which left their crops damaged with huge records of losses. He said: “What you people came for is to hear our complaints and this is very important to us.
“In Ukwa East and in Akwaete in particular, we have problems with cattle herdsmen. Our people’s major occupation is farming outside the weaving done by women. “And today, we no longer have any farm free for the menace of cattle herdsmen. “They ravage our farms day and night, they sleep there and most of our bushes are eaten up while we are leaving it to lie fallow for few years so that they can take up enough of manure from leaves. “If you go to our farms now you will see only few shrubs but the grasses are all cleared and under this condition, our farms can no longer grow food properly.
“To our greatest surprise, few weeks ago, the youths killed one little cattle belonging to the cattle herders by mistake. “But the Community was caused to pay the herders through the Abia government the sum of N170, 000. “These cattle’s come in the night, when you come in the morning; you will only see your farms ravaged which leaves the farmers always crying for the damages done to their crops by herders and their cattle.
Anambra denies banning market prayers
Anambra State government yesterday said it did not instruct anybody or group of persons in whatever capacity to ban prayers in the markets in the State as being speculated in some quarters and the social media. Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Wealth Creation, Dr. Christian Madubuko, who spoke to New Telegraph, said the state government didn’t ban prayers in the markets but directed that the prayers be regulated and organized with decorum. According to him, it was the resolve of the state government that prayers in the markets be held once a week or months as may be chosen by market leaders, saying what government noticed was that some people had turned the markets into churches. “We said no to that, markets is not churches and the order is to regulate it in the interest of everybody,” Madubuko said.
An announcement and subsequent publication by new chairman of the Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu early this week had triggered wide spread condemnation particularly among Christian denomination across the state.
Protest in Edo over council chair’s suspension
Protest yesterday erupted in some parts of Auchi, the headquarters of Etsako West Council Area of Edo State over the suspension of the Chairman of the council, Mr. Musa Yakubu by Governor Godwin Obaseki. The protesters, who carried placards of various inscriptions stormed the local government council headquarter to register their grievances following the removal from office over alleged fraud, pending investigation by a panel set up to unravel the case. During the peaceful protest the protesters marched along major roads in the town including Angle 90 and Jatu Road, chanting anti-government slogans for unlawfully suspension of the council chair. They also blocked the busy Benin-Okene Highway, causing heavy traffic gridlock in the process. Etsako West Local Government Area is the political base of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is currently in a face-off with Governor Obaseki.
Ekiti urges residents to register for NIC scheme
Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has called on residents in the state yet to register for the National Identity Card scheme (NIC) to do so without delay.
Egbeyemi also called on those who had already registered to collect their National Identity Cards.
The Deputy Governor made the call yesterday after he received his electronic General Multipurpose Identity Card (e-National ID Card).
He was presented with the card by the NIMC Coordinator in Ekiti State, Mr. Gbenga Ifayefunmi.
Speaking shortly after he picked his card, Egbeyemi advised the people of the state yet to register to do so to enjoy benefits accruing with holders of the card.
Egbeyemi said: “I am calling on all the people of Ekiti State who are yet to register for the National ID card to go and register.
“I have just collected my own card now. I am therefore calling on those already registered but yet to collect their cards to go and collect their cards because the cards are now ready.”
Security: Ugwuanyi sends anti kidnapping bill to state assembly
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday rose from a crucial meeting with Vigilante/Nieghbourhood Watch groups in the 17 local government areas of the state and resolved that there was the need to strengthen the security of the state. A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, shortly after the meeting, stated that the state government upon reviewing the security situation in the state, resolved to send Anti-kidnapping Bill to the state assembly as an Executive Bill, to ensure maximum security. According the statement, the state government also resolved to immediately overhaul the Vigilante/ Neighbourhood Watch structure in the state for optimized service delivery as the Enugu State Neigbourhood Watch Law 2016 would equally be reviewed with a view to achieving desired result.
Ugwuanyi’s administration further resolved to employ 1,700 Forest Guards within 30 days, comprising 100 persons per Local Government Area in compliance with the recent decision of the South-East Governors Forum on Community Policing. However, interested applicants with passion for service were asked to submit their appli-cations at the office of the Security Chief of the Department of State Services (DSS) in their respective local government areas of origin for necessary action. The state government also approved payment of stipends to 5,200 Vigilante/Neighbourhood Watch personnel comprising 20 persons per ward in the state, reassuring them of its commitment to peace and security of lives and property.
LG boss tasks varsity on admission, employment of natives
Mr Abdullahi Sabo, Chairman, Kuje Area Council, FCT, has appealed to Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Abuja, to give special attention to FCT natives while considering those to admit or employ.
Sabo made the call on Saturday, during a public lecture and celebration of the overall best graduating student, Miss Adamu Talatu of Chemistry Department, who had a CGPA of 4.82 in the 2018/19 academic session.
“This institution is supposed to be a catchment area for natives of FCT, but they find it difficult to gain admission even when they have the required points to study courses of their choice.
“The natives are also denied employment in the university; they hardly get slots no matter how good their grades may be.
“Talatu Adamu is the best graduating student of University of Abuja in 2019; this little girl is from a remote part of Kuje. She has proved that dedication and hard work leads to success, irrespective of social and economic background.
“We are pleased with this girl and the Kuje Area Council is offering our dear Talatu Adamu an automatic scholarship to any University of her choice, for her postgraduate studies.
“We believe that there are many brilliant children like Talatu wasting away in remote areas of the FCT. I want to use this medium to appeal to the new VC to consider our children during admission and employment processes,” he said.
An overwhelmed Talatu, who thanked her parents for their love and support during her studies, called on the Federal Government to give adequate priority to girl-child education in the country.
“The girls in FCT want to learn; they want to explore their talents. All they want is the opportunity and the support to achieve their dreams and make Nigeria proud,” she said.
Talatu called on Philip Aduda, the senator representing the FCT, and the Kuje Area Council, to strengthen and widen their scholarship schemes, so as to reach more children from poor homes in the FCT.
Amosun left N18bn for Abiodun, says ex-Ogun commissioner
Former Ogun State Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, yesterday faulted claim that the incumbent administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun inherited empty treasury.
Oshinowo, in a statement he personally signed and made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta, said the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun left N18.8billion in the coffers of the state government.
He advised the current administration in the state to stop chasing shadows and desist from playing politics with the state accounting processes.
The former commissioner was reacting to Abiodun’s recent claim that he inherited an empty treasury and had to borrow N7billion from banks in order to pay workers’ salaries for the month of May.
Oshinowo insisted that there was no truth in the governor’s claim, adding that he had no reason to resort to taking bank loans.
He explained that it was the usual practice that for such large sums of money to be borrowed from financial institutions, the state executive council must debate and ratify it and the concurrent approval of the state House of Assembly must be obtained.
He said, “Contrary to the ‘empty treasury’ slogan, the Dapo Abiodun-led government inherited over N8.218 billion, comprising N5.735 billion from the Federation Account (FAAC/JAAC) and N2.483 billion from the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
“What is more, the N10.6 billion refund for Pay As You Earn (PAYE) due to Ogun State, which the Amosun government had labored for three years to obtain, and which was due to be paid in May 2019, should have been part of the amount inherited by the Dapo Abiodun led administration.
“Ironically, the then ‘incoming’ government did everything possible to frustrate its release and create an enabling platform for the futile ‘empty treasury’ campaign unveiled after taking over the reins of government.
“The N10.6 billion, which is the third highest amount refunded to some states among the country has since been released to the Gov. Abiodun led administration. Therefore, the Amosun administration can validly assert that it effectively left N18.8 billion in the coffers of Ogun State Government.
“Notwithstanding its covert campaign against the release of the N10.6 billion in May, the Dapo Abiodun led government had no justification for borrowing a dime from banks to pay May salaries as the amount left in the government coffers and the normal tax remittances due by the end of every month were more than enough to significantly offset the monthly wage bill.”
The former commissioner also berated the state government for claiming that Amosun inflated the monthly wage bill by N2.5billion.
He said, “What the present government has clearly failed to comprehend is that in addition to the salary obligations of the Civil Service, the state also pays emoluments and allowances for the other two tiers of government; the entire Public Service consisting of various Parastatals, Agencies and other auxiliary workers. Also noteworthy is the fact that Government as part of its monthly obligations pays for other essential services.”
“Therefore, the current administration should endeavor not to play politics with the State accounting processes as it will have grave consequences and economic implications for stakeholders, such as investors, donor agencies, international and multi-lateral financial agencies, all of whom by the twilight of the Amosun Administration rated Ogun State as the Number One destination for sub-national investments in Nigeria.
“A house destroyed may be difficult to rebuild. We therefore advise the Dapo Abiodun led administration to focus on germane economic fundamentals and strategies that will uplift the State and concentrate on building on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor rather than chasing shadows.”
Agric biotech club debuts in school
The campaign to change perception about Genetically Modified Organism ( GMO ) and also deepen awareness on agricultural biotechnology has been taken a notch higher with the launch of ” biotech and biosafety club” initiative in secondary schools in Abuja.
The promoters said the club would help to erase negative information about GMO among secondary school students and as well as equip them with relevant knowledge about the benefits of biotech technology.
Deputy Director, National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) and Country Coordinate of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology, Dr. Rose Gidado, said there was need to begin the GMO awareness campaign among the younger generation, so that the negative perception and cold reception can be changed.
The club, which debuted in Highgrade International School, Mararaba, a surbub in the Federal Capital Territory, was said to be first of its kind in Nigeria.
Gidado said it was designed to promote advocacy for the use of biotech in Nigeria. The choice of the school, she said, was due to the brilliant performance of the students during a competition organized by Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
She said that the students displayed high knowledge on biotechnology, hence the need to support and encourage the school management to do more in promoting agricultural biotechnology .
According to her, NABDA has put in place some measures to ensure that the activities of the ideals of club were sustained in the school, while plans to extend the initiative to other schools in the country were underway.
“What we are expecting from the club is intensive awareness campaign by the club, starting from the students who will help to educate others about biotechnology and biosafety. This initiative was conceived to change the negative perception about GMO.
“We want to let them understand the benefits of biotechnology. Negative information about GMO is very high in Nigeria. We have countries like the United States of America, Brazil, Canada and others that have attained food security through biotechnology.
“We have some measures to ensure that the club is sustained after the graduation of the present members of the club. We shall be furnishing them with relevant information and updating their knowledge for them to carry out the campaign.
“The school management has assured that the club would be sustained. The graduation of the current students will not affect the sustainability of the club, because the proprietor of the school has taken ownership of the initiative.
“We started this club here because of the brilliant performance of the students at one of the competitions organised by NTA. We also followed up with a visit which further convinced us that the school needed the support”, Gidado said.
