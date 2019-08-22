News
DMO: Investors show preference for FGN’s 30-year bond
Investors’ preference for Federal Government’s 30-year bond remained strong since the instrument launch into market in April, 2019. That information emerged from bond auction result obtained last night from Debt Management Office,, DMO.
In the result of August 2019 FGN bond auction held on Wednesday, the Debt Management Office (DMO) issued N59.53 billion Federal Government bonds for the three tenors offered to various investors who subscribed at the Auction.
The Debt office offered N40 billion for the 5-year, N50 billion for the 10-year and N55 billion for the 30-year bonds while total subscriptions received from both Competitive and Non-Competitive bids amounted to N139.58 billion.
“Demand for the 30-year Bond remained strong as has been the trend since the instrument was introduced to the market in April 2019. The total subscription for the Bond at the Auction was N64.71 billion. The strong demand from investors for the FGN bonds offered at the auction was in spite of the prevailing tight liquidity experienced in the financial markets”, it added.
Allotments were made to successful bidders at the rate of 14.290 per cent for the 5-year, 14.390 per cent for the 10-year and 14.590 per cent for the 30-year bonds.
Inventors’ confidence in government’s bond remained strong. Last month, 298 investors intensely competed for July 2019 Federal Government’s bond auction recording over subscription total sum of N301.02 billion above total value of N145 billion .
Five EU countries offer to take rescued migrants
At least five European Union countries – Spain, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal – have offered to take some of the migrants who disembarked on the Italian island of Lampedusa late on Tuesday after being stranded for weeks at sea.
About 100 migrants, who were on board the charity ship Open Arms, were allowed to disembark after a prosecutor ordered the evacuation of the vessel.
Italy had refused to allow them to leave the ship for nearly three weeks, though dozens of children and the sick had been taken ashore. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has taken a hard line on migration.
Earlier, about 10 migrants jumped off the ship, hoping to swim to the island, reports the BBC.
Those leaving the boat could be seen limping or in bandages, the AFP news agency said.
One of the migrants told the agency about his experience: “I nearly went mad.”
He said that he and other migrants had been left “to cook like spaghetti” in their boat, which had broke down. They were subsequently rescued by Open Arms.
According to Reuters, the EU Commission is also seeking states willing to take migrants on a second charity vessel, the Ocean Viking, which has been stranded at sea for 13 days trying to find a port to allow the hundreds of those rescued from the Mediterranean to disembark.
Kenyan arrested in Thailand with 69 cocaine capsules
* Nigerian baron also arrested
A Kenyan man has been arrested at the international airport in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, trying to smuggle into the country 68 capsules of cocaine.
Glenn Chibasellow Ookow had swallowed the capsules that were laterfound to contain a total of 1.2kg (2.6lb) of cocaine, the Thai drug authorities said.
It as an X-ray showing the objects in the man’s stomach that alerted Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).
According to the Thailand’s Nation paper, a Nigerian man, who was also arrested, had allegedly hired the Kenyan to bring in drugs to Thailand and other countries in the region.
“This is part of a drug network in Thailand,” the AFP quotes an ONCB statement as saying.
Ookow, 43, had flown into Bangkok on Monday from Ethiopia, AFP reports.
Niyom Termsrisuk of the ONCB said, the arrests were part of a crackdown on drug trafficking and the authorities had arrested 43 suspects since last October, reports the BBC.
Buhari unbundles ministries, retains petroleum portfolio
President Muhammadu Buhari has unbundled the existing Federal Government ministries with the creation of five new ministries in addition to the present 23.
“I am pleased to inform you that the federal ministries have been further expanded to ensure effective service delivery,” the president said.
Buhari disclosed this yesterday while assigning portfolios to members of his second term cabinet at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The newly created ministries are Police Affairs, Aviation, Special Duties & Intergovernmental Affairs, Power and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development.
While the Ministry of Aviation was created from the Ministry of Transportation, the power ministry has been carved out of the former Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.
In the president’s first tenure, Police Affairs was under the Ministry of Interior. On assumption of office in 2015, Buhari merged police affairs ministry with the Ministry of Interior.
Another significant change is the fusion of the Ministries of Finance and Budget and National Planning.
The new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will be headed by Hajiya Sadiya Umar (Zamfara) while that of the Ministry of Special Duties and International Affairs will be headed by former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume.
Alhaji Muhammadu Dingyadi from Sokoto State is the Minister of the new Ministry of Police Affairs. Senator Hadi Sirika is now full-fledged Minister of Aviation while Sale Mamman is the Minister of Power.
Speaking while swearing-in the new ministers, President Buhari warned the cabinet members that they must not allow his government to fail Nigerians.
According to the president, Nigerians continue to face tough times, which can only be addressed through strong commitment and efficient delivery on the part of the government.
One of the key priority areas, which need immediate attention, he said, is the security sector.
Buhari said: “We must also intensify efforts to reduce internal security threats and eliminate corruption at all levels so as to ensure that our citizens have a safe and corruption-free environment where they can live and conduct their businesses without fear and intimidation.
“Our primary business over the next four years is to work together towards delivering the results that the people of Nigeria expect from us. We have a great opportunity as an administration to build on the progress already made in order to fundamentally shift Nigeria’s trajectory on the path of steady growth and development.”
The president challenged the ministers not to allow such issues as political affiliation, sectional interest and primordial loyalties to blind their thoughts and commitment against patriotic obligation to drive the nation’s growth, development and prosperity in an atmosphere of enduring peace, security and stability.
Buhari said he has since directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, to track the progress against their specific assignments in order to achieve the overall objective of the administration.
For the second time, President Buhari emphasized the importance of communication and harmony within the government.
“You must work in harmony with your fellow ministers. Communication – vertical and horizontal can only be ignored at a price. As I said on Tuesday, in terms of coordinating communication, kindly ensure that all submissions for my attention or meeting requests be channelled through the Chief of Staff. While all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the SGF in order to speed up the process of decision-making.”
In his remarks, the SGF told the new ministers that they are expected to kick the ball rolling and familiarise with permanent secretaries of various ministries in order to set out to work, particularly on the 2020 budget.
He said the ministers must do this, taking cognizance of the fact that government has assured the National Assembly of sending the budget immediately they return from the recess.
“We will send out the ministerial mandate for you to review within two weeks with the permanent secretaries assigned to your ministries and attach your signatures and return for the purposes of safe keep and also monitoring and co-ordination,” he added.
Legal fireworks as Atiku, Buhari adopt final addresses
There was a heightened legal firework before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja yesterday as both the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) adopted their final written addresses.
Atiku and his party, PDP, are challenging the election that produced Buhari on ground of irregularities.
Atiku had strongly submitted that Buhari gave false information as regards his academic qualification to contest the February 23 election.
This was just as the president replied that there is no known law in the country that requires presentation of certificate to contest a presidential election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC had, however, prayed the tribunal to dismiss the petition against the president for lacking in substance.
However, the five-man panel, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, reserved a date to deliver judgement in the petition filed by Atiku and PDP against the election of Buhari.
The panel reserved judgement after all parties in the petitions adopted their final written addresses.
While adopting their final address, the petitioners, through their lead counsel, Dr. Livy Izuokwu (SAN), submitted that the second respondent (Buhari) used fundamental falsehood to secure clearance from the first respondent (INEC) to participate in the poll.
The petitioners insisted that Buhari, as candidate of the third respondent (APC), lied on oath in his form CF001 presented to INEC before standing for the presidential election.
The petitioners drew the attention of the tribunal to a portion of his (Buhari) INEC form where he claimed to have three different certificates comprising Primary School Leaving Certificate, WAEC certificate and Officers Cadet certificate.
The petitioners said it was shocking and surprising that: “No provisional certificate, no certified true copy of the certificates, no photocopy of certificates and in fact no electronic version of any of the certificates was presented by Buhari throughout the hearing of the petition to dispute the claim of the petitioners.
“More worrisome is the fact that Buhari’s own witness, Major General Paul Tafa (rtd), who joined the Nigerian Army with him in 1962, told the tribunal that they were never asked to submit their certificates to the Nigerian Army Board as claimed by Buhari in his form CF001.
“At any rate, the Secretary of the Nigerian Army Board, Olatunde Olaleye, had, in a statement, clarified that Buhari had no single certificate in his personal file with the Nigerian Army.”
The petitioners, therefore, urged the tribunal to nullify the participation of Buhari in the election on the grounds that the president lied on oath to deceive Nigerians and to secure unlawful qualification for the election.
He further submitted that the claim of Buhari that he can read and write in English language as enough qualification for him was of no moment because ordinary artisans on the streets of Nigeria can also do so, adding that a grave allegation bordering on certificate was not addressed by Buhari as required by law.
The PDP presidential candidate also faulted the claim of INEC that it has no central server, adding that server is a storage facility, including computer, where database of registered voters, number of permanent voters’ card and election results, amongst others, are stored for references.
He said the claim by INEC that it has no device like server to store information “is laughable, tragic and a story for the dogs.”
The petitioners debunked the claim of INEC that collation and transmission of results electronically was prohibited by law in Nigeria.
They asserted that by Electoral Amendment Act of March 26, 2015, the use of electronics became law and was officially gazetted for the country, adding that section 9 of the Act, which made provision for electronic collation of results, replaced section 52, which hitherto prohibited the use of electronics and which INEC erroneously held that electronic results transmission is prohibited.
They therefore urged the tribunal to uphold the petition and nullify Buhari’s participation in the election on the grounds that he was not qualified to have stood for the election, in addition to malpractices that prompted his declaration as winner of the election.
However, INEC, through its counsel, Yunus Usman (SAN), urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost because the electoral body conducted the election in total compliance with the Nigerian constitution and Electoral Act 2010.
Usman insisted that INEC did not transmit election results electronically because doing so is prohibited by law and that the Commission did not call any witness because there was no need to do so.
Usman said that all the witnesses presented by the petitioners admitted to the fact that transmission of election results electronically had no placed in the country’s statute books at the moment.
In countering the allegations that INEC abandoned its pleadings by not presenting witnesses, the counsel said the Commission simply extracted salient pieces of evidence from the petitioners’ pleadings to solidify its defence.
“It would have amounted to wasting the time of the tribunal for us to call witnesses when the petitioners could not discharge the burden of proof on allegations they had made,’’ he said.
Usman, thereafter, prayed the court to dismiss the petition for lack of merit.
In his defence, President Buhari, through his counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), argued that Atiku’s petition was liable to be dismissed because it is lacking in evidence, merit and substance and that the petition is ill-advised and signified nothing.
“I have handled a few electoral petition cases, this is one petition that yarns for help, for assistance and for evidence, but could not get any.
“Apart from the hype the matter has generated, there is nothing in law to support the allegations before the tribunal,” the president’s counsel said.
Olanipekun cited section 131 of the constitution, which stipulates a minimum of secondary school attendance to qualify for election in Nigeria, adding that Buhari cannot go beyond that and that he does not need to tender or attach certificate before he can get qualification for any election.
He submitted that there was nothing in law to persuade the tribunal to nullify the February 23 presidential election as pleaded by Atiku and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost.
“The law is well settled and the case-law is crystalized on the point that the 2nd Respondent (Buhari) cannot go beyond provisions of sections 131 and 131(8) of the 1999 Constitution.
“The case-law is replete with decisions of this court on the subject. We cannot amend the constitution.
“We need to make it very clear at this point that the constitution and laws of the land do not expect any certificate to be tendered or attached,” Olanipekun submitted.
Buhari further relied on a recent judgement the Court of Appeal delivered in a certificate scandal case that involved the governorship candidate of PDP in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to contend that non-attachment of his certificates was not a valid ground to challenge his participation in the February 23 presidential election he won.
On the issue of election results transmission by electronic means, Olanipekun said the use of such technology must be provided for in the Electoral Act.
“The allegation on the management of server by INEC is vague. Where is the server? This is a million dollar question that the petitioners could not substantiate.
“My Lords, this petition was not properly diagnosed, the action was ill-advised. I therefore urge the tribunal not to bow to sentiment or public opinion that does not represent the law.
“This petition is liable to be dismissed with a considerable cost,” he said.
APC, through its counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), in his submission, argued that the petition lacked quality evidence that could warrant the nullification of the election as pleaded by the petitioners and urged the tribunal to throw out the petition as long as its hand can do with huge cost.
“My Lords, it is disheartening to see that this petition still remains watery at this stage. The petition made allegations they could not proof. We have done a table, showing how the petitioners have proven the case so far.
“The election took place in 119,976 polling units, 8,901 Wards in 774 local government areas across the country.
“It is sad therefore to see that the petitioners only called 62 witnesses. Out of this figure, only five witnesses gave direct evidence of what happened in polling units.
“I feel sad that this matter has been starved of evidence and therefore deserves to be dismissed.”
APC submitted that it would be bad to create a public impression that President Buhari lacks basic educational qualifications.
“Those who set the standard for secondary education were called. They came and gave the verdict that what the 2nd Respondent has was equivalent to Secondary School Certificate. The witness said so. And there was no follow-up on that. They did not say that the certificate was fake or forged.
“The position is that we take him to be a secondary school leaver,” Fagbemi, argued.
However, the tribunal chairman, after taking submissions from all parties, announced that judgement in the petition has been reserved and that the date for its delivery would be communicated to parties.
Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, counsel to Atiku, Dr. Uzoukwu, insisted that Atiku’s petition will, in one way or another, expand jurisprudence in electoral matters.
He added that his team has presented a very good case and it is now left for the tribunal to do justice.
Lai, Ngige, Onu, Malami, Onyeama, 6 others retain positions
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja inaugurated his new cabinet, announcing that he would remain as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.
Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, will serve as Minister of State for Petroleum, a position held by Dr. Ibe Kachikwu in the first tenure of Buhari.
Majority of the re-appointed members of his first term cabinet retained their posts, while others had their responsibilities trimmed or increased in the new government.
Alhaji Lai Mohammed returns to the Ministry of Information and Culture just as Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu returns to the Ministry of Science and Technology, while Dr. Chris Ngige remains as Minister of Labour and Employment.
Unlike Mohammed who has no minister of state, Onu is to be assisted by Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi as Minister of State for Science and Technology.
Others who retained their positions are Alhaji Muhammed Bello (Federal Capital Territory), Adamu Adamu (Education) and Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs).
Senator Hadi Sirika takes full charge as Minister of Aviation, while Mr. Rotimi Amaechi retains Transportation Ministry, without the aviation segment. Aviation was under the Ministry of Transport in the Buhari’s first term.
Senator Gbemisola Saraki is the Minister of State for Transportation.
Like Amaechi, former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, keeps the Ministry of Works and Housing, without the power segment.
Malam Suleiman Adamu returns to the Ministry of Water Resources, while Mrs. Zainab Ahmed is back to the Ministry of Finance, combining with Budget and National Planning, while Clement Agba is the Minister of State for Budget.
Abubakar Malami (SAN) also retains his post as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).
Suleiman Adamu retains the Water Resources Ministry.
Announcing the portfolios of the new ministers, Buhari said Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite is the Minister of Mines and Steel Development while Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah will serve as Minister of State for Mines and Steel.
Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs with Festus Keyamo (SAN) as Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs.
Former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, will serve as Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.
The immediate past Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, is now the new Minister of Health while Dr. Adeleke Mamora is the Minister of State for Health.
Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola takes charge of the Interior Ministry, Mr. Sunday Dare oversees the Youth and Sports Ministry, while former deputy governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Paulen Talen, heads the Ministry of Women Affairs.
Maigari Dingyadi is the minister in charge of the newly-created Ministry of Police Affairs while Sale Mamman heads the newly-created Power Ministry.
Sadiya Umar Faruk is to serve as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, a newly-created office.
Muhammad Mahmood is to serve as Minister of Environment while Sharon Ikeazor is the Minister of State, Environment.
Former Governor of Ekiti State and outgone Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, is Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. Maryam Katagun is the minister of State for Industry.
Other portfolio announced were for Dr. Ali Isa Pantami (Communications), Sabo Nanono (Agriculture), Maj.-Gen. Bashir S. Magashi (Defence)
Other ministers of state are: Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Labour and Employment); Ramatu Tijjani (FCT); Emeka Nwajiuba (Education); Zubair Dada (Foreign Affairs); Mohammed Abdullahi (Science & Tech.); Abubakar D. Aliyu (Works & Housing); Mustapha Shehuri (Agriculture); and Goddy Jedy-Agba (Power).
Secondus: Nigeria facing unprecedented hunger, insecurity
- PDP plans fresh congresses in Ogun
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly foisting hunger, insecurity and economic hardship on Nigerians.
Secondus, who declared that Nigerians have been fooled by APC, said the nation’s economy has collapsed and citizens more divided under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.
He spoke on Tuesday night at the unification meeting of Ogun State chapter of PDP held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.
The meeting was attended by supporters of Senator Buruji Kashamu and former House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu, who had hitherto been battling over the structures of the party in the state.
At the event, which was also attended by returnees from some political parties, Secondus disclosed that PDP would conduct congresses next year at the ward, local and state levels for a completely new structure in the state chapter.
The PDP national chairman noted that Nigeria’s image had been battered as a result of poor governance of the Buhari-led administration.
According to him, there is so much hunger and insecurity never witnessed in the land before.
Secondus, however, charged his party members to eschew divisiveness and unite in the bid to rescue the country from the ruling party.
He said: “For how long can we be oppressed? For how long can we be intimidated? For how long can we continue to kill ourselves? There is so much hunger and killing in the land that we have never witnessed such before.
“The number of people that have been killed since the inception of this APC government is so much that you can’t place the record. Every day you wake up to hear the killings in Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Enugu and across the border because of bad governance. There is no state in Nigeria, which there has not been killings and suicide.
“We must rise and unite ourselves because we are all democrats. The entire world is watching. The will of God must be done. Nigerians have been fooled by APC. Economy has collapsed. Nigeria is divided and we are being disgraced outside the country.
“Nigerian people are also watching. Election was conducted in February and March. You are all aware of results. That result is subject today in the law court. We are not allowed to talk about it, but the country is watching it. The will of God must be done. If you like, delay it. If you like, intimidate the people or do anything you want to do.”
Secondus, who recalled that lack of unity and infighting cost PDP the governorship election in Ogun State, expressed satisfaction with the latest reconciliation drive of party members in the state.
He said as part of measures to bring lasting peace to the state chapter, the national leadership would hold fresh congresses to put in place new set of leaders.
Speaking at the event, Adebutu stated that the unification meeting was convened to heal the wounds caused by factional crisis that rocked the party ahead of the 2019 elections.
The former lawmaker urged party members to put their grievances behind and work together to build a formidable platform to wrest power in 2023.
Importers panic as FG scale up border security
- Customs: Borders not closed
- Exercise to tackle banditry, smuggling
Moves by the Federal Government to tackle terrorism, banditry, smuggling and illegalities in Nigeria by securing land borders have created fear among importers and freight forwarders.
The affected borders are Benin with 809 km stretch; Cameroon, 1,975 km; Chad 85 km and Niger 1,608 km.
Already, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other security agencies have been ordered to enforce increase security presence of Nigeria’s 4,477 kilometres land borders.
Other security agencies drafted to the borders for joint exercise include Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
Importers, have, however, cautioned on the joint border security exercise, codenamed “Ex-Swift Response.”
Reacting to the joint border security exercise, spokesman of NCS, Mr. Joseph Attah, explained that the borders were not closed, saying that government was only putting measures in place to curtail security challenges.
He explained that the joint exercise was being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and would take place in four geopolitical zones, namely: South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West.
He noted that the exercise would involve movement of personnel, vehicles and equipment within the affected parts of the country.
Attah said: “We call on members of the public not to panic and should continue to engage in their normal duties. The overall objective is to ensure a peaceful and secured country in the interest of our nation.”
A stakeholder, Mr. Turner Iroegbu, feared that the exercise would cripple freight forwarding activities at Seme and Idiroko borders, adding that some perishable goods were already on the way to the country.
According to him, “immediately after the exercise was declared, some of the officers exhibited overzealousness by stopping even diplomatic vehicles entering and leaving the borders, thereby creating confusion.”
Iroegbu stressed that the two borders of Seme and Idiroko were revenue generating areas, facilitating international trade with special attention on ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme.
He noted that the exercise should have a different dimension to accommodate international best practice.
Iroegbu added: “For the exercise to be all-inclusive, the sea and airports are defined as borders in maritime practice, after all, huge arms and ammunition seizures were made at the seaports in the past.”
Also, Mr. John Awe, a freight forwarder, told our correspondents that the closure would affect neighbouring countries whose economy depends on Nigeria for survival.
He said: “Ghana, Togo, Benin, Niger and even Cameroon and other countries depend on Nigeria for survival. Nigeria feeds these countries in terms of trade and commerce. There is going to be crisis in the next few days.”
He explained that government should have taken another approach to tackle insecurity and allow legitimate trade to flow.
In July 2019, government had, through Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), asked foreigners with irregular documentation residing in the country to register within six months from July 2019.
Government was worried that neighbouring countries had allowed their areas to become access points into Nigeria for illegal migration by some suspected criminal elements and shipment of banned or prohibited items that undermine national security and economy.
It was learnt that insecurity in some parts of the country had affected agricultural activities and capable of threatening food production as some farmers had fled due to incessant attacks by suspected foreign bandits.
FG approves N600bn to boost power supply
The Federal Government has approved N600 billon for electricity market to boost power supply.
Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the intervention is for the payment of the shortfall in electricity invoices for the entire market.
“The whopping sum of money has never been injected into the power sector before, but even when it is privatised, government is spending more telling you that the privatisation is given a red flag.
“The fund will be ready for disbursement any moment from now,” Mr. Edmund Ejie, the Market Operator of TCN, said.
TCN disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the 3rd quarter Participants and Stakeholders Interactive forum for 2019.
The forum has as its theme: “Rules Compliance for Nigerian Electricity Market (NEM) Development and Sustainability.”
Ejie said the intervention by the Federal Government was at a very advanced level, adding that it had already been signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He explained that the intervention was not restricted to a single chain in the market, as it was holistic.
According to him, “the plan is at an advanced level and the fund has been signed by Mr. President. The president signed for the release of the intervention and it is an intervention of N600 billion.”
Asked whether the latest N600 billion was specifically for the distribution, generation or transmission company, Eje said: “At this stage, I’ll tell you that it is for the market. If the money is injected into the GenCos it is for the market, if it is injected into the DisCos it is for the market. It is generally for the shortfall in the payment of monthly invoices.
“It is wrong to say that the earlier N701 billion is for the Gencos, DisCos or gas companies. No! As a matter of fact, I will tell you that whatever money government has injected into the market is for the sustenance of the market.”
On when government would release the N600 billion, Eje stated that government was not happy that the fund had yet to be deployed.
He said: “I think government is not happy that it has not taken effect. But you know when government signs such a thing, there are underlying protocols that must be observed in order to facilitate it and that is what is going on right now as I talk to you.”
Mr. Usman Mohammed, the Managing Director of TCN, said that one of the factors that would make the Nigerian Electricity Market Participants to thrive was by complying with rules, codes and orders.
Usman said that there was the need for the operators to be proactive in recognising that regulatory and standard compliance were the key to market development.
“The theme of the event reflects the growing recognition, concern and importance of regulatory compliance and ruling documents implementation.
“Today’s interactive forum is part of the market operator effort to support you and improve the market performance,” he said.
He said that the forum was to access the market performance, changes and their impact on the market participants’ readiness and challenges, predict what lies ahead and to determine compliance to rules or lack of it.
Mohammed said that TCN had commenced the provision of Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) in all trading modes in the country provision.
He said that TCN also plans to establish lasting Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) equipment and facilitating operational audit of both the system and market operator.
It would be recalled that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, recently expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of electricity distribution companies in the country, saying there is a need for a substantial change of strategy in order to meet the electricity needs of homes and businesses.
Osinbajo had said: ‘The distribution capacity in the 11 DisCos are significantly low, hovering at around 4,000 megawatts on average with a peak at about 5,400MW. So, despite all the availability of about 8,000MW of generation and 7,000MW of transmission capacity, the lack of infrastructure by the DisCos to absorb and deliver grid power to end-users has largely restricted generation to an average of about 4,000MW, and sometimes even falling below 4,000MW.”
Alleged N22.9bn: Court admits U.S.-based woman to N250m bail
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted to bail a United States-based businesswoman, Mrs. Isabella Oshodin who is standing trial over alleged receipt of N22.9 billion from a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) to bail in the sum of N250 million.
The businesswoman, whose husband, Bob Oshodin, was said to be at large, was arraigned on a 25-count charge bordering on sales of a furniture manufacturing company to the Federal Government to the tune of $55 million.
Oshodin, who has been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for about 70 days, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Amongst others, the defendant was said to have sold the company to the Federal Government in 2014 and received the alleged sum through the office of NSA.
However, delivering judgement in her bail application, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum.
The court ordered the defendant to remain in country pending the determination of the suit against her.
He later adjourned trial to October 15, 16, 17 and 22.
In the charge, the anti-graft agency alleged that the defendant received the said amount in about 16 tranches through her family company, Bob Oshodin Organization Limited, which is the 1st defendant in the charge.
The defendant was alleged to have, on 16 occasions, received the sums of N500 million; N750 million; N125 million; N350 million; N170 million; N85 million; N60 million; N50 million and others which totalled N2.366,000,000 from the Office of the NSA under Dasuki.
The anti-graft agency further alleged that the defendant, on eight occasions, received from Dasuki’s ONSA sums totalling $57,217,301.15 into the Escrow accounts of Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd.
After pleading not guilty, prosecution counsel, Aisha Habib, prayed the court for a date for trial.
Defence counsel, Osahon Idemudia, prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail in liberal terms pending the determination of the trial.
While moving the bail application, Idemudia drew the attention of the judge to the fact that the defendant has been in the underground cell of EFCC for about 70 days without electricity.
He further told the court that the alleged offence borders on civil contract freely entered by the Federal Government and that the defendant is committed to accelerated trial to enable her clear her name from the allegations.
“This has to do with a civil contract transaction. It is either a misunderstood commercial transaction or someone is being mischievous. The defendants sold their furniture factory to the Federal Government for $55 million.
“They have only paid half of the money, which the prosecution has calculated as N22.9 billion. The money stated in the charges, which they claimed to be money laundering, is actually payment for the purchase of the furniture factory,” he said.
The defence lawyer averred that a copy of the contract for the sale of the factory had been exhibited before the court and that the prosecution admitted its existence in the counter-affidavit it filed.
Idemudia therefore pleaded with the court to use its discretion in favour of the defendant, especially on conditions of her ill-health.
The prosecution, however, objected to the bail application on the grounds that the defendant may likely jump bail if granted, because her husband and all her children are based in the United States of America.
Habib however submitted that if the court was inclined to grant the application, it should do so with some conditions that will ensure the defendant is available for trial.
N537.3m debt: AMCON, bank take over Donald Duke’s property
Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and United Bank for Africa (UBA) to take over an Ikoyi, Lagos property of a former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, over an alleged N537,334,360.77 debt.
The order was as a sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by AMCON and the bank.
A firm, Stonehedge Investment Limited, Mr. Donald Duke and Mrs. Owanari Bob-Manuel Duke, were joined as co-defendants in the suit.
In the motion marked, FHC/L/CS/1373/2019, the applicants (AMCON and UBA) prayed the court for an order of interim attachment, possession and custody of the property situated at No. 3, Temple Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The applicants said the property was mortgaged by Duke as collateral in securing the firm’s indebtedness to them.
They urged the court to grant them possession of the property “pending the institution and disposal of proceedings for recovery of debt against the respondent, pursuant to Section 49 of the AMCON Act 2010 (as amended).”
They also prayed the court for an interim Mareva injunction to take possession of funds in the accounts of Duke and others in any bank “pending the institutional and disposal of proceedings for the recovery of a debt of N537,334,360.77 made up of the principal debt and interest against the respondents pursuant to Section 50 of AMCON Act 2010.”
The judge granted the prayers, in addition to an order restraining the respondents from “transacting, transferring, changing or howsoever dealing in any manner or interfering with the applicants’ possession” of the Ikoyi property.
The judge also ordered AMCON and UBA to ensure service of substantive originating processes on the defendants within 20 days of making the order.
Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to September 2, 2019.
