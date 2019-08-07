Dream Paradox: Millicent Okocha straddle tradition, modernity

The visual language in Millicent Okocha’s third solo exhibition, titled “Dream Paradox”, straddles tradition and Modernity as she simultaneously explores two strands that undergird the ever-evolving postcolonial artistic landscape of many African countries.

Two stylistic approaches stood out in Millicent Okocha’s exhibition. One is the painstakingly done ball-point pen drawings on canvas, where she showed her mastery of the language of motifs and pattern making based on the imageries from her cultural environment. These drawings comprising portraits of young women, men and renditions of the Eyo, an iconic Yoruba masquerade, which she entitled Thespians I, II, III, were well rendered and delicately decorated with both afro-centric floral designs. Be it any form, her motifs embody the rich art of body decorations commonly practiced among Nigerians especially the young women of various cultures in Nigeria. Some of the works in this suite include, Pure Worship I, II, III, Purple Heritage I, II, III.

Another stylistic approach adopted by the artist involves the textured jeans (denim) layered canvas surfaces, which were heavily worked by the artist, using the acrylic medium. The works Paradox (mixed media, 2017), Dreamscape I, II, III) are among some of the pieces that fall under this suite. Thirdly, the next stream of works is those, where the artist combines

both the denim textured canvases and the ball-point pen and acrylic techniques to create

hybrid works that reference the commingling of tradition and modernity. The monochromatic ball-point pen motifs and patterns stem from the artist’s experience during an internship in textiles design, after her National Youth Service in Osogbo. “I started using denim materials in my painting after attending several art workshops and training where I became exposed to the art of repurposing materials. As I said, I had learnt how to create motifs on textiles, and as my studio practice evolved, I began to apply it to enrich my paintings. Along the line, I began to see connections between the intricate lines of my designs and the texture that you see on denim materials. These are also in addition to the notion of global culture, which the denim fabrics symbolize, being that it is a fabric worn in almost every part of the world. So, apart

from the forms I create, people also connect with the character, texture, history and elements

of the materials I use,” Okocha says.

Writing in the introduction of the exhibition catalogue, renowned Professor of art history, Frank Ugiomoh stated that Millicent Okocha’s embrace of the visual arts is an intriguing

story. This may not be unconnected to the fact that until her National Youth Service year, she

never considered art as a career. “I did not see art as a talent, I just love it. Whenever I saw a

painting, I would pause and take a closer look at it. But I did not go further than that. As a young woman, I noticed that I had so much energy, which I wanted to do something with.

And being that Oshogbo, the capital city of Osun state and one of the notable centres of art in Nigeria, was her place of primary assignment, it was easy for her to learn the processes of textile decoration. I continued to innovate and recreate my talent and the skill I acquired; it was through textile design that I discovered painting. It was one of the harmattan workshops I attended that made me fall in love with painting,” Okocha says.

In all, there were 30 works at the exhibition. On how she is able to sustain production despite the challenges that artists face in the industry. Okocha told me that she is a full-time studio artist, unlike some other artists who are into other things. This enables her to create enough works, like what she has in this exhibition. “I have no choice than to paint,” Okocha declares confidently.

She further states that her images are of unique, beautiful and powerful African women, painted in their glory, not mired by the afflictions and entrapments of culture and patriarchy that have a glass ceiling for centuries. “I am often inspired in turn, by the idea of womanhood that I paint. I want to be that woman who has found the right balance and thus, able to inspire younger female artists.”

On the challenge of being an artist in Nigeria, Okocha suggests that there is need for more public art spaces for artists to not only have exhibitions in, but also to engage in other creative activities. If you are a studio artist and you don’t have a good and affordable space, how do you present your work to the public? As it is done in many other countries, we as artists need sponsorship and grants from government agencies to encourage the arts.

The exhibition Dream Paradox was held between May 23-28 2019 at the Bouygues Club House, Bouygues Estate, Life Camp, Alex Ekwueme Way, Plot 5093 Jabi, Abuja, Nigeria.

Enekwachi (MFA), is Enekwachian Abuja based artist, art teacher and Curator.

