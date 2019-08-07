Arts & Entertainments
Dream Paradox: Millicent Okocha straddle tradition, modernity
The visual language in Millicent Okocha’s third solo exhibition, titled “Dream Paradox”, straddles tradition and Modernity as she simultaneously explores two strands that undergird the ever-evolving postcolonial artistic landscape of many African countries.
Two stylistic approaches stood out in Millicent Okocha’s exhibition. One is the painstakingly done ball-point pen drawings on canvas, where she showed her mastery of the language of motifs and pattern making based on the imageries from her cultural environment. These drawings comprising portraits of young women, men and renditions of the Eyo, an iconic Yoruba masquerade, which she entitled Thespians I, II, III, were well rendered and delicately decorated with both afro-centric floral designs. Be it any form, her motifs embody the rich art of body decorations commonly practiced among Nigerians especially the young women of various cultures in Nigeria. Some of the works in this suite include, Pure Worship I, II, III, Purple Heritage I, II, III.
Another stylistic approach adopted by the artist involves the textured jeans (denim) layered canvas surfaces, which were heavily worked by the artist, using the acrylic medium. The works Paradox (mixed media, 2017), Dreamscape I, II, III) are among some of the pieces that fall under this suite. Thirdly, the next stream of works is those, where the artist combines
both the denim textured canvases and the ball-point pen and acrylic techniques to create
hybrid works that reference the commingling of tradition and modernity. The monochromatic ball-point pen motifs and patterns stem from the artist’s experience during an internship in textiles design, after her National Youth Service in Osogbo. “I started using denim materials in my painting after attending several art workshops and training where I became exposed to the art of repurposing materials. As I said, I had learnt how to create motifs on textiles, and as my studio practice evolved, I began to apply it to enrich my paintings. Along the line, I began to see connections between the intricate lines of my designs and the texture that you see on denim materials. These are also in addition to the notion of global culture, which the denim fabrics symbolize, being that it is a fabric worn in almost every part of the world. So, apart
from the forms I create, people also connect with the character, texture, history and elements
of the materials I use,” Okocha says.
Writing in the introduction of the exhibition catalogue, renowned Professor of art history, Frank Ugiomoh stated that Millicent Okocha’s embrace of the visual arts is an intriguing
story. This may not be unconnected to the fact that until her National Youth Service year, she
never considered art as a career. “I did not see art as a talent, I just love it. Whenever I saw a
painting, I would pause and take a closer look at it. But I did not go further than that. As a young woman, I noticed that I had so much energy, which I wanted to do something with.
And being that Oshogbo, the capital city of Osun state and one of the notable centres of art in Nigeria, was her place of primary assignment, it was easy for her to learn the processes of textile decoration. I continued to innovate and recreate my talent and the skill I acquired; it was through textile design that I discovered painting. It was one of the harmattan workshops I attended that made me fall in love with painting,” Okocha says.
In all, there were 30 works at the exhibition. On how she is able to sustain production despite the challenges that artists face in the industry. Okocha told me that she is a full-time studio artist, unlike some other artists who are into other things. This enables her to create enough works, like what she has in this exhibition. “I have no choice than to paint,” Okocha declares confidently.
She further states that her images are of unique, beautiful and powerful African women, painted in their glory, not mired by the afflictions and entrapments of culture and patriarchy that have a glass ceiling for centuries. “I am often inspired in turn, by the idea of womanhood that I paint. I want to be that woman who has found the right balance and thus, able to inspire younger female artists.”
On the challenge of being an artist in Nigeria, Okocha suggests that there is need for more public art spaces for artists to not only have exhibitions in, but also to engage in other creative activities. If you are a studio artist and you don’t have a good and affordable space, how do you present your work to the public? As it is done in many other countries, we as artists need sponsorship and grants from government agencies to encourage the arts.
The exhibition Dream Paradox was held between May 23-28 2019 at the Bouygues Club House, Bouygues Estate, Life Camp, Alex Ekwueme Way, Plot 5093 Jabi, Abuja, Nigeria.
Enekwachi (MFA), is Enekwachian Abuja based artist, art teacher and Curator.
Chimamanda comes to Mandela Garden
The doyenne of world literature Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie made an august appearance at the Chief Newton Jibunoh-sponsored Mandela Garden of Trees in Asaba, Delta State on Friday, August 2.
Resplendent in a classy crimson dress, Chimamanda was all smiles as the acclaimed Desert Warrior Newton Jibunoh accorded her a befitting reception. The gathered assembly became instantly wowed by the grand grace of the literary icon.
Let me reveal here that when Chimamanda was starting out as a writer she had written in innocence to Jibunoh and was well encouraged.
Now to the heart of the matter: The late former South African President Nelson Mandela lives in Asaba where Jibunoh has bequeathed a global garden to his memory. The United Nations had in November 2009 fixed July 18 as Nelson Mandela International Day, or Mandela Day for short.
The first UN Mandela Day held on July 18, 2010, and the great leader’s 95th birthday was marked specially in Asaba with a World Press Conference proclaiming the establishment of a garden of 95 trees to be known as “The Mandela Garden of 95 Trees.”
The celebrated environmentalist and conqueror of the Sahara Desert, Dr. Newton Jibunoh, as the Chief Executive of Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE) partnered with the Delta State Government to make broadcast that well over 134,000 square metres of prime land within the Asaba International Airport complex has been designed to serve as “The Nelson Mandela Garden of 95 Trees.”
It was at the blooming Mandela Garden that Chimamanda came to plant a tree.
The conceptual design of the Mandela Garden is in the shape of the map of Africa, featuring a life-size bronze statue of Nelson Mandela, 95 trees symbolically planted as the Robben memorial, freedom mini-gardens, well-landscaped terraced fences made of hedge plants, concrete walkways, state-of-the-art restrooms, adequate parking, Nelson Mandela playground and park for children.
Dr. Jibunoh in his drive toward greening the environment through FADE always had the abiding dream of planting the trees. It has been a life-long passion, culminating in the FADE Wall of Trees planted in Makoda Kano in the spirited bid to arrest desert encroachment.
“I will run the park for the rest of my life as the keeper,” Jibunoh says in his Lagos Island Didi Museum office. “My family will have to come and visit me there. They know my passion. It helps that the project is situated at the airport. They can always fly in and fly out. I believe Asaba provides a conducive atmosphere better than Lagos, London or New York!”
According to Jibunoh, “We have to use Mandela to inspire people. We used to have Kwame Nkrumah. There is no other Mandela anywhere. He gave the world all he had. He went to prison for 27 years and came out with nothing. He ruled South Africa for only one term of presidency and came out with nothing. That’s the legacy!”
For Jibunoh, the term “Charity begins at home” was done in reverse order. He was heavily involved in improving other places, notably the Sahara Desert and places like Kano and Lagos before returning to his home locale of Delta State. He mentions the Igbo term and name “Nkeiruka”, stating that what is ahead is greater than the things done earlier. An irrepressible optimist, Jibunoh believes that security challenges such as kidnapping can be solved to make Nigeria a tourist haven, starting with the Mandela Gardens in Asaba.
“There are so many things to challenge the world in Nigeria,” he affirms. He argues that he had seen it all, from the days of colonialism through the Apartheid years and the Nigerian Civil War. He believes that Nigeria deserves celebration for leading the charge for the freedom of Nelson Mandela and South Africa.
“We lost Barclays Bank and British Petroleum in the Mandela fight,” he says. “Nigeria was a Frontline State. We cannot now be a minor player. This project will re-establish Nigeria as a Frontline State. Our fight was not in vain. Through the Mandela Gardens, Mandela will live forever! It will put Nigeria in a different platform.”
Jibunoh points at the irony that people thought that Mandela was only fighting for black Africans, only for it to be discovered at the end that the whites benefited more! According to Jibunoh, “The whites who saw him as a terrorist are now the ones benefitting from Mandela the most!”
Chimamanda Adichie dwelt on the need to have a truth and reconciliation committee in Nigeria, much like Mandela did in post-apartheid South Africa. She argued that major issues following the Biafra war had not been addressed. The unfair treatment of the Igbo galls the celebrated novelist, author of Half of a Yellow Sun, based on the Nigeria-Biafra war. Citing the Asaba massacre and issues such as the as yet unresolved abandoned properties matter in Port Harcourt, Chimamanda avers that the country cannot hope to make much progress without redressing injustice and embracing the truth and history.
Echoes of Ekwensi’s Burning Grass
Two years after the nation’s independence, Cyprian Ekwensi presented to the world, what was considered a piece of literature which serves to complement the highly commended and reviewed ‘Things Fall Apart’ by Chinua Achebe in 1958. In it, he explored the traditional culture and civilisation of present day South East Nigeria, to deconstruct and reconstruct the many wrong and poor depictions of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, thereby presenting an unarguable documentation to the world from his very outstanding perspective.
Four years after the birth of what is considered the ‘Mother of African Fiction’ and 52 years down the line, Ekwensi’s literary material has become a fiction of facts, in which another valuable perspective of the people of Northern Nigeria has been made available and the auspicious time to leverage the evergreen piece of creative expression has come. It is unquestionable to state that this work explores a very important practice of the people of Northern Nigeria.
The author whose ancestry is the South East, but born and raised for a period in the North and traversed the Nigerian landscape in the course of acquiring education and work, could be said to have a most ideal certification to broach a subject matter that seems cocooned in what may not be properly dissected or at best left un-grasped.
Quite significantly, the book opens with a peculiar insignia of the activities of cattle herders. On page one the first few lines go thus: “When they begin to burn the grass in Northern Nigeria, It is time for the herdsmen to be moving the cattle southwards to the banks of the great river. And the hunters, lurking on the edge of the flames with dane gun, bow and arrow, sniff the fumes and train their eyes to catch the faintest flicker of beasts hastening from their hiding places.”
From the excerpt, a number of instructive incidences are painted and worthy of attention. First, burning of grass signifies a time to move, prompted by the dryness of the leaves which may not supply needed and sustaining nutrients for the animals that are to be kept alive. Two, the hunters also see this as their time to kill animals, whose fear of death from fumes and fire sends them scurrying for safety but unfortunately into the waiting bullets of game lovers. A third and most important part not talked about would be those who own the expanse of land that usually gets burnt at this period of the year, and the South to which they travel, whose occupants at their ancestral homes by the river may have their survival from their farmlands threatened by these herders.
Introspection into what obtains in the entire 24 chapters is primarily revealed at the beginning when Mai Sunsaye had to rescue a Kanuri girl from the slave hold of Shehu, a badass retired soldier and trouble monger. He takes us further by his actions and those of his family, the peculiar ways of a group of people, whose ideals needs be understood and re-invented for the sake of harmonious co-existence.
Sunsaye has fathered three sons and a daughter, with his wife Shaitu representing the figure that every man wishes to have. This picture, however, becomes discountenance when the head of a family is charmed, bringing us to the supernatural juncture of this work. Chief Ardo’s desire to become the Chief of Dokan Toro reveals his bestial side with what is known as Sokugo, the charm which causes one to lose his sense of direction, wandering away from home, leaving his family, which in turn brings suffering.
Although tendency abounds to want this portion overlooked, but the reality is that, it may be another important revelation to be considered by the investigative authorities, whose seeming incapability has left many wondering about the kind of intelligence deployed in the battle to secure lives and property where these killings have been rife.
From cattle rustling, to running from tax officers, to escaping death in the hands of Mai Sunsaye’s enemies, the procedures for getting married among the Fulani, other actions, reactions and further interjections put this work on the front page of national discourse, so as to understand precedents, have a grasp of antecedents, with a view to dispassionately intervening when issues of this nature comes up for serious discourse and consequent attention.
On page 76, an instructive revelation comes to the fore when Jalla in a conversation with his father said, “… We are men of cattle. Our cattle come first, and since it is our wish to take them to their pastures, all else must succumb to that wish”.
Again, the mindset of a people’s reality looks us in the eyes with these words. There seems a deliberate disregard for other opinion by whomsoever, because these animals, as it appears have assumed an important rank seemingly superior to those of humans.
Ekwensi may have given the world a piece of prose fiction, helping to aid knowledge within the literary circles in the manner he has done, but it behooves those whose hindsight remains intact, and their foresight devoid of blurry encumbrance, to ingest, digest and attempt not to puke over this research piece that has enabled us become acquainted with the Ideological battle that Nigeria and millions of Nigerians find challenging to grapple in its entirety.
Getlitnaija, great platform for young poets, say winners
Winners of the maiden edition of Getlitnaija, a spoken word poetry competition launched in 2018, have described the platform as ‘a big boost’ to emerging poets in the country.
The two winners, Chisom Irechukwu (Adult Category) and Bosede Bisiriyu (Junior Category) emerged tops in the competition which requires contestants to write poems and make a video recording of their renditions of the works for assessment by a panel in the United States.
According to them, competitions like Getlitnaija is necessary to stimulate the urge to capture the musings of young Nigerian poets, while preparation them for the future.
Chisom, who hails from Ikeduru, Imo State won the competition with her poem, titled, ‘Nomad’.
She said her poem ‘Nomad’ was borne out of a conversation with herself.
“I wrote ‘Nomad’ a while back before the competition and it was borne out of just a conversation with myself about how we are all so desperate to be made home of by others that we sometimes let the wrong people into our lives. And at the end of the day, you are yours, before you are anyone else’s. I like to think my poems are less about me and more from what I see and hear due to my being a wallflower who just wants to understand the madness of this world. Poetry is the canvas on which I paint my view of life. All my life, I’ve written in order to make sense of things, of being here, of loving, and being loved, of the finality of death. I love art and writing poetry is the medium that comes easily for me. Conversations about love and loss are definitely my sweet spot,” she said.
Iconic Nigerian artist, David Dale, dies at 72
*Society of Nigerian Artists mourns, pays tributes
Tony Okuyeme
Iconic Nigerian artist, David Herbert Dale, renowned for his major contributions to global and historical narratives of modern art in Nigeria, has passed on. He was 72 years old.
He died on Tuesday morning, about 4 am, at the Military Hospital, Yaba, Lagos. He is best known for his dexterity and versatility in 23 different media, majorly stained glass through which he explored the energy and variety of urban life in Lagos.
Tributes have continued to flow for the late artist.
In his reaction, the president of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Mr. Oliver Enwonwu, in a statement sent to New Telegraph, described the late Dale as an iconic artist who would be greatly missed not only by the artists’ community but also by Nigeria as a nation.
“Today, we celebrate iconic Nigerian artist David Herbert Dale for his major contributions to global and historical narratives of modern art in Nigeria.
“A Fellow of the Society of Nigerian Artists, he is best known for his dexterity and versatility in 23 different media, majorly stained glass through which he explored the energy and variety of urban life in Lagos,” the statement reads in part.
According to the SNA President, in a hugely successful career spanning over four decades, Dale’s mastery is also clearly evident in his many oils, watercolours, bead paintings, gouaches, wrought iron, etchings, mosaics and lino prints.
“His legacy is hinged not only on his technical proficiency but also on his bold and economical line, which at once unites his diverse media by eliminating the superfluous to create a visceral connection to his audience.
“David Dale will be greatly missed by the Society of Nigerian Artists and members of the broader Nigerian art community.”
Dale was born in 1947 in Nigeria from a British father and a Nigerian mother. He moved to The United Kingdom to live with an Aunt at age two and would remain there for nearly two decades, returning to Nigeria to finish his secondary education at St. Gregory’s College, Lagos. He would meet Bruce Onobrakpeya, then the art teacher at the college who would encourage his interest in art.
Prince Charles invited to star in new James Bond film
Prince Charles has been invited to star in the new James Bond film, The Sun on Sunday can reveal.
The heir to the throne was asked if he would take a cameo role when he visited the film set just a few weeks ago and met 007 star Daniel Craig.
Charles, 70, would follow in the foosteps of his mother The Queen, now 93, who played a starring role in Danny Boyle’s homage to the movie for the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London.
This saw Bond, played by Craig, heading to Buckingham Palace to collect her Majesty.
They then took a helicopter to the Olympic Park before a stunt double made to look like the Queen dramatically parachuted to the ground.
Princes Wills and Harry also had a cameo as Stormtroopers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017 although they were cut from the final footage for being too tall.
A source close to the production team told us: “They loved the buzz around the Queen’s appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that. He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it.
“When he visited the film set a few weeks ago it was discussed. Now he is considering it.”Charles’ involvement would provide a massive boost to the “cursed” flick, which has been riddled with accidents including Craig injuring his ankle.
A source revealed: “The producers are desperate to sign him.
“It is no secret that the film has suffered a number of setbacks but landing a Royal could be just what the movie needs.”
The flick dubbed ‘Bond 25’ features the usual cast of glamorous girls including Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 31, but has been plagued with issues since filming began earlier this year.
An explosion at Pinewood Studios destroyed part of the sound stage roof in June and caused a minor injury to a crew member.
* Courtesy: thesun.co.uk
Elegant oozing box bags
A new trend means reinvention for a lot of people but luckily, you can reinvent yourself anytime with fashion and this is apparent with the return of box shaped handbags. Box shaped handbags are commonly known as box bags and they are instrumental in helping ladies to make fashion statements; it is carried in the hand to add the finishing touches to appearance. These bags are used to complete today’s fashion beauty concept.
The modern box bags come in mini sizes to brilliantly work with both formal and casual dresses and for every occasion.
Handbags possess a particular beauty and charm of their own, they are introduced in diverse innovative designs and styles, these box bags have so much room to carry everything one needs to carry for the day and have enduring styles that are well suited to a wide variety of uses.
Box bags are available in innumerable designs that are bound to suit the distinct taste of users. Box shaped handbags are elegant functional creations as well as decorative objects; they are used by all ages.
Box bags designs are unique and exclusive to transform ordinary outfits to an eye-catching ones. Box bag trends come in powerful shapes like rectangular and square. They are no doubt statement-making handbags. Some are embellished with lots of patterns and colours which instantly ooze high portion of elegance.
Ex-BBNaija poster girl, Tboss, speaks on childbirth, alleged romance
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, has reacted to the rumours making the rounds on the internet that she has given birth to a baby girl.
Tboss took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to deny the news as fake, stating also that there had never been any intimacy between her and, Ubi Franklin, the one alleged to be the father of her child.
Tboss in her recent post on her Instagram page, told bloggers who are always quick to post fake news without a confirmation to be ashamed of themselves. She stated: ” I want to use this opportunity to express my immense appreciation to each and everyone who took out time to send me congratulatory messages, prayers and wellwishes on the birth of my child. May God bless you.
However, I regret to inform you that is not my child, I’m still appalled at the person who took all the time and went through all the trouble to come up with that juicy story and the photo they used has a striking resemblance of me, if I may say to myself.
“Such a cute lil baby , bless her heart. I do think you are in serious need of a job and I would have given you one, but you have shown some serious psychotic tendencies. So, it maybe best you stay really far away from people.
So many people thought I will be mad and flip out, maybe throw out a few shots but this incident has been an eye opener for me. “This is to the bloggers that so hurriedly reported fake news, my God in heaven!
Aren’t y’all even ashamed of yourselves? You didn’t double check anything, didn’t ask anything, didn’t as much ask any questions but just ran with the news to get traffic on your pageshow blooming pathetic can you be? “I am even ashamed of people who follow y’all and believe what you write, no dignity whatsoever, no respect for your name. Don’t you care about your credibility?
“For the very last time, Ubi is a friend and there’s NEVER, EVER been any form of intimacy between us. “Getting pregnant, having a baby or starting a family is a personal journey.
So, if someone wants to keep their business, there’s nothing so hard in letting them and minding your own business. Most of the content on social media is controlled to get a particular reaction from the public, do not fall for everything you see.”
Cee-C makes Nollywood debut in movie starring Nkem Owoh, Saka, others
While TBoss is addressing rumours online about her child and its paternity, another former Big Brother Naija housemate is making her debut in Nollywood.
This time, it is about Cynthia Nwadiora better known as ‘Ceec’ who has finally made her Nollywood debut in a new TV series titled “Faka Liars”. Starring alongside Nollywood veterans including Nkem Owoh, Hafiz Oyetoro, Charles Okocha,
Caroline Danjuma, Broda Shaggi among others, Cee-C, who recently starred in the music video of a musician, Peruzzi, can now be referred to as a Nollywood actress.
Kcee finds long-lost friend courtesy “33″ Export
Nigerian music superstar, Kcee, who was on the social media days ago to enlist the help of his teeming followers to locate a long lost friend has finally found the old ally.
Kcee, whose last interaction with the said friend, Ocheku Osheme, happened over 20 years ago, received the biggest, and perhaps the most unexpected, form of assistance from popular beer brand, “33” Export. An emotional video from the self-proclaimed Limpopo king first appeared on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday July 23.
In it, Kcee pleaded with his followers to share and like the video until Osheme was located. As the search gained momentum, “33” Export stepped in. This turned out not only to legitimise the quest; it also added a much-needed wind to Kcee’s sails.
Having built its entire brand persona around the spirit of friendship, it was only logical that “33” Export would commit itself to helping Kcee, or anyone at all, on his mission to re-establish great friendship. “I’ve been thinking of Osheme a lot of late and I knew I had to find him.
For “33” Export not to only lend its support but also join me on the search? That’s priceless and I’ll forever be grateful,” said Kcee. But why was it suddenly important to find Osheme?
As Kcee explained, he couldn’t postpone it any longer. While he and Osheme were growing up in Ajegunle, Osheme was his best friend, the boy he could absolutely count on to be there for him. But since they lost touch, more than 20 years ago, his hopes of running into Osheme had remained nothing but a dream.
“So, I had to come to social media to find my Day One friend. It’s been too long. I have fantastic fans and followers. Nothing else to do, but to call them to assist me,” he said. However, once it had helped to find Osheme, “33” Export then took its contribution a step further. The leading beer brand rewarded two of KCEE’s fans by helping them reconnect with their own long lost friends too.
Speaking on why the brand chose to join the search, Brand Manager, “33” Export, Aminah Jagun said: “With all of the unique activities “33” Export has championed around friendship in the past, we couldn’t pass off an opportunity like this to show our support and also solidify our stance as a brand that cares. ‘33’ Export has firmly establishing its place in the minds of its loyal consumers as the No 1 friendship beer brand that cares about the relationship it shares with them and their friends.”
Chris Brown brands Davido ‘brother for life’ after dancing in rain for first time
From all indications, Nigerian music superstar, Davido, has blown the mind of popular American music star, Chris Brown, in consonance with the title of their collaboration, “Blow my mind”.
The American music star, who has hit the controversial lane for the past few years especially owing to his often charged relationship with music star, Rihanna, and rivalry with rapper, Drake, has referred to Nigerian music star,
Davido, as his brother for life. In the aftermath of dancing in the rain on camera for the first time in his life during the the shoot of the video of “Blow My Mind”, Davido shared a picture of himself handing a towel to Brown while thanking the singer for dancing in the rain for him.
Responding in the comment section, Chris Brown replied: “BROTHER 4 life.”
