Drone attack on military parade in Yemen leaves 32 dead, dozens injured
At least 32 people have been killed in an attack on a military parade by Yemen’s rebel Houthi movement.
The parade in the southern port city of Aden was targeted by missiles and an armed drone, a Houthi-run TV channel says.
Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
The rebels say the military parade was part of preparations by pro-government forces for a fresh assault on Houthi-held territory just north of the city.
But the government said it was a graduation ceremony for newly recruited soldiers.
Bodies were strewn on the ground after the attack and soldiers were seen crying, one witness told Reuters news agency. A senior commander is believed to have been killed.
“The blast occurred behind the stand where the ceremony was taking place,” the witness said. “A group of soldiers were crying over a body believed to be of [a] commander.”
The international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) says dozens of people were wounded.
The military camp where the attack took place belongs to a pro-government force known as the Security Belt.
Earlier on Thursday, a suicide bombing at a police station in Aden killed at least three officers. It is not clear if this incident was linked to the attack on the military camp.
Yemen has been devastated by a conflict that escalated in March 2015, when the Houthi rebels seized control of much of the west of the country and forced President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to flee abroad.
Alarmed by the rise of a group they believed to be backed militarily by regional Shia Muslim power Iran, Saudi Arabia and eight other mostly Sunni Muslim Arab states began an air campaign aimed at restoring Hadi’s government, reports the BBC.
The coalition received logistical and intelligence support from the US, UK and France.
Estimates of those killed range from 10,000 to more than 70,000, the vast majority being Yemenis and an estimated two-thirds of those from Saudi-led air strikes.
Ambode ignored my warnings on waste, environment – Tunji Bello
Wale Elegbede
The immediate past Secretary to the State Government in Lagos State, Mr Tunji Bello, has said that his former boss, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, ignored his warnings on reverting the gains of previous administration in waste collection and environment.
Speaking on Thursday at the ongoing screening of Commissioner-nominee by the Lagos State House of Assembly, the former SSG said the policies of the immediate past administration on environment affected and wrecked the viability of PSP operators in the state.
Fielding questions from members of the 16-man ad hoc committee, headed by Hon Rotimi Abiru, at the Lagos Assembly, Bello, who is aiming to serve for the fourth term in the state’s cabinet, said the current administration in the state would have to review and empower the PDP operators.
He said: “Up till the time the Fashola administration ended in 2015, we had good waste management, good flooding and environmental programmes. It wasn’t that we are perfect and we believed it could be improved upon.
“What happened during the last administration is what I will call poor comprehension of Lagos environmental project. And if I must say, I remembered that in the first year of that administration when I noticed that some of the systems we created during Fashola’s tenure, because I was the last Commissioner for Environment…..the last administration when they came, ignored that system, they want to create a new system entirely.
“And I think I reminded the governor at that time (Ambode) , and I said, I wasn’t against us creating a new system but I think we should learn form from what already existed at that time and we can make amendment as time goes on. That advice was ignored and gradually the system started crumbling.”
The screening exercise is still on going.
More details later….
Buhari lauds Boris Johnson for appointing Nigerian into his cabinet
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the appointment of Olukemi Badenoch as a minister in the new United Kingdom cabinet by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson who took over from Theresa May last week, made the 39-year-old Nigerian-born Badenoch as his Minister of Children and Families to work in the Department of Education.
In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, President Buhari said the appointment was “well-deserved”.
He urged her to regard her new position as an opportunity to justify the confidence reposed in her by making lasting impact.
“The Nigerian leader, who said he had no doubt that Badenoch would succeed given her academic qualifications and parliamentary experience, also enjoined the junior minister to see herself as an ambassador of her fatherland in conduct and performance,” the statement read.
Acknowledging that Badenoch’s appointment is a plus for Nigerians in Diaspora, Buhari was quoted to have said: “It further confirms my belief that with hard work and integrity, Nigerians can excel in their chosen professions and fields of endeavour anywhere in the world.”
The president, while also applauding Prime Minister Johnson for finding Badenoch suitable, wished her success in the new challenging role.
States’ll use drones to tackle security challenges –Buhari
…hints on possible changes in military to re-energise troops
- FG to deploy CCTV cameras on highways, forests in South-West
- Ooni: Why Yoruba traditional rulers met with President
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that he will direct relevant agencies to licence state governments requesting to use drones to monitor forests and criminal hideouts. Buhari also hinted on possible changes in the nation’s security architecture with a view to reinvigorate and re-energise it in the ongoing fight against terrorism and violent crimes in the country. The President spoke when he met with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other traditional rulers from the South-West at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said the Federal Government under his leadership was committed to tackling the current insecurity in the country and will stop at nothing to make progress. Buhari said: “I will be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for states requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts.
“We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable review.” The President assured that his administration will equally continue to bring in military when needed to complement the work of the police, including possible deployment of troops on certain highways on a temporary basis, and the use of the Air Force assets to bomb hideouts where criminals are located.
“These measures are inter-related and have to be well coordinated. The speedy implementation of community policing will facilitate a more effective collection of intelligence. “This is especially in the area of a more useful and effective intelligence gathering process that traditional rulers will play some of the most critical roles,” he said.
The President said his recent decision to carry out a reshuffle in the Army, including the promotion and deployment of Lt- Gen. Lamidi Adeosun as the Nigerian Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans was in line with moves to reposition security measures. According to him, the government will continue to effect more changes in the army, where necessary, so as to boost the morale of the nation’s troops engaged in various security assignments across the country. “This was done in order to reinvigorate and reenergize our troops to do more.
There would be further reviews where necessary for maximum performance.” The President explained that the government also intends to beef up the equipping of the police force with advanced technology and equipment that can facilitate the work of the security agencies.
The president said, as the traditional authorities in their communities, government and the security agencies would be relying on them to monitor the several different communities and people coming in and out of their areas.
“Let me be very clear about our firm resolve to change the security architecture of Nigeria. It is one of the top priorities for this government, but we won’t be able to achieve this goal without the support and input of you, our royal fathers.
“We hope that, for instance, traditional rulers will be able to observe new entrants into the community by requesting leaders of such ethnic groups to notify the traditional authorities of new intakes, thereby creating the opportunities for the gathering of actionable intelligence which tracks such movements in and out of communities, thereby offering early warning signals,” he said. The president also assured the traditional rulers and the entire nation that his administration would enforce the law, prosecute law breakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquility for all Nigerians. “As a government, we remain committed to the ideals of our democracy, particularly entrenching the rule of law and the sanctity of life.
“We will enforce the law, prosecute law breakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquility for all Nigerians wherever they choose to live and also protect our communities from all forms of crimes. “This is both in our interests as an administration and the interests of the people who voted us into office,” he said. Buhari maintained that the government needed security to deliver on its many programmes to the people, saying “there can be no prosperity if there is no security.
“This is not only a message of hope, but a call to action to all of us as we seek ways to secure our country.” He warned that the Federal Government, on its part, would deal decisively with anyone caught fomenting acts of criminal activities by every means necessary.
“We intend to deal severely with those evil Nigerians inciting violence for political ends,” he said. The president also outlined some of his administration’s interventions to check the activities of terrorist groups, banditry and kidnappings in the country. He said these interventions include an “expedited commencement of community policing, a robust revamping of police intelligence gathering capacity and the significant boosting of the numbers of security personnel in our local communities.
“This, in specific terms, will include recruiting a lot more police officers and doing so right from their local government areas, where they will train and station them in the best practice of community policing.” Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Oba Adeyeye said that the President assured traditional rulers from the South-West that he would soon restructure the security architecture in the country.
The Ooni said: “We met with the number one citizen of the country. He has listened to every of the issues we have been having in the South-West and they proffered solutions. Today, the Inspector-General of Police was present and the entire security architecture will be restructured, we are very happy about that.”
The monarch said the President also assured them government would deploy drones and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the highways and forest areas to boost security of lives and properties in the South-West. “We were also told about community policing so that the policemen will be recruited from the community – those that were born there, brought up there and they won’t be able to move them around. “Another milestone we achieved is that Mr. President will fast track very rapid monitoring of our forests by virtue of using the technology of modern standard, the drones. The various security agencies will rally round the IG and see how it can be properly deployed.
They will install CCTVs along our highways. The IGP said they are very aggressive about clearing our highways now. “We believe that with all these, there will be reduction in the tension in the South-West because the region is very sensitive in Nigeria,” he stated.
On the call for the Fulani to leave South-West, the Ooni said the call was because of the tension then, but said that will no longer happen. According to him, “It’s because of the tension, but this time around, the traditional rulers have arrived at a resolution to ensure that will not happen. It is the bad ones that should be focused on. “We all live in Nigeria; it is the bad ones that have come in from different borders that are porous.
Those are the ones we will focus on to separate the corn from wheat. “We are saying the bad ones that should leave, the bad ones can never stay. Even Mr. President is with us on that. Even the Fulani clan does not want the bad ones to spoil their name. So many people are hiding under Fulani to do evil now, so the bad ones must go.”
NNPC, Dangote strike deals over $12bn refinery
- Corporation not in competition with Dangote refinery –Kyari
The Nigerian National Petroleum Cor porat i o n (NNPC), owner of ailing refineries in Nigeria, has agreed to a collaboration with Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over his $12 billion refinery. Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, and President/ Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group made this known after a meeting at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, yesterday.
The national oil company, Kyari said, was not in contest for market share with the forthcoming Dangote Refinery, but rather providing support to the promoters of the project to boost in-country refining capacity. He explained that as the chief enabler of the Nigerian economy, the NNPC had a duty to rally industry players like Dangote Group to achieve the long-held target of making Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum products. The NNPC GMD assured that the same level of support would be provided to other promoters of refineries, noting that the ultimate goal was to enhance in-country production to the point of self-sufficiency and ultimately for export.
Earlier in his presentation, Dangote emphasized that the business approach of the Dangote Refinery was to see NNPC as a collaborator rather than a competitor, noting that the refinery would rely heavily on the Corporation’s invaluable knowledge of the refining business in Nigeria to achieve its central objective. Dangote aligned his company with the Federal Government’s aspiration to ensure adequate incountry refining capacity, stating that upon completion, the refinery would dedicate 53 per cent of its projected 650,000 barrels per day refining capacity to the production of petrol.
“The most important thing for us is to see how we can partner with NNPC; it is not to see how we can compete with NNPC. We would like NNPC to be part of us and we also want to be part of NNPC. I think that is the only way we can achieve a win-win situation,” he said. Sinopec, China’s leading energy and chemical company had, on Monday, July 29, announced that a completed atmospheric tower it had built was sailing for the shores of Lagos.
The facility, which it described as the world’s largest, is set to be installed at the Dangote Refinery. The wharf carrying the tower left the city of Ningbo and is set to arrive in Nigeria in weeks. According to experts, the primary purpose of the atmospheric distillation tower is to separate crude oil into its components (or distillation cuts, distillation fractions) for further processing by other processing units.
Dangote disclosed in an interview with Reuters News Agency in 2016 that the country’s first private oil refinery was estimated at a cost of $12 billion with the funds to be pooled from multiple sources. The 2019 date to start operations had largely been thought of as unfeasible by a number of industry watchers. With a critical machinery coming on stream, it is believed that work could be nearing completion.
Airtel, MTN investors lose N326bn in July
- Nigeria secures $15.15bn investments in six months
Shareholders of two telecommunication firms, Airtel Africa Plc. and MTN Nigeria Plc. quoted on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, lost about N326 billion in July 2019 following low investment sentiment in the country.
The local bourse has sustained bearish run during the month, a slump that underscores foreign investors’ frustration over lack of policy progress since President Muhammadu Buhari won re-election in February.
Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that Airtel Africa, which closed at N1.5 trillion in capitalization and N399.30 in share price on 9th of July when it was admitted on the official list of Exchange, dropped by 19 per cent or N285 billion to close at N323.50 in share price and N1.215 trillion in market capitalization. Also, MTN Nigeria, which opened the trading on July 1 at N2.626 trillion or N129.05 in share price, lost 1.56 per cent or N41 billion to close at N2.585 billion in market capitalization or N127.00 when the closing bell rang yesterday.
This brings the total loss recorded by the two giant telecoms to N326 billion. The Nigeria Stock Exchange All Share Index has dropped 11.81 per cent this year. The delay by the second administration of Buhari to inaugurate ministers and other officials who will give clear policy direction of the economy since his inauguration on May 29 was believed to be crippling the equities market. Market analysts said investors, especially foreigners, were unlikely to make significant investment in the market, if any at all, until they had a clear picture of the policy direction of the government.
This, according to them, is due to the delay in the formation of the cabinet and lack of vital information about what the economy direction is going to look like, leaving investors uncertain about what policies the government will implement as regards socio-political and economic operating environment.
The Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, said that the policies of the government would determine the return of the foreign investors and an upturn in investment in the capital market. Chukwu noted that the economic policies of the new government would make the capital market attractive or unattractive for investors, both local and international investors. He said: “If the government comes up with policies that make Nigerian instruments very attractive and then stabilises the exchange rate or the exchange rate is at a level where foreign investors believe it will not depreciate materially further, then you will see the return of foreign investors, which may up their share in the market.” Chukwu said to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.
“This means that interest rates must be significantly below their current levels. Lower interest rates should, however, be preceded by lower inflation rates and more stable exchange rates. There is also the need to allow credits back to the capital market.
“The current CBN poli-cy, which has made lending for capital market activities unprofitable for banks, should be amended to allow for responsible lending to market operators. This will not only encourage retail investors, but will also make it possible for the licensed Market Makers to have the financial resources for carrying out their role of creating market liquidity.” On his part, Ayo Akinyele, an analyst at CSL Stockbrokers, said: “We are yet to see any major policy direction and foreign investors are not comfortable with that. We don’t have a new Minister of Finance – this is very critical to investors.”
Akinyele said he expects bearish sentiment to linger in the third quarter, potentially improving toward the end of the year. That will depend on which ministers Buhari appoints and on progress in implementing a new minimum wage and structural reforms.
WAEC to Tribunal: We’re not responsible for Buhari’s Cambridge Certificate
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has told the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja that it was not responsible for the issuance of results to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Cambridge University International Assessment Education.
The tribunal had earlier admitted two documents as Exhibits 19 and 21, which were Buhari’s statement of results and the broadsheet for the results of the 18 candidates who sat for the examinations in 1961.
The Deputy Registrar of the Council, Oshindehinde Adewumi, appeared before the tribunal as Respondent Witness 4 on behalf of the Council at the instance of President Buhari. Under cross-examination, the witness said he could not confirm Buhari’s Cambridge Assessment International Certified Statement of West African School Certificate issued in 1961, which was earlier admitted in evidence as exhibit R-21. “This document is not bearing my name or signature.
You cannot expect me to certify a document that is not from WAEC. This document is bearing Cambridge Assessment International Certified Statement. It is not a document from the WAEC,” the witness stated.
The witness had earlier, when he was introduced by Buhari’s counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), maintained that he certified Buhari’s statement of results. Answering questions from counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the witness told the tribunal that the statement of result Buhari tendered emanated from an examination WAEC conducted in conjunction with University of Cambridge. He further told the tribunal that 18 candidates sat for the exam in 1961, with President Buhari listed as number two. The witness, who said he had worked for WAEC for about 30 years, confirmed that Buhari sat for eight subjects, out of which he got five credits.
He said the president had C5 in Oral English, A3 in History, C3 in Geography, C5 in Health Science and C5 in Hausa Language respectively. He added that Buhari came out with aggregate score of 32 and was categorized in Grade 2. “I confirm that whoever has this result has secondary certificate,” he added. Counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Livy Izoukwu (SAN), during cross examination, asked the witness to spell the name on the certificate. The witness told the tribunal that the name on both the list of candidates and the certificate was “Mo-hamed Buhari”.
It was at this juncture that the witness sort to clarify that the documents did not emanate from WAEC. Asked if he had ever worked in University of Cambridge, the witness said: “I have never worked there.”
Besides, though Buhari was said to have registered for eight subjects, when the witness was shown Exhibit R-19, he told the tribunal that only six subjects were listed for the 2nd respondent. When asked if he knew one Dr. Iyi Uwadiae, the witness answered in the affirmative, identifying him as current Registrar of WAEC. Asked if he was aware that Dr. Uwadiae had, on November 2, 2018, “purported to give President Buhari attestation certificate” the witness said: “Yes I am aware.”
He, however, added that it was not true that such attestation could only be given when a candidate misplaced or lost his certificate. Another witness, Mohammed Abba, a Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, who identified the president in a group photograph of the 1961 set of Katsina Provincial Secondary School, said that the result sheet possessed by the president is not same as a certificate. Abba claimed that he has known Buhari for over 30 years, but that he never served in the Nigerian Army and was never a school mate to Buhari. He said that the fact he deposed to in his witness statement on oath were obtained from the Curriculum Vitae and available record on Buhari.
When presented with Buhari’s CV, Abba told the tribunal that although schools attended by Buhari were listed, but no certificate is listed in the CV or attached to it. On the differences in the name Mohamed Buhari contained in the Cambridge documents and Muhammadu Buhari being the real name of the president, the witness maintained that the two names are the same in Islam.
Two other witnesses called by Buhari, Mohammed Kwatu, a retired broadcaster in Niger State and Usman Dagona, a businessman in Nasarawa State maintained that the February 23 presidential election was free and fair. When their attention was drawn to some results sheets, they told the tribunal that they were not at the point where alterations were carried out by INEC officials. Buhari, who opened his defence in the petition against his election on Tuesday, has so far called seven witnesses, who testified for him and also tendered several documents through his counsel. Meanwhile, further defence in the petition continues today.
Measles outbreak claims 100 in Borno, Yobe
…North-East records 21,011 cases
States in the North-East part of the country recorded no fewer than 21,011 cases of measles with 100 deaths in the past few months. Specifically, the measles outbreak claimed 100 lives in Borno (93) and Yobe (7) states. A survey by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicated that while cases were recorded in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Gombe states, officials in Adamawa and Jigawa said no such cases were recorded in their states.
In Borno, where the highest number of cases was recorded, officials said security challenges in the state made it difficult to address the situation. Dr. Sule Mele, the Director, Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, toldNAN that 18,204 measles cases were recorded in the state from January till date, with 93 deaths, mostly children. He attributed the outbreak of the disease to inability of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to access healthcare services due to the ongoing conflict between security forces and Boko Haram insurgents.
Mele noted that there was high prevalence of the disease in ‘trapped’ communities due to the lack of access to vaccination. He added that the lack of access to crisis-prone areas was a major obstacle militating against effective response to the disease. According to him, the primary healthcare agency has, however, scaled up activities to enhance surveillance, case management, laboratory services, social mobilisation and vaccination in some affected areas in spite of the challenges.
He said: “We were able to conduct reactive vaccination for children between the ages of nine and 18 months in the affected areas. “Arrangements are on for the conduct of a country- wide measles response to enhance coverage of the routine immunisation in communities and IDPs’ camps.” Yobe, another flashpoint of conflicts between security agents and the insurgents, recorded 2,675 cases of measles, with seven deaths, Haruna Umaru, the acting Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO) in the state said. He said that “from January 2019 till June 2019, we received reports of 2,675 cases of measles, with seven deaths from the 17 local government areas in the state.”
He, however, added that the situation had been controlled by the Rapid Response Teams. Umaru said that whenever there was report of communicable disease in the state, the Rapid Response Teams swung into action. On its part, Bauchi State Government said it recorded two cases of measles in some communities sharing border with Yobe. However, Alhaji Bakoji Ahmed, the State Immunisation Officer (SIO) told NAN in Bauchi that those infected were from Yobe. He added that “the communities affected are in Yobe, but share border with Dambam Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
“The only reason we accepted them is because they receive healthcare services and immunisation in Bauchi State.” The officer explained that the state government was not taking chances as it had intensified monitoring through its Emergency Operations Centres (EOC). Ahmed said the EOC was being used to monitor signals and coordinate outbreak response across the state. In Gombe State, the Epidemiologist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nuhu Ville, said 130 cases of measles were recorded from January till date, but no life was lost. Ville said most of the cases were detected in Gombe and Dukku local government areas of the state, but were treated and discharged. According to him, the laboratory for measles test for the entire North-East region is located in Gombe and whenever there is a suspected case, test is conducted immediately and treatment commences. He said there were 570 healthcare facilities across the state, each with surveillance officers who notified specialist hospitals of such cases for appropriate actions.
Vitamin A reduces skin cancer risk
Scientists in the United States (US) said getting more vitamin A may help in the prevention of skin cancer. According to the findings of a new study published online July 31 in ‘JAMA Dermatology,’ people with the highest intake of vitamin A lowered their risk of squamous cell skin cancer by around 15 per cent. Most of the vitamin A they consumed came from foods. Squamous cell carcinoma is a common type of skin cancer.
It tends to occur in areas exposed to a lot of sunlight, such as the face and head. Study’s senior author, Eunyoung Cho, said: “These findings just add another reason to have a healthy diet with fruits and vegetables.
Vitamin A from plant sources is safe,” added Cho who is an associate professor of dermatology and epidemiology at Brown University in the US. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) listed foods that are rich in vitamin A to include sweet potato, carrots, black-eyed peas, sweet red peppers, broccoli, spinach, dairy foods, fish and meat, especially liver. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin. That means it can collect in the fat cells.
But when taken in large amounts — like those in supplements – the consumer could potentially reach an unsafe level, according to the NIH. On the contrary, adults shouldn’t consume more than 10,000 international units of preformed vitamin A daily, the NIH said. Cho, however said too much preformed vitamin A (typically from supplements and some animal foods) increases the risk of osteoporosis and hip fractures.
Gbajabiamila charges journalists on objective reportage
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has tasked journalists covering the parliament to avoid speculative reporting. Gbajabiamila stated this during an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Press Corps yesterday. He also urged members of the corps to be guided by ethics of the journalism profession, and do more of investigative reporting. According to him: “When you report, your reports are read by millions of people. We are not saying you should always report us positively, but imbibe the culture of investigative journalism, and not speculative reporting. “We are going to work together to develop Nigeria.
Let us reform ourselves. We have a lot of reforms in the House, and we expect you to promote them”, the Speaker said, adding that media reports were critical to nation building. Earlier, Chairman of the House Press Corps, Ms Grace Ike, urged the Speaker to use his good office to revisit a failed Bill, which was intended to enhance the welfare of journalists, as well run an open door house, for unhindered access to needed information by reporters.
She also reminded the speaker to entrench accountability in the running of the House in order to change the negative image the parliament attracts in the public. “Mr. Speaker, I know you are aware that the Nigerian public have a negative impression about the National Assembly. An average legislator is seen as a very corrupt public official. You must therefore begin to push for greater accountability and results from your colleagues.
You should demand performance from legislators in the area of legislation, representation and oversight. “We know you are well prepared for this job. You are an encyclopedia of the Nigerian Parliament. Take this House to the next level” She commended the speaker for appointing four members of the corps as part of his media team, saying the gesture was unprecedented in the history of the parliament since 1999.
Temiye: Huge costs limiting cancer care, treatment
Prof. EdamisanTemiye is a consultant paediatric haematology oncologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)/College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how children become victims of cancer, obstacles hindering access to care and funding, factors that prevent and tackle cancers, the strategies to achieve cancer-free society, among others
A lot of people don’t know that children have cancer, though the reverse is the case. Could you tell me how possible this is?
It is very possible that children, even new born baby could have cancer. Cancer can occur from the womb to the tomb, from the youngest to the oldest, although it is common in adults, but cancer do occur in children.
Cancer in children is more dangerous because it grows faster than when it occurs in adults.
What make the treatment of cancer to be challenging is the cost and the length of time it takes to treat affected persons.
In some cancers you treat them for up to three years before it can stop. The shortest most time are six to nine months, due to intensive treatment and it is very expensive to treat cancer in our environment where poverty is prevalent. Many families cannot pay and cannot afford to pay for cancer treatment. Event those who can afford it, at the end of the treatment they become poor and so we need a lot of support in this area.
How can affected persons and families tackle the challenge that comes with the huge cost of cancer treatment?
In most developed countries, families don’t bear the cost of cancer treatment because it is enormous and we need to change that approach of individuals and families bearing the huge cost of cancer treatment in Nigeria so that more people can be treated, so that we can get expected results that could be obtained in other parts of the world.
How do we change our ways in order to achieve this?
One of the things we do is that we waste a lot of money on unnecessary things like throwing parties for our grand-fathers that are dead before we are known and we also waste millions of naira on it. We buy streams of cars and individuals build 50 houses then you wonder what they want to do with them when they are not using the houses for business.
On the contrary, you see people in developed countries donating freely to the care of less privileged. It is a challenge in Nigeria that much fund is not coming from this kind of donation. In fact, some of our companies that are expected to be doing cooperate social responsibilities (CSR) prefer to sponsor dancing competitions than to support those that are in need of medical treatment; they will say that they won’t be seen. They forget that CSR is taken care of with tax, but that is not what they want. They want to be seen that they organised 20 dancing competitions in Lagos; that is what they are interested in and it is very sad.
Can a person be free from cancer after treatment?
After treatment, especially children can be free from cancer for life. There are a lot of children treated aboard where they have a lot of records.
They are contributing to the society effectively and to the economy of the society. So, cancer can be treated, cured and the person could live normally.
How available is the treatment of cancer in Nigeria?
There are few centres that are treating cancer in Nigeria and those centres should be properly equipped. Presently, they are not still properly equipped. There are few centres that can treat cancer in the country.
Many of the teaching hospitals in the country are treating cancers in adult and some in children. Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is doing something for children, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) is doing something for children and also, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPHTH) is also doing something for children.
Well, we are doing our best in that some of the cancers can be treated in Nigeria. Presently, we are collaborating with other cancer centres in the world to gain more experiences in this sphere and has paved the way for more children in this country to survive cancer.
How can we possibly prevent cancer in children since prevention is better than cure in adult?
Prevention is better than cure. However, the best solution is to continue to screen cancer both in adults and children. For example, there are some cancers that you can easily detect early. So, when cancer is detected early it is more possible to cure than when it is discovered late. For example, the cancer of the eyes that we call intraocular melanoma in children, is highly preventable.
If you see something shining in the eye of any child that is one-year-old or two-year-old the relations of such a child should take him or her to visit an oncologist who is the best person to make a diagnosis at that time and then coordinate with other specialists.
Cancer cannot be treated by a doctor but a group of doctors. When someone sees a swelling in a child that isn’t painful, don’t assume that its not dangerous. That person should approach a doctor who will be able to say whether this swelling is normal.
Such swelling can develop suddenly. Such cancerous swelling usually come up slowly. That is not painful initially but when it becomes painful, don’t assume that it is not dangerous. Take the affected child for medical attention immediately as the cancer could spread. If this cancer spreads, there is a problem.
