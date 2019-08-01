Drone attack on military parade in Yemen leaves 32 dead, dozens injured

…hints on possible changes in military to re-energise troops

FG to deploy CCTV cameras on highways, forests in South-West

Ooni: Why Yoruba traditional rulers met with President

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that he will direct relevant agencies to licence state governments requesting to use drones to monitor forests and criminal hideouts. Buhari also hinted on possible changes in the nation’s security architecture with a view to reinvigorate and re-energise it in the ongoing fight against terrorism and violent crimes in the country. The President spoke when he met with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other traditional rulers from the South-West at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the Federal Government under his leadership was committed to tackling the current insecurity in the country and will stop at nothing to make progress. Buhari said: “I will be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for states requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts.

“We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable review.” The President assured that his administration will equally continue to bring in military when needed to complement the work of the police, including possible deployment of troops on certain highways on a temporary basis, and the use of the Air Force assets to bomb hideouts where criminals are located.

“These measures are inter-related and have to be well coordinated. The speedy implementation of community policing will facilitate a more effective collection of intelligence. “This is especially in the area of a more useful and effective intelligence gathering process that traditional rulers will play some of the most critical roles,” he said.

The President said his recent decision to carry out a reshuffle in the Army, including the promotion and deployment of Lt- Gen. Lamidi Adeosun as the Nigerian Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans was in line with moves to reposition security measures. According to him, the government will continue to effect more changes in the army, where necessary, so as to boost the morale of the nation’s troops engaged in various security assignments across the country. “This was done in order to reinvigorate and reenergize our troops to do more.

There would be further reviews where necessary for maximum performance.” The President explained that the government also intends to beef up the equipping of the police force with advanced technology and equipment that can facilitate the work of the security agencies.

The president said, as the traditional authorities in their communities, government and the security agencies would be relying on them to monitor the several different communities and people coming in and out of their areas.

“Let me be very clear about our firm resolve to change the security architecture of Nigeria. It is one of the top priorities for this government, but we won’t be able to achieve this goal without the support and input of you, our royal fathers.

“We hope that, for instance, traditional rulers will be able to observe new entrants into the community by requesting leaders of such ethnic groups to notify the traditional authorities of new intakes, thereby creating the opportunities for the gathering of actionable intelligence which tracks such movements in and out of communities, thereby offering early warning signals,” he said. The president also assured the traditional rulers and the entire nation that his administration would enforce the law, prosecute law breakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquility for all Nigerians. “As a government, we remain committed to the ideals of our democracy, particularly entrenching the rule of law and the sanctity of life.

“We will enforce the law, prosecute law breakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquility for all Nigerians wherever they choose to live and also protect our communities from all forms of crimes. “This is both in our interests as an administration and the interests of the people who voted us into office,” he said. Buhari maintained that the government needed security to deliver on its many programmes to the people, saying “there can be no prosperity if there is no security.

“This is not only a message of hope, but a call to action to all of us as we seek ways to secure our country.” He warned that the Federal Government, on its part, would deal decisively with anyone caught fomenting acts of criminal activities by every means necessary.

“We intend to deal severely with those evil Nigerians inciting violence for political ends,” he said. The president also outlined some of his administration’s interventions to check the activities of terrorist groups, banditry and kidnappings in the country. He said these interventions include an “expedited commencement of community policing, a robust revamping of police intelligence gathering capacity and the significant boosting of the numbers of security personnel in our local communities.

“This, in specific terms, will include recruiting a lot more police officers and doing so right from their local government areas, where they will train and station them in the best practice of community policing.” Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Oba Adeyeye said that the President assured traditional rulers from the South-West that he would soon restructure the security architecture in the country.

The Ooni said: “We met with the number one citizen of the country. He has listened to every of the issues we have been having in the South-West and they proffered solutions. Today, the Inspector-General of Police was present and the entire security architecture will be restructured, we are very happy about that.”

The monarch said the President also assured them government would deploy drones and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the highways and forest areas to boost security of lives and properties in the South-West. “We were also told about community policing so that the policemen will be recruited from the community – those that were born there, brought up there and they won’t be able to move them around. “Another milestone we achieved is that Mr. President will fast track very rapid monitoring of our forests by virtue of using the technology of modern standard, the drones. The various security agencies will rally round the IG and see how it can be properly deployed.

They will install CCTVs along our highways. The IGP said they are very aggressive about clearing our highways now. “We believe that with all these, there will be reduction in the tension in the South-West because the region is very sensitive in Nigeria,” he stated.

On the call for the Fulani to leave South-West, the Ooni said the call was because of the tension then, but said that will no longer happen. According to him, “It’s because of the tension, but this time around, the traditional rulers have arrived at a resolution to ensure that will not happen. It is the bad ones that should be focused on. “We all live in Nigeria; it is the bad ones that have come in from different borders that are porous.

Those are the ones we will focus on to separate the corn from wheat. “We are saying the bad ones that should leave, the bad ones can never stay. Even Mr. President is with us on that. Even the Fulani clan does not want the bad ones to spoil their name. So many people are hiding under Fulani to do evil now, so the bad ones must go.”

