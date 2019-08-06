Metro and Crime
DSS picks ex-editor over Facebook post supporting ‘revolution’
A former Politics Editor with Daily Trust newspaper, Ibrahim Dan-Halilu, has been arrested by the Department for State Services (DSS) in Kaduna for allegedly supporting the activities of RevolutionNow in a Facebook post. Dan-Halilu, a former staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari before the 2015 general election, was once a communication specialist with USAID, Information Assistant at the US Embassy and a Regional Communication Specialist for Family Health. Operatives of DSS, according to PRNigeria, stormed Dan-Halilu’s residence at Rigachikun, Kaduna State, and whisked him away about 2a.m. Dan-Halilu posted on his Facebook timeline that he endorsed and supported the activities of #RevolutionNow.
The post reads: “I feel I should share because it resonates with me. If it resonates with you too, please share until all oppressed people of Nigeria get the message and domesticate it. This is #Not the Nigeria of My Dream. “Somebody asked me why we need a revolution now, this was my reply: The aim of the revolution is to challenge the uncommon hardship why we have 16 million children on the streets; challenge why we have become the poverty capital of the world; challenge why we have 20 persons with corrupt cases as federal legislators and would-be ministers. “We need to restructure the country.
We need to put an end to trillions spent on electricity while we live in darkness and pay estimated bill for electricity and meters. Why do we have huge oil reserves but our refineries are dead and we are re-importing what we exported as crude oil? It is time to ask why those in government travel abroad for m e d i c a l care when they have left our hospitals dilapidated; why they send their c h i l d re n to school abroad when our children learn under mango trees. “We are revolting against the continuing killings that have left 20,000 Nigerians dead while those in office move around under state paid security and do nothing. We are revolting against that because over a thousand Nigerian sol-
10-year-old raped orphan gives birth
A 10-year-old girl, simply identified as Mbasengen, who was among those displaced by herdsmen attacks in Benue State, yesterday, delivered a baby girl. Mbasengen, who was impregnated by a yet to be identified rapist, hails from Guma Local Government Area of the state. The victim was impregnated by the pedophile after she and her uncle relocated to the North Bank area of Makurdi. It was gathered that Masenengen was in labour for three days before her uncle later took her to the General Hospital, North Bank, Makurdi, where a Good Samaritan took her picture and posted her story on the social media on Sunday night.
Her story immediately caught the attention of Ukan Kurugh, a humanitarian activist, who alongside other activists, rushed to the hospital and transferred her to the Foundation Hospital in Makurdi. It was at the hospital that she was delivered of a baby girl, weighing 2.5kg through a Caesarean Section (C-S). She delivered at about 3 a.m yesterday.
When New Telegraph visited the Foundation Hospital, hordes of people from all walks of life were seen moving in and out to have a glimpse of the young mother and her baby. It was also gathered that several other individuals, both from within and outside the country, have also continued to call in to make donations to help the mother and baby. However, National Coordinator of Jireh Doo Foundation, Ms. Josephine Habba, who was at the hospital, said the victim has named the perpetrator. Habba added that she would not relent until the rapist is apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.
Activists defy rain, security, protest in Abuja
Some activists yesterday stormed the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to join the #RevolutionNow protest despite the early morning downpour and the water-tight security around Abuja. The protesters, who assembled at the popular Unity Fountain, marched to the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Aguiyi Ironsi Street, where they submitted a petition and demanded among other things, the immediate release of the convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore. Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had on Saturday arrested and detained Sowore for treasonable felony.
The protesters, who described themselves as ‘Concerned Activists,’ accused the Federal Government of violating the constitutional rights of citizens to freedom of association and expression. They also urged the commission to break its silence over what they described as “alarming human rights abuses” by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. Addressing the protesters, one of the leaders of the protest, Dare Ariyo Atoye, said protest had become necessary because many Nigerians had become frustrated with the trend of events in the country.
He said: “The revolution is an idea which time has come and we warn the government if they fail to allow us constructively engage our nation and to speak, the masses will rise up and it will be too late for them. “The reason we are here today is to bring frustration of our people for the government to know that we’re tired of what is going on.
Our people are tired of the killings and kidnapping where herdsmen are unleashing terror. Our people are tired. The revolution we are talking about is already happening.” Another leader of the group, Adebayo Raphael, said that Nigeria was in danger and there was need for every citizen to be given the freedom to express their opinions and let the government know when things are not going well for them.
He said that the arrest of Sowore would only worsen the situation and therefore, called for his immediate release. A formal petition jointly signed by the leader of the Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, and a human rights activist, Atoye, was presented to the authorities at the NHRC.
The petition read in part: “We are even more displeased by your silence in the face of the alarming human rights abuses considering the consistency of such anomaly under the present regime. “Recent developments in the country especially the ever-growing proclivity of the General Buhari-led regime for human rights abuses are indicative of a complete departure from all democratic tenets, norms and practices.
Lagos: Security agents disperse protesters with tear gas
●Anti-RevolutionNow group: Protest against Nigerians’ interest
Police and soldiers in Lagos disrupted the RevolutionNow protest at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, as they fired canisters of tear gas to disperse protesters. This came as another group protested against the Omoyele Sowore-led RevolutionNow protest. Although the law enforcement agents’ action was targeted at the protesters, other residents and business owners, who were just opening their shops, were also affected by the tear gas. It was learnt that as early as 7a.m. protesters, comprising students and members of different civil rights groups, had started trickling into the venue of the rally.
They were about strategizing on form the demonstration would take before the security agents began to fire tear gas to disperse them. As the environment became tense and uncomfortable for the demonstrators, following the tear gas in the air, some of the protesters took to their heels while some others were arrested. Policemen and soldiers manned strategic places at the two main entrances to the National Stadium. The protesters, who expressed disappointment with the conduct of the law enforcement agencies, described their experiences as unfortunate.
The Lagos State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Alex Omotehinse, said it was unfortunate that the security agents chose to disperse peaceful protesters simply because they were carrying out an order. He said: “The protest was very peaceful from 7a.m. until the arrival of some policemen with the task force vehicles and Black Maria and started shooting tear gas and bullets.
Some of the protesters were arrested and some sustained gunshot injuries. The armed policemen started harassing and arresting innocent passers-by. “I am highly disappointed in this Inspector-General of Police. If he can deploy such number of security men, mixed with soldiers and policemen, that he sent to disperse harmless protesters today, to fight insurgents, Nigeria would have been freed from insecurity.” Also lamenting the disruption of the protest, Berkley Adesanya, who suffered injury, also accused the officers of high-handedness.
Adesanya said he fell while running away and got his left arm bruised when police descended on the protesters. Security agencies, including the Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police, had stationed themselves at the stadium entrances restricting everyone, including workers from entering. Some of the protesters were forced to gather under the stadium bridge where they started singing and requesting the police to allow them into the stadium. The police subsequently requested for reinforcement and five patrol vans filled with heavily armed mobile policemen surfaced.
As the security agents were firing canisters of tear gas, passers- by and the protesters ran for safety. The security agents were also stationed at the National Stadium, Teslim Balogun, Surulere and at the National Theatre, Iganmu as well as Gani Fawehinmi Park on Ikorodu Road, Ojota.
Normalcy was restored while members of the public were going about their business at press time. Also yesterday, another group of activists, Democracy Watch Africa (DWA), an umbrella body of over 30 civil society organisations in West Africa, marched on Alausa, the seat of Lagos State government, and accused the Sowore-led group of being used by some forces.
The group also asked Amnesty International to leave Nigeria or be faced with war, saying that the planned protest by RevolutionNow group called for caution. The anti-RevolutionNow protesters were armed with placards of various sizes and inscriptions such as: “Amnesty International leave Nigeria or we give you war, we will fight you and not our country,” “Amnesty International must go,” “We stand by peace in Nigeria, we say no to Amnesty International and all her allies,” “We say no to terrorism, Amnesty International, Boko Haram, Islamic movement, revolution,” “No more war in Nigeria, shame on Amnesty International and her sponsors,” etc.
The group, in a speech by its leadership and signed by the Convener, Josephine Okpara, demanded the expulsion of Amnesty International (AI). They accused the organisers of the #RevolutionNow protest of acting against the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians “under the active support of some external forces that are bent on destabilising the country.
“The planned protest is a grave misdemeanour that must be viewed from the prism of treason against the Nigerian nation as there is, from all indications, no justification whatsoever to warrant such despicable act under whatever guise. “The Democracy Watch Africa views such actions as despicable, ill-timed, mischievous and orchestration of some external forces who have some collaborators in Nigeria like the Amnesty International whose actions in recent times have indicated that their mission in Nigeria is to cause disaffection and mutual suspicion between the government and the people.” It further called on all well-meaning Nigerians to renounce the #RevolutionNow protest in its entirety and instead demand the expulsion of AI from Nigeria. It also called on relevant authorities to act now in the overall interest of the people and the nation.
Police stop athletes’ training, arrest journalist in Kwara, C’River
Police yesterday stormed the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin to disperse athletes training. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said the action was a proactive measure against breakdown of law expected due to the #RevolutionNow protest.
The police also arrested and kept incommunicado the Cross River State correspondent of The Nation newspaper, Mr. Nicholas Kalu, for covering the RevolutionNow protest in Calabar. Sporting activities in the stadium complex, located in the Ilorin metropolis, were disrupted as the law enforcement agents turned back athletes who had arrived the stadium for training. Many of the athletes, who were stranded around the stadium gate on the popular Ibrahim Taiwo Road, wondered why sportsmen and women would be denied access to facilities in the stadium for training.
It was learnt that the police were ordered to block the stadium gate over the speculation that the facility had been picked as meeting point for the RevolutionNow rally organised by the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general election, Omoyele Sowore.
The PPRO, Okasanmi, said that the presence of policemen at the stadium was to prevent chaos. He said: “Kwara State is largely recognised as a state of harmony and Ilorin is reputed to be peaceful. We owe our law-abiding people the duty to sustain that. More so, we had to prevent the planned protest from being hijacked by hoodlums in order not to lead to any dangerous dimension.”
Kidnappers kill pastor, abduct wife on Kaduna-Abuja express way
A Pastor of the Living Faith Church, in Romi New Extension, a suburb of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Jeremiah Omolara has been shot dead by gunmen along the Kaduna- Abuja Expressway. Omolara was shot twice on the chest by the gunmen who abducted his wife and son. The son later escaped. It was gathered that the gunmen are now asking for N50 million as ransom before they would release the pastor’s wife. Our correspondent also gathered that the incident, which happened on Sunday, occurred along the notorious Kaduna-Abuja road when the pastor, his wife and son were returning from Abuja to Kaduna in the evening.
The gunmen, it was gathered, on sighting the victims’ car, opened fire, killing the pastor, who was driving. However, the son was said to have escaped from the bandits. A member of the church, who did not want his name mentioned, told our correspondent that the abductors are now demanding a ransom of N50 million. The church member further said: “The pastor, his wife and son were on their way back in the evening from Abuja, when they were attacked along Abuja- Kaduna Highway. The pastor was shot twice, while his wife and son were kidnapped. He was later rushed to Saint Gerald Hospital, Kaduna, where he was referred to Barau Dikko Hospital.
He was confirmed dead at Barau Dikko Hospital.The pastor’s son escaped from the hands of the kidnappers. His wife is still with the kidnappers and they are asking for N50 million ransom.” The state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Hayab, confirmed the development. Hayab said that the increasing rate of kidnapping in Kaduna was worrisome, especially abductions of clerics. He said the killing of Omolara and the abduction of his wife, was sad and devastating. Hayab disclosed that last Thursday, the parish priest of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area, Reverend Father Joe, was attacked by gunmen at his residence and his security guard killed. According to him, the parish priest narrowly escaped being killed or being abducted. He added that in the same vein, a 13-year-old daughter of a Baptist pastor was abducted. The kidnappers later demanded ransom.
The CAN chairman said that in Kudendan area of the metropolis, gunmen invaded the house of a pastor of a church called Friendship International and took him away. His words: “As at Friday, the kidnappers were asking us to pay N4 million or we should not call them again for the release of the pastor.
Now, the Living Faith Church pastor has been killed, while his wife was abducted. That tells you that the new trend is to attack us in our homes or in our churches or on the roads. We are just not safe anywhere and we asked the same question we have been asking; where are our security agencies? Are we being told that we should defend ourselves? If we start defending ourselves, it means that we no longer have security or we no longer have a government. Or is this government only for those they love? So, we are really concerned that people, especially clerics in Kaduna are no longer safe.” When the correspondent called the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yakubu Sabo, to confirm the incident, he didn’t pick his calls.
Islamic teacher jailed seven years for anal sex with 35 pupils
A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Minna, Niger State, has sentenced a 33-year-old Islamic teacher, Abubakar Abdullahi, to seven years imprisonment for having anal sex with as many as 35 pupils. It would be recalled that New Telegraph newspapers, on Monday, reported that the suspect had anal sex with his pupils on daily basis. He was further alleged to be in the habit of sneaking into their rooms or making them to come to his room, especially at night to have his way with them. Abdullahi, a resident of Sabon Gari, Kontagora, was charged with unnatural offence, contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code Law.
The Police Prosecutor, Daniel Ikwoche, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), told the court that Murtala Abdullahi, a Hisbah Commander in Kontagora Local Government Area, reported the matter to the Police on July 22, 2019. According to Ikwoche, the complainant alleged that the accused person lured 35 of his Islamic pupils, who were between ages nine and 14, into his room and had anal intercourse with them, on different occasions, between March and July, 2019. When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.
The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try him summarily in line with section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code. While ruling, the Magistrate, Hauwa Yusuf, sentenced Abdullahi to seven years imprisonment with hard labour. Yusuf, however, stated that the accused person will have the option of N2million fine, after serving the first four years of his sentence.
Security agents prevent protest in Oyo
Security agents yesterday stormed the University of Ibadan, Ibadan and positioned themselves in front of the premier institution to prevent the RevolutionNow protest in Oyo State. The combined team comprised regular policemen, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officials, soldiers, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) officials and the Oyo State Security team codenamed “Operation Burst.”
They had, as early as 6.30a.m., taken over the University of Ibadan main gate in anticipation of the protest expected to get mobilised at the Nigeria’s premier university, though they did not prevent free movement of people despite their presence. The security agents were also supported by the security men of the University of Ibadan who were positioned about 300 metres to the front of the institution. The security team apprehended and beat a young man who was taking their pictures. A supporter of the Sowore- led RevolutionNow said the protest had been “technically stopped” for reasons he could not say.
Earlier in the day, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Shina Olukolu, had issued a statement warning residents to go about their lawful duties, but refrain from joining anybody with the aim of staging any protest. The statement was signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi.
Journalist, others injured in Ondo
A journalist with Sahara Reporters was yesterday assaulted and arrested by police at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State over the protest organised by Coalition of Civil Society against misrule in the country. The reporter, identified as Ajuwon, was covering the #RevolutionNow protest in Ore when he was accosted and brutalised by armed policemen from the Ore Divisional Police Station.
The police chased away the protesters shortly after the arrest of the Ondo State-based journalist. The journalist was ar-rested alongside a man identified as Jelili, who was accused of being among the protestors. After his release, Ajuwon said all efforts to explain his identify fell on deaf ears. The reporter alleged that he was treated like a criminal as the policemen seized his recording gadget and bundled him into a waiting van. He said: “I was covering some group of protesters of the #RevolutionNow who were making attempt to block the Benin-Ore Expressway when the policemen stormed the road and chased them away.
“While the chase was going on, one of the officers, who was heavily armed, came to ask why I was filming and I easily identified myself as a journalist covering the protest. “He immediately asked who gave me the authority to start covering protest in Ore. I told him I have the constitutional right as a journalist to do so, more so that it is in a public place. “In fact, I have to tell him that the demonstrators also have the lawful right to assembly as granted under Section 40 of the constitution and demonstrate so far their actions are peaceful. “I feel they (policemen) were angered by these statements and they immediately arrested me.
“They collected my phone and bundled me into the police waiting van for trying to perform my duty as a journalist. “I was manhandled and handcuffed while they dragged me like a criminal. One of them even slapped me repeatedly. “They drove me to the Ore Area Command with one other guy that was arrested among the demonstrators. “The policemen made us to write a statement and kept me in custody for several hours interrogating me.
Osun: DPO supervises beating, arrest of protesters, journalists
Policemen in Osun State yesterday beat protesters, who converged on the Orita-Olaiya in Osogbo for the RevolutionNow protest. The protesters included teenagers, aged women and members of the Coalition For Revolution (CORE). The policemen were reportedly led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo, Mr. Leke Ogunkanmi.
The policemen also shot sporadically into the air to disperse the crowd. Also, a 70-year-old ‘Fufu’ seller, Mrs. Sariyu Akanmu, who joined the protesters, was also beaten mercilessly despite her age. Beside, leader of the protesters, Olawale Adebayo and five others were beaten and bundled into one of the police vehicles.
They were driven to the state police command headquarters. Also, a journalist with NewsDirect newspaper, Mr. Sunday Oguntuyi, was one of the journalists who were victims of police brutality. Ogunkanmi, whose men maltreated journalists for covering the protest, threatened to shoot the newsmen.
Before the police intervention, the protesters had as early as 8a.m., converged on the popular Olaiya Junction, Osogbo. However, they were prevented from moving round the ancient. There was, however, a mild-drama at the scene of the protest when a senior police officer instructed his men to forcibly withdraw protesters’ banners. But the protesters vehemently resisted the attempt. The policemen, however, used the threat of gun to seize their microphones. They also ordered the protesters to vacate the venue but the angry people rebuffed the order. This made the police to arrest 10 protesters. Those arrested were whisked away to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the state police command headquarters. It was observed that security men were stationed at strategic places in Osogbo to ensure protection of lives and property.
