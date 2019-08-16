DSS picks up El-Zakzaky as he lands in Abuja

FG mulls assets recapitalisation

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) in the country have failed Nigerians, saying their in frastructure cannot deliver uninterrupted power supply envisaged by the Fedineral Government. Also, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Of Fedficer, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Gur Mohammed,stated that a recent power audit by the company showed that a $4.3 billion investment deficit is rock-ing the DISCOs. Osinbajo, who spoke at the inauguration of the 2X60MVA, 132/33KV Substation and Associated 132KV transmission lines in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said there was need for substantial change of strategy to meet the electricity needs of homes and businesses.

To this end, he expressed the readiness of the Federal Government to recapitalise assets in the distribution stratum of the power industry. The vice president pointed out that the lack of infrastructure by the DISCOs was hampering successes so far recorded in the generation and transmission strata of the power industry.

“The Federal Government started the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme and in solving the problem of inability of distribution to take all the capacity from generation and transmission, there must be a change of strategy and part of this change of strategy is the recapitalisation of DISCOs,” he said. According to him, the distribution capacity of all the 11 DISCOs in the country “is as low as 4,000MW,” leaving an excess of over 4,000MW of unused electricity wasting away. Stating that Nigeria has about 13,427MW available capacity, the VP said the country now has 8,332 MW installed capacity while the national grid capacity has increased to 7000 MW. He, therefore, stressed the urgent need for recapitalisation of the DISCOs to enable them build more infrastructure to cater for the Moexcess power generated for hammed Karage. distribution. Osinbajo, who described power as the lifeblood of any economy, restated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensuring adequate power supply in all nooks and crannies of the country. He said: “In the past few years, resolving the power supply problem has been the top priority of the Federal Government. But there is so much that still needs be done for us to get there.

“Today, we have about 13,427MW of installed capacity and an available capacity of about 8,332MW. The distribution capacity in the 11 DISCOs are significantly low, hovering around 4,000MW on the average with the peak of about 4,500MW. “Despite the availability of about 8,000MW generation and 7,000MW transmission capacity, the lack of DisCos’ infrastructure to absorb and deliver power to end users has largely restricted power supply to an average of about 4,000MW and even sometimes falling below 4,000MW. “Apart from the lack of DISCOs infrastructure, the inability of DISCOs to provide metres through independent or third party companies to consumers all across Nigeria is also hindering the supply of electricity. “It is evident that despite all the efforts that have been put into trying to expand the national grid, the infrastructure on ground today cannot deliver on government’s promises for industrial and domestic use. “A substantial change of strategy is needed. In recapitalising the DISCOs, they have to simply come up with more resources one way or the other.

Part of the recapitalisation process is the Siemens electrification programme. “The whole idea of the Siemens electrification programme is to deploy financing for technology on commercial term agreed with transmission and distribution companies in partnership with the German government and Siemens to, one, increase transmission and distribution capacity.

“Two, to enable power delivery of at least 7,000MW to consumers and to eliminate all the bottlenecks in transmission and distribution to enable full utilisation of the entire power generated.” Notwithstanding the recapitalisation of distribution assets, TCN, Osinbajo said, still has a major role to play. He added: “Another strategy is the opening up of the power market to other investors from generation to distribution. “The market will also be opened up for GENCOs and DISCOs to sell power to eligible buyers in the willing buyers-willing sellers’ arrangement. We want to create a (tariff) regime that encourages willing buyers, willing sellers.” Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, said at the event that the newly-commissioned project would eliminate load shedding and power supply constraints in Abeokuta and environs. “This is one of the many uncompleted power projects inherited and completed by this administration,” he said. According to him, “between May 2015 and now, about 30 power projects inherited by this government have been completed. Seventy distribution systems have also been completed by this administration.” Corroborating Osinbajo’s view, Ugbo said: “Over 3,000 installed capacity are stranded due to massive load rejection by DISCOs.”

The newly commissioned project, Ugbo said, is to boost power supply to Abeokuta and environs and Ota and environs. He said other infrastructure like lines that convey electricity from Ikeja West to Abeokuta, which were obsolete, have now been upgraded from 70 MW to about 250MW. Managing Director of TCN, Mohammed, stated that the national grid capacity has been upgraded from 5,000MW to 8,100MW. “As at last audit in December, 2018, $4.3 billion investment needs are required in DISCOs. “And until we secure this investment, the power supply need of the country and all these efforts cannot achieve their desired goals,” he said. He reiterated the call for recapitalisation of distribution companies. “We have to recapitalise the DisCos and it is something we must do,” he declared.

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State commended the Federal Government’s investment in the energy sector to ensure adequate power supply. He expressed the hope that the project would go a long way in providing improved electricity to Abeokuta and Ota areas of the state.

The governor, however, called for upgrade of power distribution equipment in the state. Abiodun said: “Despite annual capital injections averaging $2 billion per annum, the available capacity of Nigeria’s stateowned electricity utility has been stuck at about less than 5,000MW and that happened when the Buhari government came to power. “There is no gainsaying the fact that rebuilding the energy sector to meet both domestic and industrial needs is vital.” Abiodun stated that about $10 billion was needed to upgrade obsolete power equipment

