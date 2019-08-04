News
DSS: Why we detained Sowore
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it arrested Omoyele Sowore, ex-presidential candidate, because he threatened the public peace and safety with his planned protest.
On Saturday, agents of the service invaded Sowore’s residence and took him into custody. Before his arrest, he was promoting a protest tagged ‘#RevolutionNow’.
Speaking with journalists on Sunday, Peter Afunaya, DSS spokesman, said Sowore crossed the red-line by calling for a revolution.
He said the secret police would not ‘’just sit idly and watch any individual, group and their cohorts rise and threaten the peace, unity, and constitutionalism of the country’’.
“Though there is apprehension and anxiety among citizens already, we wish to assure friends of Nigeria, and other law-abiding citizens, that there will be no revolution of any kind come Monday, August 5, 2019,’’ he said.
“A democratically elected government is in charge, and we cannot allow any person or group to foment chaos or fan the ember of revolution.’’
Some Nigerians have spoken against the arrest of Sowore. In a statement, Wole Soyinka described the action of the DSS as a breach of the fundamental rights of the ex-presidential candidate.
‘’Deployment of alarmist expressions such as ‘treason’, ‘anarchist’, ‘public incitement’, etc by security forces have become so predictable and banal that they have become meaningless. Beyond the word ‘revolution, another much mis-used and misunderstood word, nothing that Sowore has uttered, written, or advocated suggests that he is embarking on, or urging the public to engage in a forceful overthrow of government. Nothing that he said to me in private engagement ever remotely approached an intent to destabilise governance or bypass the normal democratic means of changing a government,’’ he said.
News
Nigeria’s Judiciary At A Crossroads
By Olumide Ojini
The presidential election of 2019 has come and perhaps gone. To some, it might have been confined to the dustbin of history but definitely not the throwbacks on the conscience of a nation which has been wounded by its blatant disregard for common sense; a nation that needs healing.
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has approached the courts to seek redress. His prayers? That he won the February 23 presidential elections without let and he was brazenly rigged out by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari using apparatuses of state security and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the supposed umpire of the polls. He also prayed the court to look into the merits of his claim that Buhari was ineligible to contest for the post of president having lied under oath in the form CF001 that he filled and submitted to INEC to enable him contest for that office.
Since March, 2019 Nigerians have been treated to a drama of the absurd in all the legal tussles, their quest for justice have been treated with the greatest disdain as if they do not matter.
The legal rigmarole have taken turns and twists, first from the refusal of INEC, a supposed electoral umpire which obviously did not seem to be living up to its name as in being independent refusing the Atiku legal team access to electoral materials with which to prosecute its case, and this was done in blatant disregard of a subsisting Court order to make them available.
Then the legal tricks of deliberate delays: refusal of the President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa to recuse herself especially in a matter where her culpability and interest is very much manifest. All these court theatrics no doubt robbed the Atiku and PDP legal team of ample time and opportunity to parade all or most of its listed four hundred witnesses lined up in support of its claims.
To start with, INEC shot itself in the legs by denying it ever had a Server into which all election results were uploaded. It is a grave assault on the minds of many Nigerians. In this age and time, where does INEC capture data of over 80 million registered voters spread across one hundred and ninety nine, nine hundred and seventy three polling stations in the country? Even against its own laws and guidelines INEC had defaulted because it promised Nigerians a fool proof election conduct, collation and transmission of results. There is enough evidence to suggest that INEC lied about this all important aspect of the voting process. If INEC gets away with a discharge from this open lies, then all and most especially the Chairman and its principal officers should not get away with fraud. They should answer questions on the money approved for the procurement of this electronic facility. If INEC truly does not have a Server, the money allocated for it must have been stolen by its operatives.
But yet more drama was to await Nigerians, as they woke up to a rude shock last week after Atiku and the PDP closed their case within its ten days allotted time, presenting 65 witnesses of its 400 (because of time constraints). First it was INEC that declared matter of fact that it does not have witnesses to call, and after a highly disappointing parade of seven lacklustre witnesses that did more damages to the Buhari/APC defends line, they also opted for an abrupt close of case. Curiously, the APC closed its own case before it even started without calling a witness.
Typically the signal this sends to most Nigerians that just like the February 23 elections, the APC is out to draw out another card in its pack of aces, to browbeat the Judiciary. Another short corner legion?
What suffers in the eventuality of a miscarriage of Justice as the sudden change of tactics suggest? Democracy is about to be taken to the slaughter house and where the will of the people is murdered in such brazen manner their existence was abridged. A stolen mandate is directly proportional to a stolen future and a perverted destiny.
The nation’s Justices will write their names in 24 karat of gold if they manifest the moral force as embodied by Lady Justice.
By evoking its instrumentality of impartiality, the Judiciary would have gained back its integrity and fulfilment of the sacred duty bestowed on it by providence.
Long after this season, it would be said of Nigeria’s judiciary that it found itself at a crossroads, but showed uncommon courage in restoring hope to a country in need of salvation, and ultimately wrote itself in the golden book as champions of our democracy.
Olumide Ojini, a Microbiologist wrote from Asaba
News
Cult Attack in UNIUYO: AKSG vows to deal with cultists
Governor Udom Emmanuel has said any student caught in act of cultism will face hard times in line with the law prohibiting the act in the State.
Emmanuel stated this at Victory Chapel, a church on the town campus of the University of Uyo, said the law banning cultism was still in force.
The governor frowned at the recent cases of cult activities on the campus which he noted have endangered the lives of the affected female students.
He emphasized government’s commitment to protect citizens of the State against hoodlums parading as cultists.
Emmanuel warned those involved in cultism on the campus to desist forthwith, advising those who have inkling for gangsterism and criminality to note that they were on the path of destruction.
.
While congratulating the Vice Chancellor of the University and his management team for their commitment to maintaining quality education, Governor Emmanuel implored the University authority to do everything within its powers to raise graduates who will fit into the changing world of work.
The governor announced a donation of twenty million naira for the building of the chapel on the campus.
The Vice chancellor of the University, Prof Enefiok Essien expressed gratitude to the Governor for demonstrating that he is a father by visiting the institution in the wake of the repeated criminal invasion of students’ hostel and thanked him for his good pieces of advice to the University community.
Preaching on the theme “When the Men are Absent”, the chaplain of the chapel, Rev. Iniobong Udoh, called on all to acknowledge God in all their dealings and to refrain from all acts of sin to attract more divine blessings.
The Governor was accompanied to church by members of the State Executive Council, and the Head of civil service, Elder Effiong Essien.
News
Report: Sudan factions to sign constitutional declaration on Aug 17
Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will put their final signatures on a constitutional declaration on Aug. 17, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.
The two sides reached agreement on Saturday on the shape of a transitional government in lengthy negotiations after veteran leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April.
The parties are expected to initial Saturday’s agreement later on Sunday as a preliminary to the final signing in two weeks’ time.
According to the sources, the formation of a sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period leading up to elections, will be announced on August 18.
A new prime minister will be named on August 20 and a cabinet on August 28. The cabinet and the sovereign council will meet together on September 1, the sources said, paving the way for the appointment of a legislative assembly in three months.
The 300-member legislative assembly will serve during the transitional period. The main opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), will have 67% of its seats and other political groups not associated with Bashir will have the rest.
News
Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah leader in Adamawa
Some unidentified gunmen have killed Saidu Kolaku, a leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Adamawa state.
The assailants were said to have invaded his home on Saturday at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa local government area in the state and shot him dead.
Prior to his death, Kolaku was the zonal vice-chairman of the MACBAN (Adamawa south).
Sulaiman Nguroje, the state police spokesman, who confirmed the incident, said the victim died in the hospital.
‘’Unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa local government, shot him and left him in the pool of his blood,” he said.
‘’Following the incident, a distress call was forwarded to the police who rushed to the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”
The spokesman also revealed that the state commissioner of police has ordered personnel of the homicide department to investigate the circumstance that led to Kolaku’s death.
‘’Indeed, police received the death of the slain man with shock because of his invaluable contribution towards fighting crime and criminality especially his gallantry in the fight against kidnappers,” he said.
“The command has launched manhunt for the fleeing culprits and God’swilling, they will be tracked down and brought to justice.”
In his reaction, Muhammad Buba, public relations officer (PRO) of Miyetti Allah in the state, described Kolaku’s killing as a reprisal attack from persons who were provoked by his effort in fighting crime.
“Efforts of Kolaku in fighting crime had made the police command to honour him on 17th July 2019, for his gallantry and valiant exploits in fighting kidnappers and cattle rustlers rampaging the state,” he said.
“It’s unfortunate that the death of our zonal leader will seriously undermine the fight against crime and criminality in the state.’’
Adamawa is one of the states affected by insecurity and periodic incidences of inter-communal killings.
News
Iran seizes another oil tanker in Gulf
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that was smuggling fuel to Arab states, Iran’s state TV reported, adding that seven sailors onboard the tanker had been detained.
“The IRGC’s naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was smuggling fuel for some Arab countries,” the broadcaster quoted the IRGC commander, Ramezan Zirahi, as saying.
“It carried 700,000 litres of fuel. Seven sailors onboard of the tanker, who are from different nationalities, were detained.“
Last month, Iran seized a British tanker in the strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations and allowed a second ship to proceed after issuing a warning, reports Reuters.
News
Frenchman successfully crosses English Channel on hoverboard
French inventor Franky Zapata on Sunday succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, having abandoned a previous attempt after failing to land on a refuelling platform and falling into the sea.
The Frenchman was seen waving to onlookers before landing safely in Saint Margaret’s Bay, very close to Dover on Britain’s southern coast, according to French TV images.
Zapata, who wowed crowds during France’s Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 by soaring over a military parade in Paris on the device, rejigged refuelling arrangements this time, with a bigger boat and platform.
Zapata, 40, is dubbed “Flyman” by French media.
He told ‘Le Parisien’ newspaper last month that Bastille Day was “easy” in comparison to crossing the English Channel.
“I used 3 percent of the capacity of the machine, while for crossing the Channel I’ll need 99.9 percent,” he said, adding that he believed he had a 30 percent chance of making it across to England, reports Reuters.
News
Texas mass shooting leaves 20 people dead, 26 others injured
Twenty people have been killed and 26 injured in a mass shooting in the Texas city of El Paso.
Governor Greg Abbott described it as “one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas”.
The massacre happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexican border.
A 21-year-old man is in custody. Police said the suspect was a resident of the Dallas-area city of Allen, about 650 miles (1,046km) east of El Paso.
He has been named by US media as Patrick Crusius.
CCTV images said to be of the gunman and broadcast on US media show a man in a dark T-shirt wearing ear protectors and brandishing an assault-style rifle.
US President Donald Trump described the attack as “an act of cowardice”.
“I know that I stand with everyone in this country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people”, he wrote on Twitter.
The victims of the attack have not yet been named. However, Mexico’s President Manuel Lopez Obrador said three Mexicans were among those killed, Reuters news agency reports.
The attack came less than a week after a teenage gunman killed three people at a California food festival. The Texas shooting has been dubbed the eighth deadliest in modern US history, reports the BBC
News
Abdulsalami Abubakar’s peace parley a fraud –MASSOB
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has commended the resolve and courage of the leaders of Southern and Middle Belt regions to prioritize the overall interests of their respective regions beyond politics and the usual rhetoric.
The group noted that the decision of the leaders to shun ‘the hypocritical and bias peace talk of General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, was a milestone victory over the Fulani cabals’.
The parley, they maintained was ‘fraudulent and a big ruse’ unbecoming of the person of the former head of state.
In a statement signed by the national leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, the group noted that based on Nigeria’s present trajectory, “It is obvious that no amount of the so-called
national peace talk will save this geographical expression called Nigeria from imminent collapse considering the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose actions and policies are speedily railroading the country to doom.”
He continued: “President Muhammed Buhari, may actually think he is executing the agenda of Othman Dan Fodio and his other Fulani ancestors but not knowing that all his activities and primitive policies are speedily destroying Nigeria and helping our agitation for the actualization of Biafra to gain more international and diplomatic attention and recognition.”
MASSOB also reiterated an earlier resolution of other pro-Biafra coalition that Fulani vigilance services will never be tolerated in any part of Biafra land.
“They should establish their vigilante services in their Fulani villages in Arewa land not in Biafra”, Madu said.
News
Lagos to prosecute owner of truck of dancing nude women
The Government of Lagos State yesterday vowed to bring the full weight of the State Signage law to bear on the owners of the advert truck that had semi-naked women dancing on the truck at the Lekki Toll Gate, at the weekend.
The State government in a statement by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mobolaji Sanusi expressed outrage over the incident, saying nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to the cherished cultural and moral values of the state.
The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), has been drawn to a viral video on social media of a queer display of semi-nude women in an outdoor Mobile advertising truck around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.
“While the agency is working on ascertaining the status of the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL, we wish to state, without equivocation that, no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owner(s) of this truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.
“The government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, has zero tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under any guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state.
“The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck. We assure members of the public that the agency shall henceforth scrutinize activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an avoidable obscenity,” the statement stated.
News
Why oil firms must relocate headquarters to Niger Delta –Omo-Agege
Justifies ministerial screening process
Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has re-emphasized the need for multinational oil companies operating in Nigeria to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta region.
Omo-Agege who made the call while fielding questions from newsmen during his visit to his country home, Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday, also called on the oil companies that left in the wake of the crisis in the region about a decade ago to return in view of prevailing peace across the Niger Delta.
It would be recalled that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had made a similar call about three years ago when he visited the Niger Delta.
In statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Omo-Agege, Yomi Odunuga, the senator reiterated his condemnation of an alleged plot toward moving the headquarters of the Nigerian Gas Company Limited in Ekpan-Warri to Abuja.
He noted that the relocation of the headquarters of oil multinational companies to the Niger Delta will speed up the development of the area, create job opportunities for the youth and reinforce the atmosphere of peace in the region.
“I’m sure the message has been sent that they cannot move; they must remain. And for those who have left, they must give a serious thought to relocating back to the Niger Delta.
On the just-concluded screening of the 43 ministerial nominees by the Senate, Omo -Agege said the process adopted during the exercise was basically to ensure that they all complied with the minimum constitutional requirements to become cabinet members.
He said that contrary to public criticisms that the exercise was not thorough, the 43 nominees had already passed through the crucible of security screening before their names were sent to the Senate in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
“President Muhammadu Buhari, having contested and won election, is entitled to work with whoever he wants; our job in the Senate is not really to examine the nominees, but just to ensure they meet the barest minimum qualifications as required by the constitution.
He said: “We all know what it is: for you to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you must have the minimum qualifications with the membership of the House of Representatives and following the provision of the 4th alteration we made in the constitution, it has reduced the age qualification to contest for the House of Representatives.
“So, for us, it is just to go through the checklist – is this nominee up to the recommended age? If the answer is yes, we tick it. Is he educated up to School Certificate? That is what the constitution requires, if the answer is ‘yes’, we tick it. Has he/she been convicted of crime within the last ten years? If it’s ‘no’, we tick it. Is he a Nigerian citizen? If it’s ‘yes’, we tick it. And of course, is he a member of a political party? If it’s a ‘yes’, we tick it because you cannot run for the membership of the House of Representatives without being sponsored by a political party.
