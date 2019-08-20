‘D’Tigers laments poor welfare in World Cup camp

… as D’Tigress defied neglect to win Afrobasket

D’Tigers players in their last phase of World Cup camping in Lagos are distraught following the uncertainties surrounding their participation in the tournament tipping off August 31 in China.

D’Tigers were one of the 32 teams that have qualified for the World Cup that also serves as the 2020 Olympics qualifier.

The best placed African team in the tournament automatically qualifies for the Olympics. Five teams namely Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Angola and Cote d’ Ivoire are representing Africa at the World Cup.

Players’distraught is because of the uncertainties surrounding their participation at the World Cup, due to lack of funds.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has not released funds for the World Cup, despite not fund the team’s qualifying tournament, though it promised to do so.

Musa Adamu, the team manager, who spoke on Sunday, revealed that the situation in camp lookeds gloomy.

“They are not happy. They feel neglected. They believe that if it is football, government will not treat them like this,” said Adamu.

“It is not that it is the basketball World Cup, but that the tournament also serve as 2020 Olympics qualifier. This is the more reason why government should provide the funds. This is the national team; the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has tried its best.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Women National basketball team, D’Tigress that won the Afrobasket championship on Sunday in Senegal achieved the feat under poor condition.

Investigation revealed at the weekend that the team was not given their due bonuses and allowance all through the championship.

It was revealed that the Nigerian officials with the team in Senegal were practically pleading with the players to carry on in spite of the neglect from the ministry of sports.

“The team represented Nigeria but they got almost nothing. It was too bad. We only pray the players will not stage a similar show the Falcons displayed few years back when they failed to release the trophy they won from a tournament,” our source said.

