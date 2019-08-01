D’Tigress’ll defend Afrobasket title – Otis

The head coach of the country’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, Otis Hughley, is confident his side will successfully defend the FIBA Afrobasket title won two years ago in Mali when hostility begin in Dakar, Senegal on August 9.

The Nigerian side went eight -game unbeaten to emerge champion, defeating Senegal 65-48 points to win the title before playing to the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup in Spain.

D’Tigress were drawn against Tunisia and Cameroon at the official draw ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal, with Otis claiming that he has the talents good enough to defend the title.

Otis is aware of the expectations from all after leading the team to a historic eighth place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Spain, with the team ranked number two in Africa.

The team will hope to bury the ghost of their 2015 misadventure where they narrowly lost to host-Cameroon 70-71 in the semifinal under Coach Scott Nnaji.

He however cautioned that winning the title for the fourth time won’t come on a platter of gold as they will have to work hard for it.

“I know Cameroon has a good history against us. They beat Nigeria in the 2015 semis,” he said.

“At this level, anybody can be beaten any day, so we are taking all the teams as the same. No matter who they are, we are going to play them hard and tough.

“It is a round ball, no matter what, it is still going to bounce. We are still going to worry about health and how the chemistry is going to pan out this year because we have not had a lot of time to train together.”

Nigeria (Defending Champions), Senegal (host), Mali and Angola have been tipped as favorites by bookmakers.

