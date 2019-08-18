Business
DVC Obi tasks FG to stop used cars import from China
Says presidency’s withholding of assent to NAIDP bill tragic
he commencement of sustained shipment of used vehicles from China to Nigeria is a development that may sound the death knell for the local auto industry unless government takes an urgent step to halt the invasion or impose heavy duties on the vehicles.
Chairman, Motor Vehicles & Miscellaneous Assembly Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria {MAN}, Dr. David V. C. Obi, expressed this view with journalists in Lagos, the “Chinese gift” was not only shocking, but would also amount to opening the floodgates for used vehicles to submerge the local industry.
He said when the impending ‘Chinese used car Armada’ is viewed alongside the rejection of the auto policy bill by the Presidency, what has befallen the auto industry can be described as “double tragedy.”
Obi, who is the Chairman of DVC Group (which plays vital roles in the auto industry), warned that if allowed to flood the local market, the used vehicles from China would finish the damage the influx from Europe and America have been inflicting on the local industry over the years.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced recently that a state-backed company in Guangzhou had officially shipped used cars to Cambodia, Myanmar and Russia with Nigeria as one of the major destinations for the first batch of 300 units.
The export, it was reported, was expected to deepen implementation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), promote the stable growth of foreign trade, and increase demand for new vehicles in that country.
But, Obi warned that with the ban on production and sales of fossil fuel vehicles by Chinese provinces, European countries and other parts of the world, taking affect in a few years, Nigeria should not open its borders for the dumping of disused vehicles from industrialised countries.
China is said to have an estimated fleet of more than 300 million privately-registered vehicles, the largest in the world.
“I was shocked. I was alarmed,” Obi stated. “Everybody knows that once China joins the used vehicles shipment to Nigeria, we are finished. Moreover, the shipment is an official initiative of the Chinese Government and will be sustained over many years, which means that millions of vehicles driven in China will end their life-spans in Nigeria as the Chinese look forward to electric cars.
“Luckily for them, we are relieving them of the burden of disposing of vehicles they can no longer use. But, unfortunately for us, our government does not seem to know the implications of allowing this kind of dumping; one of which is stifling the efforts to promote local assembly, deepen auto technology and generate jobs.”
He lamented the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Nigeria Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) Fiscal Incentive and Guarantees Bill, arguing that the Chinese are simply taking advantage of a loophole resulting from the lukewarm implementation of the auto policy.
“One of the many implications of lack of a legal framework for the policy and the imminent invasion of Chinese tokunbo vehicles, is that many renowned OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) who are afraid to invest in Nigeria because of our usual policy summersault, will remain reluctant because there is no assurance that their investments will be protected.
“It is also very ridiculous to hear the argument that tokunbo vehicles are not on the import prohibition list and therefore should be allowed to freely come in as long as they are not old. The emphasis should rather be on loss of jobs resulting from the present inactivity in the auto manufacturing sector.
“And there is no way the situation will improve if we continue to allow used vehicles to flood into the country while we take one step forward and two steps backward with the auto policy,” he said.
Business
Prices of selected food stuff fall in July –NBS
he National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price of some selected food items in the country decreased in July.
NBS said this in its “Selected Food Price Watch (July 2019)” report released on its website.
It said the average price of one dozen of medium sized agric egg increased from N459.81 in June to N467.18 in July.
The bureau said price of a dozen of medium sized egg decreased year-on-year by -15.38 cent and increased month-on-month by 1.60 per cent in the period under review.
It said the average price of a piece of medium sized agric egg decreased year-on-year by -0.71 per cent and increased month-on-month by 0.06 per cent to N41.95 in June from N41.92 in July.
According to the report, the average price of one kilogramme of tomato decreased year-on-year by -11.14 per cent and increased month-on-month by 7.05 per cent to N257.25 in June from N240.30 recorded in July.
It said the average price of one kilogramme of rice (imported high quality sold loose) decreased year-on-year by 3.20 per cent and month-on-month by -1.20 per cent to N357.55 in April from N361.90 in July.
“Similarly, the average price of one kilogramme of yam tuber decreased year-on-year by -20.48 per cent and increased month-on month by 10.69 per cent to N222.36 in April from N200.88 in June,” it added.
The NBS said in arriving at the report, field work was done by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.
It said the NBS audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of the prices recorded.
Business
Nigeria is 2nd country that spends most time on social media –Survey
A survey by market research group, Global Web Index, has said that Nigeria ranks only second behind Philippines for countries whose citizens spend the most time on the social media.
The organisation surveyed 46 countries, discovering that Nigeria’s youthful population are on social media for an average of three hours and 30 minutes, according to a report by The Cable.
The research attributes the likely reasons for the high social media presence to the youthful nature of the population and unemployment.
It notes that Nigerians have used different networking platforms on the web to sell commodities such as shoes, clothing, and to promote activities like dancing and comedy.
On the other hand, countries like Japan, spend only 45 minutes on networking platforms due to its ageing population.
The survey found that citizens of Russia, India, and China spend over two hours on social media daily, while those in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Germany spend over an hour.
Residents of the Philippines stay on social media sites for up to 4 hours and one minute however.
The research was conducted across platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook Messenger,LinkedIn, Skype, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, among others.
The research also found out that social media usage shrunk in the first quarter of 2018 when compared with the same period the previous year.
Business
Rolls-Royce to retire Ghost
he sun is quickly setting on the current-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost after 10 years. So, before a very similar-looking Ghost replaces the current Ghost, the automaker is preparing a batch of limited-edition examples of the outgoing model.
Dubbed the Zenith Collector’s Edition, just 50 cars will mark the end of the run for Rolls’ smaller but still very large sedan that debuted a decade ago. Rolls-Royce promises to offer the “highest levels of Bespoke ever seen on a Ghost Collection car” and says the Zenith Ghost will pay homage to the 200EX concept of 2009 that previewed the current model.
The centerpiece of each car will be a small commemorative ingot cast from the Spirit of Ecstasy of the concept car. That’s right: The automaker has melted down the concept’s mascot to produce 50 ingots for 50 cars, with each one prominently located on the center console.
“Engraved with the three key design lines of Ghost, the plaque details its significant origins,” the automaker says. “The Collection’s own Spirit of Ecstasy and clock are engraved with the name of this highly anticipated collection.”
Each Ghost Zenith will also feature a piece of a large blueprint-inspired engraving also located on the center console: Rolls has effectively cut one large single image into 50 pieces, one of which will be in every car, and every one will be different like a jigsaw puzzle piece.
Special wood marquetry will also be a part of the limited-edition run, fitted to the front and rear door inserts, while rear seat embroidery will feature design details of the original Silver Ghost produced in 1907.
“This embroidery elegantly transitions from the rear to the front of the cabin, and in the case of the Extended Wheelbase Zenith, the headliner thrusts purposefully forward into the poised silhouette of the Spirit of Ecstasy,” Rolls-Royce said. “The seats themselves are accentuated in a contrasting leather, accenting Ghost as the ultimate four seat limousine.”
The Zenith Collector’s Edition’s starlight headliner features shooting stars using 1,340 individually mapped fiber-optic lights.
The starlight headliner feature shooting stars using 1,340 individually mapped fiber-optic lights.
On the outside, the 50 Ghost Zeniths feature a choice of just three two-tone paint finishes, which will be selectable by the buyers. Rolls-Royce will offer Premiere silver with Arctic white, Iguazu blue with Andalusian white or Bohemian red with black diamond.
The second-generation Ghost will launch for the 2021 model year — prototypes have already been spotted testing — and it appears that exterior changes will be very subtle. The 2021 Ghost will be lower and wider than the outgoing model, and will also feature less boxy surface details. The new model is expected to remain close to the appearance of the outgoing one, as Rolls-Royce has done with the new Phantom.
Business
CSR-in-Action partners Access Bank to host C-PET Workshop
Access Bank in conjunction with CSR-in-Action’s College of Sustainable Citizenship, have concluded plans to host the 9th Civil Society Organisation Professionalism, Effectiveness and Therapy (CSO-CPET) workshop.
The biannual programme is slated for Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Access Bank Head Office on Victoria Island, Lagos.
The workshop themed: ‘Governance and Decision-Making’ will feature participants from different civil society organisations and non-profits numbering over 50, while Soji Apampa and Oluseyi Oyebisi will be the facilitators for the training.
Soji Apampa is founder and consultant executive director of convention on business integrity. His areas of expertise cut across corporate governance, political economy analysis and anti-corruption research while Seyi Oyebisi is the Coordinator, UNICEF Rural Voices of Youth. He is a civil society strengthening and development expert.
Speaking on the upcoming training, Bekeme Masade-Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action, said: “Good governance is at the heart of any successful organisation as it is essential for a company or organisation to achieve its objectives, drive improvement, and maintain successful relations.
“Governance in decision-making is not an exclusive concern for large companies, but for any business or organisation of any shape and size including civil society organisations because it can be a deal maker or breaker. It is for this reason that we commend our partners, Access Bank, for their longstanding commitment to supporting the C-PET project and advancing sustainable development.’’
Access Bank’s Head of Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, reiterated the bank’s commitment to building the value chain of businesses and the nation through facilitating shared value.
She said: “At Access Bank, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance is at the top of our corporate agenda. This is because we are aware that effective corporate governance is essential to the sustainable growth of the bank.”
“We understand that our positive social and environmental impact will establish us as good corporate citizens in the communities we serve. Sound corporate governance practice, which includes excellent risk management processes, is the basis for our outstanding business performance now and in the long-term,” she added.
Business
TUC–NLC: Not the best of time
Organised labour under the aegis of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on Nigerians to be united and patient in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir as the current developments in the country is not the best of time for the citizens.
TUC, in a statement to felicitate with Muslims for the celebration, said the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir should afford everyone the opportunity to work to fulfill their allegiance to God, which the very essence of the celebration.
The statement signed by Comrade Quadri A. Olaleye, President, and Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, Secretary General, said: “It takes self-discipline to love and remain faithfulness. It is a sacrifice”
“Though TUC admitted this is not the best of times for us as a country, a spiritual exercise such as this is central to reconnect us to Allah.
“It is imperative at this stage to submit ourselves to the will of Allah and give our total allegiance to the country. We can only overcome our prevailing challenges if we consider it very necessary. Yes we have a role to play. We expect the celebration to humble every Muslim in particular and Nigerians in general in their service to Allah, and humanity.
The congress, while attesting to the fact that Nigerians are a religious people, said the same religion was a cardinal factor and instrumental to some major crises that have so far claimed thousands of lives.
“This makes us look unserious and hypocritical before the international community. There is scarcely any person in position of leadership today in the country who is neither a Christian, Muslim nor traditional worshipper. No religion preaches hatred, killings, thuggery, embezzlement, etc. and these are things that have threatened our collective existence. If our narrative must change, politicians, traditional rulers, youths, religious leaders have a role to play.
On its part, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), while congratulating the Muslims faithful said: We believe that this Eid-el-Kabir has come at time of great challenges, both economic and social that threatens our common bond and values that holds us together.
According to the President, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, “it, therefore, offers us a great opportunity for deep reflection and rededication of our lives.
“Let us reflect and allow this year’s Eid-el-kabir to impact us. We must understand that our purpose in life is to do our Creator’s Will and impact lives. Let us take advantage of the celebration to tolerate ourselves and chart a new course for the country.”
Business
Labour seeks workers’ cooperation with govt
The Osun State Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on workers to be committed to their duties as they look forward to the governor’s fulfillment of his promises.
Giving the admonition as part of his Sallah message, the chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Adekomi Jacob Tunde, assured the workers that their efforts and sacrifice would not be in vain.
Adekomi felicitated with all workers in the state as they joined other Muslim faithful worldwide to celebrate this year’s Sallah.
He said: “The congress wish our numerous members a peaceful and joyous celebration in times like this.
“Your past sacrifice and perseverance for the growth and upliftment of the state can never be forgotten in a hurry. “History will never forget our sweats and roles in infrastructural development of the state. Our efforts shall not be in vain.”
The chairman called on the workers to keep supporting the state government and be more committed to their work.
According to him, “as we look forward to the fulfilment of the promises of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in improving the welfare of workers and paying our arrears among other dues of workers, let’s keep supporting the government and do our jobs diligently.
“The congress is also using this medium to appreciate Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola for every efforts being made to make Osun workers live better. “We congratulate and felicitate with Mr Governor and his cabinet on this Ileya festival. Almighty God will grant you the wherewithal to take Osun to an enviable heights.”
Business
Wema Bank embraces fintechs to boost operations
Wema Bank Plc has embraced several fintechs and startups within the tech-space to solve problems in banking.
The bank, following the launch of its experiential banking platform ALAT, completed Hackaholics, a hackathon that attracted over 200 entries from various start-ups.
The three-day competitive event eventually had 19 shortlisted contestants focus on solving specific problems across the bank.
The bank in a statement noted that among several front-line solutions from the participating teams, EazyChange, a solution that solves the problem of lower denominations for public transportation, won top honours, receiving a $10,000 funding.
“Wema Bank has continually engaged other startups as it gradually repositions itself in the mind of the public as a disruptor and collaborator in the fintech and startups space.
“With Team Lendse, the bank is working on an alternative credit scoring algorithm that rides on data science and machine learning to profile lenders and make credible credit decisions more efficient. A betting solution which helps agents remit risk-free funds conveniently using mobile app and USSD is currently being developed by Cashy.
Wema Bank’s Innovation Unit and internal tech team are working with Team Ace, another startup to build an offline version of its app such that users will leverage on alternate technology to use the app without requiring data,” the bank said.
It explained that as part of its post-Hackaholics activities, the bank will work with other five startups in a 10-week incubation and acceleration Bootcamp.
“The program is designed to thoroughly explore the potentials of the solutions from these startups using innovative tools to make their solution scale from a raw idea state to a robust and market-ready product/service. The program will be hosted at the bank’s innovation lab, Wema Codeville, in August 2019.
“For Wema Bank, the Bootcamp is a strategic partnership that will help stimulate and promote the in and outflow of new ideas, staying ahead of the curve and multiplying revenue streams in the long run.
“Beyond solving problems within the financial industry, the bank is partnering academic institutions by training the students on market, industry and field relevant skills that the school curriculum(s) does not cover and most importantly providing an environment to help them translate their ideas into reality,” the bank noted.
Business
NSE: ETI, Unilever lead losers to extend decline
Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following sell- off that has pervaded the market recently.
The local bourse recorded nine gainers against 23 losers led by ETI Plc and Unilever Nigeria Plc.
Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 30.18 basis points or 0.11 per cent to close at 27,052.93 index points as against 27,083.11 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N15 billion from N13.198 trillion the previous day to N13.183 trillion as market sentiments remained negative.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 233.2 million shares exchanged in 4,331 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 74 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,352 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.
Also, the premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 68 million shares in 1,253 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that CCNN Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.43 per cent to close at N14.50 per share while Unity Bank Plc followed with 7.81 per cent to close at 69 kobo per share. Livestock Feeds Plc added 7.32 per cent to close at 44 kobo per share.
On the flip side, ETI Plc and Unilever Nigeria Plc led the losers with a drop of 10 per cent each to close at N6.30 and N28.80 per share respectively, while Red Star Express Plc shed 9.98 per cent to close at N4.24 per share. Stanbic IBTC Plc trailed with 9.97 per cent to close at N34.30 per share.
Business
Naira remains stable at parallel market
Although it is currently under pressure at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) foreign exchange window, the naira continues to remain stable at the parallel market, findings by New Telegraph show.
Yesterday, the local currency exchanged at N360 to the dollar, the same rate it had largely traded at over the last 12 months. It traded against the pound sterling and the euro at N448 and N398, respectively.
A dollar shortage initially triggered by a slowdown of foreign inflows after local debt market yields declined, coupled with falling oil prices, had put the naira under pressure on the I&E window in recent weeks.
Last Friday, the naira eased to 364 per dollar, from a quote of 363.50. It also traded at 364/$ yesterday on thin liquidity.
A forex trader in Lagos told New Telegraph that the volatility on I&E window had not affected exchange rate stability on other segments of the forex market.
According to him, forex supply continues to exceed demand due to Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) frequent interventions in the interbank forex market.
The trader said: “We have heard that the naira is under pressure at the I&E window, but the exchange rate is stable both at the Bureaux de Change (BDC) and parallel markets segments of the foreign exchange market. The stability is the result of the regular interventions in the market by the CBN.”
However, in a recent note, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited predicted that the decline in oil prices would eventually lead to a depreciation of the naira.
Business
Nigeria to save $3.42bn from vessel import embargo
Plans by the Federal Government to ban certain categories of vessels from 2020 will save Nigeria from spending $3.42billion annually on importation from five major ship suppliers.
The major exporters of vessels to the country are Republic of Korea, United States, Singapore, Malaysia, China and The Netherlands.
According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), a trade portal on imports, Republic of Korea, the largest exporter of vessel to Nigeria, supplied some vessels and spare parts valued at $3.2billion.
The trade portal added that Malaysia supplied $64.2million; China, $33.59million; Singapore, 19million; United States of America, $14.25million and Netherlands $13.9million.
Nigerian ship owners import heavy floating cranes, heavy crane badge, survey salvage vessels, seismic survey vessels, geophysical survey vessels, jack up rigs, semi submersible rig, deepwater drill ships, tender assist rigs and swamp barge rigs from the countries.
Government had explained that the ban was to grow local shipyards in the country.
However, it is feared that the shipyards lack technology to boost the ship building in the country.
The Federal Government had said that under schedule one of the ban, fishing trawlers of all sizes would no longer be allowed into the country from December, 2020, while the importation of barges and tug boats would cease from December, 2021.
Similarly, offshore supply vessels, houses boats, tankers below 10,000 gross registered tonnage and security patrol boats were also affected and would not be allowed into the country from December, 2022.
Schedule two affects offshore support vessels namely anchor handling tug larger than 5,000bnp with dynamic positioning Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) and offshore construction vessels, derrick crane vessels, pipe/cable laying vessels, surf laying vessels, and dive support vessels.
The vessels are banned from December, 2023 while the drag head suction hopper, dredger suction hopper and trailing suction hopper dredger would be restricted from coming into the country by December, 2024.
Also banned from December 2024, are heavy floating cranes, heavy crane badge, survey salvage vessels, seismic survey vessels, geophysical survey vessels, jack up rigs, semi submersible rig, deepwater drill ships, tender assist rigs and swamp barge rigs.
Already, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had approached the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the ship owners to enable them import vessels at special interest rate at single digit.
However, the shipowners have accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of sabotage in the implementation of the Inland and Coastal Shipping Act 2003 for demanding huge taxes as duty payment on imported cabotage vessels.
They noted that NCS had snubbed ship owners over calls for a downward review of Customs duty on vessel importation, a situation they said had placed them at a disadvantage in competing with foreign counterparts.
It was learnt that government fiscal policy mandates Customs to impose a 14 per cent duty on vessels imported into the country, which subsequently raises the cost of importing vessels into the country.
The law also allows Customs to grant waivers to foreign owned vessels in line with the provisions of the Cabotage Act.
According to an executive member of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) and General Manager, C& 1 Leasing PLC, Engr. Wisdom Nwagwu, lack of inter agency collaboration was the biggest challenge hindering the effective implementation of the Cabotage Act.
He said that apart from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which had the responsibility of enforcing the Cabotage law, other government agencies in the shipping industry that should encourage indigenous ship owners in the implementation of the law were not giving necessary support.
Nwagwu said: “Because the agencies are not working together, the Nigerian ship owners do not see the immediate benefit of importing a Cabotage vessel.”
