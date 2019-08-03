Eagles’ stock must rise in the new season

Before now, Nigerian players were the best African exports to the world. Top Super Eagles players played in prominent clubs with huge influence in their respective teams. There are clear examples to support this.

The late Rashidi Yekini was at Sporting Gijon, the late Stephen Keshi at Anderletch, Victor Ikpeba in Monaco, Daniel Amokachi in Club Brugge and Everton, Samson Siasia at Nantes, Nwankwo Kanu at Ajax and Arsenal, Sunday Oliseh at Juventus, Yakubu Aiyegbeni at Everton, Taribo West at Inter and AC Milan, Celestine Babayaro at Chelsea, Austin Okocha at Frankfurt and PSG and Joseph Yobo at Everton. The list is endless. I recall Aiyegbeni emerging highest scorer in almost every club he featured for in the English Premier League.

It was a time the stock of Nigeria’s players was really high and their worth was great. Other African countries looked at Nigeria as an example in football. Over the years, the pedigree has been lost with the emergence of Didier Drogba of Cote d’Ivoire, Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon, El-Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Fredrick Kanoute of Mali, Michael Essien of Ghana, etc. This also informed why Nigerian players have been missing out in the African Footballer of the Year awards in the past 20 years.

Kanu was the last Nigerian to win the award in 1999. At the Africa Cup of Nations finals which took place in Egypt, Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria, Andre Dede Ayew of Ghana and Naby Keita of Guinea were the players on the lips of most football fans.

Mane and Mahrez went all the way to the final which Algeria won 1-0. It was instructive that a Nigerian, Odion Ighalo, emerged the highest scorer at the tournament with five goals. Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi and Keneth Omeruo were also in the Confederation of Africa Football’s list of Best XI players at the tournament.

It was a sharp departure from the CAF list of the first round stage in which no Nigerian made the cut. As the new football season across Europe starts in few days, it is sad that Nigerian players are not in focus and so they must up their game this term. Ivorian player, Nicolas Pepe, only on Thursday joined Arsenal in a club record £72m move while his compatriot Wilfred Zaha is also a hot commodity with Everton offering £56m for his signature. Salah, Mane and Mahrez are almost untouchables because any club seeking their signature must be ready to break the bank.

At the end of last season, there were talks about big clubs looking in the direction of Ndidi. I wonder what happened to those links. Current Nigerian players are deficient in many ways. The talents in the Super Eagles for now are barely average and that is why it is difficult for them to be linked with big teams.

The players need to put in extra effort so that they can be counted among the big boys in the game anywhere they are. To make the starting team of a prominent club is not easy and to retain a spot in such teams is even more difficult. Another big point is the issue of who manages these players in various ways. Do they have good agents to give them deals that will boost their careers? Do they have media, financial, medical advisers to help them along the line? Do they have a team that projects the future for them based on their current form, skills and standards?

These are critical questions to be answered by the Super Eagles if they are to rub shoulders with their colleagues on the continent and beyond. In the list of Africa’s best earners in football, Asamoah Gyan with a weekly pay of 300,000 pounds tops the list that has six Nigerian in the Top 10. Salah is second with 250,000 pounds while Ighalo is third with 190,000 pounds. Mikel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Obafemi Martins, Ahmed and Victor Moses also made the list but of what influence are they currently on the continent and world stage?

The future is however bright. Samuel Chukwueze was listed by UEFA as one of the Top 50 young players to watch out for in the new season. Other young ones like Victor Oshimen, Henry Onyekuru, Ndidi, Samuel Kalu and Paul Onuachu have the potential to raise the stock of Nigerian players but they must learn from now to work with the right people to boost their respective careers rather than have friends, who are like touts, around them to play key roles in their career decisions.

