Sports
Eagles’ stock must rise in the new season
Before now, Nigerian players were the best African exports to the world. Top Super Eagles players played in prominent clubs with huge influence in their respective teams. There are clear examples to support this.
The late Rashidi Yekini was at Sporting Gijon, the late Stephen Keshi at Anderletch, Victor Ikpeba in Monaco, Daniel Amokachi in Club Brugge and Everton, Samson Siasia at Nantes, Nwankwo Kanu at Ajax and Arsenal, Sunday Oliseh at Juventus, Yakubu Aiyegbeni at Everton, Taribo West at Inter and AC Milan, Celestine Babayaro at Chelsea, Austin Okocha at Frankfurt and PSG and Joseph Yobo at Everton. The list is endless. I recall Aiyegbeni emerging highest scorer in almost every club he featured for in the English Premier League.
It was a time the stock of Nigeria’s players was really high and their worth was great. Other African countries looked at Nigeria as an example in football. Over the years, the pedigree has been lost with the emergence of Didier Drogba of Cote d’Ivoire, Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon, El-Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Fredrick Kanoute of Mali, Michael Essien of Ghana, etc. This also informed why Nigerian players have been missing out in the African Footballer of the Year awards in the past 20 years.
Kanu was the last Nigerian to win the award in 1999. At the Africa Cup of Nations finals which took place in Egypt, Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria, Andre Dede Ayew of Ghana and Naby Keita of Guinea were the players on the lips of most football fans.
Mane and Mahrez went all the way to the final which Algeria won 1-0. It was instructive that a Nigerian, Odion Ighalo, emerged the highest scorer at the tournament with five goals. Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi and Keneth Omeruo were also in the Confederation of Africa Football’s list of Best XI players at the tournament.
It was a sharp departure from the CAF list of the first round stage in which no Nigerian made the cut. As the new football season across Europe starts in few days, it is sad that Nigerian players are not in focus and so they must up their game this term. Ivorian player, Nicolas Pepe, only on Thursday joined Arsenal in a club record £72m move while his compatriot Wilfred Zaha is also a hot commodity with Everton offering £56m for his signature. Salah, Mane and Mahrez are almost untouchables because any club seeking their signature must be ready to break the bank.
At the end of last season, there were talks about big clubs looking in the direction of Ndidi. I wonder what happened to those links. Current Nigerian players are deficient in many ways. The talents in the Super Eagles for now are barely average and that is why it is difficult for them to be linked with big teams.
The players need to put in extra effort so that they can be counted among the big boys in the game anywhere they are. To make the starting team of a prominent club is not easy and to retain a spot in such teams is even more difficult. Another big point is the issue of who manages these players in various ways. Do they have good agents to give them deals that will boost their careers? Do they have media, financial, medical advisers to help them along the line? Do they have a team that projects the future for them based on their current form, skills and standards?
These are critical questions to be answered by the Super Eagles if they are to rub shoulders with their colleagues on the continent and beyond. In the list of Africa’s best earners in football, Asamoah Gyan with a weekly pay of 300,000 pounds tops the list that has six Nigerian in the Top 10. Salah is second with 250,000 pounds while Ighalo is third with 190,000 pounds. Mikel Obi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Obafemi Martins, Ahmed and Victor Moses also made the list but of what influence are they currently on the continent and world stage?
The future is however bright. Samuel Chukwueze was listed by UEFA as one of the Top 50 young players to watch out for in the new season. Other young ones like Victor Oshimen, Henry Onyekuru, Ndidi, Samuel Kalu and Paul Onuachu have the potential to raise the stock of Nigerian players but they must learn from now to work with the right people to boost their respective careers rather than have friends, who are like touts, around them to play key roles in their career decisions.
Sports
Communit y Shield Guardiola, Klopp renew fierce rivalry in season’s opener
T he two best managers in England go head to head on Sunday as Manchester City face Liverpool in the season-opening Community Shield at Wembley in London. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola won an unprecedented domestic treble last season, clearing up the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup while Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League title and second place in the Premier League.
The two clubs and managers had one of the closest title races in Premier League history, pushing each other on relentlessly until the final day of the campaign. Guardiola’s City ended up with 98 points, just one more than Klopp’s Liverpool, the second and third highest point finishes in Premier League history. Before City’s 100-point total in the 2017/2018 season, the Premier League points record for a 38- game season was 95 set by Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2005/2006.
Having won almost everything available to Premier League clubs last season – apart from the UEFA Europa League trophy won by Chelsea – Guardiola and Klopp are both keen to open the new season with another trophy, having also been included in the 10-man shortlist of best men’s coaches for The Best FIFA Awards. But both clubs have not been in great pre-season form, Liverpool especially.
Although City comfortably defeated an understrength West Ham 4-1 and eased past Asian clubs Kitchee and Yokohama, the Premier League champions struggled in their only proper test, drawing 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, before losing on penalties in the Asian PL Trophy final. Liverpool started off pre-season with wins over lower league sides Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City before losing to Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and 3-0 to Napoli.
They however recovered on Wednesday to beat Lyon 3-1 in their final friendly.
Although City and Liverpool have a common enemy in Manchester United, the two clubs have developed a rivalry in recent years, heightened by the arrivals of two extremely competitive coaches. Klopp had the better of Guardiola in their first few meetings in England, but the Spaniard had the edge last season, bagging a win and draw in the league, four points that ultimately proved to be decisive in the title race.
Liverpool should have at least two of their The Best FIFA men’s player nominees available in Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk with Sadio Mane not available after reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. City’s Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi might also not figure much as they returned to training only on Wednesday after getting to the Copa America semi-finals with Argentina.
Sports
How new Sports Minister c an succeed, by Eke ji
•Says enactment of NSC law ’ll revamp sector
A Former Director General of the National Sports Commission Dr Patrick Ekeji has said the country needs a sports minister that will work with stakeholders and also pursue the enactment of law establishing the NSC.
The former Green Eagles defender is not surprised that no one among the minister listed by President Muhammadu Buhari has a deep knowledge of sports administration, insisting that any one chosen could still succeed if he or she will work with the critical stakeholders especially officials in the ministry.
He noted that many previous ministers failed because they failed to harness the potential of professionals in the ministry He said: “There is really no one on with that pedigree in administration of sports out of those on the ministerial list; maybe the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Paulen Tallen is the only one that is close and probably could get the portfolio. “However, what stakeholders like myself want is a minister that will be ready to work with those on the ground; the professionals who are in the ministry.
Most ministers come with a perception regarding how they will re-late with the officials they meet on ground in the ministry based on what they heard about these technocrats but they usually get a different perception when they start working with these people and by the time they want to retrace their steps they are out of the place. “I hope the new minister coming in will be able to work with people on ground because they have gone a long way in the administration of sports and they will be able to adequately guide him and show him the way.
“As a good manager the best infrastructure that you need is human capital, you have to know that you are in a sector where you determine the future of at least seven millions young Nigerians, sports is a veritable vehicle of wealth creation and you have to be ready to sacrifice.” He said sports might not grow in the country until it’s run in a professional way. He insisted that the most important thing is the re-establishment of the NSC which is expected to be birthed through an Act of Parliament and he expects the new minister to midwife that.
“The success of a new minister should be gauged by how he or she vigorously pursues the establishment of the National Sports Commission through the Act of Parliament. The NSC is Special Purpose Vehicle through which sports growth will be guaranteed. Because you are going to have experts, trained in the management of sports administering the sector for effective results. “Football would not have achieved anything today if there was no law establishing the Nigeria Football Association as a parastatal of government back then.
The National Institute for Sports is still standing today because it was established by law and the National Youth Service Corps would have been scrapped if not that it is backed up by an Act, and it is bizzrare that sports is not backed up by any legal instrument. “I expected the last minister to fight for the re-establishment of the NSC but I was surprised he never wanted to hear about it. Sports has suffered from policy somersaults from governments; if there is sports commission that is backed by law such fate won’t befall it anymore.
He said just like many agencies of government, the proposed NSC would have a part time board and a Director General with a four-year tenure that is renewable based on performance. “These people will be professionals and the minister can be a politician; they formulate policy and provide direction for sports development. No corporate entities is ready to work with a agency that is not recognised or backed by law and that is why we don’t get enough of funding coming from the private sector,” he said.
Sports
CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup: We are in Ghana for the title, says Nigeria coach
Head coach of Nigeria U-23 Volleyball team, Augustine Odumo, has said his boys are not in Ghana not to complete the number but to win the title at the CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup.
The 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup is scheduled for August 2 (yesterday) to 9, at Lebanon House in Accra, Ghana.
Odumo expressed his belief in the U23 team to win the 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup. The former senior team coach pointed out that positive mindedness and togetherness would play a massive role at the tournament.
While giving credits to the NVBF board led by Engineer Musa Nimrod, Odumo believes the age grade teams can put Nigeria on the world map.
He said, “The team comprises very young players and the mission is very simple; go and win the trophy in Ghana.
I have so much confidence in these players that they will do well at the 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup.”
Sports
Man United reach £80m Harry Maguire agreement
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Leicester to sign England defender Harry Maguire for £80million, PA understands.
The deal for the 26-year-old is now subject to a medical. Maguire was strongly linked with both Manchester clubs over the summer but Leicester held out for their valuation and will receive a world record fee for a defender, eclipsing the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.
The deal comes after Maguire was left out of the Leicester squad for their friendly against Serie A club Atalanta at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.
Sports
Top-notch speakers confirmed for the inaugural Africa Digital Sports Conference
Specialist sports communication and media company, CampsBay Media has confirmed top-notch speakers for the inaugural Africa Digital Sports Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos from September 19 and 20. Leading the speakers is Mario Leo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RESULT Sports based in Budingen, Germany.
He will deliver an address titled, “A world of limitless opportunities for African sports in the digital age.” Mr Leo is a digital visionary who is highly intrigued and very passionate about global digital business strategies and partnerships in sports, with a focus on marketing, monitoring and monetization.
His company publishes the ‘Global Digital Football Benchmark’. He also works as a UEFA GROW instructor to help football federations in Europe grow their digital engagement platforms. Leo will also hold a masterclass on day-two of the conference which will address key such as; strategies for commercial maximization of the Nigerian digital sports market, how digital sports rights holders can create value from their assets, strategies for attracting the right commercial partners and sponsors for your content, tips for segmenting your digital sports consumer base among others.
Managing Director of research company, Nielsen Nigeria, Ged Nooy will present insights on what the future of the African digital sports market looks like. Other confirmed speakers include; Taye Ige, MD of Hotsports Media Group, Bankole Alao, General Manager Digital, Airtel Nigeria, Bola Afuye, Head of Digital Services at 9mobile, Calvin Onwuka, publisher of ACLSports.com, Osamede Umweni, CEO of 70th Precinct, Emeka Enyadike, director at Digital Sports Africa, Chidi Anyina and Anthony Okeleke of Dambe Warriors, among many others.
Lolade Adewuyi, Chief Strategist at CampsBay Media and convener of the Africa Digital Sports Conference says that “this conference, and the masterclass in particular, is one that executives engaged in sports administration, marketing, content distribution and sponsorship should not miss. It’s a first in Nigeria, and it will be well worth it.”
Sports
Players on the move as DStv, GOtv beam new season live
The new 2019/2020 European football season, comprising matches of the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv. But with just two weeks left before the season opener, the various clubs are ramping up their activities in the transfer market, seeking to recruit players to beef up their squad. The La Liga has been the hot spot for the biggest transfer news in the last couple of weeks, especially with the long-mooted move of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona completed.
The French forward’s buy-out clause was set at a reported €200 million, although Atletico are claiming that he had agreed his move to the Catalan giants before 1 July and they should, therefore, receive a higher total. Regardless, the actuality of Griezmann linking up with the great Lionel Messi is one that will have Barcelona fans really excited for the new season. Atletico have also been extremely busy in the transfer market. Asides Griezmann’s departure, the club has also seen midfielder Rodri leave for Premier League champions, Manchester City, for a reported fee of €70 million.
But they have brought in youngster Joao Felix, an attacking player from Benfica, for a whopping €126 million – the biggest fee spent in this summer’s transfer market yet. Felix’s signing for such a huge sum was a surprise, though the versatile 19-year-old Portuguese starlet has immense promise and could prove a great buy in the long run. Rodri, meanwhile, is seen very much as the long-term replacement at the Etihad Stadium for Fernandinho and adds further depth of quality to Pep Guardiola’s already stacked squad.
Tottenham Hotspur also made waves in England after it secured Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyon for a club-record €60 million.
A wonderful all-round midfielder and superb athlete, the 22-year-old should be a great fit for English football and strengthens Spurs’ bid to shatter the dominance of City and Liverpool. Chelsea, despite their transfer ban, finalised the loan deal of midfielder Mateo Kovacic by making his move from Real Madrid. This was allowed
Sports
LaLiga signs partnership with HIFL
Spanish football league, LaLiga has announced its partnership with Nigeria’s collegiate football league, Higher Institution Football League to reinforce its dedication to developing grassroots football in Nigeria and connecting with fans in the country.
The strategic partnership was signed by both parties recently in Lagos, Nigeria. The partnership will see LaLiga provide operational support to the HiFL, organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).
Following the signing of the agreement, LaLiga Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello noted, “In LaLiga, we have a firm commitment to support the development of grassroots football not just in Spain but across the world. Nigeria is an important region for us, and we will keep on looking for ways to spread the LaLiga global methodology in this region, as evidenced by agreements just like this one. A partnership that we are sure will bring great benefits to both parties.”
In his remark, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi said the partnership with LaLiga is one of the many steps been taken by the HIFL organisers to position the brand for growth and development, amidst international recognition
Sports
NWPL: Eguavoen, Shaibu hail Edo Queens
Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and other football stakeholders in the state have applauded Edo Queens football club of Benin for their doggedness in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League.
Addressing the female players at the University of Benin Sports Complex after the 2-1 victory of the team against Heartland of Owerri, Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor on Sports Mrs. Sabina Chikere, advised the players not to rest on their laurels, adding that it is not yet Uhuru for them, that the state government is highly committed to ensuring total support for sportsmen and women in the state.
“The Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip Shaibu are happy with your performance so far, but that is not to say that it is over,” Chikere said. “You still have many hurdles to cross. You can see how happy we are now cheering you to victory in the game against Heartland Queens, you must not rest what we are interested in is to see you win the prestigious Women League trophy for us.
“Now that you are topping your group, it is expected of you to maintain your position, because if you do very well, government would certainly make you happy at the end.” In another development, former Super Eagles Manager Austin Eguavoen, has also charge the state government to pay more attention to sports development programme, adding that Sports is a tool used by responsible government to check crime and other social vices in the society.
“I want to congratulate our female teams for the much they have done so far. In the game of football, they should be made to understand that there are no more rookies, so I want to urge them to keep playing with one mind so that at the end government would not have cause for any excuse.”
Sports
Feyenoord seek bright start with Rotterdam tie
Feyenoord ended the last campaign 21 points behind winners Ajax and will be hoping to close the gap between themselves and the top two to make this season’s Eredivisie a three-horse race.
Sparta Rotterdam make their return to the top flight of Dutch football this season after they claimed second place and won their section of the play-offs against De Graafschap 3-2 on aggregate. The goal for Sparta this season is obvious, avoid relegation, but that is much easier said than done and we fully expect Sunday’s to be in or around the relegation zone for the majority of the new season.
Feyenoord started pre-season brightly with a trio of wins against SDC Putten, Dordrecht, and Darmstadt 98, but ended their run of friendlies with defeats to Salzburg, Panathinaikos, and Southampton, and a draw with French side Angers. Sparta Rotterdam lost just one friendly last month against Maccabi Tel Aviv, but picked up wins against VOC, Zagłębie Lubin, Willem II, Breda, and Den Bosch, so confidence is bound to be high ahead of Sunday’s short trip to Feyenoord.
It is the form and performances of both clubs during pre-season that leads us to believe that a double chance bet on the visitors, and underdogs, Sparta Rotterdam is well worth backing this weekend. Feyenoord are without a win in their last four matches, while Sparta Rotterdam have only lost one of their last six. Feyenoord have lost three of their last four matches and Sparta Rotterdam have won five of their last six.
Sparta Rotterdam have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches and Feyenoord haven’t kept any clean sheets in their last six matches, which is why we’re backing a 1-0 win for the visitors on Sunday. Leroy Fer and Luciano Narsingh have both joined Feyenoord on free transfers from Swansea this summer, with the Dutch side yet to spend a single penny on new players despite selling Tonny Vilhena to Krasnodar for £8.1m. Robin van Persie has retired at the age of 35 and Feyenoord are yet to bring in a replacement which suggests they could lack goals this season.
Sparta have stuck with the majority of the squad that earned them promotion last season, bringing in four players on free transfers and letting the likes of Gregor Breinburg and Édouard Duplan leave after their contracts expired.
Sports
Empowerment: Defence Headquarters reactivates sporting activities across barracks
As part of measures towards developing talents among young men and women, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reactivated sporting activities in military barracks across the country. To achieve this, the DHQ said massive resources had been deployed towards the renovation of sporting facilities in the respective barracks. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, made the disclosure yesterday at the closing ceremony of the second edition of CDS Barracks Youth Sports Championship at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.
The CDS, Olonisakin who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans at Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun, said the badminton basket ball, volley ball and hand ball courts used for the 2019 edition of the championship,attested to his commitment to providing conducive environment for the development of barracks’ sporting activities.
This was as he reaffirmed the DHQ’s determination to building the capacity of sports men and women, with a view to making them useful to themselves and society.
He further disclosed that the Defence Headquarters under his leadership, has continued to sponsor players and clubs to national and international sporting events, as a way of engaging youths.
While congratulating the participants, Olonisakin charged them on the need to ensure that the experienced gained during the championship, enhanced their career in sports. “In my resolve to positively engage barracks youths’ population, I have reactivated sporting facilities, sponsored players, clubs and supported capacity building initiatives among sportsnen/women in the barracks.
“The facilities you have used for this championship are part of the ones that were renovated.The extraordinary skills exhibited by participating youths during the championship will further give them an edge over their peers in other future sporting engagements.
“With additional effort, youths will be able to realize their dreams as future leaders. “The Barracks Youth Sports Championship which is aimed at promoting mutual cooperation, brotherhood and sportsmanship, brought together sportmen and women from various military barracks within the nation’s capital, Abuja,” the CDS said. Earlier, the Director of Sports, DHQ, AVM Emmanuel Wanna, said the primary objective of the tournaments, was to ensure the involvement of barracks youths across all military formations in the country.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Civil servant forfeits N150m plaza to FG
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Soldiers gang-rape Ondo varsity student at checkpoint
-
News16 hours ago
Minimum wage delay: Nigerian workers unfairly treated – Oshiomhole
-
News24 hours ago
Chevron sacks 500 workers as NUPENG threatens strike
-
News24 hours ago
Tribunal: Buhari closes defence, APC declines to call witnesses
-
News12 hours ago
Adeboye calls for prayers as gunmen kidnap five RCCG pastors
-
News24 hours ago
DHQ: We’ve no secret graveyards for 1,000 soldiers
-
Health17 hours ago
Indian boy found with 526 teeth inside his mouth