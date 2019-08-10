News
Ecobank sues oil firm, secures injunction over N25bn ‘debt
Ecobank Nigeria has proceeded to the court to recover a debt of N25, 900, 959, 351. 88 owed it by an oil and gas firm, Rahamaniyya.
The bank, through its Solicitors, Olisa Agbakoba Legal, instituted the action against the oil and gas firm and its founder Alhaji Abdulrahman Musa Bashir, stating that the money was availed the firm for the purpose of financing the importation and local purchase of petroleum products. Ecobank instituted the debt recovery actions at the Federal High Court in Lagos and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
This is as Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted the bank’s prayer for an order of interim injunction restraining Rahamaniyya and its directors from interfering or tampering with the petroleum products in their tank farms.
Earlier on June 27, Justice Ayokunle Faji of the same court granted an order for the issuance of a bankruptcy notice against Alhaji Bashir. The bank said the action against Alhaji Bashir, in his personal capacity is based on his personal guarantee to repay the loans.
Machete wielding men attack, injure UI postgraduate students
The postgraduate hostel of the University of Ibadan was in the wee hours of Sunday attacked by machete wielding men.
According to reports, about seven men entered the female block of the Abdusalami Abubakar Postgraduate Hall through a window passage and raided the first and second floors.
It was learnt that the security man on patrol was tied up by the armed men while they slashed two male students who got in their way.
An eyewitness who narrated his experience, said: “They came in around 2 am. They were about seven. They were paired in twos, moving from a room to another, collecting people’s phones and laptops.
“They knew about this hostel, and they were so comfortable. They had time to operate.
“They tied up our security man. One of the two males who were alarmed and decided to come from their block to see the situation was macheted on the head and the other received a cut on his hand.”
A visually impaired postgraduate student, who was one of the female victims affected, told our correspondent that she was threatened by the armed men.
She said: “They burst into my room and they asked me for my phone, my money and my purse.
“They put a machete to my neck, that was the first time I would ever experience being threatened with a cutlass.
“Thank God they didn’t see my phone, they left my room after they discovered there was nothing to take.”
This is the second attack on a hall of residence on the campus in recent times, with the first being the robbery incident at the Obafemi Awolowo Hall some weeks back.
Death toll from China typhoon rises to 30 as storm moves north
The death toll from a major typhoon in eastern China rose to 30 on Sunday, with 18 people missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported, as the country braced for more travel disruptions as the storm moved further north up the coast.
Typhoon Lekima made landfall early on Saturday in the eastern province of Zhejiang with winds gusting to 187 km (116 miles) per hour, causing travel chaos with thousands of flights canceled and rail operations suspended.
The typhoon damaged more than 173,000 hectares of crops and 34,000 homes in Zhejiang, provincial authorities said in estimating the economic losses at 14.57 billion yuan ($2 billion), the state news agency Xinhua said.
Lekima, China’s ninth typhoon of this year, is expected to make a second landing along the coastline in Shandong province, prompting more flight cancellations and the closure of some expressways, Xinhua and state broadcaster CCTV said.
In Zhejiang, many of the deaths occurred about 130 km north of the coastal city of Wenzhou, where a natural dam collapsed in an area deluged with 160 mm (6.3 inches) of rain within three hours, causing a landslide, Xinhua reported.
State media reports showed rescuers wading in waist-high waters to evacuate people from their homes, while the Ministry of Emergency Management said that more than one million people in the financial hub of Shanghai, as well as Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, have been evacuated due to the typhoon.
An estimated 3,200 flights were canceled, state broadcaster CCTV reported, although some suspensions on high-speed railway lines were lifted on Sunday.
Lightning strikes 15 footballers, tornado injures another 19
A rare tornado injured 19 people, two of them severely, in Luxembourg while 15 soccer players were injured by a lightning strike in southern Germany as unseasonal storms hit northern Europe late Friday.
The tornado in the southwestern Luxembourg communities of Pettingen and Kaerjeng left a path of destruction that made up to 100 homes uninhabitable, local media reported Saturday. Debris and damaged cars were left strewn around the area, while at least four power poles were destroyed.
“Architects are going to come and survey the damage. Meanwhile, we will coordinate to cover the roofs,” Paul Schroeder, director general of Luxembourg’s fire and rescue service, told residents, according to Luxembourg French-language newspaper L’Essentiel.
The tornado was less destructive in nearby eastern France, but local media reported that dozens of roofs were ruined and cars were damaged in the communities of Longwy and Herserange.
Amateur footage obtained by The Associated Press showed a small tornado whirling in the Oosterdok section of Amsterdam on Friday night. Tornadoes are very unusual in Europe, where fierce gales that are more the norm also created hazardous conditions.
In southern Germany, lightning struck a soccer field in Rosenfeld-Heiligenzimmern where 15 players were exercising Friday night. They were injured slightly but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Police asked thousands of people to leave an open-air concert in Rothenburg early due to the weather. After a circus tent collapsed in Neckarsulm in strong wind, one horse had to be euthanized and police had to round up 15 horses and camels that ran way.
Severe weather warnings have already led to the cancellation of a number of outdoor events in Britain this weekend.
High winds and high temperatures were responsible for dozens of wildfires breaking out in Greece, officials said.
A total of 59 fires started over 24 hours starting Friday night, and authorities said all were either extinguished or under control by sundown on Saturday, reports The Associated Press.
The most serious fire broke out in a landfill on the island of Elafonisos, in southern Greece, and led to the precautionary evacuation of tourists from a nearby campsite, a local official told state news agency ANA-MPA.
Portfolio C’ttee: APC still not ready for governance –Afenifere
Y
oruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), through its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is still not ready for governance. This is even as he said that the nation is at a standstill with President Muhammadu Buhari yet to inaugurate the cabinet almost three months into his second term, which started on May, 29.
Odumakin, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph decried the delay in Buhari inaugurating his cabinet two weeks after the Senate has confirmed the nominees. It took almost two months for Buhari to nominate and send the names of his cabinet members to the senate for confirmation.
This only brought a little relief to the citizens who had been anxious and in quandary as government activities had been on standstill with no cabinet in place to execute policies and plans.
Also, he said that the action of the ruling party has demonstrated that they are not ready for governance if the list of the ministers designate is anything to go by.
He said: “Anyone ready to govern will not nominate these kinds of people for ministerial positions. Only a few of them are worth what they are nominated for. These ones will not only disappoint, but will dash the hope of many. These ones are ready for only the next elections. Nigeria too is on a stand still. With all the worsening insecurity, there is little or nothing that will come out of this government in terms of development. What we are going through in Nigeria is beyond ministerial appointment and what have you.
“With the way they are going, things will continue to go from bad to worse. The only thing these people are interested in is power, just to hold on to power and not governance. We have entered ‘one chance’, I pray we alight safely. We should just continue to pray and know that things are not what it ought to be. There is anger and danger in the land.”
Weighing in on the same issue, a Constitutional lawyer and former parliamentarian, Nwabueze Ugwu, expressed dismay over the delay in Buhari forming his cabinet six months after he won the general election in February.
Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, Ugwu, a former member of Enugu State House of Assembly from 19999-2003, where he represented Nkanu West Constituency, stated that the situation has been made worse by the President setting up a committee to allot portfolios to the recently Senate-screened and confirmed ministerial nominee.
He said that although he is not surprised by President Buhari’s snail pace movement as that has been his modus operandi, he is worried that the nation is doomed in the face of the mounting socio political and economic challenges.
Nwabuze said that more so, the president ought to have spent less time forming his cabinet this time around, being that he had known most of the nominees who worked with him in his first term and he ought to have known those that performed creditably and those that performed woefully.
“Well, I’m not surprised, that has been his modus operandi, but Nigeria is doomed honestly.
“It has been his stock in trade to waste time in doing every single thing and to be undecided in everything. That is why the Nigerian state has continued to flutter like a speculative stock in a volatile market.
“When he was contesting in 2014, he promised Nigerians that he was going to bring down the heavens, that he was going to do magic; in two weeks alone he would flush out Boko Haram, in one year alone he would turn Nigeria from the economic doldrums to an Eldorado.
“Today we have moved from economic Eldorado in which we were during (Goodluck) Jonathan’s time, to economic doom, we are in economic purgatory instead of entering economic buoyancy.
“And so our president is, to say the least, a man of great contradictions. I’m not surprised but I’m not happy. The Prime Minister of Britain, (Boris Johnson) when he was sworn in, formed his cabinet in 10 hours, only 10 hours.
“A man who is going into such an executive position ought to be focused on what he wants to achieve within the period he is going to be there. It is even more so now that the man has been there for four years.
“Of his entire cabinet, if he says that he does not know who has performed creditably and who has performed woefully, then the man is a woeful failure and ought not to get Nigerians’ mandate for a second term in office,” he said.
To a prominent member of Afenifere in Kwara State, Prince Ibrahim Adebara, President Muhammadu Buhari is running the affairs of the country with levity. He wondered why the President would not assign portfolios to ministers-designate more than a week after the Senate had confirmed them, saying this does not augur well for meaningful development that the country is badly yearning for at this crossroads’ period.
He stressed the need for accelerated action and immediate assigning of portfolios to the ministerial appointees if the next level mantra of the Buhari administration is to be realised.
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, and a social critic, Comrade AbdulRauf Bello, opined that the delay in assigning ministerial portfolios is strategic, saying it’s the same strategic planning that Buhari and the party have been applying in decision making.
And ditto for the setting up of committee by Buhari to implement recommendations. According to him, it’s a ploy to ensure that right decisions are arrived at and implemented for the good of the citizenry.
He said: “This approach can be likened to slow and steady that wins the race. The appointees are currently undergoing training on policies and direction of the Buhari presidency in order to get optimum result from them.
”This has the advantage of harvesting a coherent executive council required to revamp and re- energise the economy. With the training, they will never work at cross purposes.”
However, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Forum in Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRaheem Olesin, said his party has been consistent that President Buhari and the ruling APC are never ready for governance, lamenting that the President used almost his entire first tenure for blame game and witch hunting of opponents.
He said: “The second tenure commenced since 29th May, 2019 and we are in August now. Yet the ministers have neither been inaugurated nor assigned portfolios. Nigerians know better and can no longer be fooled. Nigerians now know that the ruling party is only interested in grabbing political power without any preparation for real governance.”
Another chieftain of the APC in Kwara State, but who craved anonymity, said it is wrong to jump into conclusion that the President and the APC are not prepared for governance. While the cabinet formation was delayed during Buhari’s first tenure due to certain exigencies, he said the little delay this time around is to ensure that the ministers are well groomed for the enormous tasks ahead, hence the training and orientation they are currently undergoing.
Also, he opined that setting up of committees by the President is in order to allow for a thorough job. He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be patient with the President in order to allow him do a thorough job that would take the country to the aspired next level.
Kaduna-Abuja highway: El-Rufai thanks stranded travellers for their patience
Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday, commended travellers stranded on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Friday for their patience and perseverance.
El-Rufai, who participated in clearing the gridlock that emerged after aggrieved drivers blocked the Highway, following the killing of a driver by a police officer, also welcomed the arrest of the suspected shooter.
A statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, on behalf of the state government, also commiserated with the family of the driver that was killed.
Aruwan said:”Malam El-Rufai described the killing of the driver as a most unfortunate incident that must be thoroughly investigated so that justice can be done.
“He welcomed the arrest of a police officer in connection with the case and assured that the state government is awaiting the result of the investigation.
“The governor apologised for the distress stranded commuters endured due to the road blockage.
“He said that the reaction of the drivers who protested the killing of their colleague by blocking the Highway amounted to unlawfully inflicting distress on innocent citizens. The consequence of the blockage was so severe that it took several hours for the gridlock to clear, even after the barricades had been removed and the road opened.
“The governor also commended security agencies for their efforts in clearing the blockage and protecting travellers after the unfortunate incident.”
Abiodun set to demote 75 monarchs appointed by Amosun
O
gun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, may soon demote the over 75 Coronet Obas who were appointed by the administration of his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.
Sunday Telegraph gathered that the impending demotion followed the submission of the report of the Chieftaincy Review Committee set up by the governor.
The committee, headed by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, was inaugurated in June to look into the appointment or promotion of traditional rulers at the twilight of the immediate past administration.
As a result of the petitions and protests generated by the installation of the monarchs, the state House of Assembly passed a resolution suspending all the traditional rulers appointed and promoted between February and May 28, 2019.
On Friday, the Chieftaincy Review Committee submitted its report to the governor, recommending the reversal of the status of the Coronet Obas.
Speaking during the presentation of the report, Oba Olugbenle chided the Amosun administration for upgrading Baales to Obas without allegedly following due process.
The paramount ruler confirmed that his committee has recommended that most of the concerned monarchs revert to their old status (Baales).
He stated that going forward, the committee has proposed proper procedures should be followed if monarchs are to be upgraded.
Oba Olugbenle regretted that the prestige of the traditional institution had over years nosedived and lost respect due to political interference.
He said, “It is absurd to see traditional rulers in political robes. As natural rulers, they are to see all the people as their children, irrespective of political affiliations.
“Baales are minor chiefs. Their upgrade should be recommended by their appointive authorities who are first class obas.
“Some coronets Obas were upgraded without their prescribed authorities’ knowledge and we have recommended that they remain Baales. If they are to be upgraded, the requirements should be followed.”
The monarch advised politicians to be wary of how they treat traditional rulers, noting that their involvement in traditional matters was gradually weakening the institution and rendering it ineffectual.
Receiving the report, Abiodun underscored the significance of the traditional institution in the affairs of state.
The governor therefore tasked monarchs to always ensure peace and security towards guarantying the safety of lives and property of people in their respective domains.
Adeboye: Nigeria’ll come out great, overcome its challenges
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has prophesied that Nigeria would come out great, march forward and overcome its numerous challenges.
Adeboye also declared: “There will be an end to emptiness, materially, spiritually and economically in Nigeria.”
He made the prophetic declarations in his sermon at the 67 Holy Ghost Congress, which held at the Redemption Camp, KM 46, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, however, urged Nigerians to return to God.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long event, which began on Monday, has the theme: “And God Said”.
Speaking on the sub-topic: “And God Said, Let There be Light”, Adeboye declared: “The plan of God for Nigeria is that when light comes to the nation, Nigeria will be great, it will progress and move forward.
“There will be light, means let progress begin; when there was darkness in Egypt for three days, the Egyptians could not stand up for three days.
“Darkness stops progress; when you are surrounded with darkness, your progress will not be accelerated.
“Let There be Light also means that there will be fullness and fruitfulness in Nigeria.”
The cleric, who took his text from Psalm 30, verse five, said that weeping could endure for a night, but that joy would come in the morning.
“This means that Nigeria shall sorrow no more; it means all the forces in heaven will see that Nigeria and Nigerians will succeed; rain will fall on our land in the right season.
“Nigerians will sow on good soil, many people have not succeeded because they have no one to help them, when God blesses you, you cannot be cursed by anyone,’’ he said.
Adeboye, however, said that 86 children were delivered at the campground, comprising 45 boys, 41 girls
Eid-el-kabir: Saraki, Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, others preach peace
lShun divisive utterances –APC lTrust in God, says PDP
…as 150 prisoners regain freedom
As Nigerians Muslims join the global Muslim Ummah to celebrate the Eid-el-kabir, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Muslim faithful to shun extremism and embrace the good virtues of Islam.
President Buhari in his Eid-el-Kabir message on Saturday, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, urged Muslims in the country to make justice and righteousness the guiding principle of their everyday life.
The statement quoted him as saying: “Extremism is like a cancer, which must be detected and destroyed from its early stages of growth.”
“Islam is a religion of peace and we should avoid violent extremist ideas that give Islam a wrong name because our conducts leave more lasting positive impressions than what we say by word of mouth.”
According to President Buhari, violent extremism is the greatest challenge facing Islam today and the only way to neutralise its evil influence is for the people to distance themselves from the activities and teachings of those who preach indiscriminate violence against innocent people.
He, however, assured Nigerians that his administration would uncompromisingly deal with terrorism, kidnappings and other forms of crime in the country.
Despite recent attacks by the insurgents, the President explained that Boko Haram has been “so militarily weakened and scattered” by the military.
In his own Sallah message to the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of the celebration of the Eid-el-kabir, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, urged Nigerians to be ready to make sacrifice for the development of the country in the spirit of the festival.
According to the statement from his Media Office, signed by Tunde Ragman, the former Lagos State governor also prayed for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the President’s APC-led government has set the country on an irreversible path towards a broad and inclusive political, social and economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians.
Also, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.
Lawan in his Sallah message released on Saturday signed by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, he also congratulates all Muslims who have joined their brothers and sisters from across the world in participating in the rites of the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in his goodwill message, called on Muslims to use the period of Eid el-Kabir to pray for Nigeria to overcome its present challenges.
Omo-Agege in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, urged Nigerians to be tolerant and continue to work for peace, unity and progress of the country.
PDP, APC point way forward for Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its Sallah message, called on Nigerians to use this year’s celebration to imbibe the life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.
The party in a statement on Saturday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Eid-el- Kabir offered great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.
The Nigeria’s leading opposition political party, called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the nation, “reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of our country in the recent time.”
The party also called for prayers and support for the “troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation.
“Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.”
However, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in it message of felicitation with the Muslim faithful in Nigeria, asked them to shun divisive utterances.
The party, in the message by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that it is unpatriotic for anybody to make disruptive and divisive utterances.
“We urge all to imbibe the lessons of the important Islamic festival which examples sacrifice and fulfillment of promise as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.
“As we celebrate the Sallah feast with family, friends and loved ones, Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians are implored to show love to their neighbours and cater for the less privileged around us,” the party said.
Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Sarakiin goodwill message, called on Nigerian Muslims to devote their prayers during the Eid-el-Kabir festival to calling on Almighty Allah to end the numerous security challenges facing the country and further restore unity among the citizenry.
Saraki in the message signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, noted that the period of the Eid-el-Kabir which also coincided with the final hajj rites in the holy land provided the opportunity for Nigerian Muslims in Mecca and the ones at home to devote their supplication to Allah to the issue of full restoration of peace and unity across the country.
Governors sue for peace
As the Muslim community in Nigeria join the rest of the Muslims across the world to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir, state governors across the country have called for promotion of peace and understanding
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in his good wish message to Nigerian Muslim, saluted them for their peaceful practice of their religion, generally regarded as a way of peace.
Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye said as the Muslim faithful peacefully celebrate this year’s Sallah, the governor reminded them to let moderation be their watchword.
He also urged them to remember the needy among them by extending the hands of love towards them.
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in his message, enjoined all Nigerians to take advantage of the celebration to supplicate for enhanced peace, security and progress of the country.
Gov. Ugwuanyi, who emphasized the significance of Eid-el-Kabir in strengthening the bond that binds the nation together, also urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in his goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, urged them to uphold the lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which form the foundation of the Eid-el- Kabir celebration, during and after the festivities.
Dr Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, also urged them to see the Eid-el-Kabir festival as an opportunity for sober reflection and spiritual renewal which Allah demands from the faithful.
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in a statement yesterday felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to deepen their relationship with Allah and promote a life of sacrifice and love.
He urged all Muslims in the state and beyond to use the opportunity to pray for the progress of Nigeria and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.
Obaseki said “Eid-el-Kabir gives our Muslim brothers and sisters the opportunity to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love, as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed. We urge all Muslims in our state and beyond to also use this opportunity to pray for the progress of our country and the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity of the nation.
In a statement by Gboyega Akosile, the Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Sanwo-Olu noted that Eid el-kabir became a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bounty of rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.
The Governor urged Nigerians to draw lessons from the prophet’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could severe the unity and stability in the country
The Niger State Government in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, called on Muslims in the state to engage in activities that will promote peace, understanding and unity.
Ahmed Ibrahim Matane who disclosed this in his office further stressed that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir is a test of faith in commemoration of the sublime submission by Prophet Ibrahim to the call for sacrifice.
Similarly, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has felicitated Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging them to emulate good virtues of Prophet Ibrahim.
The Governor, in his Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, urged Muslim faithful in the state to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim, who, in obedience to God’s directive, was ready to sacrifice his only son.
He said: “The significance of the season should be beyond the festivities. The real essence is to encourage piety, total commitment to Allah, self-discipline and sacrifice”.
Meanwhile, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara announced state pardon for 150 inmates of the Gusau Maximum Security Prisons on Satirday in Gusau, the state capital to marke th Eid-el-kabir celebration in the state.
A statement by Mr. Yusuf Idris, Director-General, Press Affairs to Gov Matawalle, those freed included five persons serving life terms.
It added that five condemned prisoners, 30 convicts, 60 awaiting trial inmates and nine nursing mothers were among those freed.
Others included 41 persons freed because they could memorise the Holy Qur’an, those living with some form of disability, the aged and those who had spent more than 20 years without trial.
