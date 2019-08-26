Edo APC primaries: Erring members’ll face disciplinary action – Obaseki

E

do State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured members of his party that disciplinary actions would be taken against those who betrayed the party during the 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in the state.

Obaseki spoke while receiving the report of a committee set up by the state chapter of the APC to reconcile aggrieved party members after the primary elections.

The governor expressed appreciation to the committee for helping to review issues involving all aspirants that participated in the party’s recent primaries.

Obaseki called for compulsory monthly meetings across the various units, wards and local government areas (LGAs) that would be attended by special assistants and advisers from the wards.

He assured them that he would get across to all the parties involved in the issues raised by the committee and urged them to be proud of the developmental strides so far recorded by the party.

Obaseki also assured them that the reconciliation exercise would be carried out while promising that stiff disciplinary measures would be meted out to those that betrayed and erred against the party.

Chairman of the four-man committee, Theophilus Okoh, during the presentation of the report to the governor, said the committee visited the three senatorial districts in the state and the local government areas to interact with party members who bought APC expression of interest forms, adding that the aspirants cooperated with the committee members.

Like this: Like Loading...