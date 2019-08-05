Edo Assembly crisis: From morality and legality

I remember vividly an headline I read in one of the evening newspapers in the 80s: ‘ Stop eating your shoes.’ The headline drew my attention and aroused my curiosity. Do humans eat shoes? I had asked myself But my curiosity was satisfied after reading the story.

I discovered that it was meant to discourage Nigerians from eating roasted animal skin, otherwise known as ‘Ponmo.’ The person that was quoted in the story tried to discourage Nigerians from eating ‘Ponmo,’ and went on to say we can make more money exporting animal skin to countries that were good leather industry. This is where the headline: ‘ Stop eating your shoes’ came from. But beyond the academic exercise that ‘stop eating your shoes’ might have provided, I don’t think the message will sink with average Nigerians that we should export animal skin and ‘stop eating our shoes.’

‘Ponmo is one of the favourite meat parts that Nigerians love to eat. It’s readily available in homes and bukateria even outside the shores of Nigeria. They are now being dried after cutting them to sizes,put in sealed nylons and exported abroad for Nigerians who run local restaurants abroad. I have seen dried ‘Ponmo’ that carries ‘NAFDAC number in order to gain the confidence of consumers especially the elite among them.

This is how popular roasted animal skin found mostly in cows has become. Even persistent lectures by nutrionists that it has no nutritional value has not dissuaded many people from eating it. One can say perhaps, its popularity was initially buoyed by poverty as it’s cheaper than other parts of the cow. Ponmo consumption is no longer about poverty as rich homes now find a space for it on their menu list.

Even, it’s being served in parties and being sold in bars and restaurants. It’s called ‘Ponmo’ alata. i.e. animal skin garnished with pepper and other condiments. Cow-skin are available in markets across the country and this explains my worry when the Lagos State Government raised the alarm that people should be wary of buying some cow hide being sold in some markets in the state because it contains “poisonous” substances. A statement by Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Adesola Salako, said three persons had been arrested by the police while large quantities of the cow-skin had been sent to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) ‘’for suitability test analysis for human consumption.”

“Preliminary investigations and suspects tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the morning between the hours of 4am and 6am at various locations such as Volkswagen Bus Stop, Iyana Iba, Afolabi Ege markets, all within Ojo Local Government and Iba Local council areas of the state.

“Furthermore, a company said to be located at Ijedodo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as source of supply of this toxic ‘Ponmo’ and has subsequently been put under surveillance,” the state government further reportedly said. It was learnt that some chemicals had been poured on the cow-skin and were actually imported into the country from countries such as Lebanon and Turkey, ‘’while the majority of the products are smuggled into the country through the porous borders.”

The imported animal hides are meant for industrial use by leather industries for the manufacturing of items such as shoes, bags, belts and others. NAFDAC has also issued a stern warning to the public not to eat the toxic cow-skin and went ahead to list seven reasons why it’s dangerous to eat such among, which are : “health hazards inherent in the cosumption of such animal hides include risk of liver, kidney and heart damage, increased risk of Aplastic anaemia, central nervous toxicity, cancer and more.”

Some of these diseases listed are already ravaging our country with little or no response from our health institutions due to years of neglect by successive governments and there’s nothing to show that the present governments have fared better in healthcare delivery. Our people are still being killed by common ailments.

Those who brought the poisonous cow-skin to Lagos markets have their reasons but this is not to say they have not taken their nefarious activities to other states. Considering the popularity of ‘Ponmo,’ government’s response is too little and NAFDAC has not done better either.

Close to one month when the alarm was raised about the toxic cow-skin, no result yet of the forensic analysis carried out to enable consumers to identify these poisonous cow-skin when they see them.

Yet, ‘Ponmo’ is still available in the markets and people are still buying. The poisonous cow-skin could have found its way to different parts of the country. A prudent country by now should have embarked on a massive cam- paign on radios and televisions and other medium of communications, preferably in our languages and dialects to bring this information to the grassroots. Ours is a country that rarely learns from others or from its own mistakes.

We are not even sure the toxic cow-skin have been mopped up in Lagos markets. We don’t know if people had consumed them before the government raised the alarm.

We are not sure if they are in markets outside Lagos. Nobody has told us how to identify the poisonous ‘Ponmo’ if we see it in the markets. I don’t think it requires rocket science for all of these to be done. Agreed that some people had been arrested. But what’s the level of investigation carried out? If this is not meant for public consumption, when are they facing the law,?

How prepared are the prosecutors to ensure that those who imported the ‘Ebola ‘Ponmo’ face the full wrath of the laws. Are they going to get a mere slap on the wrist, get a pat on the back or be asked to go home and sin no more? And who says we will hear anything further on the matter beyond the initial noise that will signify nothing at the end of the day? A country like China would have handled it better. Food consumption scandal cannot and should not be treated with levity.

This is why we have agencies like NAFDAC. If we don’t have a good laboratory that can do the analysis of the poisonous cow-skin, we should have been able to find one abroad and get the result within days to enable us to identify ‘Ebola Ponmo’ if we see them in the markets. If this is too much a task for the government and its relevant agencies to do, maybe we should “stop eating our shoes” for now.

I think it’s a safe thing to do at least for the time being. There are lots of adulterated consumer products in the markets. About two weeks ago a video went viral of a woman who was adulterating ‘Peak milk,’ a popular milk brand.

People had been arrested in the past adulterating popular products. But beyond the frenzy of arrests, we rarely get to know the final outcomes even if such people were brought to courts. Were they freed because of lack of diligent prosecution or sent to jail according to what the laws say concerning the offence? Were there connivance between those arrested and the cases were deliberately compromised? We don’t get to know all these beyond the fact that people were arrested.

Since judges are not expected to be Fathers Christmas, we can’t blame judges if accused are set free based on evidence before the courts. Since investigators can make or break cases, companies whose products had been faked should show more than a passing interest if people are arrested for faking their products.

