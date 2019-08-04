News
Edo prison complex: Police beef up security, foil bomb attack
Tension heightened in Benin, the Edo State capital on Friday following a foiled jail break allegedly carried out by some suspected militants who targeted Oko Maximum Prison located off Airport Road.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the plot was perfected in connivance with suspected militants to bomb the prison complex with a view to freeing some kidnappers reminded in the facility.
Operatives of the Special Police Detective Squad from the state command were said to have acted promptly on intelligence report and carried out what has been described as a “pre-emptive arrest” of the suspected militants.
Residents living within the prison complex said there were boom of gunshots during the attempted plot on Friday night.
Traders around the complex quickly closed their shops moments before the attack took place.
However, sources said the loud gunshots were to be part of security measures by prison official about their readiness to contain any attack and to repel same.
Investigations revealed that the suspected militants had planned to use dynamite in the attack on the prison.
News
Rape: Hand over suspected soldiers to Police for prosecution, Akeredolu tells Army
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday asked the military authorities to immediately hand over to the Police for urgent prosecution, the soldiers arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a student of the state owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).
The 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Akure, has arrested five soldiers who were said to be involved in the alleged rape of the student.
The victim, who is said to be a 300-level student of the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university, was allegedly gang-raped by some soldiers at a checkpoint in Ikare Akoko, on Wednesday.
The student was allegedly forced to alight from a commercial bus, by one of the soldiers, who is a Lance Corporal.
He allegedly dragged the victim into a cubicle at the back of checkpoint, where she was allegedly assaulted sexually by other soldiers.
The Brigade Commander of the brigade, Brig. Gen. Zakari Abubakar confirmed the arrest of the soldiers and said the brigade had commenced investigation into the matter.
Abubakar said: “It is very true that they (the soldiers) have been arrested. We have commenced our investigation.”
But reacting to the arrest of the suspected soldiers, Akeredolu described the alleged offence as callous, mindless and heart aching.
The governor wondered how the soldiers whose presence ought to be succour to the people, especially the vulnerable, in the face of the heightening wave of violence and insecurity in the country now become the predators.
A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo said it should be noted that the Government of Ondo State under Arakunrin Akeredolu (SAN) shall do all within its powers to fight this bizarre menace of rape in the state.
“Rapists, or those who wish to traverse this ignobly desecrating path will find Ondo State too hot as a refuge for such nefarious act. Government shall be firm and decisive.”
The Governor described as heart-warming, the arrest of the alleged perpetrators of this case involving the soldiers at the Akungba-Ikare checkpoint
News
Gunmen abduct varsity lecturer in Kaduna
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a university lecturer in the Barnawa area of Kaduna metropolis.
The incident took place on Friday and the Kaduna Police Command disclosed that they were already on the trail of the hoodlums.
The gunmen were said to have stormed the residence of the lecturer at No 41 A Lawal Aliyu Road, Barnawa, Kaduna South Local Government Area, bundled him into his own vehicle and zoomed off.
Confirming the incident, Kaduna State Police spokesman, Yakubu Sabo said on the “02/08/19 at about 01:00hrs, we received an information through DPO Barnawa Division Kaduna, who received a distress call that, two unidentified persons gained entry into the residence of one Abubakar Idris at No 41A Lawal Aliyu Road and forced him to enter his Ash coloured BMW Car with Registration number not yet known and zoomed off to an unknown destination.
“Patrol Teams led by the DPO quickly moved to the scene but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victim.” he said.
According to him, “Investigation later revealed that the victim who is a lecturer with Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State was likely trailed by the hoodlums while returning home at about 0100hrs.
News
‘INEC connived with PDP to rig me out of 2019 NASS poll’
Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 National Assembly elections for Ikpoba Okha/Egor Federal Constituency of Edo State, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonahinma yesterday told the National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, how a telephone conversation exposed the shoddy deals between agents of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the PDP during the polls cost his victory in the election.
Members of the tribunal during the proceedings had listened to audio tape of an alleged confession of an ad-hoc staff of INEC about how he was rigged out of the electoral contest in the state.
From the tape tendered as evidence by Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, the INEC ad-hoc staff served in Ward Six Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.
Hon Agbonyinma is challenging the election of Hon Jude Ise-Idehen for Ikpoba- Okha/Egor Federal Constituency.
The INEC ad-hoc staff identified as Suleiman Ikhuoria was heard in a telephone conversation telling a supposed ‘Ward Six’ Chairman of the PDP that he has delivered on his part.
He said it was his effort that gave PDP victory in the election, adding that the PDP lost in Ward 5.
The audio tape was played when Hon Agbonyinma was testifying in continuation on trial of his petition.
During cross examination, Agbonyinma said he informed the Department of State Service (DSS) after he received the call and they set up a sting operation.
Agbonyinma said the DSS gave him marked N100,000 to give to Suleiman.
He said 10 INEC staff were involved in awarding of votes adding that some were arrested and charged to court.
His words: “The phone call was a miracle of my time. I do not know how he got my number.
“After the recording, I reported to the DSS. They gave me marked money to give to him. Suleiman said I should tell my leader to come and settle because he has delivered the PDP.
“Results were awarded to the PDP by INEC and the PDP. That was why over 38,000 votes were voided in Edo”.
Other witnesses that testified said results were not announced at the polling units but taken to the Ward collation centre.
Aigbogun Emmanuel said he signed altered results for him to have evidence to show his party.
News
Police rescue abducted RCCG minister, 4 others
•As Buhari condemns murder of priest
Police in Ogun State have rescued all the five people abducted on Thursday around Ijebu Ode on their way to attend the Ministers Conference of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos Ibadan-Expressway; even as President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to our correspondent on telephone, said the victims were rescued unhurt.
Oyeyemi, who stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the abduction, promised to provide details of the rescue operation later.
Those rescued include Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe and Ndubuizi Owuabueze, who were all freed later in the day and the sole female, Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, who was freed earlier in the day. It was, however, learnt that only one of those abducted was actually a RCCG pastor, while the others were only believed to heading for the monthly Holy Ghost Service of the church, which took place on Friday Oyeyemi had explained that the kidnappers who kept the victims in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest. Meanwhile, President Buhari has described the murder of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu as “barbaric” and “unwarranted”.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity Garba Shehu, the President condoled with the Catholic Church over the death. Buhari expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of another priest, ordering a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution. The President also commiserated with government and people of Enugu State, family of Rev Fr. Offu and members of the parish and all Christians.
Describing the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted”, President Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness” will be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.
News
FNPHY MD: Treat mental health disorders in children
Says music, colours relieve stress
M
edical Director of the Federal Neuro a Hospital Yaba (FNPHY), Dr. Oluwayemi Ogun has alerted the populace on the need to address mental health challenges in children and adolescents, saying between 10 to 20 per cent of children in any population suffer severe mental health disorder.
According to Ogun, although it was not all affected children that get medical attention, it has become essential to effectively treat such mental health conditions so as to prevent them from developing into drug abuse and other forms of mental health disorders in later years.
While raising the alarm that cases of severe child mental health disorders were on the rise in the country, she stated that between 80 and 150 new cases were admitted every week at the Child And Adolescent Mental Health Services Centre (CAMHSC), Oshodi, Lagos, which is an annex of the FNPHY.
She spoke during the FNPHY celebration of 20 years of child and adolescent mental health services in Nigeria, which held at the CAMHSC, Oshodi annex.
“It’s the practice all over the world to a separate facility for the treatment of child mental health conditions,” she said.
Speaking further, Ogun lamented that part of the reason many parents and caregivers were reluctant bringing affected children for medical care was because of stigmatisation.
“We have pushed mental health challenges to the background as if it doesn’t affect us; until the issues of drug abuse and misuse begin to arise in adolescents, people feel less concerned,” she lamented.
However, Ogun said: “Drug abuse is real.”
According to her, many cases of drug abuse victims were now being admitted at the FNPHY, adding that the prevalence of drug abuse in the society has gone up.
Highlighting some of the strategies being used to tackle child mental health disorders, Ogun said murals and music were used. “Music therapy and medicine go hand in hand. Many students listen to music while reading; it’s therapeutic and music has been recognised as therapeutic.
“Music has physical, emotional, cognitive and social links. Music is actually good for the soul.”
For children that were still having problems with communications, she noted that they mimic what was being said, adding that music could help their social skills.
Speaking about the impact of murals, Ogun said it was about lives and colour. “When things are beautiful, the mind will have the best of inspiration from there.”
News
Edo prison complex: Police beef up security, foil bomb attack
Tension heightened in Benin, the Edo State capital on Friday following a foiled jail break allegedly carried out by some suspected militants who targeted Oko Maximum Prison located off Airport Road.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the plot was perfected in connivance with suspected militants to bomb the prison complex with a view to freeing some kidnappers reminded in the facility. Operatives of the Special Police Detective Squad from the state command were said to have acted promptly on intelligence report and carried out what has been described as a “pre-emptive arrest” of the suspected militants.
Residents living within the prison complex said there were boom of gunshots during the attempted plot on Friday night. Traders around the complex quickly closed their shops moments before the attack took place. However, sources said the loud gunshots were to be part of security measures by prison official about their readiness to contain any attack and to repel same. Investigations revealed that the suspected militants had planned to use dynamite in the attack on the prison.
News
I won’t disappoint Buhari, women, Nigerians –Tallen
The Minister designate from Plateau State and former Deputy Governor of the state, Dame Pauline Tallen has promised not to disappoint President Muhammadu Buhari, women and Nigerians for the trust and the confidence reposed on her.
She pledged to be patriotic, focused, visionary, disciplined and to fight corruption in line with the policy trust of President Buhari administration when she assumes office as minister. Dame Tallen in a statement on Saturday by her media aide, Mr. Shabul Mazad she appreciated the President for counting her worthy of being made minister.
She also appreciated the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal and all the Senators for the confidence they reposed in her as exhibited during her screening at the red chamber by showering accolades on her person, antecedents and pedigree with the optimism that she will perform her duty well. Dame Tallen also promised to discharge her responsibility effectively in whatever ministry the President assigned her to work and to make Nigerian women proud.
“By the grace of God I won’t disappoint Nigerian women in this national assignment
News
Wike sacks Rivers varsity VC, DVC
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Magnus Oruwari with immediate effect. Wike also suspended the ongoing recruitment at the university and set up an investigation committee over the exercise.
The committee, was, however, mandated to report to the governor in two weeks. In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on electronic media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor also approved the appointment of Prof. Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the state university.
The statement reads in part: “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has relieved the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia, of his appointment with immediate effect.
“Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari. Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University. “Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university. Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.”
News
Lagos to prosecute owner of truck of dancing nude women
The Government of Lagos State yesterday vowed to bring the full weight of the State Signage law to bear on the owners of the advert truck that had semi-naked women dancing on the truck at the Lekki Toll Gate, at the weekend.
The State government in a statement by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mobolaji Sanusi expressed outrage over the incident, saying nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to the cherished cultural and moral values of the state.
The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), has been drawn to a viral video on social media of a queer display of semi-nude women in an outdoor Mobile advertising truck around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.
“While the agency is working on ascertaining the status of the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL, we wish to state, without equivocation that, no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owner(s) of this truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.
“The government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, has zero tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under any guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state.
“The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck. We assure members of the public that the agency shall henceforth scrutinize activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an avoidable obscenity,” the statement stated.
News
FG flags off 2019 wet season control of migratory pests in Kebbi
The Federal Government has flagged off 2019 wet season control of migratory pests in Kebbi State. The ceremony which took place yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi was performed by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar Tambuwal. Delivery his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Federal ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammed Tambuwa said that the flag off is to curb the menace of the migratory pests and ensured the protection and safety of the farm crops being produced by the farmers. He added that the 12 frontline states involved are Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states.
“The destructive effects of these pests especially on cereal crops with attendant food security and socio-economic consequences made the Federal Government to carry out targeted aerial and ground control operations against these pests” he added.
The permanent secretary said that the present administration is very determined to fight any menace that will mitigate against the lofty ideals of ensuring food security and poverty alleviation in the country.
Also in his remarked, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu thank the Federal Government for using Kebbi State for the flag off of the programme. He said that the state is the trans-boundary pest invasion from neighboring countries in the event of the sever outbreak. “Trans-boundary pests are these pests that have no international boundaries barrier in search for food and suitable breeding places,” he said.
Trending
-
Politics24 hours ago
I have zero expectation from Buhari’s government–BBOG co-convener, Yesufu
-
Travel and Tourism24 hours ago
ADETUNJI FEMI FADINA: I envision Ado- Odo/Ota becoming a preferred tourist destination
-
Features24 hours ago
Curious boys attack hermaphrodite, Okeke, try to view genitals
-
News17 hours ago
Security operatives arrest Sowore
-
Sports16 hours ago
Report: Pogba makes new attempt to force Man Utd exit
-
News22 hours ago
Flood: Govt warns residents close to River Kaduna to relocate
-
News22 hours ago
Police chief assures Chinese, other nationals of adequate security
-
News22 hours ago
OAU commences post-UTME Aug 31