News
Edo prison complex: Police beef up security, foil bomb attack
Tension heightened in Benin, the Edo State capital on Friday following a foiled jail break allegedly carried out by some suspected militants who targeted Oko Maximum Prison located off Airport Road.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the plot was perfected in connivance with suspected militants to bomb the prison complex with a view to freeing some kidnappers reminded in the facility. Operatives of the Special Police Detective Squad from the state command were said to have acted promptly on intelligence report and carried out what has been described as a “pre-emptive arrest” of the suspected militants.
Residents living within the prison complex said there were boom of gunshots during the attempted plot on Friday night. Traders around the complex quickly closed their shops moments before the attack took place. However, sources said the loud gunshots were to be part of security measures by prison official about their readiness to contain any attack and to repel same. Investigations revealed that the suspected militants had planned to use dynamite in the attack on the prison.
News
FNPHY MD: Treat mental health disorders in children
Says music, colours relieve stress
M
edical Director of the Federal Neuro a Hospital Yaba (FNPHY), Dr. Oluwayemi Ogun has alerted the populace on the need to address mental health challenges in children and adolescents, saying between 10 to 20 per cent of children in any population suffer severe mental health disorder.
According to Ogun, although it was not all affected children that get medical attention, it has become essential to effectively treat such mental health conditions so as to prevent them from developing into drug abuse and other forms of mental health disorders in later years.
While raising the alarm that cases of severe child mental health disorders were on the rise in the country, she stated that between 80 and 150 new cases were admitted every week at the Child And Adolescent Mental Health Services Centre (CAMHSC), Oshodi, Lagos, which is an annex of the FNPHY.
She spoke during the FNPHY celebration of 20 years of child and adolescent mental health services in Nigeria, which held at the CAMHSC, Oshodi annex.
“It’s the practice all over the world to a separate facility for the treatment of child mental health conditions,” she said.
Speaking further, Ogun lamented that part of the reason many parents and caregivers were reluctant bringing affected children for medical care was because of stigmatisation.
“We have pushed mental health challenges to the background as if it doesn’t affect us; until the issues of drug abuse and misuse begin to arise in adolescents, people feel less concerned,” she lamented.
However, Ogun said: “Drug abuse is real.”
According to her, many cases of drug abuse victims were now being admitted at the FNPHY, adding that the prevalence of drug abuse in the society has gone up.
Highlighting some of the strategies being used to tackle child mental health disorders, Ogun said murals and music were used. “Music therapy and medicine go hand in hand. Many students listen to music while reading; it’s therapeutic and music has been recognised as therapeutic.
“Music has physical, emotional, cognitive and social links. Music is actually good for the soul.”
For children that were still having problems with communications, she noted that they mimic what was being said, adding that music could help their social skills.
Speaking about the impact of murals, Ogun said it was about lives and colour. “When things are beautiful, the mind will have the best of inspiration from there.”
News
I won’t disappoint Buhari, women, Nigerians –Tallen
The Minister designate from Plateau State and former Deputy Governor of the state, Dame Pauline Tallen has promised not to disappoint President Muhammadu Buhari, women and Nigerians for the trust and the confidence reposed on her.
She pledged to be patriotic, focused, visionary, disciplined and to fight corruption in line with the policy trust of President Buhari administration when she assumes office as minister. Dame Tallen in a statement on Saturday by her media aide, Mr. Shabul Mazad she appreciated the President for counting her worthy of being made minister.
She also appreciated the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal and all the Senators for the confidence they reposed in her as exhibited during her screening at the red chamber by showering accolades on her person, antecedents and pedigree with the optimism that she will perform her duty well. Dame Tallen also promised to discharge her responsibility effectively in whatever ministry the President assigned her to work and to make Nigerian women proud.
“By the grace of God I won’t disappoint Nigerian women in this national assignment
News
Wike sacks Rivers varsity VC, DVC
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Magnus Oruwari with immediate effect. Wike also suspended the ongoing recruitment at the university and set up an investigation committee over the exercise.
The committee, was, however, mandated to report to the governor in two weeks. In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on electronic media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor also approved the appointment of Prof. Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the state university.
The statement reads in part: “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has relieved the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia, of his appointment with immediate effect.
“Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari. Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University. “Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university. Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.”
News
FG flags off 2019 wet season control of migratory pests in Kebbi
The Federal Government has flagged off 2019 wet season control of migratory pests in Kebbi State. The ceremony which took place yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi was performed by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar Tambuwal. Delivery his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Federal ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammed Tambuwa said that the flag off is to curb the menace of the migratory pests and ensured the protection and safety of the farm crops being produced by the farmers. He added that the 12 frontline states involved are Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states.
“The destructive effects of these pests especially on cereal crops with attendant food security and socio-economic consequences made the Federal Government to carry out targeted aerial and ground control operations against these pests” he added.
The permanent secretary said that the present administration is very determined to fight any menace that will mitigate against the lofty ideals of ensuring food security and poverty alleviation in the country.
Also in his remarked, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu thank the Federal Government for using Kebbi State for the flag off of the programme. He said that the state is the trans-boundary pest invasion from neighboring countries in the event of the sever outbreak. “Trans-boundary pests are these pests that have no international boundaries barrier in search for food and suitable breeding places,” he said.
News
Lagos to prosecute owner of truck of dancing nude women
The Government of Lagos State yesterday vowed to bring the full weight of the State Signage law to bear on the owners of the advert truck that had semi-naked women dancing on the truck at the Lekki Toll Gate, at the weekend.
The State government in a statement by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mobolaji Sanusi expressed outrage over the incident, saying nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to the cherished cultural and moral values of the state.
The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA), has been drawn to a viral video on social media of a queer display of semi-nude women in an outdoor Mobile advertising truck around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.
“While the agency is working on ascertaining the status of the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL, we wish to state, without equivocation that, no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owner(s) of this truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.
“The government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, has zero tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under any guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state.
“The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck. We assure members of the public that the agency shall henceforth scrutinize activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an avoidable obscenity,” the statement stated.
News
Five die in Anambra cult clash
No fewer than five persons have reportedly been killed in a cult clash in Anambra State.
The incident, it was gathered occurred at Idemili-North and Oyi axis of the state on Friday night.
The reason for the rivalry cult fracas could not be ascertained as of press time.
A source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that, “Five persons were killed during the clash”
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident.
He said the police were on the trail of those involved in the fracas.
Mohammed added that the command’s rapid response team had intervened and returned normalcy to the area.
He said: “It was a cult clash. They equally shot two others at Ogidi. Police patrol teams rushed to the scene and took the victims to Iyenu hospital for medical attention but they were certified dead on arrival.
“The Police are intensifying efforts to apprehend perpetrators in order to bring them to justice,” the PPRO stated.
Meanwhile, the command has banned the use of vehicles with masked plate numbers in the state by unauthorised persons.
A statement by the command’s PPRO said such vehicles were used to commit various crimes in the state.
News
Security operatives arrest Sowore
Security operatives, believed to be from the Department of State Services, have arrested the publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.
Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 elections and convener of #RevolutionNow Protests, was said to have arrested at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.
A report by his online media outfit, SaharaReporters, said Sowore posted a distress tweet at 1:25 am. The medium also quoted an eyewitness confirming that his phone was forcefully taken from him.
The tweet read, “DSS invades Sowore’s”. He also tweeted “Ja p”, an indication that his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.
His arrest may not be unconnected to a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria scheduled to begin on Monday.
Sowore is behind the planned protest tagged #RevolutionNow.
The DSS is yet to issue a statement on the arrest.
Reports, however, have that he has been taken to their Lagos office in Shangisha.
News
Edo crisis: Youths, lawmakers, others spoil for war
We welcome NASS actions, says EPM
Oshiomhole behind takeover plot –Edo Speaker
Don’t hurt business interests, BENCCIMA warns
Sequel to the threat by the National Assembly to takeover the functions of the Edo State House of Assembly, there seems to be no letup in the battle of wits rocking the state as the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the group of lawmakers loyal to him are poised to defend the mandate given to them by the electorate.
This is coming on the heels of a vow by some youths in the state to champion the cause and fight for the rights of their elected officials. The Senate had during the week issued a one-week ultimatum to the state government, in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which had earlier ordered the Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation and inaugurate the state assembly afresh. Already, some youths and many support groups are spoiling for war over the crisis that has refused to abate.
They are of the view that the state cannot be set on fire nor dragged backwards because of a tussle between a godfather and his godson.
One of the youth leaders, Comrade Dan Ikhlas, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, was of the opinion that this ‘war’ is an ample opportunity for Obaseki to prove his mettle and show his estranged political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole that that he is no pushover. Noting that Obaseki has remained resolute in the face of intimidation and moves to frustrate his government, Ikhlas argued that the agenda is to foist anarchy on the state in order for the Federal Government to impose a state of emergency.
“They want to cause anarchy and impose a state-ofemergency, but the governor is set for the battle ahead to secure his seat despite the ferocious move against his second term. The two sides in the unfortunate melee may be both right and wrong, scaling the weights of the cause and effects of issues of grievances at hand.
“Sadly, the fate of the state, the APC, South-South geo political zone, political affinity, brotherliness and friendship are all at stake.
In the face of these, the elders and leaders in the state had not been fair”, he said. NASS action in order, says EPM However, Convener of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) and former Attorney General of the state, Henry Idaghagbon said the NASS position towards restoring peace was welcomed.
“We welcome the latest resolution of the National Assembly. It gives an open window for the governor to resolve once and for all the crisis in the state and he can do this by obeying the resolutions to inaugurate all the 24 members of the House and thereafter invite all the leadership for a reconciliatory meeting. “In that meeting, both parties will state the cause of their grievances, iron them and we will come out as one solid party in preparation for gubernatorial election next year”.
Another APC leader in the state, loyal to Oshimhole, who preferred anonymity, blamed the governor for the crisis while arguing that Oshiomhole is an enigma in Nigeria politics and that the majority of Edo people are still very loyal to him. “All these political prostitutes that are speaking with both sides of the mount will surrender to Oshiomhole when it matters most.
Some of them are using Obaseki to rake in money from the crisis. “Those advising the governor are not good advisers. Obaseki started the fight too early, there is no way he can survive this fight; we must say the truth as it is.
When Oshiomhole brought Obaseki as APC candidate, he was not known. Today, how you can be fighting your master? Apparently referring to a recent viral picture of the duo shaking hands, the APC stalwart said there was no truce yet. “The recent purported settlement is just a window dressing and what I may refer to as monkey business.
APC will just play along with him, it is the primaries that we will know who is who in Edo politics” In his opinion, the APC Youth Leader in the State, Comrade Valentine Asuen, who also spoke on the alleged moves by some youths to cause mayhem should the plot to takeover of Edo Assembly succeeds, noted that the youths would ensure peace despite the current situation.
“The youths are only for peace and true reconciliation of the crisis, so that people of the state will continue to enjoy unhindered dividends of democracy, growth and development at all levels”.
Oshiomhole behind takeover plot – Speaker
However, the man in the eye of the storm, the purported speaker of the state assembly, Hon. Frank Okiye, argued that the lawmakers had been sitting and conducting parliamentary activities without stress. Noting that he and his colleagues were not perturbed by the NASS threat, Okiye said the lawmakers would continue to perform their constitutional role without any fear of takeover. “We have been sitting as a parliament, I just drove out of office after the plenary session. Lawmakers are going about their committee works.
We just invited the Commissioner for Works to appear before the House over a matter of public importance. “The constitution says when the House is unable to sit, that means when it cannot perform the function it was supposed to perform. And this notification was supposed to be given or declared by the governor of a state who will say that there is no one to deal with his legislative requests like clearance of commissioners and so on. “That was what the constitution contemplated, not the National Assembly sitting over a state Assembly as if we are a colony under them.
Do they know that they are creating an impression that they are coming to Edo State to come and sit in our chamber? “These are not what the law says but if they think otherwise, let them go and test it in the court. So, I don’t understand what they are now saying.
Which one comes first, is it the National Assembly to generate crisis and now take over or there should have been evidence of a crisis that the cannot seat?” Expatiating further on the court cases, Okiye noted the state assembly had sued the National Assembly and that the police and other law enforcement agencies were aware.
“We have sued them and got two separate injunctions and we are going to cite all the cases in court on the pages of newspapers. The other 12 member-elect have also sued and challenged the legitimacy of my speakership. “So, which means all the parties in this issue have cases in court already.
We have a restraining order against the National Assembly, against the security agencies, against the party and their agents. So, why is the National Assembly trying to usurp the function of the court? He also points accusing finger at the former governor, alleging that Oshiomhole was behind the plot to create crisis in the state assembly. “I have said it before, on several occasions, that we know who is beating the drum for them in the National Assembly. They have found themselves in position of a stooge to make it look like they cannot think outside the box. It’s unfortunate.
“The truth is that the Edo State Assembly and my office as the speaker are not the real target of this crisis. In fact, I can’t find myself anywhere in the whole scheme. The plot is actually aimed at Obaseki and stopping him from getting a return ticket as governor next year.
“Oshiomhole is actually after Obaseki, the state Assembly was only a smokescreen to his plans. The idea now is to take over the House, destabilise the state and possibly impeach the governor. The Edo Peoples Movement that originated this crisis has boasted that it will ensure that the governor does not come back for a second tenure. “But I said to people that that is not the decision for the group to make for our state. We don’t know what Oshiomhole wants. Oshiomhole is the one behind Edo Assembly crisis and he is simply after Obaseki.
However, the door is open for the remaining lawmakers-elect, they should come to the Assembly, complete and regularise their documentation and they will be sworn in. We pray for God’s intervention -Lawmaker Honourable member representing Igueben Constituency, Hon. Aluebhosele Otaigbe Ephraim, has gone spiritual praying for God’s intervention in the ongoing political differences in Edo APC. Ephraim who described the rift as a father and son matter said he had been on his knees calling on God to use his powers to settle the issue.
He called on wellmeaning Edo people to pray for the peace and unity of the state. He also appealed to his colleagues to come back to the House so that they could join hands together to move Edo to its desired height. “This is not the time to trade blames on anybody, what we require at this point in time is nothing but peace.
Edo people like you know are law abiding people, we must give peace a chance. The issue on ground is a matter between father and son. Edo people are one united family, so I’m using this opportunity to call on all and sundry in the state to go into fervent prayers for peace to rein.
“As legislative members, it is our duty to serve our people and do things that will move Edo State forward, we must work in one accord, and we need each other to be able to function very well in the discharge of our legislation functions. We are 24 members elected to serve in various capacities.
A house that is divided against itself cannot stand. “We should not been see fueling the matter, so I want to call on those behind the issue to save Edo from crisis. America is a highly develop country in democracy; sometimes they disagree in some matters. Our own our constituencies an obligation, so if there is crisis we cannot do the work which we were voted for to do, so I want to appeal to my friends and colleagues to put whatever differences they have behind them so that we can both n=move the state to its peak.”
“Edo State is our own, so we must as a matter of importance leave a good legacy for those coming after us. APC is one; there is no division among us. We have good and capable leaders who are saddle with the responsibility of ensuring good governance at all levels. I know that in no distant time this problem will be a thing of the past.”
NASS actions unconstitutional On his part, Hon. Marcus Onobun, argued that what the National Assembly members have done is purely unconstitutional, and an attempt to put Edo State in crisis. “As lawmakers, we have no problem in our state, we are going about with the discharge of our legislative business. We have not reported to them that we have problems with our legislative duties. What I expected them to do is call both parties together and find out what the matter is, instead of taking sides.
“Our colleagues that have vehemently refused to come for inauguration have not given reasons for not coming; nobody has stopped them from coming for inauguration, the House has not refused to inaugurate them. Why does NASS want to take over our state House of Assembly? It is an abuse of power by the National Assembly.
“There is nowhere in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended that says that a letter of proclamation has to be written twice, when the House has officially done what is expected of them as entrenched in our constitution.
Obaseki is not a neophyte in politics, Edo people are comfortable with his administration, the State House of Assembly is working according to the laws of our land, and Edo people will resist any attempt by some group of people to jeopardise the smooth running of this government”, he said.
‘We have no directive from Buhari’ While some of the loyalists of the APC National are jubilating that President Muhammadu Buhari has purportedly issued a direc- tive on the governor to correct the seeming anomaly, a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, shows that the governor has not received such order.
“There is no presidential directive to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation. The Buhari that we know is a law-abiding leader who will not issue directives that contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.
“The 1999 Constitution as amended, mandates state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and the Edo Governor, Obaseki, has dutifully performed this function.
“The publication is one of the many efforts by agents and hirelings sponsored by entrenched interests in the state whose stranglehold on the state’s resources had been displaced by the people-centric governance model of the Obaseki-led administration”, the governor’s aide stressed, urging the public and all concerned to disregard the rumour. Interestingly, while those in support of the Oshiomhole group wait for the state government to comply with the directive of the National Assembly, the state government said there is a pending legal fire-works in the court of law
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, declared the pronouncement of the NASS as an illegality that will not stand, while advising the powerful persons behind the scene not to set the state ablaze to satisfy their thirst for power and control. Ogie cited the lawsuits pending before various courts wherein the contending parties for resolution had submitted the dispute to the courts. “A point of fact in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 the National Assembly, the Clerk of National Assembly, the President of the Senate and Speaker of House of Representatives amongst others were specifically ordered by the Federal High Court to maintain the Status Quo as at 25th July, 2019.
“The Edo State Government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/ CS/815/2019, wherein the Clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the Clerk have not only been duly served with the processes but have entered appearance in the matter. “It is unfortunate that the distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various Court Orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the Courts and therefore subjudice.
Purported directives an aberration –Edaghese
In the same vein, a lawyer and human rights activist, Barrister Matthew Edaghese, said the purported directive from Buhari to Obaseki is an aberration. Noting that the executive at the center is not the head or the principal of the executive at the state level in a federating unit, Edaghese said they are two different organs of government, and that the Edo State government is not an agency of the Federal Government, under the control and supervision of the president. “Speaking constitutionally as a lawyer, I can tell you with all authority that such communication is not known to the laws of the land. Such a directive amount to tranny and no constitutional democracy will condone or tolerate such an arrogant directive.
The governor of a state is not a minister in the president’s cabinet that he can issue directives to carry out a particular act or undo what has been done. “Such directive can only be given by the court of law after all the avenue for settlement might had been exhausted and the court might had given a decision on the issue. It is only such directive that can be enforced by way of judgment enforcement. “It is not for the executive organ at the center to dictate to the executive organ at the state level there is no such line of authority under our constitution.”
Don’t hurt business interests, BENCCIMA warns
However, the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), has warned political actors against hurting business growth in the state. The warning is coming amid mounting uncertainty over the state House of Assembly and the adverse effects it could have on the state’s economy. It urged political actors to shun activities capable of threatening peace and hurting businesses in the state.
A statement by the President of BENCCIMA, Dr. (Mrs.) H.E. Atekha Odemwingie, noted that the umbrella body of the Organised Private Sector and Voice of Business in Edo State viewed with concern the prevailing political circumstances in the state and its effects on businesses.
The body appealed to all the actors to sheath their sword and embrace peace, saying: “BENCCIMA is highly bothered by the continuing political upheaval in the state because it is capable of causing businesses to fail. We are therefore calling on the political actors, stakeholders who are all involved in the present political crisis, to find a middle course to resolve their differences.”
