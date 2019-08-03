EFCC arraigns 8 over €112, 800, $1.131m smelted gold

…says ex-president is degrading Nigeria’s democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday warned former Vice- President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that he won’t get to power by deploying emotions to blackmail the judiciary. Atiku had on Thursday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to the alleged the reported secret burial of 1,000 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa terrorists (ISWA). He said: “I cannot fathom that in the space of a year, 1000 of these great patriots were killed and buried secretly without their families being told. I hesitate to believe that deceit on such a grand scale is even possible.”

However, the President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, noted that it was laughable and pitiable, to see and hear efforts by the presidential candidate’s appeal to the emotions of Nigerians, particularly members of the judiciary, perchance it would influence decision in the ongoing legal tussle over the result of the presidential poll. Adesina said when the Supreme Court recently pronounced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as due winner of Osun State gubernatorial contest, the former Vice-President, had chided the court, saying it should have considered “the pulse of the nation,” and reflected it in the judgment.

He said: “That was when the jigsaw puzzle began to fall in place were most of the challenges in the country being orchestrated by hidden hostile hands, who think such would influence the judiciary, which would consider the socalled ‘pulse of the nation’ in arriving at judgement on the presidential poll.

“Before and after the Osun State judgement, the PDP candidate had always been quick to play up negative developments in the country, the latest of which is the tendentious story by Wall Street Journal, alleging that about 1,000 Nigerian soldiers had been recently killed by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa terrorists, and secretly buried by the Nigerian military authorities.”

The Presidency also took a swipe at the former Vice President, accusing him of playing to the gallery even as he continues to whip up sentiments in the bid to influence the decision of the ongoing legal tussle over the result of the 2019 Presidential polls.

The statement reads: “Military has duly countered the story, educating the Wall Street Journal on the hollowness of its publication. But Alhaji Abubakar has quickly weighed in on the matter, as part of his gambit to whip up emotions, and perhaps get the judiciary to reflect the ‘pulse of the nation’ in its judgement. “According to the PDP candidate, who lost the last February poll by nearly four million votes, as released by the electoral umpire, he could ‘not fathom that in the space of a year, scores of great patriots were killed and buried secretly’ without their families being told. “In an apparent afterthought and doublespeak, he added that he was hesitant to believe that ‘such grand scale of deceit is even possible under a democracy’, such as Nigeria is expected to be.

“The above, rather than mitigate Alhaji Abubakar’s position, gives him out as someone who denigrates the country’s democracy, which he was part of building, in his heyday, before unbridled ambition blinded him.” Commenting further, Adesina said: “Yes, soldiers fighting insurgency and terrorism are great patriots. But the same can’t be said of anyone quick to believe any negative story about his country, however fictive and lacking in verity as the story could be.

“Well, except such person had the motive of whipping up negative sentiments and emotions, so that the judiciary could respond to the ‘pulse of the nation and reflect it.’ “We have told Alhaji Abubakar and his co-travellers that the judiciary would always come to conclusions, drawing from matters of the law placed before it, and not sentiments or so-called ‘pulse of the nation’. “The campaigns and elections for 2019 are long over. The country has moved on. And those who know it actually know it.”

