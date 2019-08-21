EFCC: ‘Hoodlums’ frustrated operations

PDP presidential candidate: No cause for alarm

Buhari, ex-VP adopt final address today

he Supreme Court has refused the request of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, seeking to inspect the server allegedly used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results in the said election.

Atiku and his party are jointly challenging the election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The tribunal had earlier declined the same request when it was brought by the petitioners.

Not satisfied, the petitioners had approached the apex court to challenge the decision of the tribunal on the subject matter.

Delivering judgement on the application yesterday, the apex court held that Atiku’s request could not be granted because it was brought after parties have joined issues on the existence or otherwise of the server.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Chima Nweze, the apex court held that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal was in order in refusing to grant Atiku’s request at the time it was made so as not to prejudice other parties in the matter.

In addition, the apex court held that the appeal lacked merit because the appellants failed to prove how the decision of the tribunal was unfair to them.

Justice Nweze held that a party can only complain of the lack of fair hearing when discretion of court was wrongly or arbitrarily used by the court, adding that in this instant case, the tribunal used its discretion judicially and judiciously.

The judge held that: “The decision of the tribunal to prevent the inspection of the alleged server was apt. I see no reason to depart from the decision of the lower court. The appeal is lacking in merit and is hereby dismissed,” Justice Nweze held.

However, reacting after the judgement, Atiku said there was no cause for alarm in the decision of the apex court as it relates to his petition at the tribunal.

Atiku, who spoke through his lead counsel at Tuesday’s proceedings, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), said that this kind of decision was anticipated and that proactive action had been taken during the hearing of the petition.

Jegede said that the issue of server, which was aimed at establishing that the election was rigged during collation of results, was thoroughly addressed through witnesses and documents tendered and admitted during the presentation of the petition.

He expressed optimism that the tribunal would do justice at the end of the day.

Atiku had approached the Supreme Court praying for an order to set aside the decision of the tribunal, which refused to compel INEC to allow him access to the central server allegedly used in the conduct of the presidential poll.

Jegede, in his argument, told the five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mohammed Datijo, that access to INEC’s central server is germane to the joint petition of Atiku and PDP and urged the court to grant the request of the appellants by ordering the electoral body to allow access to its database.

However, President Buhari, represented by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the court to turn down the request and dismiss the appeal on the grounds that the appeal has become academic.

Olanipekun drew the attention of the court to the fact that the life of the appeal will expire tomorrow and even if the request is granted it will serve no purpose to the two petitioners since they have long closed their case.

He further told the court that parties will, on Wednesday (today), adopt their final written addresses at the tribunal after which a judgement date will be fixed.

The position of Olanipekun was however adopted by counsel to INEC, Yunus Usman (SAN) and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Edosamwam.

Recall that the tribunal, in a ruling on June 24, refused to grant the request of the petitioners on the grounds that doing so would amount to admitting the existence of the ‘controversial INEC central server.’

The tribunal, in its ruling delivered by its chairman, Justice Mohammed Garba, further held that granting the application would be prejudice to the respondents in the petition.

Meanwhile, the apex court struck out another appeal by Atiku and PDP following the withdrawal of same by the two appellants.

At the resumed hearing of the appeal, counsel to the appellants, Jegede, informed the court that the appeal, having not been argued within 21 days allowed by law, has become statute barred.

The appeal SC/738/2019 was seeking to upturn the decision of the tribunal, which held that the petitioners lost their right of objection to APC’s application seeking the dismissal of their petition or expunge some parts of the petition having not filed a reply within the time prescribed by the law.

The withdrawal was not opposed by the respondents – INEC, Buhari and APC.

Accordingly, presiding justice of the five-man panel, Justice Mohammed Datijo, struck out the appeal.

Meanwhile, parties in the petition will today adopt their final written addresses to state their respective positions in the petition challenging the declaration of Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election.

The tribunal had adjourned till August 21 for adoption of final written addresses after parties in the petition had argued and closed their cases for and against the petition.

The tribunal is expected to announce a date for its decision after parties must have adopted their final addresses.

