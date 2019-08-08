Ekeji: Olympics, AG prize monies should be captured in budget

…wants many sports federations scrapped

A former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission Dr Patrick Ekeji has canvassed for a concrete reward system for athletes that will see prize monies being captured in the national budget.

He said athletes were supposed to be motivated for enhanced performances and sports authorities should propose to the Federal Government that there should be a national policy regarding reward for athletes who have performed well in major competitions like the Olympics, African Games and other international championships.

He argued that with a policy like that in place, athletes would not need to be worried about what they will get after doing well as they know their pay has been assured by the provision of the law.

“One of the fundamental things that we need to do is our reward system for athletes who have distinguished themselves representing the country in major tournaments. If you are rewarding a gold medallist N1million for instance, let it be captured in the budget not only when you are preparing for the Olympics or the All Africa Games, include it in the yearly budget which is backed by law then the athletes will not need to be worried about whether they are going to get paid or not because the money is there, it is backed up by the law and they hey are going to be greatly motivated,” he said.

Ekeji, who was a former national football team coach and player, also said it was needless to have as many as 44 sports federations who are all depending on government’s subventions to survive.

He said it was important to prune the number and focus on sports that the country has comparative advantage in.

“What do we need 44 sports federations for? We have to focus on those sports that we have comparative advantage. When I was the DG, I introduced categorisation of our sports; there was category A, B and C. Those sports in Category A like football, athletics, and basketball and so on enjoyed larger percentage of focus because they are those sports Nigerian youth engage in on daily basis,” he said.

