Ekiti SUBEB to deploy teachers for efficiency

DISAGREEMENT

Rather than serve as sources of development and unity, the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta has torn Ogun State apart

Governor: Bill is to enable MAPOLY come back to life

Ogun West: Govt should locate MAUSTECH in our community

The establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta in Ogun State, was meant to bring about development and unity to the state, but this has continued to tear the people apart.

This is as the battle for the souls of the institution and the former Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta is raging.

Apart from the crisis emanating from the procedural take-off of the institutions, two senatorial districts in the state, Ogun West and Central, are currently at one’s throat over where to site the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH) and the Ogun State Polytechnic.

The immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, which established the university located at the site of MAPOLY, while the polytechnic was relocated to Ipokia community as Ogun State Polytechnic.

But, since its establishment, the development has continued to generate mixed-feelings, first among the workers of the polytechnic, who challenged their status as workers and the relocation of the polytechnic, as well as the communities, which frowned at the government’s action, and the students, who lamented the effects of the crisis on the current and prospective students of the institutions.

The controversies trailing the establishment of the university began with its location and the stakeholders worry that the spread of state government-owned tertiary institutions did not reflect three senatorial districts of the state – Ogun Central, Ogun West and Ogun East.

According to stakeholders, in Ogun East alone there are seven public higher institutions – Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye; Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun; Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu- Ijebu; Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu-Igbo; Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade; College of Health, Ilese and Gateway Industrial & Petro-Gas Institute, Oni, Ijebu-Ode.

Ogun Central has four tertiary institutions, which are the first university in the state, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB); Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta; DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, and Federal College of Education, Osiele.

Meanwhile, Ogun West district, which has only two higher institutions – Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and Gateway Polytechnic, Igbesa, but without a university.

In the composition of the state, Ogun West consists of Yewa/Awori, Ogun Central is made up of the Egba, while the Ogun East has the Ijebu.

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, formerly Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, was established in January 1979 and commenced academic activities with 220 students, 29 academic staff and five senior administrative officers at temporary sites at Oke-Egunya and Onikolobo in Abeokuta.

The institution moved to its permanent site at Ojere in 1986, where it occupies 959 hectares of land. But, following the death of Chief MKO Abiola, the polytechnic’s greatest benefactor in 1998, was renamed Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

Determined to address the imbalance in the distribution of higher institutions in the state, the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in 2017 forwarded a bill to the state House of Assembly seeking the upgrade of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to a university, and the relocation of the polytechnic from Abeokuta to Ipokia.

The bill, entitle: “A bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology and for matters of administration and discipline of students connected therewith,” was passed by the House on January 31, 2017, which upgraded MAPOLY to MAUSTECH.

The two bill creating the MoshoodAbiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta (MAUTECH) and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, was subsequently signed into law by Governor Amosun.

While MAUTECH replaced the then Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, and was to operate from the MAPOLY campus, Ogun Poly was to be developed from the scratch at Ipokia and to inherit some of the staff of MAPOLY.

To ensure the smooth take-off of the polytechnic in Ipokia, the foundation laying ceremony was performed in September 2017 after about 250 hectares of land was donated over to the government for the polytechnic project by the community.

Following this, the government commenced the construction of blocks of classrooms, hostels, lecture theatres, lodges, laboratories and others, of which some had already been completed, while others are nearing completion.

To facilitate its take off, Amosun’s administration inaugurated an 11-member technical committee, headed by a former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, with the decision that the working group would be disbanded once the governing council is constituted for the new institution.

However, on assumption office as governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, ordered that MAPOLY should revert to its status quo ante with full academic activities restored.

Towards this end, the governor set up a committee, headed by Prof. Segun Awonusi, a former Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the state and a don at the University of Lagos to look into the operational modalities of the proposed Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

The Prof. Awonusi-led committee, among others, is to look into issues surrounding the sustainability of both institutions in the light of the uncertainty surrounding their operations.

The committee has eight weeks to submit its report and recommendation.

But, the governor, however, insisted that his administration had not cancelled the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta.

Abiodun told a delegation of Abeokuta Club, which visited him in his office, stating that the executive bill sent to the House of Assembly was not intended to abrogate MAUSTECH or repeal the law establishing the institution.

He further explained that the bill sought to ask for the return of assets of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta and not repeal the university.

The Abeokuta Club had kicked against the governor’s bill to the House of Assembly, saying the request was filled with “hidden agenda” and against the interest of the Egba people.

At the parley with members of the club, Abiodun said he had no objection to the existence of MAUSTECH, stressing that the executive bill was to enable MAPOLY to come back to life.

He said: “It did not say anything about repealing MAUSTECH, there was no such conception. So, when I began to get reactions that I have cancelled MAUSTECH, I began to wonder where it was coming from. I need to emphasise that I do not have any objection to MAUSTECH. When the Committee finishes with its assignment, we know how to take it from there.”

On his part, the past President and Trustee of the Club, Prof. Afolabi Soyode, expressed regret that MAPOLY had been in comatose in the last two years, saying the development had affected not only the students, parents, staff and other stakeholders but has also affected the local economy.

Consequently, the problems of the relocated staff and lecturers of the institution, the anticipated academic disruption by the students and the financial burden of building an institution from a scratch and also upgrading to a university status from polytechnic, have been dragging the take-off of the institutions backward.

For instance, the students of MAPOLY had in 2017 engaged in series of protests challenged their inability to write examinations scheduled to commence a month earlier, which was disrupted by the law relocating the institution, as well as protracted strikes by the lecturers over uncertainty of the status of a new polytechnic.

Also joined in the fray of protests were the various workers’ union and lecturers of MAPOLY, who were against the government over the terms of the relocation of their institution, while development of infrastructure for the commencement of the poly in Ipokia was a problem.

Subsequently, Governor Abiodun in the executive order for a return to the status quo sought the approval of the Ninth state House of Assembly to reverse the status of the yet-to-take-off MAUTECH to MAPOLY.

The governor in his request letter had said: “I forward herewith a bill for a law to amend the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology Law, 2017 for the kind consideration and passage of the House of Assembly.”

But, worried by the development, the Ogun Central challenged the suspension of the relocation policy, the setting up of a committee and the amendment bill.

Firing the first salvo was the to a socio-economic group, Abeokuta Club, which accused the state government of executing ethnic agenda on issues relating to the establishment of MAUSTECH.

The President of the club, Tokunbo Odebunmi, who claimed he had the mandate of all the first-class traditional rulers in the senatorial district, said the governor, was working against the interest of the Egba.

The Egba in the paper signed by Odebunmi insisted that MAUSTECH should be retained as established by the enabling law of the House, saying: “The Egba would not like to think of a situation whereby the governor being the referee, now chooses to shift the goal post in the course of the football match.”

They, however, added: “This is in relation to the governor setting up a panel on the operational modalities of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology and without waiting for the recommendation of the panel, which had received memoranda from all stakeholders, Mr. Governor hurriedly sent in a request dated 18th July, 2019 to amend the MAUSTECH (establishment law).”

But, the state government said there was no hidden or ethnic agenda in its ongoing review of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, even as it faulted the position of Abeokuta Club on the matter.

Now, the position of Ogun West is to have the first university in its community as aptly amplified by its stakeholders, who spoke of the need for the state government to locate the proposed MAUSTECH in Ipokia Local Government Area as against the initial Ogun Poly.

The stakeholders in their different position papers harmonized and presented to the committee by a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Rahman Bello, who chaired the Education Committee of Yewaland Development Council.

According to the senatorial district, the siting of MAUTECH in Ipokia would not only help to give the area more sense of belonging, but it will also address the gap in university education of the area and the state at large.

Besides, in their respective memoranda submitted to the committee, they requested and affirmed that the siting of the university in Ipokia would incubate science-related innovators and techno-preneurs for the overall growth and development of the state.

Apart from the imbalance in the distribution of tertiary education enunciated, the stakeholders said the University of Science and Technology in Ipokia would complement the Science and Technology Park located in Owode-Yewa as synergy between the park and the university.

“The benefits that the establishment of MAUTECH would bring to the zone to include, partnership with the Science and Technology Park of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology located in Owode, Yewa South Local Government Area, which is just a few minutes away from Ipokia; proximity to industrial hub, access to international students, high community support, among others,” the position paper added.

Stakeholders fighting the course of the district are Education Committee of Yewaland Development Council, Ogun West Stakeholders Forum, Yewa Think Tank, Yewaland Development Forum, Yewa City Club, Ipokia Elders, League of Ogun West Academics, Ilaro Development Council, Ipokia LGA Academy, among others.

However, further argument in favour of the location of the university in Ipokia was that situating MAUSTECH in Ogun West and returning Ogun Poly to its status quo in Abeokuta will be easier for both institutions to commence academic activities.

Prof. Bello said: “MAPOLY should become a degree-awarding institution gradually, without disrupting the already established brand, in line with the global trend. Converting Ogun Polytechnic, Ipokia to a full-fledged University of Science and Technology will be easier to equip gradually and will meet the need and desire of the people of Ogun West.”

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and the Students’ Union of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic had warned the Abeokuta Club against engaging in actions capable of changing the current position of the polytechnic.

The Chairman of ASUP, Chibuzor Osifalujo, and the students’ union President, Samson Omoniyi, who gave the warning, said they were not opposed to the setting up of MAUSTECH in Abeokuta, but insisted that MAPOLY should be retained on its campus.

The ASUP chairman said: “The bottom line is this, while the agitation on the issues of the proposed MAUSTECH and the new Ogun Poly continues, we at MAPOLY are not against the establishment of the university in Ogun Central as the case may be, all we request is to allow the polytechnic, which has made its name to continue with the provision of its academic service to the teeming members of the public, while the issue of MAUSTECH and the new Ogun Poly continues as the government may deem it fit.”

To critical stakeholders in the state, the recurring question is that would it not be proper to redress the longstanding lopsidedness in the state in terms of location of higher institutions with the siting of MAUTECH in Ogun West.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related