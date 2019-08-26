Ekiti to implement Criminal Justice Act

Lawyers push for implementation of NCS Act

AKEEM NAFIU writes that the signing of the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari has brightened hope that the myriad of problems confronting the nation’s prison system will soon be a thing of the past

Eleven years after it was first presented on the floor of the Senate, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) Bill which sought to end a myriad of problems confronting the nation’s prison system has finally become law following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the bill at the weekend.

Besides, the president’s assent to the Bill has led to a change in nomenclature from Nigerian Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service.

The Bill which repealed the 1972 Prisons Act which established the Nigerian Prisons Service was presented in January 2008 to the 6th Senate by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.

Presenting the Bill, Senator Ndoma-Egba, who is the current Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had noted that the Bill would address fundamental lapses inherent in the Prisons Act should it become law.

He was of the view that a review of the Act was necessary not only to put in place a framework for the rehabilitation and transformation of inmates but also to address inadequate funding of prisons.

He added that the Bill would drive prison reform by moving towards rehabilitative justice and preparing offenders for re-introduction into the society by making vocational and educational courses available.

But the Bill later suffered setbacks for more than two years until it was read for the second time in April 2010.

Passage of NCS Bill 2019

Effort at passing the Bill into law was intensified by the 8th Senate and it was later passed into law early this year.

However, President Buhari declined assent to it when it was transmitted to him.

In a letter sent to the Senate on 16th April, 2019, the president complained about the language used in drafting the Bill as well as a provision he believed would breach the independence of the judiciary.

The president noted that Section 44(d) of the vetoed Bill which sought to fund a special non-custodial fund with five per cent of all fines paid to the federal purse would run against Sections 81 and 84 of the Constitution which guarantee the independence of the Judiciary.

He said: “I am declining assent to the Bill because Section 44 (d) of the Bill which seeks to fund the special non-custodial fund with five per cent of all fines paid to the federal purse violates the provisions of Sections 81 and 84 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which guarantee the independence of the Judiciary,” Buhari said in his letter to the Senate.

The Bill was transmitted back to the president by the Senate after some amendments on 20th July, 2019 and it was finally assented to on 14th August, 2019.

NCS Act 2019

The Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 repeals the Prisons Act. It also changes the name of government’s agency in charge of prisons from Nigeria Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service.

The two main faculties of the Correctional Service are; Custodial Service and Non-custodial Service.

According to the Act, the Custodial Service is to:

* Take custody and control of persons legally interned in safe, secure and humane conditions.

* Conveying remand persons to and from courts in motorized formations;

* Identifying the existence and causes of anti-social behaviours of inmates

* Conducting risk and needs assessment aimed at developing appropriate correctional treatment methods for reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration

* Implementing reformation and rehabilitation programmes to enhance the reintegration of inmates back into the society

* Initiating behaviour modification in inmates through the provision of medical, psychological, spiritual and counselling services for all offenders including violent extremists

* Empowering inmates through the deployment of educational and vocational skills training programmes, and facilitating incentives and income generation through Custodial Centres, farms and industries

* Administering borstal and related institutions

* Providing support to facilitate the speedy disposal of cases of persons awaiting trial

* It further provides in Section 12 (2) (c):

“that where an inmate sentenced to death has exhausted all legal procedures for appeal and a period of 10 years has elapsed without execution of the sentence, the Chief Judge may commute the sentence of death to life imprisonment”

* Section 12 (8) empowers the state Controller of the Service to reject more intakes of inmates where it is apparent that the correctional centre in question is filled to capacity.

However, the Non-Custodial Service is responsible for the administration of non-custodial measures. These are;

* Community Service, probation, parole, restorative justice measures and such other measures as a court of competent jurisdiction may order.

* Measure of Restorative Justice approved in the Act includes victim-offender mediation, family group conferencing, community mediation and other conciliatory measures as may be deemed necessary at pre-trial, trial, during imprisonment or even post- imprisonment stages.

Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers have been speaking on the new legislation as well as the change in nomenclature of the Nigerian Prison Service.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Bill, saying this is a sign of good things to befall the nation’s prison system.

They however demanded a holistic implementation of the new legislation from the Federal Government.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola, expressed his hope that the new legislation will help in reforming the nation’s prison system.

He said: “I want to commend the Federal Government for allowing such legislation. It is an international best practice that is being adopted and I hope government will be able to implement it.

“Putting a law in place is not a major problem for us in this country but its implementation which has always been the bane of our development.

“The country is blessed with good brains to formulate good policies but getting people to implement the policies have always been a problem.

“So, all I can say is that this is a step in the right direction and I hope government will be able to put machinery in motion to ensure the full implementation of the law”.

In his comments, the National President of the Campaign For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, said the new legislation is consistent with the whole package of the reformed Criminal Justice system.

“The first thing is to commend the Federal Government for this shift in nomenclature which is reflective of an intended shift in policy decision to move away from punishment to correctional.

“This is against the regular prison facilities that we have had from the colonial era till this moment and it’s quite consistent with the whole package of the reformed Criminal Justice system.

“But you can agree with me that it will not stop at just change in name. Even if we call it empowerment center, it doesn’t cease to be a place of confinement.

“What comes along with such facility designed to hold onto people pending trial or at such time they finish serving their jail terms is the access to activities that has the capacity to reform a suspect or an accused person.

“There should be a deliberate policy of government, particularly the prison service to ensure that every prisoner who is desirous to be educated and entitled to be educated have that education.

“Another thing is the provision of infrastructure, including ICT facilities to enable prisoners have access to the world in a manner that would re-orientate them. In essence, there should be a deliberate policy to re-orientate prisoners for them to develop a frame of mind that takes them away from criminality to innovation. Prisoners must also have regular interface with members of the public in terms of external lectures and religious activities,” he said.

On his part, the Coordinator, Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Lagos sub-region, Prince Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, thumbed up the president for assenting to the Bill saying it will make prisoners better members of the society.

He said: “Prior to the emergence of the law, prisons were seen as places of punishment and prisoners are usually stigmatized.

“This however should not be the case because the essence of prison ought to be a way of taking someone who have committed a crime out of the society and placed him in a place where he will be able to re-adjust into the system before bringing him back to the society.

“This new arrangement of Nigerian Correctional Service system brings out what is obtainable in advanced countries where Correctional agencies are in existence for people who have been convicted for various minor offences. This was done to take away any stigma of a prisoner. My expectation of the new legislation is that it will make prisoners better members of the society.

“I know for a fact that the organization I represent, the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), do visit prisons, make donations as well offer free legal services to prisoners. Through our legal services, we have been able to rehabilitate some of them.

“We hope that government will be able to implement all that were contained in the new law for a thorough reformation, revamping and rejigging of our prison system.

“I also hope that mechanism that will make our prisons truly correctional facilities will be put in place by government. Officers who will man these Correctional facilities must also be trained”.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Ige Asemudara, argued that the problem with the nation’s prison system borders on human, financial and other resources available to it and the management of such resources.

“Change of name is not the same thing as transformation. What difference does it make if I change my name from Ige to Samson? Does that make me the strongest or most powerful man on earth?

“The service needs to be transformed. Every prison officer I have seen either looked frustrated, overworked or unkempt. The welfare of the officers is as bad as those of the prisoners.

“I have not read the Bill or Act as the case may be but I know one thing for sure, the problems with the service is not with the law but with the human, financial and other resources available to it and the management of those resources.

“So, the institution needs a total overhaul, budgeting for the service and implementation of same should be reviewed and monitored to the last kobo.

“Inmates are dying, officers are suffering. Correctional programmes have always been there but never well implemented or managed. Let there be attitudinal change also through proper education and reorientation.

“There is a need for a well-tailored programme for rehabilitation of ex-convicts and their reabsorption into the society. There must indeed be a paradigm shift. I practice in the criminal justice section among other sections of legal practice and I must confess, the prisons are in a sorry state. Until we address these salient issues, there will be nothing in that new name,” Asemudara said.

A rights activist, Mr. Chris Ekemezie, demanded a total overhaul of the nation’s prison system.

He said: “The problem we have in Nigeria is cosmetic. We do not need a change of name. What is needed is reformation. All the prisons in Nigeria are still made of mud. They were originally made for fewer inmates. Today a prison meant for just 450 inmates house over 6,000. In most cases they consist of more awaiting trials than convicts.

“Changing a name does not make a difference. Take a bottle of beer and change its name to Sparkling Water, you did not alter its chemical composition. It remains beer notwithstanding the change of name.

“Let it bear any name what is needed is reformations. Modern housing facilities need to be put in place which will include new concrete buildings, beddings, modern toilet facilities, two or three inmates to a room, feeding and recreational facilities.

“Presently the prison facilities in Nigeria are eyesores. It is meant to dehumanize inmates. The change of name without corresponding upgrade of the facilities is a fallacy,” the lawyer said.

Like this: Like Loading...