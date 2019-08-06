Ekiti urges residents to register for NIC scheme

The campaign to change perception about Genetically Modified Organism ( GMO ) and also deepen awareness on agricultural biotechnology has been taken a notch higher with the launch of ” biotech and biosafety club” initiative in secondary schools in Abuja.

The promoters said the club would help to erase negative information about GMO among secondary school students and as well as equip them with relevant knowledge about the benefits of biotech technology.

Deputy Director, National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) and Country Coordinate of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology, Dr. Rose Gidado, said there was need to begin the GMO awareness campaign among the younger generation, so that the negative perception and cold reception can be changed.

The club, which debuted in Highgrade International School, Mararaba, a surbub in the Federal Capital Territory, was said to be first of its kind in Nigeria.

Gidado said it was designed to promote advocacy for the use of biotech in Nigeria. The choice of the school, she said, was due to the brilliant performance of the students during a competition organized by Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

She said that the students displayed high knowledge on biotechnology, hence the need to support and encourage the school management to do more in promoting agricultural biotechnology .

According to her, NABDA has put in place some measures to ensure that the activities of the ideals of club were sustained in the school, while plans to extend the initiative to other schools in the country were underway.

“What we are expecting from the club is intensive awareness campaign by the club, starting from the students who will help to educate others about biotechnology and biosafety. This initiative was conceived to change the negative perception about GMO.

“We want to let them understand the benefits of biotechnology. Negative information about GMO is very high in Nigeria. We have countries like the United States of America, Brazil, Canada and others that have attained food security through biotechnology.

“We have some measures to ensure that the club is sustained after the graduation of the present members of the club. We shall be furnishing them with relevant information and updating their knowledge for them to carry out the campaign.

“The school management has assured that the club would be sustained. The graduation of the current students will not affect the sustainability of the club, because the proprietor of the school has taken ownership of the initiative.

“We started this club here because of the brilliant performance of the students at one of the competitions organised by NTA. We also followed up with a visit which further convinced us that the school needed the support”, Gidado said.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related