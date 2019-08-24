Ekweremadu: Nwodo writes open letter to Ndigbo, says Kanu lied against me

President General of pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday wrote an open letter to Ndigbo, where he dismissed all the allegations against him and other Igbo leaders by the leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Nwodo said he saw a video clip apparently made by Kanu in Germany before his group assaulted former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, where he accused him and other Igbo leaders of supporting the military invasion of the IPOB leader’s home at Umuahia, and the proscription of the group as a ‘terrorist organisation” by the Federal Government. Nwodo recounted numerous interventions he made alongside other Igbo leaders, including the condemnation of the invasion of Kanu’s home and tackling of the federal government and Attorney General of the Federation for the proscription of IPOB. The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a recorded speech made by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, now streaming in the social media. The speech was ostensibly made in Germany ahead of a visit, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and I were scheduled to make to Germany for a meeting of Ndigbo. “In that video, Nnamdi peddled unprintable lies about me and rebuked Igbos in Germany for inviting me and threatened that I will not leave Germany alive.

I would have ignored this speech as I have ignored many of his previous abuses and deliberate falsehood previously broadcast against me. “I had ignored them in the past not only because the distortions and falsehood were indirectly countered by the robust publicity of my activities and utterances which negated his representations but also because I thought it was indecent for a father and his son to be engaged in public disputations, especially when such disputations in our present circumstances will weaken our solidarity and portray us as a divided and unserious lot. “It has however become necessary now to rebut his persistent falsehood because, not to do so will make them credible amongst those who may not have heard my side of the story.

“The IPOB leader first of all accuses me of being an accomplice to the invasion of his homestead in Umuahia by the Nigerian Army in Operation Python Dance. “He holds me and our South-East Governors and Legislators responsible for the marginalisation of the South East. He accuses me of being against the realization of Biafra and a saboteur to the Igbo cause. “First of all, I am neither the Commander-in Chief of The Nigerian Armed Forces nor a member of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Secondly, I never participated in any meeting where Operation Python Dance was ever recommended or ordered. Truth is that when the second Operation Python Dance was ordered, I wrote against it and advised against it in the media. I saw no need for it. “I condemned the mayhem that followed it. I wrote to the GOC 82 Division N.A the violation of the UN rules of engagement by his troops. I listened to the brief of the Abia State Government on the clashes between the Nigerian Police and Nnamdi Kanu on the establishment of the Biafra Security Service without legislative approval or knowledge of the Nigerian Police. I called for caution.

“I confronted the Attorney General of the Federation on his move to obtain an interlocutory order to enable him to classify IPOB as a terrorist organization. When the Federal Government finally proscribed IPOB, I criticized it.” Nwodo also stated that he wrote to the UN secretary General in these words; “It is a verifiable fact that, other than recourse to the use of intemperate language, IPOB and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) campaign has been generally peaceful, non-violent and in conformity with the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” The Igbo leader said he also took the IPOB case to the British Institute on International Affairs in Chatham House London.

“Notwithstanding these abundant evidence of my championing IPOB cause, he ordered an invasion of my telephone with numerous insulting calls and threats to my life. My home in Ukehe was bombed. Police investigations of these incidences linked some of them to IPOB members. “Their lawyers approached me and I thought that a father taking his son to court and subsequently to jail would be un-Igbo. Notwithstanding their confessional statements, I withdrew my compliant against them and they pledged to be of good behaviour.”

