Ekweremadu: Politicians can still retrace their steps –IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged all the political leaders, especially those from the Igbo tribe to ensure that they fulfill their electoral mandates or face humiliation from the group. The Pro-Biafra group had received serious criticism from different corners for the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, at the weekend.

However, IPOB said no amount of criticism would deter them from humiliating more political leaders, who failed to retrace their steps and usher in good governance and competent representation to the people of the zone. In a statement signed by the Head of Directorate of State, IPOB, Mazi Chika Edoziem, and made available to Saturday Telegraph by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group insisted that their act in Germany is a prelude to “a well packaged strategy” mapped out to ensure that leaders do the needful when given mandates.

The statement reads in part: “IPOB shall remain unhindered, unperturbed and unfazed by the cacophony of morally bankrupt manufactured voices that appear to rally round one of their comrades, Ike Ekweremadu. “Morally upright people from around the world have commended the Indigenous People of Biafra for once again showing Nigerians the path that will lead them to liberation, that is, if they wish to be liberated. “As for we Biafran people, our objective is clearly set before us, and our destination is a liberated and fully sovereign Biafran nation.

“Opportunity still exists for every politician of Biafran extraction slavishly serving Nigeria to retrace their steps and avoid the certainty of this onrushing rage from the masses and true owners of the land. “This battle, which we the Indigenous People of Biafra, led by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has embarked upon will be at a time, place and methodology of our own choosing.

“It is imperative to state that in making that choice, there will be no differentiating between the subservient Biafran politician(s) who see nothing and hear nothing wrong when Biafra land is under military siege that dehumanise, abduct, torture and murder at will. “As we march ahead in this sacred cause to restore our honor and dignity as a people, no obstacle, be it human or material, will be allowed to stand in our way.

“Very soon we shall show Dave Umahi, the Fulani slave in Ebonyi Government House, that IPOB has not only the capacity and reach but also the power through the grace of Almighty God to achieve our set objectives and fulfill our promise to the living and the dead. “We are waiting for them and their trumpeters in all the civilised nations of the world.

Their story of their humiliation will become a subject of study in foreign institutions. “Our struggle has shifted to the international arena where every eye will be watching and taking note.” Edoziem went on to say that all the groups issuing different statements against what happened in Nuremberg are faceless sycophants with no iota of influence on the ground. “Going through the vomit they issue, one is confronted with the mindset of a people living in a Banana Republic in which all forms of freedom of expression is brutally repressed and mediocrity extolled to high heavens.

“These men of the night and reprobates of the highest order travel out Nigeria to visit, invest, and educate their children in civilised functioning countries founded on the supremacy of the rule of law in the hope of exporting their warped way of reasoning and ignorance to societies to Igbo communities that operate where there is respect for the law. “The recurring theme in all the reactions of these reprobates to the Nuremberg encounter is their exhibition of crass stupidity in asking the German authorities to ‘fish out those who, according to them, disgraced one of their own.’ “They are ignorantly wondering who gave IPOB the impetus to disrespect a corrupt Nigerian official.”

