El-Rufai inaugurates judicial commission on Kaduna crisis

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday inaugurated a commission of enquiry into the incessant crisis in Kajuru, Kachia and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state.

El-Rufai said the commission was expected “to investigate, ascertain and identify the immediate and remote causes of all instances of disturbances from 2017 to date in Kajuru, Kachia, Chikun Local Government Areas and surrounding communities.”

Addressing members of the commission at the Government House yesterday, the governor said: “As you are all aware, violent conflict has fragmented communities in Kajuru Local Government Area.

“There were major convulsions in that axis, at least twice in 2018. This has sometimes had spill over effects into neighbouring places, including Kaduna metropolis itself as we witnessed in October 2018. This year alone, mass killings and displacements were reported in communities within Kajuru Local Government Area in February and March.”

The commission, which had three months to conclude its work, post-inauguration was saddled with the responsibility to, “Identify individuals, traditional and religious institutions and other associations that might have contributed to the build-up of the disturbances and recommend further action by government.

“Assess and determine the extent of loss of lives and property and other forms of damage caused during the disturbances and identify the perpetrators of the dastardly acts for further action by government;

“In the light of the commission’s findings, recommend appropriate legal and other actions to be taken against those responsible for the disturbances.”

They are also “expected to make appropriate recommendations to government on steps to be taken to forestall future occurrence of such disturbances.”

The commission was under the chairmanship of Justice Isa Aliyu, a judge of the Kaduna State high court and had 10 other members including; Edward Andow, director of commercial law in the Ministry of Justice, who will serve as the secretary to the commission.

el-Rufai also disclosed that; ” M. Aliyu, director of citizens’ rights department, will serve as counsel to the commission.

