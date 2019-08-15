El-Zakzaky: Security cordon around me worse than prison

Politics
Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has expressed discomfort over the security cordon around him and his wife, Zeenat, at the Medeenat Hospital, India.
The Shi’ites leader was flown to India on Monday following an order of a Kaduna High Court, which granted him leave to seek medical care outside Nigeria.
However, El-Zakzaky in an audio tape that went viral on social media, yesterday, decried the condition at the Indian hospital and sought for a return to Nigeria.
He said the condition at the Indian hospital he was taken to is worse than that of Nigeria.
The Shi’ites leader had requested to be allowed to travel to India for advanced medical treatment, following the deterioration of his health and that of his wife, while in detention in Nigeria.
But, he disclosed in the audio message that on arrival in India, they were taken to an Indian security outfit whose facilities were even more sophisticated than the detention facility, where they were kept in Nigeria.
His words: “All what we have seen here, have shown us that there is no trust, they just brought us here for another detention. I have been in detention for about four years, but I’ve never seen this kind of security that I’m seeing here, even at the door of my hospital room, there are many security personnel waiting, heavily armed.
“They didn’t even allow me to go to the next room. I started asking myself, all this while I’ve been in detention, I’ve never seen this type. Even if I’m in the cell, they usually lock us up at about 9p.m. and open the cell at about 7a.m and they allow us to go anywhere we want in the area we are.
“Even Kirikiri Prison will not affect me psychologically like this one. It will not be possible for us to come out of detention just to get medical attention and now find ourselves in another form of detention.”
El-Zakzaky, who also expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements made for his treatment at the hospital, rejected the first team of doctors, insisting that he would not submit himself to doctors whom he cannot trust.
He said: “Right now, we are in the city of Delhi in India. Like you all know, we came here for medical treatment due to some ailments that I and my wife, Zeenat, have been suffering from.
“There is a bullet in Zeenat’s body and there is also the need for her to get her two knee caps replaced amongst other ailments. On my own part, there are also particles of bullets that were broken into pieces in my eyes, hands and thighs, which have been poisonous to my body. I think what they are supposed to do first of all is to extract these bullets which I know the surgery cannot be done in Nigeria hence the reason for my referral abroad.
“Second, the poison needs to be extracted from my body, some of it they said is in my bones and they said the surgery will take some time. I also have problems with my eyes. Since after the second surgery, my eyes have been weak, which I was also advised to travel to India for surgery.
“We are happy and we know that by coming here, we’ll get a befitting hospital that will perform the surgery. The medical advice to come to this hospital, which they call Mendata was given to us by some foreign doctors that visited us in Nigeria and that was why we requested we should be brought to this hospital.
“While in Nigeria, we got information that the United States Embassy had given an instruction that we shouldn’t be accepted in this hospital, when we arrive. We also heard that they obeyed the order and said they won’t accept us so we were even thinking of going elsewhere in India, but later on, we were informed that that order had been lifted.
“We then proceeded to India. On our arrival, we were received by the hospital staff from the airport and they escorted us down to the hospital. While driving from the airport to the hospital in an ambulance, the staff of the hospital were narrating how some people besieged the airport just to see us before proceeding to the hospital, but they (the hospital) tricked them by keeping two ambulances at the location where my supporters were waiting and drove us out in another ambulance at a different location.
“They also said another set of people besieged the hospital just to see our arrival, but they decided to use an alternative entrance to the hospital because they were trying to avert any stampede. When we got here, an official of the Nigerian Embassy told us that they already assembled with the staff of this hospital and security operatives discussing on what to do when we arrive.
“Back home in Nigeria, they agreed that nobody should take us to any other hospital aside the hospital of our choice, but we got to realize that the doctors they brought to us were there just to give advice. We then told them we won’t allow any other doctor aside our trusted doctors to attend to us, so that they don’t do to us what they couldn’t do with their bullets in Nigeria.”
New Telegraph gathered that owing to his complaints about the situation at the hospital and the suspicions arising therefrom, the Indian government has given him the option of either accepting treatment at the hospital or returning to Nigeria.
El-Zakzaky had toyed with the idea of exploring offers from other hospitals in Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey.
It was gathered that the management of the Indian hospital later agreed to the request by El-Zakzaky to use known and appointed doctors for his treatment.
Meanwhile, IMN yesterday raised the alarm over the safety of El-Zakzaky and his wife at the Indian hospital, alleging that there was a grand plot to eliminate them.
The Shi’ittes alleged that the Nigerian government and some foreign interests were working to frustrate the efforts of a team of medical doctors chosen to resuscitate the lives of their leader and his wife.
At a press conference in Abuja, the IMN said that the Federal Government was using its security operatives that escorted its leader to India to disrupt arrangements earlier made by El-Zakzaky and some of his foreign doctors ahead of the trip.
Secretary General, Academic Forum of IMN, Abdullahi Musa, who spoke at press conference, said that El-Zakzaky and his wife are no longer safe in Madenta Hospital, India, following the overbearing presence of strange doctors and security agents.
He said: “It is mandatory for the Nigerian Government to immediately do the needful and allow Sheik Zakzaky to see his doctors and shun all interests that do not care for the wellbeing of Nigeria and humanity as large.
“We are also calling on the international community and people of conscience and humanity, especially those that facilitated the travelling of the Sheik to India for treatment to prevail on the Nigerian Government and its western masters to stop playing with the life of the innocent leader.”
Audu to Bello: You are most favoured governor
Son of former governor of Kogi State late Prince Abubakar Audu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Mohammed Abubakar Audu has said the present governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is the most favoured governor in the history of the state.
According to Audu, what the present governor has got in terms revenue and assistance, no governor in the past had got that.
He expressed worries that with the huge resource at the disposal of the governor, he remains the list performed governor or Military Administrator.
Audu, who spoke at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms, warned that the only thing that would save APC from the jaws of defeat of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (APC) was for the leadership to conduct free, fair and credible primaries.
According to him: “APC leadership must allow the will of the people to prevail in the August primaries.”
He opinionated that if the party should do anything otherwise it would afford the PDP opportunity to take over the state, as he alleged that PDP takes advantage of the bad political situation of other parties.
On the issue of the late Prince Abubakar Audu’s political supporters aligning with other aspirants, Audu refuted it as he said: “We have not rented Audu’s political franchise to anybody.”
Stakeholders advocate judicious use of recovered assets
With a history of recovered assets gone missing, Nigerians have started keeping an eagle eye on the utilisation of recovered stolen funds to prevent a re-looting of the assets. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
With a benefit of retrospection, the corruption anecdote of late General Sani Abacha is perhaps one of the trendiest graft stories in the chequered history of the primitive looting of Africa’s biggest economy beyond grasp.
The late dictator was Nigeria’s 10th Head of State and he served as the de facto President of Nigeria from November 17, 1993 till June 8, 1998 when he passed on at the presidential villa in Abuja. However, 21 years after his demise, billions of dollars traced to the late dictator have either being repatriated or still waiting in the wings for recovery.
The journey to what has become an endless recovery for Nigeria started after a successful transition to democratic rule in 1999 when the country launched a high-profile campaign aimed at securing the repatriation of looted public funds being held in foreign banks.
With the President at the time, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo leading the campaign throughout his eight-year tenure, an estimated $2billion was believed to have been recovered by the time he left office in May 29, 2007.
Speaking in London in November 2006, the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said: “Abacha took over $6 billion from Nigeria.” He confirmed that $2 billion has been recovered, adding that: “The rest is still hanging there outside and we’re trying to get it.”
At page 495 of the second volume of his book entitled “My Watch” former President Obasanjo stated that “…by the time I left office in May 2009 (sic), over $2 billion and £100 million had been recovered from the Abacha family abroad, and well as N10 billion in cash and properties locally.”
However, his administration faced domestic and external challenges in its efforts. On the home front, the lack of transparency and inadequate legal and accounting skills hampered its efforts while insufficient political will at the international stage also limited Obasanjo’s campaign to retrieve the stolen funds.
Just like Obasanjo, successive administrations in Nigeria have made it a mantra that recovered funds from Abacha would be used to alleviate the plight of citizens in sectors like Power, Works, Health, Education, Economic Empowerment, Job Creation and Water Resources.
Under the Goodluck Jonathan Administration between 2010 and 2015, the recovery efforts continued and more of the loot was recovered. According to the government, its efforts led to the recovery of $226.3 million from Liechtenstein in addition to the 7.5 Million that was recovered from an associated company of the Abacha’s in Liechtenstein. The Federal Government also recovered and repatriated the sum of £22.5 million confiscated from an associate of the Abacha family by the Authorities of the Island of Jersey.
But for a country where institutions of accountability is not working well or corrupt in their discharge of duties, such government pronouncement only comes as a mere statement without due diligence. Hence, the secondary plundering of the resources meant to actually benefit the real victims of corruption – the ordinary people whose state finances were plundered.
With these severe plundering leading to the inability of the recovered funds difficult to track, Switzerland and other countries harbouring Nigeria’s stolen funds controversially attach conditions to the repatriation of new sets of tranches of Abacha loot, including third party oversight – including the World Bank now monitoring the distribution of the funds.
To stem this tide of wanton re-looting of repatriated funds regardless of the third oversight on the distribution of the funds, civil society organisations, decided to take ownership monitoring of the accountability process of subsequent repatriated funds to the country.
Of course, their stance was enhanced by the transparency posture of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration which clearly gave a handout on how the recovered money will be spent- Nigeria National Social Safety Net Program (NAASP) which helps poor families.
As part of measures to ensure that the Buhari administration is held accountable on the receipt and disbursement of the recovered Abacha loot, the Human Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) recently convoked a one-day conference on Agenda Setting for Citizens’ Interaction with Stolen Assets Recovery: Abacha Loot Recovery and Utilization as Case Study in Abuja.
The conference was one in a series of programmes HEDA initiated in the campaign against corruption with specific focus on tracking noxious funds and ensuring utilisation of recovered assets for public good. The focal point of the conference was on late General Sanni Abacha’s loot recovery and utilisation as a case study.
The one-day conference was attended by high-profile stakeholders including but not restricted to human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), who was the Keynote Speaker; Coordinator, Social Intervention Program, Mrs Mariam Uwais; Co-founder, Cornerhouse, Mr. Nicholas Hildyard; Co-founder, GlobalWitness, Mr. Simon Taylor; Rev. David Ugolor, and many civil society organisations involved in cross-border collaboration for the recovery of stolen assets recovery. The Chairman of the Conference was the Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Sadiq Isah Raddah.
In his statement of objective, HEDA chairman, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, said the anti-graft group has been in the works for years with other organisations to reverse the process of illicit financial flow and how to recover stolen assets back into the country for national development.
Suraju said: “The fight against corruption is a holistic fight that involves not only the law enforcement agencies but also the citizens as well as the media. Until we all decide to imbibe the culture of fighting and resisting corruption in our own enclaves, it would remain a major challenge for the law enforcement agencies to succeed in fighting corruption.”
He noted further that HEDA sees the importance of engaging with citizens and set the template to engage the law enforcement agencies, the government as a whole and intervention programmes like the NSIP to ensure that the looted funds recovered are not re-looted but ultimately used for the benefit of victims of corruption and other forms of economic crimes of public and private persons and entities.
In his opening address, the conference chairman, Prof. Raddah, observed that since the inception of the present government, the fight against corruption has kept many government officials quite busy. He added that as the fight progresses, more discoveries and insights are revealed both within and outside the country, stating that of particular importance to Nigeria is the issue of asset tracing, recovery, confiscation, return, and utilisation.
“The judicial system is extremely slow, so much so, that cases are not decided on in good time, let alone the state of recovered of assets. This gives the possibility that a lot of assets will be recovered without proper utilisation of same. Thus, the issue of asset recovery is work in progress. The transparency of what is recovered, how it is managed and the effective utilisation of same are all areas of concern,” he said.
In his keynote address, Falana lamented the looting and alleged mismanagement of huge sums of money belonging to Nigeria, adding that if the monies were recovered, there would be no need for Nigeria to borrow money from abroad.
He stated that western countries, including their banks that colluded with some Nigerians to loot the country, should be made to pay for their unlawful action.
His words: “We need to have an account of the money recovered so far. It is not only General Abacha, but there are also other recoveries that are being done. We must expand our search. We cannot be limited to 1993.”
In her address titled “Utilisation of Recovered Assets for Public Good; Social Investment Program in Focus,” Mrs. Mariam Uwais spoke on the Social Intervention Program of the current administration, stating that the transparency and accountability in utilising recovered funds is evidence that the funds are being disbursed towards improving the standard of living of all Nigerians.
She noted that at May 2019 payment cycle, over $50 million has been disbursed to a total of 394,430 Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHH) across 25 states around the country, adding that “The impact these Cash Transfers have made on improving household consumption and sustainable livelihoods cannot be overemphasised. Children are going back to school; small trades and livelihoods are springing up; confidence and self-esteem slowly growing.”
She stated further that “even as we know that poverty cannot be eradicated overnight, there are success stories emerging from around the country on a daily basis from this initiative. With the alarming statistics of poverty in the country, at least 5-10 years of consistent effort would be needed to make an appreciable dent on poverty.
“A law has been drafted to institutionalise the process, and a road map developed, for the next five years. All the states are currently on board, building the NSR, as a foundation for the cash transfer programme. The impact of adopting social safety net programmes to address poverty has continued to facilitate economic growth in Africa, leading to buoyant commodity prices and better macro-economic management.”
On his part, Mr. Hildyard of Cornerhouse, who spoke on the theme: “All Hat and No Cattle; The Scandal of the West’s Anti-money Laundering Regulations,” said the harsh reality is that Nigeria can request from the United States and United Kingdom for the hundreds of billions of looted dollars held in the West to be returned, but nothing will come home without a fight.
For Mr. Taylor of Global Witness, CSO’s should not take no for an answer in their investigations and quest for tracing, advocacy and recovery of looted assets, adding that, “It is important that they rise up as the voice of the voiceless citizens who have been deprived of their basic needs because of the greed of selected persons in privileged positions.”
From the interactions, it is clear that citizens must come together to fight as a collective unit to demand information and accountability from their leaders. Hence, the subject-matter of asset tracing, confiscation, recovery, management, and utilisation must always be at the frontal discussion in Nigeria. Until citizens take the bull by the horn and give no room for complacency and assumption, the much-expected sanity in governance may just be a fairy tale.
Anyone calling for revolution is looking for trouble – Momoh
Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), not only believes that no responsible government will entertain calls for revolution, but insists that nobody can cause uprising in Nigeria. In this interview, he speaks on the #RevolutionNow protest and arrest of its convener, Omoyele Sowore. Felix Nwaneri reports
What is your take on the clampdown of the #RevolutionNow protesters by security agencies and the arrest of the convener, Omoyele Sowore by the Department of the State Services (DSS)?
The fact is, if anybody calls for a revolution, we will look at the content of that call. What comes to mind is the lecture, which was delivered during the colonial days in 1948 at Tom Jones Hall in Lagos Island. The title of that lecture was ‘A call to Revolution.’ It was delivered by Osita Agwuna. The lecture called for civil obedience and was written in a way as to provoke radical actions to end colonialism. Another key figure at the lecture was Raji Abdallah from Kano. As Editor of SPEAR Magazine, I published a document by Abdallah on that event in Lagos and I said that the conclusion will be given by Agwuna.
Agwuna was in the war front during the civil war. The civil war ended in January 1970. A month after the war ended, I was in the Eastern Region to see Agwuna and he gave me details of that Call to Revolution. Nnamdi Azikiwe was to be the chairman of the lecture, but because he knew the implication, he refused to chair it. However, Anthony Enahoro, a young, vibrant editor who had just come out of prison accepted the offer to chair the occasion and he was sent back to prison.
Everybody who had a copy of the lecture was sent to jail. Most of the people who went to jail were members of the Zikist movement. They already knew the implication of what they were going to do, so they were practicing how to cope with jail conditions six months before the lecture. Why I am I saying this? Words are pregnant. When you say revolution, it’s not a child’s play, especially when Omoyele Sowore, who is coordinating it and calling for revolution is being quoted as saying what happened in Egypt and Tunisia would be a child’s play compared to what will happen in Nigeria.
But there have been arguments of freedom of speech and that of association as provided for in the constitution, which some people say give Sowore and members of his group the right to express their feelings over the state of the nation…
There is nothing wrong with freedom of association; it is guaranteed. Freedom of expression and assembly are also guaranteed, but when you say ‘revolution,’ you are not joking anymore. And any government that is sensible should stand up and confront those who want a revolution. There is a roadmap in Nigeria and that is the constitution of the Federal Republic.
We just had an election. The man in power now, President Muhammadu Buhari scored more than 15 million votes. The person who was second had more than 11 million votes. My young brother (Sowore), who is calling for revolution believe in democracy, contested the election and scored about 13,000 votes. But, now he is calling for a revolution.
Some have said that despite using the word ‘revolution,’ the protesters didn’t really mean a forceful overthrow of government, but just to ventilate their anger against what they feel is bad governance. How would you react to that?
The content of their appeal doesn’t look dangerous to me. These are legitimate causes, but how can you be calling for a revolution and say a democratically elected government should be toppled? Anybody saying that is looking for trouble and should be confronted. Nobody can cause a revolution in Nigeria. Nobody can lead us into another civil war. We knew the toll the civil war took on this country. Those who want to pursue democracy should know the language of democracy. Revolution is not the language of democracy, it is a language of war.
So, if Nigerians are not happy with the current government, how can they register their displeasure?
President Buhari met a lot of things that he needs to attend to. He has laid the foundation for what Nigeria will be in the next few years. The fact is we are not even disputing whether someone did well or not. Let us even agree that Buhari didn’t do well. lf you believe President Buhari has not performed well, there is a procedure for removing him from office. You contest election and defeat him. You cannot say he should be removed forcefully through protests.
So, people should really know the language of democracy and I repeat, revolution is not the language of democracy. And anybody who thinks the word ‘revolution’ is the language of democracy should find out what happened to Osita Agwuna and his colleagues when they organised a lecture titled ‘A Call to Revolution.’ All members of the Zikist movement were sentenced to jail between six months and three years.
Some have alleged political undertone to the protest. They claim that the protesters might have been sponsored by those who want to destabilize the APC-led Federal Government. Do you also share that view?
There is nothing that is done without being sponsored. There are lots of people who don’t want Nigeria to get anywhere, so they can sponsor uprising in the country. Do you think revolution is a child’s play? If you want people to go and march, do you think it is going to be free? Won’t they be mobilised? So, the security agencies have a duty to ensure that Nigeria is protected both internally and externally. We have insurgency, armed robbery, kidnapping and other challenges. We cannot afford to add this kind of thing that will put the whole nation on edge.
Sowore is still in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and a lot of Nigerians are calling for his release. What advice would you give to the Federal Government on that?
The fact is that we are talking of the rule of law. The DSS should do what the law says. The constitution says if you hold someone like that, within 48 hours, you should take him to court. They shouldn’t hold him without trial. They should send him to court and have the matter heard legally if that is what they want.
Electoral reforms: Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls offer lifeline
Renewed calls for electoral reforms
Nigeria’s history of electoral reforms, which dates back to the different political transition processes since her independence, has remained a recurring decimal in the polity till date. Felix Nwaneri reports on the opportunity offered by the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states to correct some of the noticeable flaws in the 2019 general election
T
he current Fourth Republic, which commenced in 1999 after long years of military rule, has had its own fair share of electoral reforms, which has characterised Nigeria’s polity over time. Prominent among efforts in this regard was the 2017 Electoral Reform Committee set up by then President Umaru Yar’Adua.
Headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Uwais, the committee was the Yar’Adua administration’s response to the outcome of the 2007 general elections, which in the views of most stakeholders, including international election observers, fell short of international standards.
Yar Adua had in his inaugural speech admitted flaws in the process that brought him to power and he charged the 22-member committee to make proposals for electoral reforms. As expected, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made a submission to the ERC and contributed to its work by providing relevant documentation and clarifications as required.
The committee delivered on its mandate and submitted its report within a year. It formally submitted its report on December 11, 2008. Unfortunately, Yar’adua was unable to implement the report as he died before he served out his tenure. The succeeding administration led by his then vice, Goodluck Jonathan, promised to implement the report, but it never did until it was voted out in the 2015 general elections.
The report consisted of six volumes, volume one dealt with the main report, while volume two and three dealt with memoranda received by the committee that comprised 22 parts and analysis of the presentations made at the public hearings held by the committee.
Volume four, which was in 13 parts contained the verbatim report of the public hearings, while volume five and six contained reports of retreats held with foreign experts and the appendices to the main report.
Justice Uwais had reasoned then that the implementation of the recommendations “will significantly restore credibility to the Nigerian electoral process and usher in an era of free, fair and credible elections that will conform to international best practices.”
Among the recommendations of the report include the appointment of chairman of INEC and the rest of the board by the National Judicial Council (NJC); that only the Senate should have the power to remove the INEC chairman or anyone on the board based on the NJC’s recommendation and funding of INEC directly through the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation.
Others were setting up of a Constituency Delimitation Commission, Political Parties Registration and Regulatory commissions; holding of presidential and governorship elections at least six months before the expiration of the term of the current holders of the offices; independent candidates and that no elected person should assume office until the case against him or her in the tribunal or court is determined.
Of particular interest was the recommendation for the setting up of an Electoral Offences Commission to ensure prosecution of offenders. And drawing on the ERC’s recommendations, the executive prepared a white paper that formed the basis for drafting the Constitutional Amendment Bill.
Although some of the recommendations were not passed during the constitution amendment process, there was no doubt that those adopted helped in the appreciable success recorded during the 2015 elections by the Prof, Attahiru Jega-led INEC.
Jega, a former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and former national president of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), was appointed by Jonathan in 2010 and it is to his credit that the country’s electoral process witnessed remarkable improvement while he held sway.
Through several innovations including the introduction of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and card readers for accreditation of voters, the electoral umpire under Jega, restored hope on the country’s electoral process. This was justified by commendations the commission received after the 2015 general elections from local and foreign election observers.
Observer teams from the African Union (AU), European Union (EU) and the Commonwealth gave INEC a pass mark for its impartial handling of the polls. The AU team led by former Ghanaian President John Kuffour, for instance, described the election as peaceful and transparent.
However, despite the thumbs up for the 2015 polls, it was another journey to electoral reform eight years after the Uwais committee submitted its report, when President Muhammadu Buhari, who defeated Jonathan in the 2015 elections, set up a 25-man Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee in October 2016.
Headed by a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, the committee’s terms of reference, according to the then Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the President Malami, centred on looking into possible amendments to the Constitution and Electoral Act and coming out with a more robust and generally acceptable electoral system.
Malami, who advised the committee to consult far and wide and in particular with the National Assembly and judiciary in order to make recommendations that would stand the test of time, added: “The committee is also advised to take a holistic look of the recommendation of Justice Uwais Electoral Reform Committee.”
He recalled that the President had in his inauguration speech (first term in office – May 29, 2015) stated his desire to deepen the country’s democracy and entrench the culture of an enduring electoral system. “It is important to evaluate our democratic journey thus far with a view to fashioning out a more enduring system that will serve present and future generations,” he said.
He further noted that recent judicial decisions have shown that there is urgent need to scale up confidence in the electoral system, pointing out that even the then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Mahmoud, had decried the widespread distortion of binding judicial precedent with conflicting judgements.
But justified as the reasons for the constitution of the committee then, most stakeholders questioned its essence, when the report of the Uwais-led Electoral Reform Committee is yet to be implemented.
Besides the Uwais committee report, there is also the report of the 2014 National Conference convoked by the Jonathan administration, which made far reaching recommendations on how to reform the country’s electoral process but yet to be implemented as well. Interestingly, Senator Nnamani chaired the conference’s sub-committee on electoral reform, but Buhari, on coming to power, described the conference as a misplacement of priority.
The position of most stakeholders then was that the Buhari administration should have dusted the Uwais committee report, which they described as comprehensive, for implementation and avoid the duplication of effort and waste of resources, which the Nnamani committee would amount to.
But giving justification for the committee, Malami said the Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee differ from the Uwais-led Electoral Reform Committee. His words: “Fundamentally, there are two key differences. The first difference is that in the other committee their assignment concluded with a recommendation and no further steps were taken in terms of actualising it. The whole essence of this committee is that of consolidation.
“From 2008 when the Uwais committee was put in place, a lot of other issues have come up within the electoral landscape in Nigeria. Those new innovations and events that came on board were not taken into consideration by the Uwais committee that is why we call this committee a consolidation committee. Consolidation committee in terms of looking at the recommendations made by the Uwais committee over time, looking at the new innovations that came into the electoral-space and then look at them jointly to see how the process can be taken forward for action and implementation.
“The essence now is taking the process forward by way of seeking the blessings of the Federal Executive Council and National Assembly, and eventually passing it into law. By so doing, the process would be moved from the point of recommendation to the point of implementation through legislative process.”
He decried a situation where the lives of electoral officials are at risk during polls and where politicians make the environment for elections a war theatre.
Nnamani, on his part said he was confident that President Buhari would enhance democratic structures in Nigeria. His words: “The issue of inconclusive elections in the country affects national election, which leads to loss of lives and the best way to handle it is to stop inconclusive election. The best way to stop it in advance is to support the government in implementing what will make Nigeria have non-violence elections.”
The report of the Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee submitted to Malami in May 2017, recommended among others, the unbundling of INEC. It also proposed the establishment of new agencies that would handle some of the commission’s tasks, participation of independent candidates, Diaspora voting and the use of technology for elections.
But unlike other previous reports on electoral reform, the committee did not recommend the establishment of the electoral offences tribunal. Rather, it recommended the expansion of courts by building more courtrooms and appointing more judges under the existing court system.
Two new agencies, proposed by the Nnamani committee to take up some of INEC’s mandates, are the Political Parties and Electoral Offences Commission (PPEOC) and the Constituency Delineation Centre (CDC). While the PPEOC will be concerned with the registration and regulation of political parties as well as prosecution of electoral offenders in regular courts, the CDC will carry out the delineation of constituencies.
Interestingly, the committee did not end its job with the report; it submitted it alongside four proposed bills, two of which sought the establishment of the new agencies. The two other bills sought amendments to relevant parts of the Constitution and the Electoral Act. The four bills were expected to be transmited to the National Assembly as Executive Bills.
While those, who expressed pessimism over the Nnamani committee appears to have been proven right as nothing positive has come out of its report, most stakeholders believe that the appreciable success recorded by the Jega-led INEC has not be sustained given the reports of foreign observers who monitored the 2019 general elections.
Among the observers are European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and the joint Nigeria International Election Observation Mission of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI).
The EU EOM, which spoke through its Chief Observer, Maria Arena, during the presentation of its final report on the 2019 elections, said it observed that the leading parties were at fault in not preventing acts of violence and intimidation by their supporters.
Arena, particularly noted that violence, violation of ballot secrecy, and harassment of voters and journalists characterised the polls. She added that INEC worked in porous security and politically-charged environment, making the electoral officials exposed to physical attacks and intimidation.
The report read in part: “The EU observed 94 collation centres. In almost all, the results forms and smart card readers were not packed in tamper-evident envelopes as required.
“Numerical discrepancies and anomalies on polling unit results forms were identified and were mostly corrected by collation officers on the spot, but without a clear system of record-keeping. Leading parties were at fault in not reining in acts of violence and intimidation by their supporters, and abuse of incumbency at federal and state levels.
“Inconsistent numbers during collation, lack of clear checks and explanations, and insufficient public information undermined the integrity of the elections. Citizens did not have sufficient means to scrutinise results. INEC did not provide centralised information on the declared results for the different locations and has not posted complete results data on its website.
“Similarly, there is a lack of disaggregated results by local government, ward or polling unit, which would allow for thorough checking of results. The elections became increasingly marred by violence and intimidation. This harmed the integrity of the electoral process and may deter future participation.
“Around 150 people died in election-related violence during the campaign period and over the election days. INEC reported attacks on its offices, and also fatalities, abductions and sexual assault against its officials.”
The mission also identified the suspension of the former Chief Justice Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari days to the election ”as seen to lack due process and reportedly undermined judicial independence.”
Against these backdrops, the EU Mission called for fundamental reforms to the Nigeria’s electoral process in order to address systemic failure noticed during the 2019 elections.
“Such reforms need political leadership that is dedicated to the rights of Nigerian citizens, and an inclusive process of national dialogue involving state institutions, parties, civil society and the media. This needs to be urgently undertaken to allow time for debate, legislative changes and implementation well in advance of the next elections,” EU EOM Chief Observer said.
She added that out of the 30 recommendations by the mission, priorities were given to seven. They include strengthening of INEC’s procedures for collation of results to improve integrity and confidence in electoral outcomes; establishment of a requirement in law for full results transparency, with data made easily accessible to the public and strengthening of lNEC’s organisational and operational capacity, as well as its internal communication.
For the joint Nigeria International Election Observation Mission of National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI), the 2019 general elections “fell significantly” short of the standards set in 2015.
The final report of both groups was based on findings and recommendations of three pre-election assessment missions in July 2018, September 2018, and December 2018 as well as preliminary statements released following the February 23, 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections and the March 9, 2019 gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections.
“The 2019 general elections fell significantly short of standards set in 2015. Citizens’ confidence in elections was shaken. Election stakeholders should take concrete steps to address the concerns of citizens with regards to the polls in order to rekindle their faith in the power and possibility of credible elections,” IRI President, Dr. Daniel Twining, said.
NDI President, Amb. Derek Mitchell, on his part, said: “The 2019 elections highlighted for many Nigerians the need for a national conversation about the country’s democratization since the 1999 transition to civilian rule. We hope this report may both spur and contribute to enriching that national conversation.”
The NDI/IRI report also provided recommendations to enhance the credibility of elections in Nigeria. It called for improvement in areas of political parties conduct, civic engagement, election security and legal frameworks around election disputes.
While President Buhari accepted the EU EOM report and promised to implement its recommendations during the next elections, a battle of wits ensued between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The presidency, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said: “The administration of President Buhari will work with all Nigerian citizens, state institutions, parties, civil society, the media and other experts to make sure that the improvements recommended by the EU are implemented, and that these areas of concern are addressed.
But government’s position on the report and its promise to implement the recommendations, notwithstanding, the PDP, which absolved itself off the indictment on issues of violence, said it has been vindicated that the election was outrightly rigged.
The party, through a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “Nigerians are still in shock over the revelations by EU of how about 2.8 million votes were deliberately ‘cancelled without sufficient accountability’ and how several returning officers gave no reason for the cancellations.”
While the bicker between the APC and PDP is expected, INEC has promised to ensure the implementation recommendations by the EU Mission. Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the pledge, said the EU EOM recommendations will help the commission to improve on its activities in subsequent elections.
According to him, the implementation of the recommendations would begin with the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections. He however said that it would work with other relevant institutions on aspects of the recommendations that required consequential action beyond the mandate of the commission.
The Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Saád Idris, who reiterated the commission’s pledge, while speaking at a recent policy dialogue series tagged “Dynamics of Delegation: Reforms in the Recruitment, Training and Deployment of Ad-hoc Election Personnel” in Abuja, said the chairman of INEC has been engaging with stakeholders since the 2019 general elections to know what went wrong to improve on subsequent elections.
His words: “The effort of the commission is clear, it has owned up to some things that it did not do right, so beginning from the Kogi and Bayelsa elections, you will see improvement.’’
He added that plans to correct the electoral process had started, adding that “we are not going to wait for general elections before correcting all the wrongs.’’
As Nigerians anxiously wait to see how the electoral commission intend to go about the implementation of the various suggestions, which many believe will help ensure credibility of the electoral process, it is certain that the umpire will have the support of the legislature given the assurance by the leaders of two chambers of the National Assembly – Ahmed Lawan (Senate) and Femi Gbajabiamila (House of Representatives).
“I am sure that this time around, we will start considering those issues that we feel require urgent legislative intervention,” Lawan said, while Gbajabiamila, on his part, assured that “parliament will hit the ground running in terms of electoral reforms as the process of elections is before, during and after the elections.”
Edo Assembly crisis: Wither Senate’s power?
CHUKWU DAVID examines the threat by the Senate two weeks ago to take over legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly if Governor Godwin Obaseki fails to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Assembly within one week
T
he Ninth Senate commenced sitting in a very harmonious atmosphere, unlike the Eighth Senate that started with crisis and remained rancorous till its expiration on July 11, 2019, when the current Assembly was inaugurated.
What made the difference was the way and manner the presiding officers of the apex legislative chamber emerged. The leadership of the Eighth Senate emerged out of “rebellion” to the whims and caprices of the leadership of the ruling party and the presidency.
In the emergence of the leadership of the present Senate, the powers that be had their way in determining who occupied the presiding and principal offices, a development that resulted in a rancor-free commencement of the new legislative session in the National Assembly.
However, this initial harmony was almost truncated two weeks ago, precisely on Tuesday July 30, when the Senate had its last plenary before embarking on its annual recess. That was the same day the Upper Chamber concluded the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Chamber had smoothly completed the screening and confirmation of the 43 ministerial nominees, when a sharp division suddenly erupted among the senators, following the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate ad hoc committee on the Edo State House of Assembly crisis.
The Chairman of the ad hoc committee and Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North), had presented the report for consideration and adoption by the Red Chamber. The committee made three recommendations to the Senate, suggesting that Governor Godwin Obaseki should issue a fresh proclamation letter for the proper inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.
It also recommended that the Clerk of the Edo Assembly should formally inform all the 24 members-elect of the new proclamation through media adverts in print and electronic media in conformity with parliamentary best practice.
The panel further recommended that, in the event that a new proclamation was not issued as recommended within the period of three weeks (later amended to one week), the National Assembly is at liberty to invoke Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
In adopting the recommendations, the Senate issued a one week ultimatum to Governor Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assemly, threatening to take over the functions of the Assembly if the governor failed to adhere to the directive.
Sections 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, empowers the National Assembly to take over the functions of any state House of Assembly in the country that is incapable of carrying out its functions as assigned to it by the laws of the land.
In the course of their contributions to the debate on the report, some senators supported the recommendations, while others saw it as undue interference in the state Assembly by the National Assembly. Senators mostly involved in the divisive argument, were mostly former state governors.
For instance, the former governor of Imo State, who represents Imo West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Rochas Okorocha, kicked against the recommendations, describing the decision of the Senate as unnecessary meddling in the internal business of Edo State government.
While Senators Adamu Aliero and Sam Egwu, former governors of Kebbi and Ebonyi states, respectively, condemned Obaseki for not issuing a proclamation properly for the inauguration of the House of Assembly as specified by law, Okorocha indicted the Senate for demonstrating eagerness to hastily take over the affairs of the crisis ridden Assembly.
Egwu and Aliero urged the Senate to go ahead and approve the recommendations of the committee, but Okorocha placed a serious caution on the dangers of the National Assembly meddling in the affairs of Edo politics.
He argued that the National Assembly should leave Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders to sort out their differences and resolve their internal political wrangling rather than for the apex chamber to jump into the matter.
His words: “From the onset, from what I have heard, it looks like we are eager to take over the activities of Edo State House of Assembly. Looking at the report of the ad hoc committee, both the party, the Clerk of the Assembly and all that, it looks like that is a family affair of the APC, which the leadership of the party should have found a way to resolve and not us stepping into the matter that I think we do not have jurisdiction to handle.
“There is no proof whatsoever that Edo State House of Assembly is not functioning. We have had cases, where the Mace of the Senate was taken away and no other National Assembly took over the Senate. I think those of us who are in the caucus of APC in the Senate should handle it is a party matter rather than making it a National Assembly issue. We should not be eager to go and take over the activities of Edo House of Assembly.
“What happened in Edo Assembly is a break of relationship and we should find a way to resolve it than for us to stand here and talk about giving three weeks ultimatum for compliance and if the governor does not approve it, we will take over. I was also a governor and it would be insulting to the Edo State governor for us to sit here and force him to comply within three weeks. It is not proper.”
However, Senator Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), said: “I support the recommendation of the ad hoc committee. I was a governor too. I think the governor should not lead the House to do the wrong thing given the situation, where the Clerk recorded that the governor directed that the inauguration should be done by 3.pm, but the report by the Commissioner of Police said the inauguration was done by 9.pm.
“Something done in the night is a secret meeting. It is suspect, it is undemocratic and there is a purpose for that which was not good. For me, I think the governor did the wrong thing by inaugurating the Assembly in the night.”
The Red Chamber had actually got set for altercation, bickering and perhaps a rowdy session, but the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, quickly intervened and used his prerogative of office to calm the situation by not allowing further contributions on the matter.
The perceived use of fiat to address the matter by Lawan, really sparked off a lot of murmuring among the senators, who were not allowed to openly contribute to the debate as the President of the Senate did not give room for the pending pandemonium to happen.
As the recommendations of the panel were being considered, the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) amended one of the three items, reducing the ultimatum from three weeks to one week.
Also, in an obvious move to approve the recommendation without opposition, Lawan did not allow the amendment to be seconded, when he put it to voice vote, and therefore, did not wait to properly determine the winner between those who supported and opposed the motion. So, he hit the gavel, approving the amendment automatically.
At this point, Senator Orker Jev (PDP, Benue), raised a constitutional point of order, drawing the attention of the Senate to apparent constitutional error in one of the recommendations of the ad hoc committee.
He said: “There is nothing that indicates in this constitution that the proclamation ought to be published in the media. The fact that such was not done does not infract on the constitution. As a lawmaker and lawyer, I am always bothered about the implementation of whatever comes out of any legislative house.
However, while he was still speaking, Lawan interjected, saying: “Let me rule. As far as this issue is concerned, this has been laid to rest. The Senate has taken a decision and it is in conformity with that of the House of Representatives two weeks ago. I believe that our colleague, Jev, can bring this point of order at an appropriate day if it would do any good. I believe that these resolutions should be sent immediately, so that the one week is not reduced by keeping the letter here.
“The National Assembly must insist on the right thing to be done even by state governors. This is the home of democracy; it is the highest legislative chamber. When the National Assembly queries decisions by the president, I don’t see the reason why when there is an error or misjudgement or something undemocratic that the National Assembly should stay away from it.
“This motion was taken on July 10. We had three weeks to allow for some political process. I believe that has proved impossible. I want to congratulate the Senate for coming to the rescue of democracy and I believe that the message is very clear. We want this issue resolved. We are not in a hurry to take over. The one week is to allow for the proper thing to be done.”
Since the ultimatum elapsed last week Tuesday, nobody has heard anything from the Senate, as to whether or not it has taken over the functions of the turbulent Assembly as it threatened. Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the country’s highest lawmaking body to implement its threat else the Senate might be seen and branded as a toothless bulldog, which can only bark without the corresponding power to bite.
Okowa’s peace effort has stabilised Delta – Otuedon
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State and a member of the newly established Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, Hon. Kelly Otuedon, speaks in this interview with OLA JAMES on governance in the state and other issues
Governor Okowa has constituted his cabinet. What do you make of his second term team?
Yes, it is no more secret that the governor is really working according to his promise of making Delta the Dubai of Africa. Above all, he has fulfilled his election promises, especially in his first tenure, and I can assure you that Deltans have nothing to fear because the man will definitely improve on his first term performance.
Obviously, the governor started well and he is going to touch every part of the 25 local government areas of the state. May I remind you of the vast development he has been carrying out since he became the governor? He is a known detribalized person, who does not discriminate among the ethnic groups. For instance, he has been able to create roads linking various riverine communities, which people believed were difficult terrains. Apart from these achievements, his peace effort is second to none.
The governor has just set up a development agency. What do you think the body should do in order to succeed, and what is the political situation in the state, especially in Uvwie Local Government Area, where you hold sway?
Well, I thank God that the group is made up of persons of impeccable character and I can assure you that we are going to succeed. Everybody knows to a great extent that Delta is one of the most peaceful states in the country and Uvwie council is PDP and no other political party can penetrate the area. For instance, the people of Uvwie Local Government Area voted massively for Governor Okowa and all subsequent contestants; such PDP is the only party in the area.
What are the expectations of the people of the state from the governor this time around?
I don’t know why you are asking me this question because both the blind and lame are feeling the handiwork of Governor Okowa. Without mincing words, you can see infrastructural development spread across the state. I can reveal to you that Okowa won massively for the second term because of the good work he is doing. I challenge any doubting Thomas to point out any area the governor has not touched since he came on board?
Are you aware that the factionalised All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has come together and is battle ready to take over the governorship of the state from PDP in 2023?
My response is simple and that is, we should wait till that period. However, when we get to the bridge we shall cross it.
What is your impression about Okowa performance so far?
He has done a lot of things, ranging from empowerment in all strata, road rehabilitation and construction. Above all is the peace we have been enjoying in the state since he came on board. Without peace, we can’t enjoy anything, especially the rapid development of infrastructural facilities across the state. Besides, we are enjoying a massive network of roads. Delta State has been transformed; network of roads, no community is left out.
Youths have been empowered hence we now witness less criminal activities. I must say that all the criminal activities being committed in Delta are people from other states, Deltans are no criminals. Every good citizen in the state is now useful to him or herself. In the education sector, primary education is free and I can also tell you that a lot of persons have benefited from the bursary scheme across the state. It has helped a lot of people to achieve their aim as more Deltans now go to school.
Farmers have also been encouraged a lot with all sorts of facilities to make Delta one of the most prosperous state in the area of agriculture. Consequently, production of foodstuffs has increased. In sports development, Delta is ahead of other states, taking into account the international matches that have taken place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.
POLITRICKS: Of the economy and changing times for politicians
T
he way and manner public office holders spend money at social events do attract them to praise singers and their supporters, who usually smile home with thousands of naira in their pocket. But the trend is changing gradually if recent events developments are anything to go by.
Recently some praise singers and political supporters who make fortune by singing praises of public office holders at events were disappointed by a lawmaker. The praise singers, who are mostly street urchins, got what they did not bargain for, as they were snubbed by the serving federal lawmaker despite their praises.
The member of the House of Representatives did not give the praise singers a dime despite calling him ‘Honourable’ and many other sweet names. In annoyance, the street urchins resorted to calling the federal lawmaker all sorts of names to spite him for refusing to rub their palms like some of his colleagues.
POLITRICKS: When silence is golden
T
here is no doubt that the ongoing war against corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari administration has succeeded in cowing most politicians, especially members of the opposition political parties.
But, it is not only members of the opposition who are facing the heat from the anti-graft agencies. Their counterparts in the ruling party, especially those who rebelled against the party during the last general elections, are equally not left out.
While many of them have been quizzed or gone underground, for those who are yet to be quizzed, the best option is to shun politicking for now to avoid having the searchlight beamed on them. This has resulted to known vocal political leaders opting not to comment on national issues at least for now.
Politricks encountered one of them recently, and when asked to comment on the state of the nation, he pleaded to be left alone to avoid attracting undue the attention. “My brother, no comment for now to avoid talking myself into trouble,” he said.
Cabinet: Lagos APC lauds Sanwo-Olu for nominating Igbokwe, others
The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for including the party’s state spokesman, Engr. Joe Igbokwe and other tested party men in his additional list of commissioner and Special Adviser nominees.
Speaking in Lagos, the party’s Assistant Publicity Secretary, Hon. Abiodun Salami, also commended the governor for deeming it fit to include members of Lagos APC executive in his cabinet.
It would be recalled that Igbokwe, the Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, was among the 13 commissioners and special advisers nominees announced by the governor on Tuesday. And prior to the latest list, two members of the Lagos APC executive – Dr. Wale Ahmed (Secretary) and Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Assistant Legal Adviser) were also among the 25 people earlier released by the governor and screened by the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Salami described the second list as a perfect blend of tested politicians and competent professionals.
His words: “It is a welcome development to see those who have participated actively in the party being part of the State Executive Council as commissioners and special advisers. The appointments will help the governor and the state government to enhance the manifestoes of the party.
“Having members of the party’s executive in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet will help the government to implement the ideology of the party. We commend the governor for giving us a perfect mix of technocrats and professionals on the new list.”
PDP Bayelsa primaries: Dickson meets guber aspirants warns against brigandage
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has warned aspirants jostling for the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to shun brigandage and hooliganism in the forthcoming primaries of the party.
The governor handed down the warning on Tuesday while addressing an expanded PDP stakeholders’ meeting comprising elders, state caucus members and all aspirants on the platform of the party.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, Dickson stressed the need for all the aspirants to pursue their political ambitions within the ambit of the law and rules of the game.
He said in spite of the increasing rate of insecurity in parts of the country, Bayelsa remained one of the most stable and peaceful states in the Federation.
He stressed that he was passionate about handing over a peaceful and stable state to his successor.
To this end, he said no efforts would be spared in keeping the state secure for business and other meaningful activities to sustain its stability and progress.
