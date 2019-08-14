Politics
Electoral reforms: Kogi, Bayelsa guber polls offer lifeline
Renewed calls for electoral reforms
Nigeria’s history of electoral reforms, which dates back to the different political transition processes since her independence, has remained a recurring decimal in the polity till date. Felix Nwaneri reports on the opportunity offered by the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states to correct some of the noticeable flaws in the 2019 general election
he current Fourth Republic, which commenced in 1999 after long years of military rule, has had its own fair share of electoral reforms, which has characterised Nigeria’s polity over time. Prominent among efforts in this regard was the 2017 Electoral Reform Committee set up by then President Umaru Yar’Adua.
Headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Uwais, the committee was the Yar’Adua administration’s response to the outcome of the 2007 general elections, which in the views of most stakeholders, including international election observers, fell short of international standards.
Yar Adua had in his inaugural speech admitted flaws in the process that brought him to power and he charged the 22-member committee to make proposals for electoral reforms. As expected, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made a submission to the ERC and contributed to its work by providing relevant documentation and clarifications as required.
The committee delivered on its mandate and submitted its report within a year. It formally submitted its report on December 11, 2008. Unfortunately, Yar’adua was unable to implement the report as he died before he served out his tenure. The succeeding administration led by his then vice, Goodluck Jonathan, promised to implement the report, but it never did until it was voted out in the 2015 general elections.
The report consisted of six volumes, volume one dealt with the main report, while volume two and three dealt with memoranda received by the committee that comprised 22 parts and analysis of the presentations made at the public hearings held by the committee.
Volume four, which was in 13 parts contained the verbatim report of the public hearings, while volume five and six contained reports of retreats held with foreign experts and the appendices to the main report.
Justice Uwais had reasoned then that the implementation of the recommendations “will significantly restore credibility to the Nigerian electoral process and usher in an era of free, fair and credible elections that will conform to international best practices.”
Among the recommendations of the report include the appointment of chairman of INEC and the rest of the board by the National Judicial Council (NJC); that only the Senate should have the power to remove the INEC chairman or anyone on the board based on the NJC’s recommendation and funding of INEC directly through the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation.
Others were setting up of a Constituency Delimitation Commission, Political Parties Registration and Regulatory commissions; holding of presidential and governorship elections at least six months before the expiration of the term of the current holders of the offices; independent candidates and that no elected person should assume office until the case against him or her in the tribunal or court is determined.
Of particular interest was the recommendation for the setting up of an Electoral Offences Commission to ensure prosecution of offenders. And drawing on the ERC’s recommendations, the executive prepared a white paper that formed the basis for drafting the Constitutional Amendment Bill.
Although some of the recommendations were not passed during the constitution amendment process, there was no doubt that those adopted helped in the appreciable success recorded during the 2015 elections by the Prof, Attahiru Jega-led INEC.
Jega, a former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and former national president of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), was appointed by Jonathan in 2010 and it is to his credit that the country’s electoral process witnessed remarkable improvement while he held sway.
Through several innovations including the introduction of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and card readers for accreditation of voters, the electoral umpire under Jega, restored hope on the country’s electoral process. This was justified by commendations the commission received after the 2015 general elections from local and foreign election observers.
Observer teams from the African Union (AU), European Union (EU) and the Commonwealth gave INEC a pass mark for its impartial handling of the polls. The AU team led by former Ghanaian President John Kuffour, for instance, described the election as peaceful and transparent.
However, despite the thumbs up for the 2015 polls, it was another journey to electoral reform eight years after the Uwais committee submitted its report, when President Muhammadu Buhari, who defeated Jonathan in the 2015 elections, set up a 25-man Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee in October 2016.
Headed by a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, the committee’s terms of reference, according to the then Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the President Malami, centred on looking into possible amendments to the Constitution and Electoral Act and coming out with a more robust and generally acceptable electoral system.
Malami, who advised the committee to consult far and wide and in particular with the National Assembly and judiciary in order to make recommendations that would stand the test of time, added: “The committee is also advised to take a holistic look of the recommendation of Justice Uwais Electoral Reform Committee.”
He recalled that the President had in his inauguration speech (first term in office – May 29, 2015) stated his desire to deepen the country’s democracy and entrench the culture of an enduring electoral system. “It is important to evaluate our democratic journey thus far with a view to fashioning out a more enduring system that will serve present and future generations,” he said.
He further noted that recent judicial decisions have shown that there is urgent need to scale up confidence in the electoral system, pointing out that even the then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Mahmoud, had decried the widespread distortion of binding judicial precedent with conflicting judgements.
But justified as the reasons for the constitution of the committee then, most stakeholders questioned its essence, when the report of the Uwais-led Electoral Reform Committee is yet to be implemented.
Besides the Uwais committee report, there is also the report of the 2014 National Conference convoked by the Jonathan administration, which made far reaching recommendations on how to reform the country’s electoral process but yet to be implemented as well. Interestingly, Senator Nnamani chaired the conference’s sub-committee on electoral reform, but Buhari, on coming to power, described the conference as a misplacement of priority.
The position of most stakeholders then was that the Buhari administration should have dusted the Uwais committee report, which they described as comprehensive, for implementation and avoid the duplication of effort and waste of resources, which the Nnamani committee would amount to.
But giving justification for the committee, Malami said the Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee differ from the Uwais-led Electoral Reform Committee. His words: “Fundamentally, there are two key differences. The first difference is that in the other committee their assignment concluded with a recommendation and no further steps were taken in terms of actualising it. The whole essence of this committee is that of consolidation.
“From 2008 when the Uwais committee was put in place, a lot of other issues have come up within the electoral landscape in Nigeria. Those new innovations and events that came on board were not taken into consideration by the Uwais committee that is why we call this committee a consolidation committee. Consolidation committee in terms of looking at the recommendations made by the Uwais committee over time, looking at the new innovations that came into the electoral-space and then look at them jointly to see how the process can be taken forward for action and implementation.
“The essence now is taking the process forward by way of seeking the blessings of the Federal Executive Council and National Assembly, and eventually passing it into law. By so doing, the process would be moved from the point of recommendation to the point of implementation through legislative process.”
He decried a situation where the lives of electoral officials are at risk during polls and where politicians make the environment for elections a war theatre.
Nnamani, on his part said he was confident that President Buhari would enhance democratic structures in Nigeria. His words: “The issue of inconclusive elections in the country affects national election, which leads to loss of lives and the best way to handle it is to stop inconclusive election. The best way to stop it in advance is to support the government in implementing what will make Nigeria have non-violence elections.”
The report of the Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee submitted to Malami in May 2017, recommended among others, the unbundling of INEC. It also proposed the establishment of new agencies that would handle some of the commission’s tasks, participation of independent candidates, Diaspora voting and the use of technology for elections.
But unlike other previous reports on electoral reform, the committee did not recommend the establishment of the electoral offences tribunal. Rather, it recommended the expansion of courts by building more courtrooms and appointing more judges under the existing court system.
Two new agencies, proposed by the Nnamani committee to take up some of INEC’s mandates, are the Political Parties and Electoral Offences Commission (PPEOC) and the Constituency Delineation Centre (CDC). While the PPEOC will be concerned with the registration and regulation of political parties as well as prosecution of electoral offenders in regular courts, the CDC will carry out the delineation of constituencies.
Interestingly, the committee did not end its job with the report; it submitted it alongside four proposed bills, two of which sought the establishment of the new agencies. The two other bills sought amendments to relevant parts of the Constitution and the Electoral Act. The four bills were expected to be transmited to the National Assembly as Executive Bills.
While those, who expressed pessimism over the Nnamani committee appears to have been proven right as nothing positive has come out of its report, most stakeholders believe that the appreciable success recorded by the Jega-led INEC has not be sustained given the reports of foreign observers who monitored the 2019 general elections.
Among the observers are European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and the joint Nigeria International Election Observation Mission of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI).
The EU EOM, which spoke through its Chief Observer, Maria Arena, during the presentation of its final report on the 2019 elections, said it observed that the leading parties were at fault in not preventing acts of violence and intimidation by their supporters.
Arena, particularly noted that violence, violation of ballot secrecy, and harassment of voters and journalists characterised the polls. She added that INEC worked in porous security and politically-charged environment, making the electoral officials exposed to physical attacks and intimidation.
The report read in part: “The EU observed 94 collation centres. In almost all, the results forms and smart card readers were not packed in tamper-evident envelopes as required.
“Numerical discrepancies and anomalies on polling unit results forms were identified and were mostly corrected by collation officers on the spot, but without a clear system of record-keeping. Leading parties were at fault in not reining in acts of violence and intimidation by their supporters, and abuse of incumbency at federal and state levels.
“Inconsistent numbers during collation, lack of clear checks and explanations, and insufficient public information undermined the integrity of the elections. Citizens did not have sufficient means to scrutinise results. INEC did not provide centralised information on the declared results for the different locations and has not posted complete results data on its website.
“Similarly, there is a lack of disaggregated results by local government, ward or polling unit, which would allow for thorough checking of results. The elections became increasingly marred by violence and intimidation. This harmed the integrity of the electoral process and may deter future participation.
“Around 150 people died in election-related violence during the campaign period and over the election days. INEC reported attacks on its offices, and also fatalities, abductions and sexual assault against its officials.”
The mission also identified the suspension of the former Chief Justice Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari days to the election ”as seen to lack due process and reportedly undermined judicial independence.”
Against these backdrops, the EU Mission called for fundamental reforms to the Nigeria’s electoral process in order to address systemic failure noticed during the 2019 elections.
“Such reforms need political leadership that is dedicated to the rights of Nigerian citizens, and an inclusive process of national dialogue involving state institutions, parties, civil society and the media. This needs to be urgently undertaken to allow time for debate, legislative changes and implementation well in advance of the next elections,” EU EOM Chief Observer said.
She added that out of the 30 recommendations by the mission, priorities were given to seven. They include strengthening of INEC’s procedures for collation of results to improve integrity and confidence in electoral outcomes; establishment of a requirement in law for full results transparency, with data made easily accessible to the public and strengthening of lNEC’s organisational and operational capacity, as well as its internal communication.
For the joint Nigeria International Election Observation Mission of National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI), the 2019 general elections “fell significantly” short of the standards set in 2015.
The final report of both groups was based on findings and recommendations of three pre-election assessment missions in July 2018, September 2018, and December 2018 as well as preliminary statements released following the February 23, 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections and the March 9, 2019 gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections.
“The 2019 general elections fell significantly short of standards set in 2015. Citizens’ confidence in elections was shaken. Election stakeholders should take concrete steps to address the concerns of citizens with regards to the polls in order to rekindle their faith in the power and possibility of credible elections,” IRI President, Dr. Daniel Twining, said.
NDI President, Amb. Derek Mitchell, on his part, said: “The 2019 elections highlighted for many Nigerians the need for a national conversation about the country’s democratization since the 1999 transition to civilian rule. We hope this report may both spur and contribute to enriching that national conversation.”
The NDI/IRI report also provided recommendations to enhance the credibility of elections in Nigeria. It called for improvement in areas of political parties conduct, civic engagement, election security and legal frameworks around election disputes.
While President Buhari accepted the EU EOM report and promised to implement its recommendations during the next elections, a battle of wits ensued between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The presidency, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said: “The administration of President Buhari will work with all Nigerian citizens, state institutions, parties, civil society, the media and other experts to make sure that the improvements recommended by the EU are implemented, and that these areas of concern are addressed.
But government’s position on the report and its promise to implement the recommendations, notwithstanding, the PDP, which absolved itself off the indictment on issues of violence, said it has been vindicated that the election was outrightly rigged.
The party, through a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “Nigerians are still in shock over the revelations by EU of how about 2.8 million votes were deliberately ‘cancelled without sufficient accountability’ and how several returning officers gave no reason for the cancellations.”
While the bicker between the APC and PDP is expected, INEC has promised to ensure the implementation recommendations by the EU Mission. Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the pledge, said the EU EOM recommendations will help the commission to improve on its activities in subsequent elections.
According to him, the implementation of the recommendations would begin with the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections. He however said that it would work with other relevant institutions on aspects of the recommendations that required consequential action beyond the mandate of the commission.
The Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Saád Idris, who reiterated the commission’s pledge, while speaking at a recent policy dialogue series tagged “Dynamics of Delegation: Reforms in the Recruitment, Training and Deployment of Ad-hoc Election Personnel” in Abuja, said the chairman of INEC has been engaging with stakeholders since the 2019 general elections to know what went wrong to improve on subsequent elections.
His words: “The effort of the commission is clear, it has owned up to some things that it did not do right, so beginning from the Kogi and Bayelsa elections, you will see improvement.’’
He added that plans to correct the electoral process had started, adding that “we are not going to wait for general elections before correcting all the wrongs.’’
As Nigerians anxiously wait to see how the electoral commission intend to go about the implementation of the various suggestions, which many believe will help ensure credibility of the electoral process, it is certain that the umpire will have the support of the legislature given the assurance by the leaders of two chambers of the National Assembly – Ahmed Lawan (Senate) and Femi Gbajabiamila (House of Representatives).
“I am sure that this time around, we will start considering those issues that we feel require urgent legislative intervention,” Lawan said, while Gbajabiamila, on his part, assured that “parliament will hit the ground running in terms of electoral reforms as the process of elections is before, during and after the elections.”
Edo Assembly crisis: Wither Senate’s power?
CHUKWU DAVID examines the threat by the Senate two weeks ago to take over legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly if Governor Godwin Obaseki fails to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Assembly within one week
he Ninth Senate commenced sitting in a very harmonious atmosphere, unlike the Eighth Senate that started with crisis and remained rancorous till its expiration on July 11, 2019, when the current Assembly was inaugurated.
What made the difference was the way and manner the presiding officers of the apex legislative chamber emerged. The leadership of the Eighth Senate emerged out of “rebellion” to the whims and caprices of the leadership of the ruling party and the presidency.
In the emergence of the leadership of the present Senate, the powers that be had their way in determining who occupied the presiding and principal offices, a development that resulted in a rancor-free commencement of the new legislative session in the National Assembly.
However, this initial harmony was almost truncated two weeks ago, precisely on Tuesday July 30, when the Senate had its last plenary before embarking on its annual recess. That was the same day the Upper Chamber concluded the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Chamber had smoothly completed the screening and confirmation of the 43 ministerial nominees, when a sharp division suddenly erupted among the senators, following the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate ad hoc committee on the Edo State House of Assembly crisis.
The Chairman of the ad hoc committee and Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Aliyu Sabi (APC, Niger North), had presented the report for consideration and adoption by the Red Chamber. The committee made three recommendations to the Senate, suggesting that Governor Godwin Obaseki should issue a fresh proclamation letter for the proper inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.
It also recommended that the Clerk of the Edo Assembly should formally inform all the 24 members-elect of the new proclamation through media adverts in print and electronic media in conformity with parliamentary best practice.
The panel further recommended that, in the event that a new proclamation was not issued as recommended within the period of three weeks (later amended to one week), the National Assembly is at liberty to invoke Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
In adopting the recommendations, the Senate issued a one week ultimatum to Governor Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assemly, threatening to take over the functions of the Assembly if the governor failed to adhere to the directive.
Sections 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, empowers the National Assembly to take over the functions of any state House of Assembly in the country that is incapable of carrying out its functions as assigned to it by the laws of the land.
In the course of their contributions to the debate on the report, some senators supported the recommendations, while others saw it as undue interference in the state Assembly by the National Assembly. Senators mostly involved in the divisive argument, were mostly former state governors.
For instance, the former governor of Imo State, who represents Imo West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Rochas Okorocha, kicked against the recommendations, describing the decision of the Senate as unnecessary meddling in the internal business of Edo State government.
While Senators Adamu Aliero and Sam Egwu, former governors of Kebbi and Ebonyi states, respectively, condemned Obaseki for not issuing a proclamation properly for the inauguration of the House of Assembly as specified by law, Okorocha indicted the Senate for demonstrating eagerness to hastily take over the affairs of the crisis ridden Assembly.
Egwu and Aliero urged the Senate to go ahead and approve the recommendations of the committee, but Okorocha placed a serious caution on the dangers of the National Assembly meddling in the affairs of Edo politics.
He argued that the National Assembly should leave Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders to sort out their differences and resolve their internal political wrangling rather than for the apex chamber to jump into the matter.
His words: “From the onset, from what I have heard, it looks like we are eager to take over the activities of Edo State House of Assembly. Looking at the report of the ad hoc committee, both the party, the Clerk of the Assembly and all that, it looks like that is a family affair of the APC, which the leadership of the party should have found a way to resolve and not us stepping into the matter that I think we do not have jurisdiction to handle.
“There is no proof whatsoever that Edo State House of Assembly is not functioning. We have had cases, where the Mace of the Senate was taken away and no other National Assembly took over the Senate. I think those of us who are in the caucus of APC in the Senate should handle it is a party matter rather than making it a National Assembly issue. We should not be eager to go and take over the activities of Edo House of Assembly.
“What happened in Edo Assembly is a break of relationship and we should find a way to resolve it than for us to stand here and talk about giving three weeks ultimatum for compliance and if the governor does not approve it, we will take over. I was also a governor and it would be insulting to the Edo State governor for us to sit here and force him to comply within three weeks. It is not proper.”
However, Senator Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North), said: “I support the recommendation of the ad hoc committee. I was a governor too. I think the governor should not lead the House to do the wrong thing given the situation, where the Clerk recorded that the governor directed that the inauguration should be done by 3.pm, but the report by the Commissioner of Police said the inauguration was done by 9.pm.
“Something done in the night is a secret meeting. It is suspect, it is undemocratic and there is a purpose for that which was not good. For me, I think the governor did the wrong thing by inaugurating the Assembly in the night.”
The Red Chamber had actually got set for altercation, bickering and perhaps a rowdy session, but the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, quickly intervened and used his prerogative of office to calm the situation by not allowing further contributions on the matter.
The perceived use of fiat to address the matter by Lawan, really sparked off a lot of murmuring among the senators, who were not allowed to openly contribute to the debate as the President of the Senate did not give room for the pending pandemonium to happen.
As the recommendations of the panel were being considered, the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) amended one of the three items, reducing the ultimatum from three weeks to one week.
Also, in an obvious move to approve the recommendation without opposition, Lawan did not allow the amendment to be seconded, when he put it to voice vote, and therefore, did not wait to properly determine the winner between those who supported and opposed the motion. So, he hit the gavel, approving the amendment automatically.
At this point, Senator Orker Jev (PDP, Benue), raised a constitutional point of order, drawing the attention of the Senate to apparent constitutional error in one of the recommendations of the ad hoc committee.
He said: “There is nothing that indicates in this constitution that the proclamation ought to be published in the media. The fact that such was not done does not infract on the constitution. As a lawmaker and lawyer, I am always bothered about the implementation of whatever comes out of any legislative house.
However, while he was still speaking, Lawan interjected, saying: “Let me rule. As far as this issue is concerned, this has been laid to rest. The Senate has taken a decision and it is in conformity with that of the House of Representatives two weeks ago. I believe that our colleague, Jev, can bring this point of order at an appropriate day if it would do any good. I believe that these resolutions should be sent immediately, so that the one week is not reduced by keeping the letter here.
“The National Assembly must insist on the right thing to be done even by state governors. This is the home of democracy; it is the highest legislative chamber. When the National Assembly queries decisions by the president, I don’t see the reason why when there is an error or misjudgement or something undemocratic that the National Assembly should stay away from it.
“This motion was taken on July 10. We had three weeks to allow for some political process. I believe that has proved impossible. I want to congratulate the Senate for coming to the rescue of democracy and I believe that the message is very clear. We want this issue resolved. We are not in a hurry to take over. The one week is to allow for the proper thing to be done.”
Since the ultimatum elapsed last week Tuesday, nobody has heard anything from the Senate, as to whether or not it has taken over the functions of the turbulent Assembly as it threatened. Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the country’s highest lawmaking body to implement its threat else the Senate might be seen and branded as a toothless bulldog, which can only bark without the corresponding power to bite.
Okowa’s peace effort has stabilised Delta – Otuedon
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State and a member of the newly established Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, Hon. Kelly Otuedon, speaks in this interview with OLA JAMES on governance in the state and other issues
Governor Okowa has constituted his cabinet. What do you make of his second term team?
Yes, it is no more secret that the governor is really working according to his promise of making Delta the Dubai of Africa. Above all, he has fulfilled his election promises, especially in his first tenure, and I can assure you that Deltans have nothing to fear because the man will definitely improve on his first term performance.
Obviously, the governor started well and he is going to touch every part of the 25 local government areas of the state. May I remind you of the vast development he has been carrying out since he became the governor? He is a known detribalized person, who does not discriminate among the ethnic groups. For instance, he has been able to create roads linking various riverine communities, which people believed were difficult terrains. Apart from these achievements, his peace effort is second to none.
The governor has just set up a development agency. What do you think the body should do in order to succeed, and what is the political situation in the state, especially in Uvwie Local Government Area, where you hold sway?
Well, I thank God that the group is made up of persons of impeccable character and I can assure you that we are going to succeed. Everybody knows to a great extent that Delta is one of the most peaceful states in the country and Uvwie council is PDP and no other political party can penetrate the area. For instance, the people of Uvwie Local Government Area voted massively for Governor Okowa and all subsequent contestants; such PDP is the only party in the area.
What are the expectations of the people of the state from the governor this time around?
I don’t know why you are asking me this question because both the blind and lame are feeling the handiwork of Governor Okowa. Without mincing words, you can see infrastructural development spread across the state. I can reveal to you that Okowa won massively for the second term because of the good work he is doing. I challenge any doubting Thomas to point out any area the governor has not touched since he came on board?
Are you aware that the factionalised All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has come together and is battle ready to take over the governorship of the state from PDP in 2023?
My response is simple and that is, we should wait till that period. However, when we get to the bridge we shall cross it.
What is your impression about Okowa performance so far?
He has done a lot of things, ranging from empowerment in all strata, road rehabilitation and construction. Above all is the peace we have been enjoying in the state since he came on board. Without peace, we can’t enjoy anything, especially the rapid development of infrastructural facilities across the state. Besides, we are enjoying a massive network of roads. Delta State has been transformed; network of roads, no community is left out.
Youths have been empowered hence we now witness less criminal activities. I must say that all the criminal activities being committed in Delta are people from other states, Deltans are no criminals. Every good citizen in the state is now useful to him or herself. In the education sector, primary education is free and I can also tell you that a lot of persons have benefited from the bursary scheme across the state. It has helped a lot of people to achieve their aim as more Deltans now go to school.
Farmers have also been encouraged a lot with all sorts of facilities to make Delta one of the most prosperous state in the area of agriculture. Consequently, production of foodstuffs has increased. In sports development, Delta is ahead of other states, taking into account the international matches that have taken place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.
POLITRICKS: Of the economy and changing times for politicians
he way and manner public office holders spend money at social events do attract them to praise singers and their supporters, who usually smile home with thousands of naira in their pocket. But the trend is changing gradually if recent events developments are anything to go by.
Recently some praise singers and political supporters who make fortune by singing praises of public office holders at events were disappointed by a lawmaker. The praise singers, who are mostly street urchins, got what they did not bargain for, as they were snubbed by the serving federal lawmaker despite their praises.
The member of the House of Representatives did not give the praise singers a dime despite calling him ‘Honourable’ and many other sweet names. In annoyance, the street urchins resorted to calling the federal lawmaker all sorts of names to spite him for refusing to rub their palms like some of his colleagues.
POLITRICKS: When silence is golden
here is no doubt that the ongoing war against corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari administration has succeeded in cowing most politicians, especially members of the opposition political parties.
But, it is not only members of the opposition who are facing the heat from the anti-graft agencies. Their counterparts in the ruling party, especially those who rebelled against the party during the last general elections, are equally not left out.
While many of them have been quizzed or gone underground, for those who are yet to be quizzed, the best option is to shun politicking for now to avoid having the searchlight beamed on them. This has resulted to known vocal political leaders opting not to comment on national issues at least for now.
Politricks encountered one of them recently, and when asked to comment on the state of the nation, he pleaded to be left alone to avoid attracting undue the attention. “My brother, no comment for now to avoid talking myself into trouble,” he said.
Cabinet: Lagos APC lauds Sanwo-Olu for nominating Igbokwe, others
The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for including the party’s state spokesman, Engr. Joe Igbokwe and other tested party men in his additional list of commissioner and Special Adviser nominees.
Speaking in Lagos, the party’s Assistant Publicity Secretary, Hon. Abiodun Salami, also commended the governor for deeming it fit to include members of Lagos APC executive in his cabinet.
It would be recalled that Igbokwe, the Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, was among the 13 commissioners and special advisers nominees announced by the governor on Tuesday. And prior to the latest list, two members of the Lagos APC executive – Dr. Wale Ahmed (Secretary) and Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Assistant Legal Adviser) were also among the 25 people earlier released by the governor and screened by the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Salami described the second list as a perfect blend of tested politicians and competent professionals.
His words: “It is a welcome development to see those who have participated actively in the party being part of the State Executive Council as commissioners and special advisers. The appointments will help the governor and the state government to enhance the manifestoes of the party.
“Having members of the party’s executive in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet will help the government to implement the ideology of the party. We commend the governor for giving us a perfect mix of technocrats and professionals on the new list.”
PDP Bayelsa primaries: Dickson meets guber aspirants warns against brigandage
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has warned aspirants jostling for the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to shun brigandage and hooliganism in the forthcoming primaries of the party.
The governor handed down the warning on Tuesday while addressing an expanded PDP stakeholders’ meeting comprising elders, state caucus members and all aspirants on the platform of the party.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, Dickson stressed the need for all the aspirants to pursue their political ambitions within the ambit of the law and rules of the game.
He said in spite of the increasing rate of insecurity in parts of the country, Bayelsa remained one of the most stable and peaceful states in the Federation.
He stressed that he was passionate about handing over a peaceful and stable state to his successor.
To this end, he said no efforts would be spared in keeping the state secure for business and other meaningful activities to sustain its stability and progress.
‘Ondo people’ll appreciate Akerdolu when he leaves office’
Special Adviser to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Raheem Aminu, an engineer, believes that infrastructural development going on in Ondo State is not a dividend of democracy, but the people’s right. He tells Babatope Okeowo in this interview that people will appreciate Akeredolu more when he leaves office: Excerpts
What is the politics behind the projects embarked upon by the Ondo State government as many people perceive the government to be working on infrastructural development?
It is not that the government is perceived to be working; the government is actually working and I don’t think there is any politics behind it. As often said by our governor, there is nothing like dividends of democracy because that it is what the people deserve as a right. The governor was voted into office to come and work and serve the people. Definitely, he must serve and part of the work he is doing is what you are seeing everywhere.
Give us an insight into some of the projects embarked upon by the state government
They are too numerous and they cut across all the 18 local government areas of the state. Let us talk about infrastructure across the 18 local government areas – they have all enjoyed infrastructural development though there may be more in some local governments than in some others. But, before the end of the first administration, we will balance everything. For instance, in the central senatorial district like Akure, there are some projects we started immediately the governor came into office. One of that is the construction of Abusoro road off Ijoka; it is a very notorious road that is very rocky. People living in that axis were not able to take their vehicles out; they pack their vehicles at a nearby fuel station along Ijoka axis. But when this government came on board, we started the project and within one year, it was completed.
Go to Iwalewa road to Alafiatayo, and to Oshinle and to Hospital road; that terrain is usually waterlogged; nearly all the stretch, about two kilometres have been stabilised so that it does not allow the passage of water after construction, thereby making it impossible for water to come up to destroy the road. Technology was deployed in constructing that road and it has been commissioned. Go to Alagbaka, this government is constructing the six-kilometre length of the road beside Signatures to SIB.
We have Court of Appeal road to SUBEB road and we have other roads there and the contractors have started laying the asphalt. Go to Okeogba, another six kilometres of the road; the contractor is laying the asphalt and in the next two weeks, he will complete the road to 100 per cent. Go to Gaga, five kilometers of the road, the contractor has started laying asphalt and about two kilometers of it, the actual laying is completed. Something that might interest you about these projects we are talking about is that they are projects that benefit the masses. They are not projects we do because a commissioner is living on the street. These projects were selected based on the level of decay and needs of the people living in that area.
Are these projects feasible?
There is no doubt about that.
What about the funds involved, how much has the government spent?
We have changed the modality of contracting. Initially, if you are having any contract, it must have been awarded and mobilized, but this one we operate – after the documents are ready, the government will hold on to the award letter and the contractor will move to the site and start work. Payment will be made based on what has been done. But the other approach was based on estimation, and in most cases, the fund will not be adequate while at other times, it is in excess.
So, this our method brings about prudence, it also prevents situations where contractors cart away government money. It also brings about a high level of quality delivery. So, before the award letter is released, the job is almost completed. With that, there is no extra fund and if there is any work a contractor has done that we don’t like, it will be demolished at the contractors’ expense. These are some of the innovation this government brought into practice.
On infrastructure, how much do you think this government has spent on road construction?
You know that the government had to pay property owners affected by the road construction. From the record, as at March, the government had spent N10 billion on projects completed at that moment. Once you complete what you are given to do, you get paid.
Still talking about roads in Akure…
There is the dualization project from A Division to NEPA roundabout, to Oluwatuyi, to Alafiatayo, to Investment and to Ijoka. It is going to be dualized. The first segment of the road from A Division to NEPA has been completed. The second one is ongoing from NEPA to Olukayode roundabout. The CBN road to Sunview has been completed and dualized. Go to SUBEB, there is a link road between it and Sijuwade; the contractor is working on it. And there are others like that. Go to Ire Akari, that one was contracted yesterday and the contractor has moved to site. Ire Akari to Oke Odu to Ipinsha, Orita Obele axis; a section of Atibiti road, Ondo road in front of WAPCO, there is a failed portion in that area and Maronu coming from Isolo and going to the new stadium, we also have a section at Maronu axis that has completely collapsed.
So, all those ones, the contractor will soon move to site and ditto for Oda road. The people of Oda have been crying to the government and that one will soon be awarded in due course. In Idanre, Owena Local Government Area, we have only one road to Idanre before, but this government has created an alternative route, which is about 16 kilometres from Idanre in front of Technical, which bursts out at Igisogba. The contractor has achieved about 45 per cent completion asphalt overlay of about 16 kilometres completed. Aside from this in Idanre, we have another project, which has been completed already, that is St. Joseph road, which is about three kilometres in Idanre Township.
Apart from that, there is another road besides the market which is about 1.5kilometre; the OSAMCO people are working on that axis. If you go to Ifedore Local Government Area, which is still in the central at Igbara Oke, Ibuji – Ondo and Ekiti states boundary road – about 8.5kilomtres the contractor has completed the asphalt overlay. Before this government came on board, the road was impassable. But go there now, it is another story.
Despite these projects, we still have people complaining about the performance of the Akerodolu government, what do you think is responsible for that?
Nothing is responsible! That is the nature of human beings. We are created by Almighty God, but people still complain about God. When we get rains, we complain it is too much and when in drought, we say the sun is too much and that it comes with so many sicknesses. Even the Almighty God cannot satisfy us; that is our nature. We are not afraid of criticisms. By our records, we believe that the governor has done his best and by the grace of God, he will keep trying. If there is no criticism, how will you tighten your belt?
And you must realize one thing; people don’t commend you until after you must have left the office. When you do something good, they will be criticizing you, but give them some years later. It is like when late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was governing the Western Region; people were criticizing what he was doing. During the Second Republic, had it being the people cherished him the way they cherished him when he left, they ought to have voted for him. So we don’t expect commendation from people. We just keep doing what is right.
You inherited some projects from the last government, what are you doing about them?
All the projects that were inherited, we are doing them except a few that the contractors were at loggerheads because we didn’t know what transpired between the contractors and the past administration. When we came on board, most of the outstanding bills were paid. For instance, the Ikaram and Ikare road project; the outstanding was paid and we expected the contractor to move back to the site, but as we speak, he has not moved back and the project is at the verge of termination now. The Ondo township road; the last administration awarded it to CRCC and was owing them some money, but when we came on board, we paid and the project is completed. CEC is working on the Airport road, the last administration also owed them money, but when we came on board, we paid, but the work is yet to be completed.
If we don’t see the contractors on site, we will take legal steps. There are projects like that we paid for and the contractors performed. The Oke Alabojuto was awarded by the last administration and it paid 40 per cent, but the contractor refused to move to site. When we came on board, Governor Akeredolu did not say ‘I am not the one that awarded this project,’ but simply asked if we are satisfied with it and he paid. Even something was wrong with the design, but we managed the whole situation. Oke Alabojuto has been completed in Ikare; dualization of over three kilometres road. The contractor is working on the Ikaram-Akunnu road project. Another one is Oke Agbe, Afin and Ogbagi.
FG must address lopsided fiscal federalism – Adeniran
Comrade Debo Adeniran is the Executive Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the #RevolutionNow movement, the current fiscal federalism and the anti-corruption war
What is your take on the call for revolution by the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Publisher of Online publication, SaharaReporters Omoyele Sowore ?
In addressing your questions on revolution, the first thing to note is the derivative and implied meaning of the word ‘revolution’ and what the user, in this context, Omoyele Sowore actually meant to convey by its latest usage. As had been severally noted by many Nigerians after the events of the last few days, especially since Sowore’s arrest by the Department of Security Services (DSS) officials, the word, ‘revolution’ is not necessarily synonymous with the violent takeover of government.
Revolution may mean a change in ways we do things in a particular enterprise or activity. That is why we have an agrarian revolution, industrial revolution, and even ethical revolution. It may also mean a sudden or radical change of government, whereby those symbolising the old order are completely swept away by a new set of leaders through social rupture that may likely be violent and replaced by a new order. This may be through popular and socially instigated revolts.
I think it is in this wise, that every government, especially in an unstable social structure like ours tend to view the word, revolution with much concern and apprehension. However, in modern context, people have come to qualify such a scenario with the compound invention in usage, social-revolution, which to my mind, was never used by Sowore Omoyele in his postulation; maybe further interpretation like ‘days of rage’ may turn out contentious in situating the context within that praxis.
In your own view, how feasible is the call for revolution in Nigeria?
As per desirability or feasibility of social revolution in resolving Nigeria’s age-old contradictions or complexities hindering the smooth workings or running of the government in a way that benefit majority Nigerians and catapult it to its desirable level, in a way that the country gains prominence and plays its natural role in spearheading African renaissance, there is no doubt that the country has not and may not be able to actualise its full potentialities with the current order of lopsided fiscal federalism and unwieldy concentration of power at the centre. This is why with the best of intentions, the nation could be said to be operating on auto-reverse rather than making tangible progress in economic development, security of lives and properties, social cohesion/harmony and a true sense of nationhood by its over 250 ethnic components or groupings.
What do you think is the way out?
As CACOL, our position has always been that for the strident and cacophonous centrifugal noise and abrupt change to subside, the current government may need to do what its predecessors have obstinately refused to do by convoking a Sovereign National Conference (SNC) whose mandate should be supreme and solely to the effect that its drawn from all component; wards, local government areas, states to federal by the people directly and to review the findings, recommendations, etc on evolving a virile, all-inclusive Nigeria as envisioned by the reports of conferences organised by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and other cognate, conferences on building a truly federal and confederating nation, taking full cognisance of fiscal, policing, military, economic and other social fears of its minorities and component nations. This was never done before we were lumped together by our colonial masters in 1900 and 1914. It is what is called the ‘Nationality Question’ today and must truly and properly be addressed to put final pay to all these agitations, ethnic mistrust, and social miasma. This would be the ultimate revolution for proper restructuring to birth a new Nigeria. It was never too early or too late to engineer this.
Be that as it may, any violent social change, either through military take-over or social disruptions may wreck more harm than good at this point in time, especially taking cognisance of the fact we just had an election with a renewed mandate conferred, whether genuine or counterfeit, but we also appreciate the fact that Nigeria’s sociopolitical cum economic problems are too fundamental or structural for mere periodic elections to resolve. This is why we appeal to the current leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by resorting to the archive and organise Nigerians in their professional, trades and other cognate relevance, to give us an acceptable social template for social re-engineering and reinventing to bring us to true federalism.
What is your take on the decision of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze Lagos State Government bank account over an alleged N9.9billion against immediate past Governor Akinwunmi Ambode?
It would be recalled that in the course of the compilation of our Op-ed Publications for apprising the state government in Lagos State of its performance score-card, LOP4 (Lagos State Open Parliament), we had asked the general public to furnish us of hard or soft evidence, suggesting suspicious lodgings by any government official of funds belonging to the state; nobody was able to do this throughout our investigation for that particular LOP edition. It is, therefore, curious, though commendable, if such lodgings have been discovered to be in separate bank accounts and interpreted to be for illicit self-enrichment and corruptive purposes. These banks have also now been revealed by the EFCC to be First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Access Bank and Zenith Bank with their account numbers given as: 5617984012, 0060949275, and 1011691254, respectively.
Consequently, we take heed of the screaming headlines of the EFCC that already link the banks’ accounts to the person of the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, and urge the anti-graft agency to do due diligence in ascertaining ownership, purposefulness, and all necessary examinations of issues, remote and immediate, surrounding the humongous lodgings so as to avert possibilities of any witch-hunt. We remain convinced that official corruption must be tackled, frontally, if Nigeria must heave a sigh of relief and reverse itself from a seeming trip to economic and social perdition, hence, our total commitment and support for the war against the ogre of corruption. Howbeit, for the fight to achieve the set goals of the current Federal Government and tallies with the wish of majority Nigerians who are usually the main victims, the innocent must never be framed-up, witch hunted or sacrificed on the altar of political expediency or self-righteousness.
EFCC has started probing some of the immediate past governors who left office about two months ago, what is your take on this?
We would recollect that shortly after assumption of office, some state governors blew the whistle on how their predecessors had looted their respective states’ treasury, converted government properties into personal and family ownership and use while outrightly expropriating resources belonging to the public through last-minute contract awards and phony transactions. Prominent amongst such indicted governors was ex-governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha whose successor in office, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, accused of appropriating so many governor properties to self and family, especially shortly before handing over date.
After this note of alarm, CACOL issued a statement asking the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to quickly swing into action and investigate those claims by the diverse states’ governments. This was with a view to not only retrieving those resources that run into billions of Naira, but to also serve a note of warning that this government actually meant business in combating corruption, headlong, and bringing culprits to book, no matter how highly connected or positioned. It is therefore, heartwarming and reassuring that the two major anti-graft organisations in the country have heeded our clarion calls as much as the governors who were practical enough to actually blow the whistle on the can of worms left behind by their predecessors.
According to the EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, after appropriate investigation, some of the ill-acquired properties traced to the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his family Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr. Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary to ex-Governor Okorocha, Market Square Super Market (all in one shop) and premises belonging to Imo state Broadcasting Corporation, now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator RochasOkorocha. Others are: East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha’s daughter, UlomaOkorocha- Nwosu, Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16-block cum 96 flats and eight bungalow multi-million Naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife, etc. All these are suspected resources that were looted from Imo State coffers by their former Governor.
Without mincing any words, this sting operation against the malfeasance and unscrupulous looting of public resources by Okorocha is quite commendable. This becomes more appreciable when one considers the fact that the ex-governor was one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s close-corridor friends. What this means is that the current government actually meant his word, when he said “he has no friend and he has no enemy”. Our major wish is that this land must be seriously healed of the evils of corruption and its cascading taproot terminated from our body-polity. The momentum has to be sustained as other indicted governors would now be busy, frantically covering their tracks and manipulating records and other evidences. This is where we expect the anticipatory acumen of our anti-corruption agencies to be more incisive and swift as they beam their keen satellite on those stolen wealth. This is the only way towards returning our country back to the era of social order and economic stability.
Reps: Another attempt on Peace Corps Bill
For the umpteenth time, the House of Representatives has reopened the process for the passage of the Nigerian Peace Corps (establishment) Bill. PHILIP NYAM examines the renewed effort
The Peace Corps has been in the news since the 8th Assembly. Efforts to get the organisation, which now operates as a private entity get legal backing have always been met with stiff opposition.
In the 8th Assembly, the House of Representatives succeeded in passing the bill, but President Muhammadu Buhari unfortunately withheld assent to it, raising three fundamental questions.
However, desirous of creating more employment opportunities for the army of unemployed youths roaming the nation’s streets, the 9th Assembly has once more reintroduced the bill with the intent of repackaging and convincing the president to assent to it this time.
Consequently, the 9th House, following the public outcry over the rejection of assent to the bill by the president, the House in July resolved to recommit it to the committee of the whole for passage. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion for re-committal brought before the House by the chief whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno).
He said the move was in line to Order 12, Rule 16 of the Standing Order of the House.
Recall that Order 12 prescribed that a bill passed by the previous Assembly “upon being re-gazetted or clean copies circulated, be reconsidered in the committee of the whole without being commenced de-novo.”
Monguno stated that “the House notes that pursuant to Order 12, Rule 16 of the Standing Orders of the House, bills passed by the preceding Assembly and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence for which no concurrence was made or negatived or passed by the Senate and forwarded to the House for which no concurrence was made or negatived or which were passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to the President for assent, but for which assent or withholding thereof was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the Assembly, the House may resolve that such Bills, upon being re-gazetted or clean copies circulated, be re-considered in the Committee of the Whole without being commenced de-novo.
“Also, note that the aforementioned bills were passed by the preceding Assembly and forwarded to the President for assent, but for which assent or withholding thereof was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the last Assembly. And I am aware that the bills were re-gazetted as HBs. 56, 17, 57 and 171 and had been respectively read the first time.”
The Peace Corps Bill seeks to “develop, empower and provide gainful employment for the youths, facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and nation-building and for other related matters.”
With this latest development and renewed efforts by the House of Representatives to have this bill signed into law, analysts are questioning the strategy being put in place by the lawmakers, so that they will not be at the receiving end again. Facts on ground indicate that the bill will have a smooth sail in the House and that the Senate may definitely concur. But, the question is: Should the President, like during the 8th Assembly, withhold his assent to the bill, will the legislators be willing to invoke their constitutional power of veto?
Why Buhari rejected the bill
One of the reasons President Buhari gave as being responsible for turning down the Peace Corps Bill was the issue of funding. This is understandable because the nation was just coming out of recession. But with the economy out of recession and gradually picking up, perhaps the President will sign the bill if it is brought to him for the second time.
The President had also stated that giving assent to the bill would mean creating another security agency with a mandate already being performed by other existing law enforcement bodies in the country. But with the level of insecurity in the country, many analysts are of the view that having an alternative security agency from the existing ones would serve a complementary purpose. Therefore, analysts said there would not have been a better time than now for such an outfit to come into existence.
Buhari had in the letter addressed to the then leadership of the National Assembly explained that “Presidential decision to decline assent to Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2017 recently passed by the National Assembly read thus: “pursuant to Section 58 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I hereby convey to the House of Representatives, my decision, on 25th January, 2018 to decline presidential assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) bill, 2017 recently passed by the National Assembly.
“Specifically, reasons for the decision to decline assent to this bill include among others: Security concerns regarding the proposed Nigerian Peace Corps being authorized to undertake activities currently being performed by extant security and law enforcement agencies; and Financial implications of funding the establishment and operations of the proposed Nigerian Peace Corps, given the scarce financial resources may pose serious challenges to the government.
Peace Corps reaction
Similarly, when the bill was rejected by the president, the Corps Commandant, Dr. Dickson Akoh, lamented that the same people who “fought” the bill prior to its passage by the National Assembly advised President Buhari against assenting to it. He also insisted that the rejection of the bill showed there was “conspiracy against the Nigerian youth.”
Akoh also accused the nation’s security agencies of working against the bill. According to him, “the same people that opposed the bill with the same content during the National Assembly’s public hearing, took the matter before the President, telling him that instead of voting money for a new establishment, they should use it to boost money for their own activities.
“They had said it is a duplication of their functions, but we made an advertorial in some newspapers to show the differences in the functions. Whatever they have done has not brought the situation to an end. The National Assembly may still take it up.”
Noting that the organisation was in the interest of the vast majority of the youth, Akoh said “from what I am seeing, there is a conspiracy against the youth. Let them be jobless and be committing crimes and let these people have more money and jail them. I think that is the conspiracy.”
He added: “We have the tape that immediately after the passage of the bill by the National Assembly, some people conspired and swore to forestall its assent by the President. We have bills that have suffered similar fate and resistance and were later passed. So, we have hope that one day, proper attention will be given.”
Akor’s conviction, notwithstanding, the worry now is whether the House of Representatives will be able to pursue this bill to a successful end considering the differing interests involved; will the bill see the light of the day today and whether it is not going to be another wild goose chase? Answers to these puzzles will emerge when the House reconvenes in September.
Briyai: An umpire in troubled water
The recent resignation of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State, Dr. Frankland Briyai, has generated dust over the integrity of some officials of the electoral umpire. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
Although the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State, Dr. Frankland Briyai made the announcement of his decision to join partisan politics last week and even expressed his interest in the November governorship election in Bayelsa State at the same declaration, the journey to his new turf, however, has been on the scale for actualization.
Incidentally, the Cross River State REC’s decision to join the murky water of politics came barely one week after the immediate past Chairman of INEC Prof. Attahiru Jega, joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
Jega, who is presently teaching Political Science at Bayero University, Kano, joined the party to chair the committee of its Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat Analysis.
Briyai became a REC on June 30, 2017 after the then Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, approved his appointments alongside 14 others. The appointees were first confirmed by the Senate.
Prior to his appointment as the Cross River REC, Briyai, a doctorate degree holder, was a senior lecturer in the Biological Sciences Department of the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Bayelsa State.
Few months back, Briyai, who is an indigene of Bayelsa State, said there has been much pressure on him from his people to throw his hat into the ring for the state’s plum job.
Speaking at his office in Calabar, when the Commonwealth Students/Youth Federation for Peace paid him a courtesy call, he said the pressure from his people may not be unconnected with the “meritorious services I have rendered to the people and the nation at large in various capacities.”
A follow-up to that disclosure by the REC was a solidarity march held on the streets of Yenagoa, the state capital, by hundreds of stakeholders under the auspices of Bayelsa Grassroots Development Initiative (BDGI), calling on Briyai to join the November 16 gubernatorial race.
The BDGI, led by Prof. Emiemokumo, Augustine-Neto Adakaigbe, Tamaranebi M. Richard and Gilbert Inesei, appealed to Briyal to return to his state as a matter of urgency to contest the election.
Inesei assured the REC that their group was spread across the eight local government areas in Bayelsa and would help him mobilise to win the election.
“With respect to Dr. Frankland Oyins Briyai’s generosity, his outstanding administrative and military pedigree and performance, and the resultant accolades from Bayelsans and Nigeria at large, we hereby unequivocally endorse and once again call on him to publicly declare his acceptance to run for the guber race 2019,” the group said.
Either by design or default, Briyai, eventually bowed to bouts of pressure from his kinsmen on August 8, by resigning his appointment to enable him to contest the governorship poll in Bayelsa State. He announced his resignation and governorship bid at the headquarters of the INEC in Calabar just before a valedictory party organised in his honour.
Briyai told journalists that he had to resign to heed the call of the people of Bayelsa State, the youth groups in Niger Delta, Northern and Eastern Nigeria, the Economic Community of West African States, Africa and the Commonwealth to contest the governorship election.
His words: “I have critically considered their demand and dilemma. I have heard their call to selfless service that had always been my lifestyle. For the sake of the very important call to rescuing the kind, peace loving and great people of Bayelsa State, I have resigned my appointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Thursday, the 8th of August, 2019.”
He added that the successful conduct of elections in the state since he took over in 2017 as the REC, his integrity and hard work, which had made him won several awards, had confirmed what the people are saying.
On why he chose the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run as governor, he said: “As a progressive, I will identify with the very best of the progressive political parties – the All Progressives Congress.”
Briyai appealed to the people of Bayelsa State not sell their votes and urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs during and after the governorship election.
The Chairman, Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) in the state, Sunday Michael, said: “When Briyai was appointed the REC, he told us that he was going to work with stakeholders. This is the only REC that has carried every political party along from start to finish.”
With the report of Briyai’s resignation to contest election permeating the media space with the corresponding reactions, his employer, INEC, in a statement signed by its chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the REC violated the commission’s Code of Conduct and the Nigerian constitution, hence his sack.
Okoye reprimanded Briyai for using INEC’s Cross River State headquarters to announce his political ambition in violation of INEC’s laid down rules against partisanship.
“The Commission strongly frowns at the REC’s expression of partisan interest. We note that the Constitution precludes National and Resident Electoral Commissioners from belonging to political parties.
“Also, the use of INEC premises and facilities for such declaration or for any political purpose is unlawful and contrary to the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all INEC officials,” the statement read.
Okoye said Briyai failed to follow the laid down procedure for resignation as REC, noting that his resignation doesn’t take effect until it has been received by the office of the country’s president who’s the appointing authority.
“The commission has not received any resignation letter as he claimed,” he said.
The commission went on to withdraw all powers and functions delegated to Briyai as REC and directed the administrative secretary of INEC in Cross River State to take over such functions until further notice.
But, faulting INEC’s hierarchy on its stance about Briyai, a group known as the National Coalition for Progressive Change, described the commission’s decision as not only unconstitutional, but a calculated attempt to tarnish the image and integrity of the former REC, who they said, followed due process before resigning from office.
According to the South-South Coordinator of the group, Comrade Sampson Effiom, Dr. Briyai had sent his resignation letter dated August 5, 2019 to the commission and wondered why they claimed they did not get it.
“INEC decision is unconstitutional and cannot stand because the Section 306 (2) which they quoted does not give them powers to sack a senior appointee such as REC,” he said.
Regardless of the defence put up for Briyai, most Nigerians believe that issues around his resignation and subsequent joining of a political party is one of the many issues around the electoral commission and the question of its neutrality.
Speaking on the development, a member of INEC Election Monitoring Board 2009/ 2010, Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, said: “Section 156 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, stipulated that nobody shall be qualified for appointment as member of INEC as a Chairman, National or Resident Commissioner if he is not qualified as a member of House of Reps…and one of the qualifications is membership of a political party.
“The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that civil servants can be members of political parties of their choice as provided for by the 1999 Constitution. The issue therefore is of morality, is it fair for an umpire who just conducted a controversial general election and in less than six months decided to contest for the office of the governor under the ruling party? l think for somebody who have conscience, he would not embark on such inglorious political journey. Moreso, joining APC puts question marks on his decision. If he wins the party primary, whatever the outcome of poll, his victory would be a suspect.”
Querying the position of the Cross River REC further, Aduwo who is the Chairman of Rights Monitoring Group (RMG) said: “When and where did he join APC? Did APC give him a waiver? Has he been attending political party meetings with them? Where is he going to get the monetary backing to fund his campaign? Seriously, the media need to interrogate the relationship between the APC and the former Cross River REC, especially before and during the general elections because an lNEC official in any part of the country can manipulate the poll anywhere.”
Briyai conducted the 2019 general elections in Cross River state as REC. The APC won a House of Representatives seat in the state.
Born in 1963 in Bayelsa State, Briyai obtained his Primary School Certificate from St Stephens Primary School, Amassoma, Bayelsa State. In 1982, he got his West African School Certificate from Government Technical College, Tombia, Rivers State.
His Bachelor of Science Degree was obtained from University of Port Harcourt while his M.Sc. is from Bayero University and his PhD obtained from University of Port Harcourt.
He also served in various capacity which include the Nigerian Air Force (Warrant Officer), Officer-in-charge (O-i-C) Armament and Safety Workshop 303 Flying Training School, Nigerian Air Force, Kano; Associate Dean of Student Affairs, Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State and Senior Lecturer in the same institution before his last appointment as REC.
