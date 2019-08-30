Eliminating meningitis through immunization

Medical experts have agreed that meningitis is a life threatening disease. If not treated, this disease can lead to brain swelling and maim, as well as kill. According to experts, the most serious form of meningitis is bacterial. Unlike other forms of meningitis, bacterial meningitis is said to be very fatal, sometimes even with treatment. Experts also posit that if bacterial meningitis “progresses rapidly, in 24 hours or less, death may occur in more than half of those who develop it, even with proper medical treatment.” Other types of meningitis like the viral, fungal and Aseptic meningitis are not as dangerous, according to experts, like the bacterial meningitis.

But meningitis in whatever guise has a devastating effect on lives. That is perhaps, the reason why the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has chosen to support the government and people of Cross River State to eliminate meningitis.

UNICEF has so far supported government with drugs and other kits for immunization of children from ages 9-15. But more than just assisting the state, UNICEF discovered that the state is within the meningitis belt of the country, and is susceptible to the disease because it borders Cameroun and with the influx of refugees from that country due to the clampdown on the Southern part by the authorities, the state could be bearing a burden it did not prepare for.

This gesture of the international donor agency has encouraged the state government with the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, saying recently that government would ensure the protection of children between the ages of 9-15 through intensive immunization.

Esu, who spoke during the flagoff ceremony and introduction of meningitis “A” vaccine into routine immunization schedule at the Chieftaincy hall of Calabar Municipality last week, while appreciating partners, including UNICEF and WHO, among others, said the state government was interested in the wellbeing of children, disclosing that hundreds of healthcare workers have been trained to undertake immunization across the 18 local governments of the state. “Government will attend to the health needs of the children and immunization remains the best way to secure our children.

Meningitis is a devastating disease and Nigeria is one of the countries within the meningitis belt in Africa. “Cross River State is within the meningitis belt in Nigeria and that is why government continues to ask parents to ensure proper sanitation and avoid crowded room. We admonish parents to also ensure that their children are immunized; and this is free,” Esu told his audience. He added: “We shall not rest until we have vaccinated all eligible children in the state.”

However, beyond mere promise, the state government should back up its promise with action. One recalls that in 2017, Governor Ben Ayade promised to establish a pharmaceutical company that would produce vaccines for meningitis. At that time, the then Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Peter Akam Egbam, who spoke on behalf of the governor said: “The drugs will be produced locally.

This is a gigantic project. We have the laboratories where the drugs will pass through all scientific processes; we have department in which packaging will be done. The idea behind this project is to basically reduce, if not eliminate, importation of drugs into Nigeria.”

On how to source for raw materials for the pharmaceutical company, Pakistani Managing Director of Calapharm, Farhan Ahmade Khan, said; “For now, the raw materials which will feed the industry will be imported because Nigeria does not have most of the chemicals to use in producing most of the drugs. We will import the chemical but we will do all the medical works and packaging here.”

“Our main focus is on mother and child health. We will launch the pharmaceutical company with 40 products initially. We will produce syrups, tablets, syringes and injections. One thing that is not produced in Nigeria is vaccine, which we in Calapharm will produce early next year.” Since that pronouncement, not much has been heard about the company and its products. The situation has been made worse with the non-appointment of a Commissioner since the governor assumed a second term office in May, 2019, to give leadership to the project.

Interestingly, this pronouncement was made at the height of the clamour for government intervention after one out of 24 people who came down with meningitis had died between January and April, 2017. The former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, had alerted the public then that; “We have recorded one death but we have tried to ensure that the situation is contained. That is why we have put in place facilities and personnel to ensure that as much as possible, we do not record more cases of death,” she said.

Asibong had disclosed that the deceased, Paul Ogar, 12, was brought from Ogoja Local Government Area of the state with the disease “which eventually led to his death.” Asibong had given the figure then saying the death toll would have been heavier “but for the prompt action of her ministry to contain its outbreak, explaining that most of the victims have been treated and discharged from the hospital.” According to her, the ministry was doing its best to curb the outbreak, adding that Cross River was among the 16 states with the outbreak of CSM in Nigeria.

“Before now, we have actually been having sporadic cases of CSM but it has been on the increase this year and this is not normal for Cross River. “We have set our state team in motion and the epidemiology department is currently on top of the situation carrying out surveillance in all quarters,” she had said. She then explained that her ministry had begun sensitizing the public on the dangers of meningitis in particular and other communicable diseases in general, saying the state government has given the ministry the needed support to contain the situation.

The commissioner assured residents of the state government’s readiness to do everything to reduce the impact of the disease, saying all those who are currently hospitalized would be discharged. “We are fighting the outbreak of the disease with everything within our power and the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, is at the vanguard of ensuring that the disease is contained as soon as possible.

We in the ministry are mobilizing to drastically reduce the impact of the disease. So, we are doing something about the situation,” the commissioner said. Now that partners have come in to assist the state to keep children secure from meningitis, it is hoped that the governor would revive the initiative of producing the vaccines as well as paying the state’s counterpart funds to enable partners sustain their struggle to keep our children safe.

