Elonu: D’Tigress need to improve

F

ollowing a warm up game defeat, D’Tigress skipper Adaora Elonu has said they need to improve while maximising the time left to prepare for the championship in Dakar, Senegal.

African Champions D’Tigress lost their warm game 78-52 to Raptors Men’s Basketball Academy at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Lagos on Saturday night.

It was the first time the three time Afrobasket champions played together as a team since their record breaking outing at the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Tenerife, Spain.

“We will see where we have to improve though it is a good step in the right direction. I am okay with the outcome of the game the guys did a good job I think we are still far we still need a lot of improvement.

“We need to put a lot of intensity, be aggressive, mentally tough and be confident in our shots. Besides we have more time to get ready and we will take advantage of that time,” said Elonu.

In the same vein, D’Tigress star Evelyn Akhator said the team needs more time to play together as a team. She also highlighted areas the team faulted against Raptors.

“They outrebounded and shot better we couldn’t stop their shooting and in short our defence was not the best. We are known to be a defensive team that’s something we need to work on. I understand we had a slow start but I believe the next game we are going to have a strong start.”

The team is expected to leave Nigeria on Monday for the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket which tipsoff on Saturday August 10 at the New Dakar Arena, Senegal.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related