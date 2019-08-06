News
Emirates faults AON, denies increased flights
Mega airline, Emirates, has again denied that it increased scheduled flight services to Abuja or Lagos. The airline was reacting to the condemnation by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), the umbrella body for Nigerian airlines, over alleged granting of additional frequency to Emirates.
Chairman of AON, Capt. Noggie Meggison, had called on the Federal Government to review all existing Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) to readdress the unfair trade advantage given to foreign airlines against Nigerian airlines. The management of Emirates denied AON’s position. It said: “We only operated extra flights to Abuja and Lagos for a very limited period, for the sole purpose of serving Nigerian pilgrims travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj. “Some detractors like to claim that Emirates receives government subsidies and therefore represent unfair competition. But these allegations are patently false and we have repeatedly debunked these myths over the years.”
News
Security: Ugwuanyi sends anti kidnapping bill to state assembly
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday rose from a crucial meeting with Vigilante/Nieghbourhood Watch groups in the 17 local government areas of the state and resolved that there was the need to strengthen the security of the state. A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, shortly after the meeting, stated that the state government upon reviewing the security situation in the state, resolved to send Anti-kidnapping Bill to the state assembly as an Executive Bill, to ensure maximum security. According the statement, the state government also resolved to immediately overhaul the Vigilante/ Neighbourhood Watch structure in the state for optimized service delivery as the Enugu State Neigbourhood Watch Law 2016 would equally be reviewed with a view to achieving desired result.
Ugwuanyi’s administration further resolved to employ 1,700 Forest Guards within 30 days, comprising 100 persons per Local Government Area in compliance with the recent decision of the South-East Governors Forum on Community Policing. However, interested applicants with passion for service were asked to submit their appli-cations at the office of the Security Chief of the Department of State Services (DSS) in their respective local government areas of origin for necessary action. The state government also approved payment of stipends to 5,200 Vigilante/Neighbourhood Watch personnel comprising 20 persons per ward in the state, reassuring them of its commitment to peace and security of lives and property.
Inside Abuja
LG boss tasks varsity on admission, employment of natives
Mr Abdullahi Sabo, Chairman, Kuje Area Council, FCT, has appealed to Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Abuja, to give special attention to FCT natives while considering those to admit or employ.
Sabo made the call on Saturday, during a public lecture and celebration of the overall best graduating student, Miss Adamu Talatu of Chemistry Department, who had a CGPA of 4.82 in the 2018/19 academic session.
“This institution is supposed to be a catchment area for natives of FCT, but they find it difficult to gain admission even when they have the required points to study courses of their choice.
“The natives are also denied employment in the university; they hardly get slots no matter how good their grades may be.
“Talatu Adamu is the best graduating student of University of Abuja in 2019; this little girl is from a remote part of Kuje. She has proved that dedication and hard work leads to success, irrespective of social and economic background.
“We are pleased with this girl and the Kuje Area Council is offering our dear Talatu Adamu an automatic scholarship to any University of her choice, for her postgraduate studies.
“We believe that there are many brilliant children like Talatu wasting away in remote areas of the FCT. I want to use this medium to appeal to the new VC to consider our children during admission and employment processes,” he said.
An overwhelmed Talatu, who thanked her parents for their love and support during her studies, called on the Federal Government to give adequate priority to girl-child education in the country.
“The girls in FCT want to learn; they want to explore their talents. All they want is the opportunity and the support to achieve their dreams and make Nigeria proud,” she said.
Talatu called on Philip Aduda, the senator representing the FCT, and the Kuje Area Council, to strengthen and widen their scholarship schemes, so as to reach more children from poor homes in the FCT.
News
Amosun left N18bn for Abiodun, says ex-Ogun commissioner
Former Ogun State Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, yesterday faulted claim that the incumbent administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun inherited empty treasury.
Oshinowo, in a statement he personally signed and made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta, said the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun left N18.8billion in the coffers of the state government.
He advised the current administration in the state to stop chasing shadows and desist from playing politics with the state accounting processes.
The former commissioner was reacting to Abiodun’s recent claim that he inherited an empty treasury and had to borrow N7billion from banks in order to pay workers’ salaries for the month of May.
Oshinowo insisted that there was no truth in the governor’s claim, adding that he had no reason to resort to taking bank loans.
He explained that it was the usual practice that for such large sums of money to be borrowed from financial institutions, the state executive council must debate and ratify it and the concurrent approval of the state House of Assembly must be obtained.
He said, “Contrary to the ‘empty treasury’ slogan, the Dapo Abiodun-led government inherited over N8.218 billion, comprising N5.735 billion from the Federation Account (FAAC/JAAC) and N2.483 billion from the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
“What is more, the N10.6 billion refund for Pay As You Earn (PAYE) due to Ogun State, which the Amosun government had labored for three years to obtain, and which was due to be paid in May 2019, should have been part of the amount inherited by the Dapo Abiodun led administration.
“Ironically, the then ‘incoming’ government did everything possible to frustrate its release and create an enabling platform for the futile ‘empty treasury’ campaign unveiled after taking over the reins of government.
“The N10.6 billion, which is the third highest amount refunded to some states among the country has since been released to the Gov. Abiodun led administration. Therefore, the Amosun administration can validly assert that it effectively left N18.8 billion in the coffers of Ogun State Government.
“Notwithstanding its covert campaign against the release of the N10.6 billion in May, the Dapo Abiodun led government had no justification for borrowing a dime from banks to pay May salaries as the amount left in the government coffers and the normal tax remittances due by the end of every month were more than enough to significantly offset the monthly wage bill.”
The former commissioner also berated the state government for claiming that Amosun inflated the monthly wage bill by N2.5billion.
He said, “What the present government has clearly failed to comprehend is that in addition to the salary obligations of the Civil Service, the state also pays emoluments and allowances for the other two tiers of government; the entire Public Service consisting of various Parastatals, Agencies and other auxiliary workers. Also noteworthy is the fact that Government as part of its monthly obligations pays for other essential services.”
“Therefore, the current administration should endeavor not to play politics with the State accounting processes as it will have grave consequences and economic implications for stakeholders, such as investors, donor agencies, international and multi-lateral financial agencies, all of whom by the twilight of the Amosun Administration rated Ogun State as the Number One destination for sub-national investments in Nigeria.
“A house destroyed may be difficult to rebuild. We therefore advise the Dapo Abiodun led administration to focus on germane economic fundamentals and strategies that will uplift the State and concentrate on building on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor rather than chasing shadows.”
Inside Abuja
Agric biotech club debuts in school
The campaign to change perception about Genetically Modified Organism ( GMO ) and also deepen awareness on agricultural biotechnology has been taken a notch higher with the launch of ” biotech and biosafety club” initiative in secondary schools in Abuja.
The promoters said the club would help to erase negative information about GMO among secondary school students and as well as equip them with relevant knowledge about the benefits of biotech technology.
Deputy Director, National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency ( NABDA) and Country Coordinate of Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology, Dr. Rose Gidado, said there was need to begin the GMO awareness campaign among the younger generation, so that the negative perception and cold reception can be changed.
The club, which debuted in Highgrade International School, Mararaba, a surbub in the Federal Capital Territory, was said to be first of its kind in Nigeria.
Gidado said it was designed to promote advocacy for the use of biotech in Nigeria. The choice of the school, she said, was due to the brilliant performance of the students during a competition organized by Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
She said that the students displayed high knowledge on biotechnology, hence the need to support and encourage the school management to do more in promoting agricultural biotechnology .
According to her, NABDA has put in place some measures to ensure that the activities of the ideals of club were sustained in the school, while plans to extend the initiative to other schools in the country were underway.
“What we are expecting from the club is intensive awareness campaign by the club, starting from the students who will help to educate others about biotechnology and biosafety. This initiative was conceived to change the negative perception about GMO.
“We want to let them understand the benefits of biotechnology. Negative information about GMO is very high in Nigeria. We have countries like the United States of America, Brazil, Canada and others that have attained food security through biotechnology.
“We have some measures to ensure that the club is sustained after the graduation of the present members of the club. We shall be furnishing them with relevant information and updating their knowledge for them to carry out the campaign.
“The school management has assured that the club would be sustained. The graduation of the current students will not affect the sustainability of the club, because the proprietor of the school has taken ownership of the initiative.
“We started this club here because of the brilliant performance of the students at one of the competitions organised by NTA. We also followed up with a visit which further convinced us that the school needed the support”, Gidado said.
News
OAU commiserates with parents, friends of late student
Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile – Ife, Osun state yesterday commiserated with parents, guardians, colleagues, friends and well-wishers of a Part-Four student of the Department of English, late Opeyemi Dara, who died Friday last week.
Dara allegedly committed suicide by drinking an insecticide, Sniper, allegedly because of her poor academic performance.
The university’s condolence was contained in a statement, tagged “Demise of Opeyemi Dara: The Truth of the Matter,” which a copy was made available to New Telegraph.
According to the statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, Miss Dara is on a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.68, which qualified her, at least, to be an average student on a 2-2 Class of Grade.
The statement reads: “It is, therefore, our firm belief that a student, who was on Second Class (Lower Division) cannot be said to be poor academically, to the extent of committing suicide due to such.
“In actual fact, Opeyemi Dara did not have any outstanding course except her project, which she was yet to submit. The project could not have been a challenge to her because she had authored two books – ‘Heels on Steel’ (a play) and ‘Let Me Run Mad Today (a poem) both published by the Words Rhymes and Rhythm Limited (www.wrr.ng).”
Specifically, the university said that Dara was admitted to the university in the 2014/2015 academic session and her graduating year result (2017/2018) indicated that she had passed all the departmental courses except Research Method and Project (EGL 420).
“She had not submitted any essay for grading, which is understandable by virtue of her encounter of April 22 and the fact that she had not reported in the university since then,” the statement added.
According to Olarewaju, the university authorities would through the statement put the records straight concerning the late student.
Dara, who the statement noted until her death resided off-campus, allegedly first drank Sniper on April 22, this year, but the Security Unit of the university, on getting the information, went to her apartment and took her first to the University Health Centre, where she was referred to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC).
The statement added: “She was treated and discharged home to her parents. She was said to have been brought in by the parents and readmitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the OAUTHC last Thursday, August 1, after another dose of Sniper, and she unfortunately died the next day. There are indications that she had an underlying medical condition.
Lamenting the development, the management said the university had a robust Student Advisory System with the highest number of dedicated Guidance Counsellors than any university in the country.
This was as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede appealed to members of staff and students to take advantage of the mechanisms put in place by the university administration in addressing all academic, social, medical and other challenges facing them.
“All youths are advised never to see suicide as an option, since tough times do not last, but are only passing phases in the lives of all mortals,” he said.
News
RevolutionNow: BMO lambasts Soyinka, Falana over Sowore’s arrest
…praises FG for proactive action
A political group, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), yesterday took a swipe at Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) and leaders of some civil society organisations for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government over the arrest and detention of presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Mr. Omowole Sowore, over the #RevolutionNow protest.
The group also urged highly placed and influential Nigerians to always exercise restraint and decorum while reacting to public issues so as not to escalate existing tension in the polity.
Giving this advice in a statement in Abuja, the organisation while lauding the Federal Government on its proactive handling of the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest, chided some eminent Nigerians for endorsing inciting comments by the protest planners.
BMO in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, specifically called out Prof. Soyinka, Falana and some civil society organisations for encouraging what they said was capable of igniting violence and large-scale mayhem in the country.
According to the BMO, in the case of Sowore’s arrest, there was the need to remind Soyinka, Falana and others that the Department of State Services (DSS) had established a link between Sowore and some foreigners, as well as some Nigerians, “who are bent on causing disaffection in Nigeria with an intent to benefit from the conflagration that may arise therefrom.
The statement reads in part; “We are constrained to call on those backing the actions of this group, like Prof. Wole Soyinka and Mr. Femi Falana, to retrace their steps as it is capable of emboldening other people with such violent inclinations.
“We note with satisfaction that the Federal Government has taken the appropriate steps towards stopping these misguided elements from instigating a violent overthrow of a constitutionally-elected government.
“There is a constitutional means of changing government in Nigeria, and as a country, we recently held democratic elections at both the state and federal levels, therefore no basis for any group of people to seek other means of changing a sitting and legally-constituted government.
“Perhaps we need to remind Prof. Soyinka and his co-travellers that the security agencies do not usually go out of their way to arrest people except in situations where there are glaring evidence that such people, through their actions or utterances, pose inherent risk to the unity and corporate existence of the country.”
The group stressed further that; “We consider it hypocritical on the part of the critics for being blind to the potential danger that the activities of Sowore and company posed to the country with their misguided attempt to cause havoc in the country.
“In our view, the Federal Government has taken the right step with the arrest of Sowore, the arrow head of the ‘RevolutionNow,’ in order to nip their inflammatory activities in the bud as failure to do that could plunge the country into avoidable chaos and violence.
“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the shenanigans of mischief-makers and those hell-bent on dragging the country back to an inglorious past from which President Muhammadu Buhari is making all efforts to rescue her.”
•
News
AAUA condemns sexual assault on student by soldiers
Authorities of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), yesterday condemned sexual assault on one of its female students by one of the soldiers stationed at a check point between Akungba-Akoko and Ikare-Akoko.
The university authorities, after its preliminary investigation, noted with concern and amazement that a soldier of the Federal Republic Nigeria, whose duty, among others, was to protect lives of the citizens could turn round to exhibit such reprobate tendencies.
The university, while commending swift action taken so far by the Brigade Commander on this inhuman and brazen assault on a defenceless and innocent student, called on the authorities of the Nigerian Army to deal decisively with the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act against humanity.
A statement signed by Acting Registrar of the university, Mr. Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, reads: “While we are not unaware of the security situation in the country, we strongly request that the checkpoint be dismantled and the soldiers moved to between Oba-Akoko and Ose, where kidnapping and robberies occurred, almost on a daily basis and far away from the students.
“The university, therefore, calls for calm and wishes to assure the students that we will continue to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place to enable them continue to pursue their academic activities without molestation.”
News
Solid minerals’ revenue account stands at N14.7bn
…monthly collection dips
The balance in the solid minerals revenue account stood at N14,790,467,044.79 as at June 2019, compared to November 2018 figure of N12. 2 billion, revenue chart document of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) sighted by New Telegraph has shown.
The total revenue collected for the month of June 2019 stood at N227,222,294.82, an amount lower than the ministry’s monthly target of N342,064,757.90 by N114,842,463.08, indicating 33.57 per cent loss. The figure is lowerthan May 2019 collections of N350,945,953.98 by N123,723,659.16 or 54.45 per cent.
The decrease in June revenue collected was attributed to July collection’ which had yet to be captured into Solid Minerals Revenue Account (SMRA). Growth in revenue accruals from solid minerals sector sources is hinged on continuous shift in the attention government is giving the sector. The Federal Government is believed to have, of late, committed financial resources to open the sector to foreign and local investors’ participation while series of reforms were initiated by the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and the current Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to lift revenue profile of the sector.
The immediate past minister in the ministry, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, had said government gave out over N14 billion worth of contract on exploration in the mining sector in the past three years. Bwari spoke at a farewell get-together party organised recently in his honour by the ministry in Abuja. Bwari, who stated that the project was still ongoing, therefore, urged his successor to maintain the tempo as his tenure as the minister had witnessed tremendous achievements.
To get more players into the sector, especially financial institutions, the Federal Government, last week, said it would soon approach key Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) like the Nigeria Export-Import Bank and the Bank of Industry (BOI) to open new desks to oversee the funding of mining projects in the country. The coordinator of the Mineral Sector Supportfor Economic Diversification Project in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Linus Adie, disclosed this when the Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Netcom Africa Limited, Mr. Sean Hsu, visited him in Abuja. Netcom Africa Limited is an international investment company in exploration and mining.
News
Unilorin Ph.D. student develops new anti-TB drug
A PhD student in the Department of Chemistry, University of Ilorin, Misitura Arowona, has developed a drug that promises to be potent in the treatment of tuberculosis (TB), an infectious disease that usually attacks the lungs. The student, who is being supervised by Prof. Joshua Obaleye, former Dean, Faculty of Science, Unilorin, is currently undergoing a sandwich fellowship at the Faculty of Science of The Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU), Vadodara, India.
The University of Ilorin Bulletin, on Monday, stated that the metal-attached anti-TB drug developed by Arowona has improved the efficiency of the anti-TB drugs compared to normal drugs that are consumed globally. It said that Nigeria was among the 14 high burden countries for TB, TB/HIV and multi-drug resistant TB. “The country is ranked seventh among the 30 high TB burden countries and second in Africa and the problem of TB in Nigeria has been made worse by the issues of drug resistant TB and the HIV/AIDS.
“It is estimated that about 407,000 people in Nigeria have TB in a year,” it said. The publication explained that Arowona, who is in Vadodara for a year-long project, said: “Earlier studies have proved that when a metal is attached with a pharmaceutical, it increases efficacy of the drug. “Taking a cue from cisplatin, an anti-cancer drug, whose efficacy improved after applying platinum as metal, the scholar worked on multiple metal-based drugs to see whether efficiency of anti-TB drugs can be increased by attaching metals to it.” Also quoting a Professor of Chemistry, Rajendrasinh Jadeja of Sayajirao University, India, the Nigerian scholar used metals like ion, cobalt, copper and zinc to prepare the metallodrugs.
“The drugs, which have been developed, include ciprofloxacin HCl, ofloxacin, pyrazinamide and moxifloxacin HCl. Presently, there is no metal-based anti-TB drug available in the market. “When we compared the metallodrugs with the original anti-TB drugs, the metallodrugs were more effective. “We did in-vitro test against bacteria. The metals we have chosen are non-harmful to human beings. “Also, we found that of all the metallodrugs, the copper complex of ciprofloxacin is most effective.” The bulletin stated that Arowona is pursuing her research at MSU under fellowship sponsored by Italy-based World Academy of Sciences and the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. “The scholar had her B.Sc and M.Sc (Chemistry) from the University of Ilorin. She has to her credit many journals published locally and internationally,” it said.
News
Court okays EFCC’s request to freeze Bauchi State account
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday okayed the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to freeze the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Operational Account 0998552074, belonging to the Bauchi State government. The account is valued at N11.5 billion. The freezing of the account is pending investigations on the matter.
The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who is sitting as a vacation judge, granted the motion ex-parte after listening to EFCC counsel, Abubakar Aliyu.
Aliyu had argued that between the 24 and 28 day of May 2019, the applicant received an intelligence report that the then administration of Bauchi State initiated a process of overdrawing with the intention to launder the sum of N19.8 billion property of the state government.
In an affidavit deposed to by one Yakubu Sani on July 22, 2019, the Commission averred that the “Bauchi State Accountant-General is one of the signatories that cleared the said cheques and mandate for said suspicious payment and still remains a signatory to the said account under investigation.
“That based on intelligence received, attempts were being made to activate the withdrawal of such funds while still under investigation by current government of Bauchi State.
“That investigation has since commenced and the applicant deems it necessary to cause the said bank account and funds to be frozen pending the determination of the investigation therein.
“That freezing the said bank account and funds will greatly assist the applicants to get to the root of the matter and conclude its investigation timeously.
“That deflating the said funds by way of withdrawal will greatly obstruct the applicant from getting to the root of the matter and conclusion of the investigation timeously.
“That the applicant needs to obtain the order of this court to cause the freezing of the said bank account and the funds therein”.
After listening to Aliyu, Justice Taiwo granted all the prayers and directed the commission to put the state on notice within 21 days.
Meanwhile, the court has adjourned further proceedings in the matter to September 3, 2019.
