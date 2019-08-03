Empowerment: Defence Headquarters reactivates sporting activities across barracks

As part of measures towards developing talents among young men and women, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reactivated sporting activities in military barracks across the country. To achieve this, the DHQ said massive resources had been deployed towards the renovation of sporting facilities in the respective barracks. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, made the disclosure yesterday at the closing ceremony of the second edition of CDS Barracks Youth Sports Championship at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

The CDS, Olonisakin who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans at Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun, said the badminton basket ball, volley ball and hand ball courts used for the 2019 edition of the championship,attested to his commitment to providing conducive environment for the development of barracks’ sporting activities.

This was as he reaffirmed the DHQ’s determination to building the capacity of sports men and women, with a view to making them useful to themselves and society.

He further disclosed that the Defence Headquarters under his leadership, has continued to sponsor players and clubs to national and international sporting events, as a way of engaging youths.

While congratulating the participants, Olonisakin charged them on the need to ensure that the experienced gained during the championship, enhanced their career in sports. “In my resolve to positively engage barracks youths’ population, I have reactivated sporting facilities, sponsored players, clubs and supported capacity building initiatives among sportsnen/women in the barracks.

“The facilities you have used for this championship are part of the ones that were renovated.The extraordinary skills exhibited by participating youths during the championship will further give them an edge over their peers in other future sporting engagements.

“With additional effort, youths will be able to realize their dreams as future leaders. “The Barracks Youth Sports Championship which is aimed at promoting mutual cooperation, brotherhood and sportsmanship, brought together sportmen and women from various military barracks within the nation’s capital, Abuja,” the CDS said. Earlier, the Director of Sports, DHQ, AVM Emmanuel Wanna, said the primary objective of the tournaments, was to ensure the involvement of barracks youths across all military formations in the country.

