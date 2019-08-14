Engaging culture through ‘Faces and Forms’

At a self-curated exhibition titled ‘Faces and Forms’, four artists Segun Aiyesan, Timi Kakander Obi Nwaegbe, and DjakouKassi Nathalie combined their individual bodies of work to accomplish the first edition of a promising show, which, as AGWU ENEKWACHI writes, granted them limitless freedom within the boundaries of their shared artistic visions and styles.

eing in attendance at a group exhibition that showcases works by a selection of some mid-career Nigerian contemporary artists, whose individual artistic occupations are leaving notable trails and impressions in the boisterous, albeit uncertain Nigerian art scene, is bound to elicit a lot of interests, as was experienced at the Faces and Forms show. Obi Nwaegbe, a participating artist in the show and one of the most visible artists working in Abuja, expressed his belief in artist-driven exhibitions and collaborations, as an initiative that gives creatives the confidence of owning their initiatives, away from the sometimes-pigeonholed juried events.

The group show was a convergence of artists whose narratives engage us with the values of our society’s rich cultural diversity, as well as our often charged social and political atmosphere. Their art pieces create neutralizing effects as well as shift our focus from the drudgeries of existence. The exhibition was also an offering of the fine sifts of the artists’ existential experiences parcelled in aesthetics and served for our ultimate perception and enjoyment. Looking at the works individually, as they adorn the walls of the venue, one realizes that the artists’ meeting point is their preoccupation with human faces and forms, while the differences within their collective bodies of work abound and could be understood in their distinctive uses of colours among other elements such as line, texture and space.

Obi Nwaegbe’s palette easily locates him in expressionism, a style which sees his canvases, peopled by human forms, projecting a stark sense of community to the viewers. Among his works at the exhibition are his recent book-themed works characterized by human forms engaged in reading, against well-stocked shelves in the backgrounds. The paintings have texts on them, but on closer observation, one observes that such writings are also messages that betray the artist’s cultural activism. Timi Kakander’s work is similar to Nwaegbe’s in terms of the profound use of intensely bright colours and gestural lines. A prolific artist, he says so much with colours and his often-invented but striking coiffure which are both textural and cultural additions that help to animate his paintings. The element of coiffure in Kakander’s work references an art form steep in African culture, which has been used to enact beauty and to communicate messages about culture, movement and survival in the dire days of enslavement of Africans in the Americas.

The works of Segun Aiyesan and DjakouKassi Nathalie are different formally but they are comparable as they are similar in terms of their earth colours. Aiyesan, who initially trained as an Engineer before venturing into art is now known for his paintings of mystical and uncanny portraits of humans which has earned him a unique style in the visual art sector of Nigeria as well as internationally. The major Characteristics of Aiyesan’s paintings are his rich colours and textural treatments of his surfaces. For DjakouKassi, the only female, non-painter and non-Nigerian in the group, her art started in the Republic of Cameroon. After practicing for a short period, she decided to migrate to Nigeria, not without her strings of art prizes and recognitions which her creative excellence has earned her. Her strength lies in the innovative style she has brought to the art of ceramics and pottery. Her work is exciting and has helped many to see her pottery and ceramics beyond their functional values. The theme of faces which the exhibition espouses is captured in her recurring use of masks as decorative motifs. Djakou’s faces are in mask forms which she says are “references to Africa’s fading cultural identity. She also sees the mask-motif in her work as the alter-identity of humans. “Our faces are like masks and they sometimes conceal a lot,” says Djakou.

The exhibiting artists in their individual merits have earned critical praises for their work and have exhibited works locally and internationally. I observe that the works in the show are not simply the extensions of the artists traditional views, but are equally the cogitations of the discernments of their lived experiences. The conversations that these artists have powerfully engaged the viewers with, have created meanings that are not distant, but are lived experiences that have helped us make sense of our realities and identities.

Enekwachi (MFA) is an Abuja based artist and curator. He has written several reviews on Nigeria arts.

