News
Enugu develops 500 housing units for low income earners
In a major push towards bridging housing deficit in the state, the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ENHDC) has begun moves to construct 500 housing units, the most ambitious housing projects for low income earners in the state.
General Manager of ENHDC, Mr. Agu Chukwuemelie, who dropped the hint in his office yesterday during an interactive section with select journalists, stated that the low income housing project would be executed simultaneously with similar projects for high end customers, in conjunction with the Federal Mortgage Bank, Primary Mortgage Bank, Family Funds (a Federal Government Agency that funds low cost housing for civil servants), and some indigenous real estate firms.
Agu said that since his assumption of office as General Manager of the Housing Corporation, his focus had been to help Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to reduce housing deficit as well as decongest the city center, hence the move towards the outskirts in the development of estates after the seven estates already executed within the city.
He said: “Our target is to reduce the deficit of housing in Enugu state. When you look at the population of the state and the number of decent houses that we have, you notice a very big gap.
“So we have been able to do a lot. Since I joined we have done creditably seven estates. Those estates are WTC estate, Citadel Estate, Heritage Estate, Transparency Estate, Rangers Estate, and Valley Estate. In Rangers we have 1 and 2; in IMT, that’s Citadel, we have 1 and 2 as well.
“So we are paying major attention to low income earners and jointly with Federal Mortgage bank, and some of these other institutions we want to jointly develop like 500 units of low income housing in the state. These ones are on low income end.
“We are also partnering with Urban Shelters, Dantata and Sawo, and Brains and Hammers. These are indigenous real estate firms in the country and we are going to develop the high end as well and their houses will be expensive but also it’s going to create value for the state. It’s expensive because of the type of finishing and their own objectives, their own sense of real estate.”
“So if these materialize as well, we are going to see a whole lot of low income houses coming on board within the next six months because we noticed that those that are heavily hit are low income earners because of the cost of housing units because of high cost of cement, high cost of iron rods, high cost of building materials and all that.”
News
Kogi: Why I’m contesting Kogi guber seat –Wada
A governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Musa Wada, has said his ambition to contest for the office of Kogi State governor has nothing to do with the former Governor Idris Wada, who is also an aspirant. Wada stated this yesterday in Lokoja at a media parley shortly after addressing PDP delegates at the state party’s secretariat.
He said he had been nursing the ambition to govern the state for the past two years, insisting that his decision was solely his responsibility and not contesting against his elder brother.
Wada is the youngest brother to former governor of the state and an aspirant under the PDP, Captain Idris Ichalla Wada. Wada stated that his case was not the first in the political arena, saying there were many cases where brothers seek for same position.
News
Oyo to access over N2bn education funds
Oyo State Government has declared its readiness to access the state’s N2, 724,516,373.70 outstanding funds from Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), adding that this will help the Governor Seyi Makinde- led administration’s effort at better education delivery in the state. Speaking during an advocacy visit by a team from UBEC, the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Oyo SUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, said the state would leave no stone unturned to ensure every grant for the promotion of education in the state was accessed. He said: “Government will ensure that Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board benefits from every un-accessed fund at UBEC.”
He said if accessed, the funds would be channeled into the development of education in the state, thereby encouraging enrolment in public schools across the state. Adeniran said the board would also involve education stakeholders in addressing the menace of out-of-school children in the state.
Lamenting the increasing number of such children, Adeniran promised that the state government through the Board would involve all stakeholders, such as traditional rulers, parents and educationists to ensure an aggressive enrolment of these children in public schools.
Metro and Crime
Anxiety as Yellow fever kills 16 in Ebonyi
No fewer than 16 persons have lost their lives in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, following an outbreak of Yellow Fever virus, which has been raving the area since last month. It was gathered that many were already receiving treatment at Lassa Fever Virology Centre at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki(AE-FUTHA) , and Iboko General Hospital in Izzi Local Government Area.
The state’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Christian Achi, who confirmed the outbreak, said the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had intervened on the disaster. He attributed the death of the 16 persons to patronage of medical quacks and use of herbs to treat the outbreak. He appealed to the people of the state to always access the health facilities located in their areas. According to him, a special type of mosquito called AEDES mosquito transmits the virus to human and it has three to six days incubation period in human body.
He said: “Yes, that is why we appreciate the community early information to the authorities especially when they notice that there is unusual happening. We have always insisted that people should make use of our health facilities in all the 171 political wards in Ebonyi State, we have health centres that will serve them.
“Incidentally, on July 15, somebody called me from one of the villages in Izzi Local Government Area that there is a way people are dying in the village that he is suspecting that something maybe wrong, but I called health workers there who said no such case came to their clinic. “I sent our rapid response team to visit the place, lo and behold when they got there, it was a case of Fellow Fever and unfortunately, we have had about 16 deaths at the place.
“So, we moved to the place, conduct case search, those who already had the symptom, we moved them to the health facility at Ndungele and when it was serious ,we moved some to the General hospital at Iboko and virology centre here in Abakaliki.
“But the problem about the outbreak was that our people did not believe that they should go to hospital when they experienced this yellowness of the eyes, they believe that they can be treated with local herbs that’s why we recorded causalties which should not have been. “We notified Federal Ministry of Health and centre for disease control. For the past two weeks, they have been in Ebonyi State to ensure control and they equally came with drugs and consignments. “We are equally doing much to ensure that it does not spread to the capital city. Yellow fever is not transmitted from human to human. It can only be transmitted through Mosquito.
“There are forest monkeys that equally carry Yellow fever virus and if mosquito bites the monkey and bites somebody in the forest it will pass the virus and if the mosquito bites another person, it will continue to transmit the virus that is the way the virus spreads.
Yellow fever comes with fever, typhoid and if it is not detected on time, it will start destroying blood and the person will go into coma,” Achi explained. He further recalled that in January, there was outbreak of Yellow fever in Benue which is still being traced, even as he said that some of the affected persons are still under medical care while some had been discharged after proper medical examination and care, that the ministry is tracing the contact following outbreak of yellow fever in Benue in January.
News
EFCC slams money laundering charge on Atiku’s lawyer
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slammed a three – count charge of alleged money laundering on a lawyer to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.
He was charged alongside one Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, said to be his brother. The lawyer was alleged to have laundered $2 million in the build-up to the 2019 general elections. Also, he was said to have handled the money without going through any financial institution.
There are indications that the duo will be arraigned next week after the Sallah celebration. A copy of the charge dated August 7, which was seen by Saturday Telegraph reads: “That you UYIEKPEN GlWA-OSAGIE and ERHUNSE GlWA-OSAGIE, sometimes in February 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution which sum exceeded the amount authorized by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.
News
We won’t shield criminals in our group–NANS
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it will not shield criminals within its fold. The association made the pledge yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NANS team led by the Chairman, Joint Campus Committee, Oyo State Chapter, Olujuwon Asubiojo, was received by the Zonal head of EFCC, Mr. Friday Elebo. NAN recalls that the EFCC had recently raised an alarm over the increasing rate of youth involvement in criminal activities. Asubiojo expressed satisfaction at the EFCC’s efforts at ridding the society of economic and financial crimes, pledging the association’s readiness to expose all forms of corruption across the nation’s tertiary institutions.
News
Imam cautions Nigerians against needless demands from govt officials
…hails AbdulRazaq’s humility, discipline
Chief Imam of the Admiralty Villa Central Mosque in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Sheikh Sa’adudeen Muhammad Jamiu, yesterday urged Nigerians to refrain from making personal demands on elected or appointed government officials, as such demands were often beyond what the officials could afford without breaching the law.
Jamiu, who said this in his Jum’at lecture attended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Senator Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe, said leaders have a duty to serve the people as a whole instead of being made to serve any selfish interest of individuals. He said: “Our governor here is a servant of the people.
The same thing applies to the senator and other officials. They are there to serve the people and God will ask them to give account of their stewardship. “But I urge our people to stop making demands or seeking personal favours that are beyond them. Let them serve the people.”
Jamiu also prayed God to stand by the governor and his administration to fulfil their campaign promises. He commended Abdul- Razaq for his discipline, humility, and a culture of always keeping low profile especially at worship centres, adding however that he ought to be seated at the front row as the political leader of the state. The governor had quietly sat at the third row in the mosque since the first two rows had been occupied when he entered, firmly turning down gestures for him to relocate to the front row. The Imam meanwhile urged Muslim faithful to fear God and imbibe the spirit and lessons of the upcoming festival which he said include sacrifice, forbearance and firm belief in God’s destiny for everyone.
He urged the faithful to pray for the country and Kwara, warning against divisive and selfish tendencies.
News
…Group urges govt to probe Nigerian Army’s activities
A group, EasyLife Initiative for Rural Youths (ELIRY), has called on the Federal Government to institute a Judicial Commission of Enquiry into the killing of Mr. Chimaobi Nwaorgu Uzoukwa, by a soldier over his refusal to give N100 bribe. The state was thrown into confusion yesterday when a release said to be from the 82 Division of Nigerian Army which denied soldiers involvement in the killing went viral, but in what appears to be a move to douse the tension, the state government indirectly countered it by a release purporting the arrest of the killer soldier.
Reacting, Easylife in a statement made available to newsmen by its National Secretary, Comrade Uche Udensi Emeku, in Aba yesterday, called for the activities of the Nigerian Army as well as other security agencies operating in the South- East, especially Aba, to be reviewed. Emeku said the massive extortion going on through the various check points in Aba metropolis calls for total dismantling of such spots and a more progressive, proactive and preventive security measures put in place. He said: “The pathetic story of Citizen Chimaobi is that he was coming back from the market to deliver items purchased for his wife and newly-born child when he was stopped at the check point to perform normal supposedly ritual of giving N100 to the alleged army officers at the check point which he failed to perform.
“His gruesome killing by the soldiers has provoked mass protest by youths and other okada riders plying the route. Just two weeks ago, alleged army personnel wearing hooded mask embarked on public disgrace of Aba youths by shaving their hairs while using abusive and provocative words on them.
“The question is, when has hairstyle become a criminal offence? It’s well known fact that certain hairstyles are mark of religious worship and adoration aside fashion statements. “We unequivocally condemn this show of hatred for Ndigbo even without the least provocation by the powers that be. “It is a known fact that since after the civil war in which Ndigbo were massively slaughtered, they have remained peaceful, struggling to eke out a living in the limited atmosphere left for them in Nigeria. “The South-East has remained the most peaceful and safest place in Nigeria, but it appears that the various security agencies are steadily poking their fingers in the eyes of the youths as well as stoking the embers of hatred and opprobrium against the government at all levels.”
News
Niger guber: I will be declared gov soon, says Nasko
The gubernatorial candidate for Niger State in the 2019 election, Umar Nasko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that he is confident the tribunal will soon rule in his favour to reclaim his “stolen” mandate of becoming Niger State governor.
Nasko, while calling on Muslim Ummahs to pray for the country, in his Sallah message made available to journalists on Friday said that the harassment, killings and the heated dimension the 2019 election took will do no one any good.
He stated: “I am a firm believer in the rule of law and democratic tenets, and this is one of the reasons why I have after the election approached the election tribunal to tender all issues relating to forgeries and electoral malpractices.
“With what I witnessed in the last election, I am confident that in not too distant time our mandate to lead Niger State will be restored.”
Furthermore, he said: “The truth is, after the 2015 general elections which saw the opposition winning, one would expect that we have risen above election malpractices and shenanigans, but the 2019 general elections leave much to be desired, the harassment, and killings and the heated dimension the 2019 election took will do no one any good.” However, the PDP gubernatorial candidate said “irrespective of the challenges and the shortcomings of the election, the best way to form a government is through the ballot, through a transparent electoral process and only government can guaranty such.”
News
Slain cops: Reps minority caucus calls for judicial inquiry
The minority parties in the House of Representatives have condoled with the Inspector-General of Police over the alleged killing of three intelligence officers by military personnel in Taraba State. In a statement by the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, in Abuja yesterday, the lawmakers condemned the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The caucus described the deceased officers as `heroes’, who died in active duty of securing their fatherland and called for a judicial inquiry into the unfortunate incident. The legislators also called for a reasonable and timely compensation for the families of the fallen officers.
“We grieve the gruesome murder of three men of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT); this is an International embarrassment. “It is a huge loss given that the three were among the best hands in war against kidnapping, insurgency, terrorism and related crimes. “This incident further highlights the lack of synergy, unhealthy inter-agency rivalry and sabotage, which many have complained as part of the major reasons Nigeria is far from winning the war against the escalating insecurity across the nation,” the caucus said.
The reps said a situation where policemen on lawful duty die so horridly in the hands of sister security agency gave cause for grave concern. According to the caucus, it portrays the nation’s security apparatchiks to the entire world as working at cross-purposes and prone to fifth columnists.
News
S’West group urges Reps to reopen power contracts from 1999 till date
The South-West Peoples Alliance has called on the House of Representatives to probe power contracts from 1999 till date, especially the $16 billion spent on power during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, if the country must move forward. Speaking to journalists at a press conference held in Lagos yesterday, the group, which commended the House of Representatives for its decision to again reinvestigate the power sector spending, also demanded specific interrogation of key individuals in the whole power mismanagement saga.
The South-West Peoples Alliance in a statement jointly signed by its chairman and secretary, Oseni Ajimomuya and Ismael Oguntoyinbo, respectively, noted that until the investigation into the power sector and other related efforts that ensure transparency and openness are undertaken, Nigeria cannot really move forward or record any significant progress.
The group also believed that the unearthing of the sleaze that took place in the power sector is key if the country want to start a new footing that ensures proper accountability going forward.
