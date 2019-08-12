News
Enugu tipper drivers protest extortion by FG’s officials
Tipper drivers under the umbrella of Enugu Tipper Drivers and Owners Association (ETDOA) at the weekend, protested against an alleged fees being levied, extortion and intimidation of their members by agents of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.
The association decried a situation whereby its members were being levied N500 from every tipper carrying sand or stones.
The association’s lawyer, P. Mokwe, who addressed journalists, said the association had forwarded a protest letter to the South-East Zonal Director, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and copied to Permanent Secretary and security agencies in the state.
He, however, described the action of the ministry as illegal, saying that the drivers were not the licensed site operators who paid royalties to the ministry, wondering why drivers purchasing sand and stones from those licensed operators should be subjected to extortion by agents of the Ministry in the state.
News
Taraba, Abia killings: Prosecute killer soldiers, PDP govs tell FG
Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on the Federal Government to prosecute soldiers who killed three policemen and two civilians in Taraba and Abia States.
The governors under the umbrella of PDP Governors’ Forum, in a statement on Monday by its Chairman, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, also called for adequate compensation of the families of victims.
The forum described the killings as unfortunate, sad and tragic.
According to the statement, senseless killings “have in recent times, taken another gruesome dimension,” noting that this was not only wicked and malicious but unprofessional and cowardly.
“It is totally unacceptable to the people of this country.
“We wish to reiterate that the killings are unnecessary.
“It is very pathetic that the Nigerian Army would abandon their constitutional role of defending the borders of the country from external aggression to descend into such lowly criminality.
“It is sad that a security personnel, who is paid and maintained with tax-payers’ money, could turn around to kill the person he was paid to protect.
‘’The forum calls on the federal government to redress the situation immediately, as this portrays signs of inefficiency and irresponsibility.
“We implore the federal government to adequately compensate the families of victims and ensure justice is served on the culprits,” the forum added.
Three policemen, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Felix Adolije who were on covert operation, and a civilian, were killed last week after Nigerian soldiers opened fire on their vehicle on Jalingo road.
Also, a motorcyclist, Mr Chimaobi Nwogu, was reportedly shot dead by a soldier in Aba, Abia State because he refused to offer a bribe of N100 to a military officer at a checkpoint.
Meanwhile, the PDP Governors’ Forum has called for prayers for peace and unity in the country as Nigeria Muslims join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.
News
NYSC may delist OSCOHTECH students, aggrieved lecturers cry out
Aggrieved lecturers of the Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH) in Ilese-Ijebu have demanded urgent measures to restore full accreditation for all the institution’s programmes.
The lecturers warned that graduating students of the college may soon be delisted from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation exercise if the deplorable situation of the school was not addressed by Governor Dapo Abiodun and the state House of Assembly.
Speaking with reporters in Abeokuta against the backdrop of the crisis rocking the institution, the suspended chairman of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the college, Abiodun Abiodun, said all the courses being run in the school, both at the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels, lacked required accreditation.
He blamed the Provost, Dr Abiodun Oladunjoye, for the development, saying his administration failed to take desired steps despite several correspondences by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).
Abiodun, who was accompanied by two former ASUP chairmen, Adeoye Kuku and Abiola Ojure, lamented the rot in the state-owned college, including alleged questionable financial transactions, illegal award of award of access road contract and purchase of automobiles.
Although the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ayodele Alaga, recently debunked the allegation against the Provost and his management team, the aggrieved lecturers said they were concerned about the fate of staff and students of the school.
News
Bayelsa promises to invest more on technical, ICT education
The Bayelsa government has promised to invest more in technical and ICT education in order to ensure the youths and students are trained in skills and artisanship before their graduation to solve the problem of unemployment.
Speaking on Monday during a one-day youth summit, with the theme; ‘Transforming Education’, the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Udengs Eradiri, said with investment in technical skill education, the young people will themselves busy after graduation than waiting for government jobs.
Eradiri, who is the immediate past president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) said the state is meeting with multi nationals and other key stakeholders for the development of the youths in Bayelsa, through providing them with good and quality education.
He said: “We are talking about the need to change the educational curricular in this part of the world to meet the challenges of today.
“We cannot be in the same Ezekiel goes to school kind of education. We should begin to change our curricular, to a technical one because that’s where the world is going to now.
“People are talking about artificial intelligence, people are talking about ICT and our educational curricular is still stagnant like what was attainable in sixties or fifties.
“So, when we talk about education, and young people gather like this, that is why we brainstormed on the need for modification of the educational curricular in the country, so as to prepare young people for the challenges ahead.”
News
Taraba killings: Police inciting personnel against Army – COAS
…advises troops on internal operations to be ‘circumspect’
…those on pass to be in mufti
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja
The crack in the relationship between the Nigerian Army and Police since the Tuesday, August 6 killing of three operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and a civilian is clearly widening, as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has accused the Force Headquarters of making “inciting and inflammatory comments”
The Police had maintained that the IRT operatives – Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeant Usman Danzumi, and Sergeant Dahiru Musa – were allegedly shot and killed by troops of 93 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Taraba State, in the course of undertaking a legitimate duty.
According to the Police, officers, who had effected the arrest of a suspected kidnap kingpin in Ibi community, one Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, were viciously attacked by the soldiers, leading to the deaths of four persons, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.
The Army had swiftly reacted to the allegation, claiming that the soldiers had mistaken the slain policemen for “suspected kidnappers”.
However, in what appears a subdued escalation of the inter-agency squabble, the COAS has directed soldiers on internal security (IS) operations across the country to be circumspect, alerting of the likelihood of aggression towards troops by police personnel.
Specifically, Buratai feared that the said statements had the potential of forcing the rank and file of the Police to “exhibit aggressive tendencies against NA (Nigerian Army) personnel.”.
Accordingly, he has admonished soldiers on pass to travel in mufti, to avoid possible attacks by policemen, which he argued, may be occasioned by the Police’s comments on both social and traditional media.
In an August 9 circular with reference number: AHQDAIOPS/G3/240/232, and copied to Army formations nationwide, the Army Chief charged commanders to educate troops on the urgent need to adopt circumspection in the event of provocation.
The letter signed by Brig. Gen. F. Omoigui, on behalf of the COAS, was entitled: “Need for troops to be circumspect in dealing with members of the Nigeria Police.”
News
Stop posting non teaching grads to schools, Ajiboye tells NYSC DG
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
Registrar and Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye, has written to National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Director General to stop posting graduates without education degrees to teach in schools.
Ajiboye, who spoke with newsmen in Ibadan, on Monday, during a lecture he delivered on the 2019 International Youth Day themed: “Transforming Education”, confirmed the correspondence, lamenting that most of those posted to teach in the mandatory one year scheme do not have qualification to teach.
Ajiboye noted that education system gets bastardized when unqualified persons without requisite professional skills are deployed to teach, while acknowledging that there were challenges of having qualified teachers in some states of the federation.
While stressing that majority of those teaching in private nursery and primary schools nationwide do not have the qualification to teach, Ajiboye emphasised that those qualified must still be registered and professionally certified and licensed by the Council in order to salvage the deplorable state of education being witnessed in many states of the federation.
According to him, only qualified and well trained and re-trained teachers can bring about a transformed education that the Nigerian youth can benefit from.
News
Minimum wage: Blame labour for delay in implementation – FG
The Federal Government has attributed delay in the implementation of the “Consequential Adjustment” of the N30, 000 new minimum wage to the unrealistic demands of labour unions.
The Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Chief Richard Egbule made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.
Egbule explained that the current demand of the labour unions would raise the total wage bill too high and that was why government could not accept their proposed salary adjustments.
“Labour is asking for consequential adjustment and government in its wisdom had made budgetary provision for an adjustment of N10, 000 across board for those already earning above N30, 000 per month.
“However, the Unions have refused this offer, saying that because the increase in minimum wage from 18,000 to N30, 000 was 66 per cent, therefore they want 66 percent increment across board.
“We told them that the minimum wage was not raised from N18, 000 to N30, 000 through percentage increase but as a result of consideration of economic factors including ability to pay.
“However, we said that if they want consequential adjustments in percentage terms, we will use a percentage that when applied will not exceed what has been provided for in the budget.
“The computation based on percentage which government had given to labour, was 9.5 per cent from level 7 to 14 including level 1-6 of those salary structures that did not benefit from the minimum wage.
“And then five percent from level 15 to 17. Labour countered the offer and proposed 30 per cent increase for level 7 to 14 and 25 per cent for level 15 to 17.
“One point we keep repeating is, it will be unfair that because you gave the person earning minimum wage N12, 000, you give a level 17 officer almost N100, 000 if you apply 25 percent,’’ he said.
Egbule said that at the last meeting between the Federal Government and the labour unions, the government proposed a 10 per cent increment for level seven to 14 and a 5.5 per cent increase for level 15 to 17.
He advised labour to come to a compromise because government had so far been magnanimous in agreeing to increase salaries without any threat of downsizing.
“Labour is currently stretching out and eating up the time that people could have used in benefiting from the adjustment because the new minimum wage was implemented since April.
“My advice is for labour to accept the terms for now and prepare to fight for the harmonization of salaries that is coming up. Harmonization of salaries will take care of this issue.
“The committee has already been formed and awaiting inauguration. I want them (labour) to know this and liberate us from this unnecessary log jam,” he said.
Egbule reiterated the commission’s commitment to giving sound advice to the government on the portion of national income that should be devoted to the payment of salaries and wages.
Heavy monsoon rains in India caused devastating landslides and floods that have left more than 150 people dead, according to local government reports on Sunday.
The toll stands at 152 people dead and another 17 missing across four states in India, official said.
More than 165,000 people have been forced out of their homes by the monsoons and have taken refuge in 1,318 relief camps across the southern state of Kerala, where 60 people have died, officials said.Nearly 200 houses in the state were destroyed in rain-related incidents, according to officials.
In neighboring Karnataka state, 30 people died and 14 are missing due to floods, according to the local government. The state administration has evacuated more than 30,000 people to 924 relief camps.
In the western state of Maharashtra, 40 people died and three were missing, while in neighboring Gujarat state, 22 had died, officials said.
A total of 44 teams from National Disaster Response Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force are taking part in rescue and relief operations.
Large swaths of South Asia were hit by heavy monsoon rains last month, leaving at least 227 people dead across India, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The monsoon period stretches until September, making recovery difficult for those affected. Hundreds of homes have been damaged or completely destroyed in the first wave of the season, and families are racing to rebuild them before more rains come, reports CNN.
News
Tinubu, Fashola to Nigerians: We must make sacrifices
N
ational Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that sacrifices must be made by all Nigerians to stem hardship in the country and protect legacies of the nation’s founding fathers.
Minister-designate, Babatunde Fashola, also re-echoed Tinubu. The immediate past minister of power, works and housing described the season as time to come together as a people and make sacrifices for the development of the country.
The duo spoke yesterday after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers observed at Dodan Barracks, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Speaking to newsmen, Tinubu said Nigerians should learn to embrace peace, demonstrate love, eschew hate and be tolerant of one another.
He said: “Differentiation and stigmatisation is not going to help the country at this stage of our life as a nation.
“What today teaches is all about sacrifices that we all must make, to really have our prayers answered.
“No one was able to dictate to whom he would be born to, how he would be born and where he would be born. We are proud Nigerians and that is what should be paramount.
“Let us be proud of our country, dedicate ourselves to the growth and prosperity of our country.
“Yes, if we say things are hard, it means we will work harder to make it better, not to destroy what our founding fathers have done and put together in the spirit of one nation and one destiny.”
He advised Nigerians not to forget the part of the first stanza of the old nation’s national anthem which states: “Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we must stand.”
On his part, Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, said no amounts of sacrifices are too much for Nigeria.
According to him, “this is the time to come together in the spirit of the season.
“This is the time to sacrifice, to get behind our leaders and to come together among ourselves to build our country and make it what we expect it to be.”
Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, reiterated the message of the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Shiekh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla, on ending the security challenges facing the country.
“The imam had said it clearly – enough of all these killings. Enough of these kidnappings and enough of all the bad things.
“So, if anybody says Allah Akbar and you kill somebody, it’s either you are insane or you don’t understand Islam. Islam is a religion of peace.
“So, the message to all Lagosians and to Nigerians is that we must live peacefully. All the religions – Christianity and Islam – preach peace. We should live in peaceful environment.”
According to the deputy governor, without peace, no progress and development can be achieved by anybody.
“So, the fundamental thing is peaceful co-existence among all of us, whether Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo or whatever.
“All of us are Nigerians. We must live in peace and we must unite as a people,” Hamzat added.
Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, on his part, called on Nigerians to make sacrifices for the nation to move forward.
“We must love one another and help each other. I believe if we live in tolerance, definitely, we will be able to build a nation of our own.”
The prayer, which started at 9a.m., was led by Shiekh Abou-Nolla, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State.
Abou-Nolla said that Islam was against terrorism, violence, wickedness, suicide and killings.
He encouraged Muslims to be tolerant and just.
“Let it come to your knowledge that terrorism, extremism, kidnapping, banditry and killings are all forbidden for Muslims. Islam has taught us to establish peace, justice and righteousness and ensure security of lives and property.
“We urge our political office holders, as a matter of urgency, to further orientate Nigerian citizens on the need for national unity and integration. Nigeria is ours, there can be no place like home,” the cleric said,
He urged leaders to shun corruption and any act that could make people to commit suicide.
“Emphasis should be placed on creating more employments for the teeming youths. Government should review the security architecture of the country and pursue good governance by investing in infrastructure and economic growth programmes,” he said.
Muslim faithful in their hundreds converged at the prayer ground for the religious ritual.
The prayer, which started at exactly 9a.m., was led by the grand chief imam of Lagos State. After the prayer, the cleric led in the symbolic slaughtering of sacrificial ram for the festival.
News
NCC to demolish N27.7bn abandoned telecoms masts
…says criminals using facilities to broadcast against Nigeria
507 belong to unidentified owners
T
elecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is set to dismantle 693 abandoned communications masts valued at N27.7 billion, New Telegraph has learnt.
The facilities, spread across the county, are said to have become sources of threats to national security, while also constituting health risks to the public.
According to operators in the tower business, the average cost of building one telecoms mast is N40 million in normal areas,
while it could cost up to N50 million in difficult areas. Based on the N40 million average cost, the value of the 693 masts to be destroyed amounts to N27.7 billion.
NCC, in a notice titled ‘First Phase Of Decommissioning/Dismantling Of Abandoned Masts/Towers in the Country,’ which was issued at the weekend, said the masts, sited in various parts of the country, were not being maintained by the owners and some have become damaged.
“Failure to maintain these structures over long periods of time has resulted in their technical failure and constant vandalism with negative consequences on public health and safety,” the regulator said.
It noted that in certain locations, “it was observed that criminals took advantage of these abandoned structures to host illegal broadcast equipment for relaying subversive messages against the state.
“The Commission issued Guidelines on Technical Specifications for the Installation of Telecommunications Masts and Towers in 2009 to provide for various issues, including the appropriate maintenance of telecommunications masts and towers and in line with the provision of the Guidelines, owners of the under listed abandoned masts and towers are hereby given notice to rehabilitate, commence usage or dismantle and remove the masts/towers from the relevant locations within 90 days of the publication of this notice.
“Where there is a failure to comply with this directive, the Commission shall exercise its regulatory mandate by taking necessary steps to decommission/dismantle the relevant abandoned masts/towers. Affected licensees will also be required to reimburse the Commission for expenses in this regard, in addition to the payment of a fine as provided in Chapter 5 (4)(d) of the Guidelines,” NCC said.
A look at the list of the owners of the abandoned masts as released by NCC revealed that some of them belong to the defunct Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) operators. For instance, 32 of the masts are owned by Reltel/Zoom, a CDMA operator that is no longer in operation.
Also, 157 belong to Starcomms, which shut down operations years ago. Rainbonet, a defunct private fixed wireless telephone operator owned by a former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, owns three of the masts, according to NCC.
However, a large number of the masts are owned by unknown operators. According to the regulator, a total of 507 belong to ‘unidentified’ owners.
Speaking in a telephone conversation with New Telegraph, the President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr. Olusola Teniola, said many of the facilities were abandoned as a result of the harsh operating environment.
Teniola noted that dismantling them would be an economic loss to the country as huge amount of money was spent to build them, adding that if government had addressed several issues confronting the operators, most of them would have remained active and able to maintain their facilities.
Paradoxically, while some of the base stations are to be destroyed for lack of use, poor quality of telecommunications service in the country is blamed, inter alia, on inadequate base stations.
According to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, Nigeria needs about 80,000 base stations to enjoy good quality services, while the operators currently have less than 50,000 base stations deployed.
News
16 Ekiti Obas sue Fayemi over traditional council chair
Sixteen prominent traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Pelupelu Obas, have sued Governor Kayode Fayemi, challenging his appointment of the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi as chairman of the state Traditional Council.
The monarchs, in a suit HAD/76/2019 initiated before an Ado-Ekiti High Court, sought nullification of Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti’s appointment, describing the governor’s preference for Oba Adebanji Alabi as “a violation of the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law.”
In an originating summon filed by Dr. B.A.M. Ajibade (SAN) on 7th August, 2019 and deposed to by Ajero of Ijero, Oba Joseph Adewole on behalf of other 15 Obas, the monarchs wanted the court to grant an interlocutory injunction, restraining Fayemi from swearing-in Alawe as the chairman of the council.
Also sued alongside Fayemi were the Attorney General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda and Oba Alabi.
Fayemi had, a fortnight ago, appointed Oba Alabi as the Council chairman for a period of two years following expiration of the tenure of Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju.
The 16 traditional rulers among others sought the following declarations among others “that the 3rd respondent can’t be appointed as chairman of the council in consonance with the Ekiti State Traditional Council Law.”
Besides, the Obas asked the court to determine “whether the 1st defendant (Fayemi) is empowered under the Council of Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 15, Laws of Ekiti State 2012 to appoint the chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers on a bi- annual rotational basis from amongst only class of Obas constituted Alademerindinlogun/Pelupelu Obas of Ekiti State.
That the claimants are the only valid authentic Obas or traditional rulers under the classification of Alademerindinlogun qualified to be so appointed as Chairman.
“That, the 3rd respondent can’t be appointed as Chairman of the Council in consonance with the Ekiti State Traditional Council Law.
“A declaration, that the appointment of the 3rd defendant by the 1st defendant was a flagrant violation of the law, unlawful, null and void, unjustifiable, illegal and unsustainable.
“An order nullifying the appointment of the 3rd defendant as the Chairman of the council of traditional rulers.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st defendant as chairman of the traditional council and other relevant orders as deemed fit by the court.”
Trending
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
How policeman killed six-month pregnant woman
-
News21 hours ago
Taraba killings: IBB commends Police, Army’s esprit de corps
-
News21 hours ago
S’Africa describes NANS protest call against its businesses as ‘unfortunate’
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Man, 60, defiles four-year-old baby
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Bank robbery foiled in Lagos, kingpin arrested
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Taraba killing: Captain arrested, as policemen’s bodies arrive Abuja
-
Back Page Column17 hours ago
Buhari’s shocker that reshaped JAMB
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
22 die in Bauchi, Ogun auto crashes