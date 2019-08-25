EPL: Liverpool maintain perfect start, Palace stun Man United

On paper not many believe Bournemouth can get the better of Manchester City today, but for Eddy Howe and his Cherries they have absolutely nothing to lose going all-out against the champions, notes Tunde Sulaiman

efore the new season kicked off, most football pundits and bookies had made champions, Manchester City their runaway favourites to retain their Premier League title and thus become the first team after their city rivals, United, to make it a hat trick of titles since 1999.

And this prediction appeared spot on when City opened the new campaign in stunning fashion – putting five past West Ham United, who is now coached by the man who secured the Citizens second Premier League title, Manuel Pellegrini in 2014.

However, while many had expected a City win in their opening match, while many acknowledge that their second game would be a much sterner test; not many would have still bet against another win for the champions against Tottenham Hotspur.

Although it was the London-based side that had ended Pep Guardiola’s UEFA Champions League dreams in the quarter-finals last season, most still expected that this would serve as an additional incentive for City to get their pound of flesh over Spurs.

This appeared to be the case when the Citizens flew out of the blocks in the early stages of the game totally overwhelming the visiting team.

In fact in the opening 15 minutes, City had 68.6% of possession, strangling Tottenham and refusing to let them get into the game at all.

And when they took an early lead, courtesy of a Raheem Sterling header in the 20’ minute it appeared that the home side would be cruising to another routine victory, while Tottenham’s players trudged back to the centre circle, looking at each other and wondering how they were going to stop the relentless onslaught of attack after attack.

But somehow Erik Lamela was able to fashion an equaliser against the run of play with a strike from distance three minutes after Sterling’s goal to paint a false picture of how the game had been panning out.

Only two more shots came in the second half. One was from Harry Kane from the halfway line and was well wide, and just one was on target – Lucas Moura’s header just 19 seconds after he replaced Harry Winks.

Tottenham only managed three crosses from open play too and didn’t win a single corner in the first half, which was almost completely dominated by the home side.

The arrival of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a club record £54m sparked understandable excitement among Tottenham fans.

He impressed during pre-season, grabbing an assist against Juventus with his first touch as a second-half substitute, and scored a fine goal on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa last week.

But despite working hard and winning more tackles than anyone else (five), he couldn’t provide the creative spark that Tottenham needed at the Etihad, while Christian Eriksen put in a performance that suggested he wasn’t settled amid transfer speculation, which continues to link him with a move away.

The second half almost mirrored what transpired in the first and when Sergio Aguero flicked home Kevin de Bruyne’s cross it appeared that City’s greater domination of the game would be rewarded with all three points.

But substitute Lucas Moura nodded in seconds after coming on as a substitute to pull Spurs level again.

City may look at a shot count of 30-3 in their favour and wonder how they didn’t win. But in the end, Tottenham took their chances – as few as they were – and came away from the Etihad with a highly creditable 2-2 draw against the defending champions.

It is the first time City had dropped points at home since losing to Crystal Palace on December 22 last year.

While dropping two points in just the second game of the season is not potentially damaging to a club’s title aspirations, the closeness of the race last season in which City only edged Liverpool by a lone point, shows the fine margins which exist in today’s game.

But perhaps more importantly the manner of Spurs’ draw is now a lifeline to visiting teams on how to play the champions – ride your luck and take whatever chances come your way.

One manager who would have digested all he can from the match is Eddie Howe whose side, Bournemouth was on the receiving end of two defeats against today’s foes last season.

Bournemouth lost 3-1 at the Etihad in the first leg and although they put up a sterner test in the reverse fixture, it stll ended in a respectable 1-0 defeat at Dean Court.

Last campaign, the club had a strong start, sitting in sixth place after the first 12 rounds. However, their form regressed for the remainder of the season and Bournemouth finished in 14th place – securing a fifth season in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe could truthfully point to injures he battled in the second stanza as one of the reasons for the club’s drop in form, with Lewis Cook, Simon Francis shelved amongst others. In the end, Bournemouth finished in 14th place, securing a fifth season in the Premier League, which would have delighted their fans in no small measure.

But for Howe this season showing signs of improvement by finishing better than 14th will no doubt be weighing heavily on his mind.

Although taking points off the champions will definitely be a very tall order considering the gulf in class between the two sets of players – not to talk about the two managers; one a serial winner and the other yet to win any major trophy.

While not getting heavily beat will be Howe’s pre-occupation, for Pep it is more likely coming to grips with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions after he was denied victory last weekend because of it to ensure his side dropped points at home for the first time since losing to Crystal Palace on December 22 last year.

“We have to accept it,” said Guardiola after the game ended 2-2.

“It’s tough because we scored a goal late on. But ask VAR people, not me,” he added.

Clearly frustrated with the outcome of the match, the Argentine, who had scored the second goal for city, was seen exchanging angry words with Guardiola when he was substituted for Jesus, but the City boss dismissed that as a misunderstanding.

“He thought I was annoyed with him for the goal we conceded,” said Guardiola. “But it is emotions, and that is part of the game. We talked afterwards. I love him a lot because we know his feelings.”

How the two get along today will be one of the talking points, especially should the unthinkable happen and Howe’s side is able to take all three points off the champions.

Tottenham Hotspur still basking in the euphoria of their draw with Manchester City last weekend will be favouring their chances against Newcastle United in the 4.30pm kick-off.

It is already looking bleak for Steve Bruce, who has seen his side slump to two straight defeats.

The setbacks would not have done anything to enhance his reputation with the Magpies fans who still have an axe to grind with club owner (Mike Ashley) for allowing their popular manager, Rafa Benitez leave over the summer.

The fans’ fury is no doubt fuelled by the fact that the same Ashley who seemed never to have money to back their now departed favourite, suddenly found some to give the former Sheffield Wednesday manager.

And Bruce, who won 12 trophies including three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup as a player with Manchester United, did spend Ashley’s clash in bringing in six players, notably securing Joelinton from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for £40 million, breaking the club’s transfer fee record previously set by the purchase of Miguel Almirón for £21 million six months earlier.

But in spite of spending heavily over the summer, the Magpies are still floundering and are already some bookies’ favourites to drop out of the Premier League at the end of the campaign even though only two games have so far been played.

Before Match Day Three games kicked off on Friday, Newcastle was only one of four teams yet to secure a point and was only 18th on the log because it had conceded fewer goals than the two sides below them – Southampton and Watford.

Sadly for the 58-year-old former United skipper, his poor managerial winning percentage which currently stands at just 38.4% does not seem likely to improve against a side riding high in sixth spot on the table.

Maurico Pochettino, who will be welcoming in Bruce to his side’s new impressive stadium, is one of the most respected coaches in the business especially as he has been able to keep Spurs challenging for trophies despite not spending a kobo in two previous transfer windows until this summer.

The 47-year-old Argentine-born tactician was able to take his Spurs to the final of last season’s UEFA Champions League where they eventually lost 2-0 to Liverpool, while they will again compete in the world’s top club competition this season after finishing fourth last campaign.

Pochettino was finally rewarded for all the hard work he had done with the London outfit by being allowed to finally end his transfer wilderness this summer with the signing of five new players including one, Giovani Lo Celso, a midfielder from Real Betis.

In total, Spurs’ Chairman, Daniel Levy authorised the sending of £90,000,000 this summer with the bulk of this going on just three players – midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele a £55,000,000 purchase from Lyon in France, left wingback, Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham for £25,000,000 and right wingback, Jack Clarke from Leeds United for £10,000,000.

However, even without these new arrivals Spurs twice beat the visiting side when they met in the league last season and from all indications should make it a hatrick of wins today.

In the final game of the round, 13th placed Wolves host Burnley, which is three places above them, hoping to get their first win under their belt.

In their last game, played Monday night, they were able to secure a creditable 1-1 draw against Manchester United, which lost a second half penalty, to make it two draws from their first two games.

However, it is not known how much Thursday’s Europa League play-off tie with Italian side Torino in Turin, would have taken out of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side even though they won 3-2.

Incidentally, today’s foe Burnley was adversely affected by their foray in Europe so much so that for much of the start of the season they were flirting with relegation before they picked up after they were knocked out of the Europa League.

All said and done though, the three fixtures should serve up another afternoon of highs and lows for the lovers of English football.

