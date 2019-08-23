Eterna reports 88% H1 ’19 net profit decline

At the just concluded cement conference by Building and Wood Workers International (BWI), 75 participants, drawn from 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East, for two days, brainstormed on how to advance workers’ rights in the regions’ cement industry. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Unionism is a two edged sword which stands to benefit both the employee and the employer. For the workers, trade unions advocate and provide basic representation and education regarding workers basic rights to fair wages, safe work spaces, better medical facilities, welfare schemes, insurance, job security.

They also offer protection from discrimination, loss of benefits and outsourcing and stick out their necks for members through advice, legal representation and counseling.

In other words, union representation helps workers have more power against an employer when making a claim through collective bargaining.

The employer, on the other hand, enjoys some advantages from trade unionism such as easy negotiating communications via limited representatives, positive moral vibes, which could foster an increased production as workers feel compelled to be more involved and loyal to their jobs.

Given the importance to strike a balance between the employers of labour and workers, all around the world, there are national, regional and international trade unions in almost every sector saddled with the responsibility of preventing unfair labour practices by ensuring workers’ rights are not violated.

Building/wood work

One of such unions is the Building and Wood Workers International (BWI), a global union federation, which groups 334 trade unions representing about 12 million members in 130 countries drawn from the building, building materials, wood, forestry and allied sectors.

Sadly, the role of trade unions is increasingly deflating as many work organisations now engage in labour casualisation, thereby denying workers the benefits accruing from collective bargaining.

A new direction

Recently, the regional body of the BWI converged in Abuja for the BWI Africa and Middle East Region Organised Value Chains 2019 regional cement meeting, and also to launch the Africa Regional Cement Network, all geared towards the adoption of new strategies to increase union representation, improved working conditions, health and safety, as well as defend workers’ rights in the cement industry.

During the meeting, three multinational companies were fingered for bad behaviour in Africa and the Middle East by infringing on workers’ rights.

Presenting a research report on “Mapping Trade Union Context and Possibilities within the Cement Sector in Africa and Middle East,” a consultant, Jennifer Grice, noted that workers in cement industries were badly affected by their companies’ anti-union stance.

Worried over such development, the Deputy President, BWI Africa and Middle East, Amechi Asugwuni, is desirous of having firms in the cement industry honour the rights of workers by allowing them unionise in their organisations within Nigeria and across Africa.

Asugwuni, who doubles as a Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the President, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), maintained that “unionisation is a right of workers, it is not a matter of discretion of any employer. When an organisation becomes difficult other legitimate rights of workers will be trampled upon. It has become an issue here and that is why we are using innovative approach to see how we enforce the law.”

Explaining further, the regional representative BWI South Africa, Crecentia Mofokeng, lamented that workers operating in cement firm without a union were exposed to anti-labour practices including lack of respect to occupational health and safety, lack of respect to environmental safety such as pollution, which could give rise to dangerous health conditions such as cancer, respiratory diseases arising from consistent exposure to limestones, silica and other chemicals being used to produce cement.

Healthcare priority

This means that long term exposure to cement dust and inhalation could cause different health complications and pathogenesis such as cough, cancer, asthma, lung infections respiratory disorders, and severe inflammation.

“It is not that we want to force and put pressure but it is about how do we work and create a sustainable environment both for the employers and also for the workers,” she said.

After all said and done, the BWI seems ready to take erring multinational companies in the cement industry head-on, to ensure they respect the rights of workers, especially their rights to unionise, and also protect workers from avoidable incidents.

A communiqué issued at the end of the conference notes that the regional cement network for Africa will be rolling out series of solidarity actions to change the narrative surrounding cement workers in Africa and the Middle East.

One of such is the undertaking of campaigns against multinational companies found guilty of expressing what was described as “bad behavior,” towards the health and safety of cement workers and the long hours spent at work, as well as mounting pressure on multinational companies to comply with national and international laws.

Future campaign

Also, a campaign would also be carried out to ensure cement companies respect the International Labour Organisation’s Convention, particularly freedom of association, collective bargaining rights as well as health and safety.

Poised to getting positive results, henceforth, written evidence of violations will collected, complaints prepared and international instruments used in tendering these complaints against violations of national laws and ILO CLS and other relevant conventions.

In addition, BWI affiliates will actively support the signing of global framework agreements on labour rights and occupational health and safety, promoting 25 kilo bags campaign in cement and construction and zero accidents, as well as initiate changes on labour legislations in order to improve selection, management and monitoring of labour standards in out sourced companies.

Last line

Obviously, and from the foregoing, with cement workers dominating most of labour engagements across the globe, based specifically on the job they do as regards construction, the need to make them come together under to express their rights through unionization, to say the least, has become inevitable.

