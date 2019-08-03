Travel and Tourism
Ethiopia stakeholders declare support for AHIF
As preparations for the forthcoming Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) billed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia gather momentum, prominent stakeholders from both the public and private sectors in Ethiopia have declared their support for the yearly forum, which is making a return to the country after a three year break.
They see it returns as a welcome development for the country as it will help to boost businesses and therefore, solicit support and attendance from the people and the government for the event scheduled to hold between September 23 and 25 at the Sheraton Hotel, Addis Ababa. AHIF attracts a number of prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers among others.
The hotel international conference was previously held in Addis Ababa in 2014 and 2015.
The event is organised annually by Bench Events, which is chaired by Jonathan Worsley, with Matthew Weihs as the managing director.
According to an independent study by Grant Thornton and an international tourism advisory expert, Martin Jansen van Vuuren, of Futureneer Advisors, the event is forecast to boost Ethiopia’s economy and to facilitate the investment running into billion dollars in hospitality projects across Africa.
In 2018, AHIF facilitated around $2.8 billion of investment in the hospitality sector and between 2011 and 2018, $6.2 billion.
According to the Commissioner for Ethiopian Investment Commission, Abebe Abebayehu: “We are glad to support this prestigious event. AHIF attracts the highest calibre group of business leaders in the hospitality industry in Africa. ‘‘By taking part, we will be able to get a much deeper understanding of what investors need.
That is particularly important to us in the context of the government’s focus on tourism as a strategic pillar of the economy. By encouraging more investment in hospitality projects, we will create productive employment for our young population and earn valuable hard currency.”
One of the most important roles played by AHIF is to facilitate networking between delegates. Many investors and developers are keen to find new sources of finance, expert advisers and importantly, local partners.
One Ethiopian businessman, Neway Berhanu, who is the managing director, Calibra Hospitality Group, has benefitted substantially from this. He said: “Calibra Hospitality Group’s success in becoming the leading consulting company in Ethiopia has been greatly helped by being an active participant in the Africa Hotel Investing ment Forum, since 2011.
‘‘Thanks to Bench Events, we are now well connected, having established very good relationships with all the major international hotel Brands. That has enabled us to conclude close to 25 International transactions, bringing business to Ethiopia. I would encourage the business community and all stakeholders in the hospitality sector to attend.” The promotion of tourism is an- other critical issue for many African countries.
For Ethiopia, it is underlined by a report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which stated that travel and tourism represents 61% of Ethiopia’s exports and it expects the industry to expand by 48.6% in 2019.
A rapidly growing national airline, a new hub airport, relaxed visa regulations and the country being the political centre of Africa, by virtue of host-ing the headquarters of the African Union, are drivers of these impressive numbers. Ms Lensa Mekonnen, who is the CEO of Tourism Ethiopia, said: “AHIF will provide an excellent opportunity to welcome the cream of the hotel industry to Ethiopia.
‘‘Our aim is to show them our assets and thereby attract more international- standard hotel and resort brands to establish themselves close to our historical, natural and cultural sites, in addition to the capital city. By promoting regionally balanced development, we will attract more tourists to Ethiopia and encourage them to stay longer.”
On his part, the Managing Director of Bench Events, Weihs, said: “Ethiopia is a centre for political meetings in Africa and a fast-growing transport hub. That already makes it attractive to hotel investors. ‘‘The government declared interest in prioritising tourism will further increase the attractiveness, along with its renewed enthusiasm for collaboration with the business community.
When AHIF first came to Ethiopia, there were three internationally- branded Hotels, the Hilton, the Radisson and the Sheraton. ‘‘Now there is a Best Western, a Golden Tulip, a Hyatt Regency, Marriott apartments and a Ramada; plus, another 27 hotels in the pipeline.’’
Travel and Tourism
Osun Osogbo Festival 2019 grand finale set for August 16
As the preparation for this year’s grand finale of Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival gets to its crescendo, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, has expressed the readiness of the palace and his people to host the world to a promising, fulfilling, colourful and exciting cultural fiesta, with the grand finale billed for Friday August 16.
According to him, the annual festival this year marks the beginning of a new era for the age – long traditional festival, which is a celebration of the religious – cultural heritage of the people, with a new consultant contracted for the festival.
Activities leading to the grand finale, which is to hold at the Osun Grove will kick – off in the town, with the Iwopopo (traditional sweeping) ceremony billed for August 5 followed by the lightening of the traditional 600 – year old 16 points lamp, known as Olujumerindinlogun, on August 8; Iboriade Day, which is Ataoja’s crown assemblage and FUMAN’s performance day is fixed for August 12; while a tour of historical and cultural tourist sites in the town, the Arugba berth ceremony and dancing, singing as well as drumming is billed for August 13.
This will be followed by such activities as Ayo Olopon Contest (Native Ayo game), Football competition final, arts and crafts fair and children’s Fiesta at the palace pavilion on August 14, and Ataoja’s chieftaincy coronation and FTAN’s Osun Festival Tourism Forum holds on August 15.
Then on Friday August 16, the town will be agog with the grand finale of the cultural festival, which will feature as main attraction the procession from the Ataoja palace to the Osun Grove, with the Arugba Osun (votary maiden) leading all Osun devotees and worshippers as well as the people and visitors to the grove to consummate the religious aspect of the festival amidst cultural fun fair and all sorts of entertainment activities by the people from all sections of the town and across the South Western part of the country.
This will climax with social feasting by the people who see this festival as a communal occasion for them to play host to their kindred and visitors from all over the world, and of course, Ataoja’s royal invitational reception, which is an all – white party and award presentation.
According to the Ataoja, this year’s festival will offer another opportunity for the people to benefit from the healing power of Osun River goddess, assuring that he would continue to uphold the sanctity and sacredness of the Osun goddess and the grove. Equity Global, a culture and tourism consultancy firm, with Williams Derrick, as the principal consultant, is the new festival consultant, replacing Infogem Nigeria Limited, which for many years served as organiser and consultant of the festival. Infogem is headed by Otunba Ayo Olmoko.
Travel and Tourism
Southern Sun Ikoyi donates to Arrow of God Orphanage on Mandela’s Day
In commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, Southern Sun Ikoyi management team visited the Arrow of God Orphanage in Ajah area of Lagos as part of activities by it to mark the day, which was celebrated globally.
The annual celebration is observed internationally to pay tribute to the late South African president for his exemplary life and contributions to his country and humanity. As it has become the tradition of the hotel in the last 10 years in celebrating the day, the visit to the orphanage, which is adopted by it, was to celebrate with the inmates of the home and put smiles on their faces through the donation of various items ranging from toys, activity books, educational textbooks, educational games, to inspirational books.
Speaking during the visit, the Sales and Marketing Manager of the hotel, Ubong Nseobot, expressed delight over the warm reception received by the representatives of the hotel and thanked the management and care givers of the home for their unwavering dedication and service towards improving the lots of the children of the home.
‘‘The visit by the hotel is in furtherance of the hotel’s selfless acts in contributing meaningfully to the sustained growth, development and service to all within our community through little acts of kindness and love, an exemplary practice which Mandela’s life represented,” she said.
Nseobot further stated that the hotel’s commitment in supporting the orphanage and its management, through social projects such as the annual golf day tournament, whose proceeds are donated to the orphanage in running the affairs of the home.
Travel and Tourism
AFRAA’s director, Aaron Munetis, to speak at Akwaaba 2019
The newly appointed director of government, legal and industry affairs for African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Aaron Munetis, has been confirmed by Akwaaba African Travel Market (Akwaaba 2019) organisers as the lead speaker for this year’s Aviation Day. Akwaaba 2019 is billed to hold between September 22 and 24 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. It is a yearly travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition organised by Atqnews.com headed by Ikechi Uko.
Aviation Day is one of the major events of the three days conference. Munetsi who has vast experience in the aviation industry was prior to his appointment the former regional general manager; Africa and Middle East, South Africa Airways; South African Airlines (SAA). He was responsible for business development and stakeholder management at all levels and liaising with host government to obtain operating permits and support for South African Airways operations.
The Aviation Day paper is on: Impact of Airport Development and Airlines on Tourism Growth in Africa. The discourse is expected to take a critical look at the contributions of airports and airlines in driving tourism in countries across the globe and Africa. The 2019 Akwaaba Aviation Day will also feature presentations by notable aviation and travel professionals in the industry on issues affecting the sector.
Travel and Tourism
BEN SMITH: Air France-KLM will consider buying a competitor
Air France-KLM would consider participating in European consolidation and could buy or invest in another carrier, CEO Ben Smith told Skift at the recently held International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Seoul.
The Air France-KLM merger has been a textbook example of how hard it is to meld corporate cultures. But CEO Ben Smith isn’t letting that deter him from taking a look at new acquisitions. Too soon?
“There are neat opportunities, that are priced right, that are strategically right, and you have to at least consider them,” Smith said at the conference for aviation executives. “There are some airlines that are interesting out there.”
European airline executives in Seoul repeatedly complained about overcapacity, particularly in Western Europe, saying there are too many airlines competing for the same passengers. The short-haul European market remains more fragmented than in the United States, where four big airlines control the bulk of domestic share.
“In Europe, we have huge overcapacity,” Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr said in a panel discussion in Seoul, bemoaning “very irrational” behavior by his competitors.
Spohr and his predecessors at Lufthansa Group have tried over the past 11 years to streamline European capacity, buying out as many competitors as they could. Lufthansa Group not only has acquired Austrian, Swiss, and Brussels Airlines, but has also added assets from defunct airlines, including Air Berlin. Its spree continues, with the company expressing interest in Condor and Alitalia.
It has been similar at International Airlines Group. The company now owns British Airlines, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, a Spanish low-cost airline. Last year, CEO Willie Walsh said the company was interested in acquiring Norwegian Air, though the deal never happened.
But Air France-KLM has been quiet. Plagued by internal strife, the company has not been so active in consolidation.
State of The Industry
Air France and KLM started this wave of consolidation in 2004, when they merged to become what was at the time Europe’s biggest airline company.
But a series of group CEOs have had trouble melding the two cultures, with the Dutch arm often reporting far better results than the French one. In recent years, the company has underperforming its competitors on many financial metrics.
It has also been forced to wade into politics more often than other carriers, with politicians in The Netherlands and France both making demands on it. (Both governments now own considerable stakes in Air France-KLM.)
While Air France-KLM has been in turmoil, there’s been little appetite to participate in consolidation. But Smith, who took over last year with a mandate to improve relations between the two segments of the company, as well as profits, said it can grow while it fixes it problems.
“It’s a competitive industry with lots of consolidation, and we have no choice,” Smith said.
Smith acknowledged the company trails its two competitors on many metrics, including stock price. And he said an acquisition might create even more complexity for the group. But Smith said Air France-KLM at least must consider joining its rivals in pushing for more European consolidation.
“Should we be distracted by looking or investing into another carrier even though it may be the right decision?” Smith asked. “Long term, it is hard to say.”
Smith did not say which airlines he might target. But many of Europe’s independent carriers might be for sale for the right price. It’s a group that includes Norwegian Air, LOT Polish Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines.
No Sure Thing
Under normal circumstances, it would make sense for Air France-KLM to be a player in consolidation.
But Madhu Unnikrishnan, editor of Skift Airline Weekly, said Smith might want to work on fixing the mess he inherited before he goes into acquisition mode. Smith has been working to streamline the company’s operations, and recently killed its long-haul, lower cost carrier called Joon. But he still has a lot ahead.
“The European airline industry is fragmented, with too many airlines competing for the same pool of passengers,” Unnikrishnan said. “However, buying another airline is not the answer for Air France-KLM yet. The company needs to get its own house in order before it considers acquiring another airline.”
*Culled: Skift Airline Weekly
Travel and Tourism
SUN HEAVEN HOTELS AND RESORTS LEKKI:Richly flavoured offers at your demand
Located on Plot 9, Block 8, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts Lekki, is one of the three branded hotels under Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts in Lagos State. It comes with all the basic elements and characteristics of an enduring and fascinating hospitality home with quality facilities and culture of excellent service.
With an enchanting ambiance and cosy feel, the business and leisure hotel has an inviting and serenading features that attract visitors to its cocoon and once closeted within its bowels you feel a certain pervading warmth that is uniquely a signature of Sun Heaven Hotels and Resorts that is home away from home with its artistic and colourful setting.
It is a 30 room affair, with all the rooms, of different categories, tastefully fitted and furnished to the hilt, with modern and trendy hospitality gadgets and amenities that are display of opulence and sophistication nestled in the mode of world class standard for the comfort and relaxation of the guests.
Exuding luxury and princely motifs, the moment you walk into any of the room, you see yourself in a different world, a world of understated luxury and beauty. You are easily enchanted by the unfolding setting, which is only befitting for princes and queens.
Some of the rooms’ categories include Deluxe Standard, Deluxe room with balcony and Executive rooms while some of the common amenities in the rooms include a well – laid out comfy king – size bed, flat screen TV with multiple satellite channels and entertainment gadgets, work desk and chair, settee, ensuite bath that is fitted with freshly minted toiletries, safe box for personal effects and wardrobe and Wi Fi among others.
You are also treated to rich and complimentary breakfast while the all – day restaurant offers lunch and dinner, with a rich selection of African and continental dishes.
While it relaxing and artistically fitted lounge and bar offers a wide selection of drinks from cocktail, beverage, wine, brandy, champagne to liquor.
For wellness treat, the hotel boast a full service and fully equipped gymnasium with spa section, sauna and treatment room and an outdoor swimming pool with a pool bar for you to enjoy a cold dip at different hours of the day and savour the serene and inviting atmosphere of the pool section.
As a business hotel, it also offers business event planners including social event hosts and hostess, a luxury fitted conference facility offering full services and wholly equipped with the latest conference amenities.
Other facilities and services include dry cleaning and laundry services, 24 hours room service and security, car park, and airport shuttle while unlike most hotels in the city, it allows for pets with special terms and conditions applied.
Travel and Tourism
Four Points by Sheraton Lagos to host wedding, fashion and food fair
Four Points by Sheraton Lagos will tomorrow host its maiden edition of wedding, fashion and food fair as part of its plans to treat its guests and residents to the best of hospitality, leisure and entertainment as its seeks to consolidate on its market share.
Billed for the Sun Meeting Room, the event will host renowned vendors and connoisseurs in the fields of fashion and culinary who are expected to showcase their signature offerings for the benefits of guests and visitors to the one – day event, which promises to be entertaining and colourful.
‘‘Four Points Lagos team felt it necessary to answer to the increasing flow of wedding queries by putting together a day dedicated to couples seeking advice and inspiration for the organisation of their special day. Where they have the opportunity of meeting wedding, fashion and food vendors under one roof,’’ said the hotel management of the special curated event by it.
“Our sales and marketing team has been buzzing around for quite a few weeks now, excitedly preparing for the event,’’ said the hotel General Manager, Jonathan Patterson, adding that: “We have been taking the setting up of the fair very seriously and we are leaving nothing to chance. We want this day to be a real success, especially in terms of interaction with our guests.”
According to Patterson, exhibition, ‘‘promises a lot of enriching surprises, with a myriad of wedding specialists who will be offering guidance and professional suggestions to couples there and then. The hotel will open its door for visits from 12noon. The sales and marketing team will be available during the event to take their visitors round and provide help whatever required.
‘‘The culinary department of the hotel is also on alert: The Executive Chef, Leslie, has been looking through the most delightful array of possibilities on what to offer to the wedding fair visitors. It is a great opportunity for our kitchen team to display its creativity and passion for cuisine.”
The GM further stated that: “But we are not only willing to show off our best cooking talents, we also want to inspire guests by putting our flexibility at their service.”
Travel and Tourism
Sheraton hotels in Lagos, Abuja to celebrate World Lasagna Day
Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel are set to treat guests to exciting offers as the Area General Manager of Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, Barry Curan, unfolds plan to celebrate Lasagna Day as part of the July packages of the hotels.
“For our valued guests visiting in July, our Sheraton Lagos Hotel teams have come up with a line – up of delightsome and inspiring culinary options, one such activity is the commemoration of World Lasagna day, disclosed Curran, who is also the general manager of Sheraton Lagos Hotel.
Lasagna is one of the world’s most quintessential Italian dishes and a popular choice cuisine. The world celebration is held yearly on July 29. On this day, ‘‘the hotel will mark World Lasagna Day where all guests who dine at our Italian restaurant will get a portion of lasagna with every order that they make. We believe that by doing this, everyone will get a chance to taste this delicacy which our chefs are renowned for.
‘‘For our little tots, we are delighted to offer every child who checks in with their parents or dines during Sunday brunch, two inspiring colouring sheets to keep them busy. At the end of their stay or meal, the children get to put one of their colouring sheets on the hotels’ children board of fame while they keep the other one.
‘‘The coloured sheets get to stay on the board for a month where the kids can see it and feel proud each time they visit,’’ explained the GM of the special delicacies and fun filled activities for the day.
‘‘At Sheraton Abuja Hotel Lasagna Day will equally be a special one as our teams will celebrate this day at our bustling Pool Bar and Restaurant. We encourage all families and friends to sit back, relax and be inspired by the ambience at the pool side while you share a meal and catch up with loved ones.
‘‘Our Luigi’s Italian Restaurant makes for another great option for lovers of original Italian gourmet cuisine in Abuja. Every diner who orders a meal at both our Luigi’s and Pool Bar and Restaurant will get an elevated experience of a delicious complimentary slice of Lasagna from 12noon to 10pm on Monday July 29,’’ he said.
Travel and Tourism
Addis Ababa airport records upsurge in passengers
Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, and hub of Ethiopian Airlines, has continued to witness upsurge in passengers traffic this summer, with Wednesday July 17 said to be one of the busiest with 310 flights and 29,528 travellers (21,028 departing and 8,500 arriving passengers, respectively).
The Director of the airport and Acting CEO of Ethiopian Airports, Getaneh Adera, said of the development: “With the partial opening of the new terminal which will more than double the capacity of the airport, we are very excited to serve record number of passengers in this summer.” Addis Ababa has turned into a bustling hub handling hundreds of flights each day.
The airport has seen a major expansion recently which will boost its capacity to cater for 22 million passengers annually. Upon going fully operational, the expanded terminal will feature state-of-the-art airport facilities, elegant and spacious check-in, arrival and departure halls, various duty-free shops, restaurants, and many other accommodations, taking the entire passengers’ experience to a whole new level.
Last year Addis Ababa surpassed Dubai as the top transit hub for long haul passengers into Africa. It is the home base of Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest flag-carrier serving over 120 cities around the world.
Travel and Tourism
FEDERATION OF TOURISM ASSOCIATIONS OF NIGERIA:Renewed commitment to Nigerian tourism
Penultimate week afforded the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) the opportunity to take stock of developments in the Nigerian tourism sector and its activities as a federation, which among others is to interface with both the government and different operators in the sector, including associations under its armpit, as the umbrella body for the private sector.
The occasion was the 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the federation, which held in Abuja, with its federating units in attendance, alongside government officials and other stakeholders in tourism value chain. The federation and its associations used the occasion to pledge its commitment to the development and growth of Nigerian tourism and inaugurate a new executive council to run the affairs of the body for the next two years.
Opportunity to examine, chart a new chapter for tourism – Rabo
In his welcome address at the gathering, which had as its theme: ‘Research and Advocacy as Tools for Sustainable Tourism Development,’ the President of FTAN, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, said the AGM offered another avenue to examine the performance of the sector and chart a way forward for its sustainable growth.
‘‘Today’s gathering will give us the opportunity to x-ray the tourism industry in Nigeria and take a decision on how to move the industry forward,’’ he said, stressing that the theme of the AGM was carefully selected to reflect the wish of the federation to address some of its challenges.
‘‘The theme of the event has been carefully selected to address one of the challenges the industry is facing today. Our special guests, led by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture, will make their contributions on how the industry will move forward.’’
FTAN, he said has under his watch made appreciable strides, as he outlined some of the achievements recorded by the body in the last two years of his leadership. ‘‘In our first tenure in office and with the support of our predecessors, the federation has been able to secure a befitting national secretariat, which has hosted various government agencies and international organisations,’’ he said.
Rabo furthermore disclosed that: ‘‘The federation has also set up a department of research and advocacy, which with support from the Ministry of Information and Culture, government agencies and members of FTAN, will be able to develop a comprehensive data base that will help top build a Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) for the industry,’’
He ended his address with a call on the federal government to paid serious attention to the tourism sector. ‘‘I wish to call on the government to give tourism a priority with a view to position tourism as a key economic sector to help grow and diversity the Nigeria economy.’
Govt to give grant for sustainable tourism projects – Gekpe
The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Deaconess Grace Gekpe, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Director, Domestic Tourism, Hajia Sanni Halima, in her address disclosed that the federal government places premium on tourism because of its important roles.
‘‘It plays an important role in the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria as a destination to reckon with,’’ she said.
Given this, the government, she informed is interested in it sustenance as it is ‘‘on the verge of facilitating research grants for sustainable tourism methodologies, impacts analysis of good practices and financing pilot schemes to advance good practices and establish systems for ongoing evaluation and monitoring.’’
She also stressed on the importance of the research and advocacy as tools for sustainable tourism development. ‘‘However, tourism research recommendations and advocacy when fully implemented brings about sustainable tourism development,’’ said Gekpe.
According to her, ‘‘FTAN, the umbrella body of tourism associations and practitioners, has a critical role in the establishment of sustainable tourism development in Nigeria,’’ adding that: ‘‘Today’s theme is apt in our quest to move the sector to the Next Level.’’
She then charged the body to ‘‘endeavor to participate actively in international and regional initiatives as well as organise events that would promote the integration of sustainable growth and development of the sector.’’
Let’s work together to harness Nigeria tourism potential – Uko
The organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market and Accra Weizo, Ikechi Uko, who was the keynote speaker at the event, gave a lively discourse on the theme of the AGM, stressing the importance of research and advocacy in the development and sustenance of the growth of Nigerian tourism.
Nigerian tourism, he said is an encompassing one, with different products and service offers that need to be properly developed and promoted. The future, he said is bright, therefore, he called for a concerted effort by all the players, including the government to push the sector to the next level.
He disclosed that Nigeria is the next destination on the basket list of everyone, as many people across the African continent and the globe look forward to visiting and exploring the diverse business and tourism offerings of the country, however, there is a drawback to this realisation.
This drawback, he disclosed can only be address when both the government and the private sector begin to engage in genuine dialogue and come up with appropriate action plans that can be effectively deployed towards eliminating them and building a sustainable tourism sector.
A charge to be forthright – Alabi
The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the federation, Chief Samuel Alabi, in his presentation tasked the body to be alive to its responsibilities, stressing that the federation and its federating units have not lived up to their charge and if Nigerian tourism must grow, the stakeholders must be at the forefront of pushing for its growth.
He spoke on a number of issues affecting the growth of the federation and Nigerian tourism. One of such issues was that of ‘inchoate bills,’ which according to him, has tourism in its throes with some of the associations within the federation and the two parastatals of tourism (Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and National Institute for Hospitality) attempting to foist on the sector bills that are antithetical to the development and growth of tourism and the stakeholders.
According to him, this prevailing circumstance does not bode well for the sector, therefore, he called on the associations and parastatals involved to retrace their footsteps and consult widely within the sector so as to ensure that the various interests in the sector are adequately taken care of with tourism as the focal point of their bills and not sectional interests.
…inaugurates new executive council
At the end of the rancour free business section, a new executive council that will pilot the affairs of the council for the next two years was elected, with the former president, Rabo, mandated renewed for another two years.
A number of the former executive council members were also brought back to complete two term tenures while the few officers that had served out the mandatory two term tenures were replaced by new officers.
Speaking on behalf of the new executive council, the president, Rabo, pledged to consolidate on the achievements of the leadership while seeking to break new grounds. He called for the support of the various associations in achieving the task ahead, which he said is daunting but achievable.
‘‘As FTAN, let all our good hands be on-deck. As executive council members, we are certainly not the most qualified to lead, however, we are determined to do our best. To this end, we will continue from where we stopped and build on it.
‘‘We shall relentlessly work to ensure that government agencies and the broader private industries in Nigeria become actively aware of FTAN’s activities and programmes.
‘‘I wish to assure that we shall build on our past achievements and take FTAN to a greater height by the end of our tenure,’’ said Rabo.
Travel and Tourism
AKWAABA 2019 unfolds shortlist for Africa Travel 100 global personalities awards
As preparations for this year’s edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market gets underway, the organisers of the annual travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition,Atqnews, has released the shortlist of winners of the Africa Travel 100 global personalities to be honoured at the event.
The event is billed to hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria between September 22 and 24, with the travel award ceremony scheduled for September 23.The award is expected to honour personalities in the travel and tourism sector that have exemplified themselves in the industry and contributed to the growth of the sector in Africa and in the Diaspora.
Akwaaba, which is now in its 15 year this year has an interesting line up for the three days as it looks to present a diverse range of destinations to Africa and international travel professionals, and a unique opportunity for African travel trade market to meet, negotiate, network and conduct businesses with top players in travel and tourism. Some of the activities slated for the three days, according to the organisers, include the staging of the third edition of the West African Chef Challenge – Jollofrice War, which is billed for the opening day, Sunday September 22, shortly after the formal opening ceremony.
Chefs from across Nigeria and other West Africa countries, such as Ghana and Gambia, are expected to renew their rivalries on whose country has the best culinary offerings, with Charity Githinji, a business development consultant and trainer, Didier Bayeye of Sun International and Safie Ali of Sathco African Safaris as judges for the day.
The star event for Monday September 23 is Dubai Day celebration, which has been tagged: A glimpse of Dubai, featuring a breakfast session and presentations on the different offerings of Dubai. Also Gambian day will follow suit while Aviation Day and the Youth Tourism Panels will hold on Tuesday September 24.
The Africa Travel 100 global personalities award ceremony will be part of the First African Tourism Diaspora Conference 2019. The conference is expected to draw top tourism personalities from around the world to Lagos and it is dedicated to mark the 400 years of slavery. Some of the speakers at the first Diaspora Conference 2019 include: Professor Godfrey Nzamujo of Songhai Integrated Agriculture, Benin Republic; Thomas O.Mensah, who is the creator of Fibre optic and an author; Alain St. Ange of Seychelles; Carol i. Hay of Caribbean Tourism Organisation; and fabiaen Anthony of Pan – African Council. Others are: Sharon Palacio of Belize; and Alhaji Bamanga Tukur of African Business Roundtable – Nigeria while the royal father of the day is the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwsi Ojaja II. Some of the shortlisted names for awards include: Rohan Vos of Rovos Rail (South Africa); and Frank Nneji of ABC Transport (Nigeria) under transportation; Tewolde Gebremariam of Ethiopian Airlines; Rahel Assefa of Ethiopian Airlines; Chief Allen Onyeman of Air Peace; Captain Solomon Quianoo; and Chief Togbe Afede of Africa World Airlines (Aviation). Wolfgang Thome of eturbonews.com; and Jason Njoku of IROKO TV Nigeria (Tourism media); Najib Balala, Tourism Minister Kenya and CAF UNWTO President; Elcia Grandcourt, Africa Representative UNWTO (Seychelles); Alain St. Ange, former Minister of Tourism Seychelles; and Dr. Eriaka Bennett- Head of mission AU Diaspora office (Tourism administrators). Others are: Julie Dably Scott of Kenya Travel Business Executive (CWT); Femi Adefope of HRG, CWT, GHI, APG; Richard Akerele of Logistics and Airlines Support Services (ASL Newrest) and Taiwo Afolabi of SIFAX Airport Logistics (Tourism business) and Zainab Anseil of Zara Tours Tanzania; Uloma Egbuna of Tour Brokers International, Emirate Holidays, and Royal Carribean (Nigeria); and Amos Wekesa of Ugandan Tour Operator (Tour operations).
