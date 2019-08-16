EU to Nigeria: Dried beans ban not lifted

A trade officer at the Dutch Embassy has refuted the claims by some agricultural stakeholders in the country that the European Union ban placed on Nigerian beans export has been lifted.

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Yetunde Oni, allegedly made one of these claims in a purported speech to the Senate Health Committee in Abuja where she was quoted as having intimated the Committee. She was quoted to have said the “ban placed on Nigeria on exportation of beans by the European Union due to its claim of being substandard and poisonous had been lifted for the next three years”.

But a source in the Dutch Embassy explained that the communications department of the Embassy made several efforts to reach the office of the NAFDAC boss to clarify the ban lifting comment, but all such moves proved abortive.

The official, who pleaded anonymity, described the claims as false, adding that the ban was very much in place, saying that Nigeria is yet to comply with the EU standards on the beans commodity for export.

The EU official said that for now the suspension of beans export to Europe is still in enforcement but noted that other agricultural commodities are not affected.

It would be recalled that the EU had banned exports of Nigeria’s dried beans in June 2015 on grounds of safety related to high chemical residue considered dangerous to human health. Sadly, the ban was extended by three years in June 2016.

In a bid to reverse the ban, the Federal Government in August 2016 inaugurated a 26-member Standing Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee to address the rejection of Nigeria`s dried beans by the European Union. While inaugurating the Committee, Audu Ogbeh, the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development left nothing to doubt about its terms of reference: “We are here to take our destinies in our hands by finding lasting solution to the incessant rejection of our agricultural commodities, especially in Europe”.

He said: “We need to avoid the embarrassment of further rejection in the future by strengthening our regulatory authorities to live up to their mandates. “Our desire for agricultural products and non-oil exports means there will be vigorous pursuit of investment in quality control and standardization.”

Also, the Coordinating Director, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr Vincent Isegbe, had rejected the claims that there were lots of Nigeria’s agricultural commodities being rejected by the European Union (EU) at the point of entry, saying that it is only bean product that is facing suspension, while others were due to improper documentations.

Isegbe explained that there had been erroneous reports that Nigeria has about 16, 32 and 46 agro commodities that are currently being rejected by the EU over standardization requirement issues in the media.

He said it is better to set the record straight that Nigerian commodities are doing well internationally and it is only bean that is suspended by EU among the country’s agro commodity exports and the agency is doing its possible best to ensure that the suspension is lifted on beans.

He said that his agency is responsible for issuing clearance for agro exports and imports in the country, adding that it is not folding its hands in the area of export control measures in entrenching proper standardization of agro

