Ex-BBNaija poster girl, Tboss, speaks on childbirth, alleged romance

Since he won the AY’s Open Mic challenge in 2010, Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril, better known as ‘Pencil’ by his fans has grown tremendously as a humourist. In this chat with LANRE ODUKOYA, Pencil talked about his comedy concert tagged ‘Pencil Unbroken ‘The Movie Edition’, reforms for the industry’s growth, take on entertainers who bring their private life to social media amongst other issues.

It’s the second quarter of the 2019 already, how has the year been so far for you?

The year by all standards have been moving on well, we thank God for his infinite mercies, things are getting better.

What has been some of your greatest achievements this year compared to the past year?

I’ve been improving myself and my craft, because I learn every day that is why I will refer to myself as a student of life, we are just in the middle of the year and it will be too soon to conclude, the year still has a lot in stock for me.

So, it will be too soon to start counting my blessings, I will want you to ask me this same question at the end of the year then I will give you a comprehensive list of my achievements

So what is new about the ‘Pencil’ brand?

The Pencil brand is ever dynamic, each opportunity on stage is a learning experience, it just keeps getting better, there has been positive changes over the years in all ramifications, the style of jokes and delivery have changed over time, the brand will keep growing.

What has been the challenges faced in growing your brand?

Some of the challenges are always being fresh, coming up with jokes to entertain your audience and most importantly not repeating your jokes, it requires lots of hard work especially for my kind of jokes that come with moral lessons. So, keeping up with trends and making sure that my jokes speak about the ills in the society and possible solutions to them is a major challenge. I have gone past the stage of telling fictitious tales which people cannot relate with.

This is because my jokes are now inspired from my day to day activities.

You had the fourth edition of your yearly comedy programme ‘Pencil Unbroken’, what did you do differently?

Fresh jokes, new acts and the packaging and execution this time were flawless; we ensured that everything that happened was as planned.

For every year we are always raising the bar and this year wasn’t an exception. It was pure entertainment and fun all the way.

So why did you choose to tag this year’s show ‘The Movie’ edition?

Every show I do come with its unique theme and the theme determines the dynamics of the show.

This edition raised the bars in the comedy industry because we eventually set a good standard. Every edition, there is a burning issue to tackle and this year couldn’t have been an exception. In the line-up for grand performance this year were comedians like; AY, Seyi Law, Gandoki, Kenny Blaq, Lasisi Elenu, Destalker, Frank Onero and many others. Since you won the AY open mic challenge in 2010, your career has been on a steady rise.

Will you say the challenge opened all these doors for you?

Certainly the platform was just like a springboard for me, and it opened lots of doors, I can’t stop thanking AY for the platform. It also sharpened my craft and added more value to me.

Did you envisage that you will be this big and embraced when you started?

Right from inception I have always had a burning desire to be successful, I knew I would make it, but what time it would be was what I didn’t know.

I won’t regard myself as big yet because my best is yet to come.

In your own opinion what reforms do you think the comedy industry needs right now?

For new guys coming into the industry they should try as much as possible to be original, if you don’t have anything new to offer then don’t take from the existing ones.

Also the government and corporate bodies should buy into our shows more; we can only implore them to do so as it is clearly seen that, overseas their government and policies support talent building. However, there is still opportunities to improve having at the back of their minds that entertainment in Nigeria is one of our greatest exports.

A lot of your colleagues have dabbled into either movie production or turned actor, do you see yourself doing this anytime soon?

I am someone that know little things about so many things. I am multi-talented, I have featured in some movies already and some yet to be released, if I am offered movie roles, why not?

It’s all entertainment and it’s interwoven.

Were there ever moments you felt you were in the wrong industry?

Just like in every other profession I’ve had downtimes, but never for one day have I had the thoughts of quitting comedy.

I have always had an inexplicable conviction that I am in the right profession, I have a strong passion for my profession so the few times I had downtimes, I had to evaluate it and know why and worked hard to prevent a recurrence.

Many of your colleagues take their shows outside the shores of the country, do you have similar plans too?

Yes, I will be having my UK tour this year from October 5 and in due course, other countries will follow, because we are trying relentlessly to make the brand a universal one with global acceptance. How did you feel when you were lambasted on the social media for posting your new automobile some months back?

It’s nothing new, I just laughed over it, posting my car was my own way of counting my blessings and thanking God. Whatever interpretation anyone makes from it is subjective, anyone can type anything from the comfort of their homes in as much as it doesn’t define who I am I don’t feel bothered, I didn’t feel disturbed about it at all.

What is your opinion to entertainers to who bring their personal life to social media?

Well it’s their lives; I’m not in a position to tell a full-fledged adult how to run their affairs.

The bottom line is to do what makes you happy, the fact that I might not like it doesn’t make it wrong, it’s just a clear case of individual differences.

Will you bring your private life to the social media?

As a celebrity my life is already in the public space, but I still try to reduce it, like you said it’s my private life and not for public consumption, the part of me seen on social media is the part I want people to know.

For example; no one is poor on social media where as in real life I have my financial challenges just like anybody, but I will certainly not be bringing that for people to feast on social media

Are you in a relationship now?

Sure I am in a relationship with my God at the moment, but if what you mean is having woman in my life then I will say not at the moment, I have a list of things I have set to achieve and their time frames, when it gets to the time to start a relationship you will be the first to know, I promise you but for now I am ‘babeless’.

What do look out for in your future wife?

When it’s time to look for a wife, surely I will create a standard, but for now it hasn’t crossed my mind. I don’t want to make a categorical statement now. All I know is that my wife will be fine.

How will you describe your sense of style?

In the words of Jidenna ‘I am a classic man’. I love dressing in a way that will create an indelible impression in the minds of people.

What is your take on Nigerians patronising made in Nigeria product?

Surely is the way to go, with the necessary support and push these products will become as enviable as the ones we import, so I am totally in support of made in Nigeria items.

