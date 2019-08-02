News
Ex-Minister: Herdsmen must be captured in database to curb insecurity
Former Minister of Culture, Tourism and National Orientation, Dr. Aliyu Idi-Hong, has urged the Federal Government to come up with a policy that would ensure that all herdsmen in the country were captured in the country’s national data base.
He said the festering insecurity in the country that was manifesting through banditry, kidnapping and herdsmen clashes with farmers cannot be completely addressed if nomadic pastoralists were allowed to roam about the country without identity.
Idi-Hong spoke in Abuja yesterday at a one-day “Round Table on Sustainable Livestock Value Chains in Nigeria,” organised by the Policy Advocacy Centre of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).
He said all herdsmen should be made to understand the importance of ranching, which was needed to develop the livestock industry and make it viable to contribute to the national gross domestic product (GDP). He added the herdsmen should also be encouraged to imbibe the ideas of skills acquisition, so that they have other means of livelihood.
According to him, a herdsman who solely relies on cattle rearing could resort to crime when they lose their cattle and have no other means of sustenance.
“For the sake of national security, we have to get these people into the national data base. They have to he captured like other citizens. Their names and addresses and how to locate them must be known.
“If we don’t get them into the data base, the challenge of insecurity will be worst in the future. The herdsmen also need to get other means of survival, because since their live circle is around the cattle, what happens tomorrow when cattle is no longer there? Some of them have started eating up their cattle, and that is partly the challenges we are dealing with today,” Idi-Hong said.
Also, President of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokunbo Kayode (SAN), said the purpose of the roundtable on livestock was to get inputs from the organised private sector towards resolving the challenges hindering development of the sector.
Kayode, while urging the government to muster the political will to implement the livestock master plan in such a way that it would drive economic growth, he noted the livestock, being a critical sector of the economy, had been abandoned for too long.
He said: “I want to urge the government to create value chains, clearly defined in the implementation of the livestock master plan. We are here to bring ideas to the table of government and support their policy decision.
“Our intervention here is to encourage government to understand that livestock is an economic sector that must be driven by a clear policy to the private sector for support,” Kayode said.
News
Chevron sacks 500 workers as NUPENG threatens strike
- Oil union to firm: Recall our members in seven days
- Buhari: We’ve lifted 5m Nigerians out of extreme poverty
The United States (U.S.) super oil major, Chevron, has allegedly sacked 500 staff working on various projects of the company in Nigeria, worsening apprehension of mass sack rocking the oil industry.
The oil workers yesterday confirmed the mass sack.
Rising under auspices of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the workers threatened to ground operations of the company into a total halt through industrial action.
A Chevron spokesman said he was unable to provide immediate comment.
NUPENG, in a statement jointly signed by its President and General Secretary, Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale respectively, issued a seven-day ultimatum for the company to recall the staff including members of its executives affected by the exercise.
The union recalled that the oil and gas industry has had a protracted negotiation with Chevron over its plan to sack more than 70 per cent labour manpower, claiming reductions in its operations in the country.
But, the intervention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) and even the Ministry of Labour, compelled the company to reduce such to only 30 per cent, cutting across all unions and non-unionised staff.
The union, however, claimed that rather than respect the agreement reached, Chevron went ahead to sack only NUPENG members, including its executives, in violation of the agreement, while others were not affected by the purge.
It claimed that from the 1,856 labour manpower contract staff in Chevron, NUPENG had 1,120 members, PENGASSAN had 213, while the non-unionised staff were 523.
According to NUPENG, it was also agreed that Chevron Nigeria would not in any guise to change the labour manpower to service contract, another agreement it said the management violated.
It added: “Unfortunately, immediately after the agreement was reached, Chevron started executing the exercise in blatant violation of the agreed terms, ostensibly to either put NUPENG in bad light as troublesome or for extinction because only NUPENG members have been exited from work, leaving behind the non-unionised workers and PENGASSAN members.
“It is further embarrassing to see that NUPENG executives are also part of those already locked out. From our record, over 500 of NUPENG members are being exited.
“We further learnt that the intention of Chevron is to change the contract to short term service contract and we see this as unfair and breach of agreement reached with us in bad faith.”
The union demanded the immediate recall of all its executives affected by the purge, adding that the percentage of reduction agreed should be spread to the three groups as agreed to avoid suspicion that it was the target of the purge in the company.
“Should Chevron Nigeria Limited and its contractors fail to honour or comply with our demands within the next seven days, we would also not hesitate to take all necessary legal options available to us; including industrial actions,” the statement read.
NUPENG is one of Nigeria’s main oil and gas trade unions in the Nigeria’s oil industry and it had, before now, being at loggerheads with Chevron over a staffing dispute.
Nigeria, an OPEC member, is Africa’s largest oil producer and crude sales make up around 90% of foreign exchange in Africa’s largest economy.
The dilapidated state of its refineries means the country imports most of its refined fuel.
News
NDIC: N1.79trn NPLs exposed banks to high credit risk
- Banks’ assets hit N42.08trn
- Lenders’ deposits rise to N21.3trn
Despite witnessing a notable level of improvement in most indicators of financial sector soundness, Nigeria’s banking industry was exposed to high credit risk last year due to a high Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio of 11.70 per cent, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said.
The Corporation, which stated this in its 2018 annual report released on Wednesday, put the industry’s NPL volume at the end of last year at N1.79 trillion. The figure, however, represents a 25.15 per cent decrease from 2017’s NPL volume of N2.36 trillion.
NDIC said: “The banking industry was exposed to high credit risk as depicted by the high NPLs ratio of 11.70% as at 31st December, 2018, though an improvement when compared with NPLs ratio of 14.84% recorded as at 31st December, 2017. The industry NPLs ratio of 11.70% exceeded the maximum prudential threshold of 5% for DMBs. In the same vein, the NPLs to Shareholders’ Fund Ratio improved from 69.21% in 2017 to 57.50% in 2018.
“The analysis of the financial condition of the 26 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) as at 31st December, 2018 based on capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity to market risk, revealed that the overall condition of DMBs in the year 2018 was relatively stable and sound in 2018.
“It recorded an increase in the average capital adequacy ratio from 10.23% in 2017 to 15.26%, liquidity ratio of 51.87% as against 45.56% recorded in 2017, an improvement in NPLs ratio from 14.84% in 2017 to 11.70% as well as improvement in earnings and profitability.”
Specifically, the corporation stated that the total assets of the DMBs increased from N38.53 trillion as at 31st December, 2017 to N42.08 trillion at the end of last year.
Similarly, according to the NDIC, the total deposits of DMBs, which stood at N19.38 trillion in 2017, rose to N21.73 trillion in 2018.
The NDIC annual report also stated that the industry continues to be dominated by the top five banks.
According to the corporation, “In 2018 as in previous years, a few DMBs controlled the assets of the banking industry. As at 31st December, 2018, Top 5 DMBs held assets of N19.04 trillion, representing 54.26% of the industry’s total assets of N35.10 trillion (excluding Contingent Assets).
“The Top 10 DMBs’ total assets marginally increased to N27.02 trillion in 2018 from N25.23 trillion in 2017 while its proportion relative to industry total assets slightly decreased from 77.52% in 2017 to 76.97% in 2018. The total asset of the remaining 16 was N8.08 trillion which represented 23.02% of total assets of the banking industry in 2018 against N7.41 trillion, representing 22.48% in 2017,” it added.
Furthermore, the NDIC stated that the market share by deposit liabilities of the top 5 DMBs was 54.44% in 2018 against 53.57% in 2017, adding that: “The top 10 DMBs held 77.45% of the industry deposits in 2018 against 77.81% in 2017. The remaining 17 DMBs held only 22.54% of the banking industry total deposits.”
The report also showed that despite the general improvement in most indicators of financial sector soundness last year, total credit extended by the DMBs to the domestic economy amounted to N15.29 trillion in 2018, representing a 3.90% decrease from the N15.91 trillion recorded in the previous year.
Meanwhile, the corporation has disclosed that it made a cumulative payments amounting to N116.258 billion to depositors, creditors and shareholders as at December 31, 2018.
Providing a breakdown of the payments in its 2018 annual report, NDIC said it completed payments of insured and uninsured deposits of N108.641 billion, N2.973 billion and N70.53 million to depositors of defunct DMBs, Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), respectively.
It also disbursed N4.83 million to 338 depositors of 18 closed DMBs even as it made payments of N1.272 billion to creditors and N3.30 billion to shareholders of banks in-liquidation.
News
DHQ: We’ve no secret graveyards for 1,000 soldiers
- Atiku demands probe of secret graves
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied the existence of “secret graveyards” in the North-East, saying such was “sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military.”
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had, in a report, alleged that the military was maintaining secret graveyards in Maimalari town, which hosts a Cantonment in Borno State.
It had further claimed that over 1,000 soldiers killed by suspected terrorists may have been secretly buried, without ceremonies.
But the DHQ, yesterday, said that nothing could be further from the truth, insisting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had only one officially-designated cemetery situated within the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State.
Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said soldiers killed on the frontline were given befitting burials worthy of fallen heroes.
“The Defence Headquarters has noted with dismay an online article by Wall Street Journal purporting that the Nigerian Military maintains secret graveyards in the North-East theatre of operation. This insinuation can only emanate from an uninformed position of the author of the said publication.
“It, therefore, becomes necessary to inform the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has a rich and solemn tradition for the interment of our fallen heroes. Therefore, it must be unambiguously clarified that the Armed Forces of Nigeria does not indulge in secret burials, as it is sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military.
“In tandem with the traditions of the Armed Forces, fallen heroes are duly honoured and paid the last respect in befitting military funeral of international standard, featuring funeral parade, grave site oration, solemn prayers for the repose of departed souls by Islamic and Christian clerics, as well as gun salutes, aside other military funeral rites.
“The cemetery described in the publication, which is situated in Maimalari Military Cantonment is an officially designated military cemetery for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North-East theatre, with a cenotaph erected in honour of our fallen heroes,” Nwachukwu said.
According to him, “The official cemetery has played host to several national and international dignitaries, where wreaths were laid in honour of the fallen heroes. It is, therefore, a far cry from the sacrilegious impression being painted by Wall Street Journal.”
Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for investigation into the alleged secret burial of over 1,000 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents.
Atiku, in a statement, expressed shock that such a thing could happen under a democracy, and said it was done by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, in order to hide the true state of the war on terror.
According to the former vice president, it was heartbreaking that families and friends of the dead soldiers were not allowed to bury their loved ones or even to have any sense of disclosure as regards their fate.
“I shudder to think that the cover-up of such an event of epic proportions can be true.
“I cannot fathom that in the space of a year, 1,000 of these great patriots were killed and buried secretly without their families being told. I hesitate to believe that deceit on such a grand scale is even possible.
“To ensure that we get to the bottom of this matter, I urge that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by a non-partisan and reputable jurist, be inaugurated to investigate the findings of the Wall Street Journal.
“While this is occurring, I also strongly urge that a panel of inquiry comprising distinguished former military officers be set up to investigate and report to Nigerians the true state of the war on terror and what must be done to ensure Nigeria brings a speedy end to the ongoing insurgency.
“Even the death of one soldier affects me. But the alleged cover-up of the deaths of 1,000 soldiers is a national emergency that should shock all statesmen and leaders of thoughts into action to save Nigeria,” Atiku added.
The former vice president, who described members of the armed forces as first, second and last defence against domestic and foreign enemies, said that they should be treated with love, respect, dignity and appreciation for the invaluable service they render to Nigeria.
News
Tribunal: Buhari closes defence, APC declines to call witnesses
- Panel sets August 21 for adoption of final addresses
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday closed his defence to the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, seeking to nullify the said election before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja.
Buhari, who is the second respondent in the petition, through his lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said he took the decision to close defence after he carefully studied the case PDP and Atiku filed against him.
At the resumed proceeding on the matter, Olanipekun said his client, having considered the totality of evidence before the tribunal, decided that there was no need to further waste the time of the court.
“My lords, we have studied the hardware, software and even hardcopy of the petition and evidence presented by the petitioners, vis-à-vis the issues, which in our humble view, are in contention and evidence.
“That is, issues that have been ventilated in this court and not outside. We have come to the decision that it is time that we restrict the legal dwell to the four corners of this court.
“We are very satisfied with the evidence we have led and will be closing the case of the 2nd Respondent within the four walls of this court, where we were trained to operate.
“I had indeed assured your lordships two days ago that when we start, there would be no going back,” Olanipekun stated.
After Buhari closed his case, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), also informed the tribunal that the party resolved not to call any witness in the matter.
According to him, “In the normal course of events, it is the turn of the 3rd Respondent to open its defence. I have ruminated over whether to talk now or later. I am eternally grateful to the petitioners for doing such a great work by providing us the ammunition for defence. Having considered all the evidence, we believe there is no point in indulging in an over-kill exercise.
“In the circumstance, we will be closing our case. We, the 3rd Respondent, announce that we are satisfied with the cross-examination and evidence proffered.
“In the circumstance, I, as leader of this team, announce the closure of the case of the 3rd Respondent.”
He prayed the tribunal to grant the respondents till Monday to procure some documents they would need to file their final written addresses.
“There are some documents that would be germane to our written address,” he added.
Buhari’s counsel, Olanipekun, however, supported the prayers, stating that the respondents would need time to look at some of the evidence already laid before the tribunal.
On his part, counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) thanked the tribunal for accommodating all the parties thus far.
He said his clients had predicated the move by both APC and Buhari, saying all they did in the case was “to save face”.
“I further thank them for neither wasting the time of the court nor that of the politicians,” Uzoukwu said.
He pleaded that since there are three respondents to the petition, the petitioners should be granted seven days to file their final written address.
In a short ruling, the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-member panel, granted Fagbemi’s request and directed the respondents to, within three days from Monday, file their final written addresses.
The tribunal ordered that the petitioners should, upon receipt of the addresses, take seven days afterwards to file their own.
It further held that the respondents are at liberty to, within two days after the petitioners had filed their process, reply on points of law.
Justice Garba ordered that filing and exchange of processes by the parties should be concluded before August 16.
He consequently adjourned further proceedings till August 21 for adoption of all the final written addresses.
After the adoption of addresses by all the parties, the tribunal will fix a date for judgement.
Addressing newsmen shortly after the proceedings, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), a lawyer in the legal team of Atiku and PDP, said that the action of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC was a big surprise by announcing closing of defence they never opened, but however, said that the choice belongs to them.
He further noted that Atiku’s petition will expand election jurisprudence in Nigeria and that it will further show Nigeria’s seriousness to democratic norms to the outside world.
President Buhari had, between Monday and Wednesday, presented a total of seven witnesses that testified before the tribunal.
The petitioners had, on July 19, closed their case after they called a total of 62 witnesses and tendered over 40,000 documents.
INEC, which is the first respondent in the matter, had informed the court that it would not call any witness to defend the petition, saying it would rely on responses of all the petitioners’ witnesses that were cross-examined.
New Telegraph recalled that the electoral body had, on February 27, declared that Buhari won the presidential contest with 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku, who it said polled a total of 11,262,978 votes.
However, in their joint petition marked CA/PEPC/002/2019, Atiku and his party, insisted that data they secured from INEC’s server, revealed that they defeated President Buhari with over 1.6 million votes.
They argued that proper collation and summation of the presidential election results would show that contrary to what INEC declared, Atiku garnered a total of 18,356,732 votes, ahead of Buhari who they said got a total of 16,741,430 votes.
News
CBN sells CNY 1.1bn in12 months
Between July 20, 2018 when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) commenced its intervention in the sale of foreign exchange in the Chinese Yuan (CNY), and last Friday, the apex bank has sold about CNY 1.1 billion to authorised dealers, findings by New Telegraph show.
The CBN had, on April 27, 2018, signed a three-year Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement (BCSA) with People’s Bank of China to facilitate trade between the two countries and reduce their dependence on the dollar.
In a statement at the time, the CBN had said that the transaction, which was valued at Renminbi (another term for Yuan) 16 billion, or the equivalent of about $2.5 billion, was aimed at providing adequate local currency liquidity to Nigerian and Chinese industrialists and other businesses.
It also stated that the agreement would reduce the difficulties encountered in the search for third currencies in the execution of business transactions between Nigerian and Chinese industrialists.
New Telegraph’s analysis of Yuan auction data, obtained from the regulator, shows that between July 20 and December 31 last year, the CBN sold a total of CNY669.66 million to authorised dealers, compared with CNY 450.28 million auctioned between January and July 26 this year.
This means that the apex bank sold about CNY 1.1billion in the last 12 months.
For instance, in its’ recently released Annual Activity Report for 2018, the regulator stated: “In April 2018, the CBN signed a BCSA with the People’s Bank of China (PBoC-CBN), and commenced full implementation of the agreement with the CBN-Renminbi Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) auction of July 20, 2018.
“Since then, 12 bi-weekly auctions had been conducted and Renminbi worth CNY669.66 million was sold. This helped boost foreign exchange management as it reduced demand pressure for USD, thereby conserving foreign reserves. It also helped to improve trade relations with China.”
Furthermore, New Telegraph’s compilation of Renminbi SMIS carried out by the CBN since the beginning of this year indicate that it has so far conducted 12 of such auctions.
Specifically, as part of its intervention sales, the CBN sold CNY 38.70 million to authorised dealers on January 25.
Shedding light on the auction, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said the Yuan transaction was in the Spot and Short tenored forwards of the foreign exchange market, adding that it was for payment of renminbi denominated Letters of Credit for agriculture and raw materials based on bids received from authorised dealers.
According to him, the CBN was satisfied with the implementation of the BCSA with the People’s Bank of China.
The banking watchdog also sold a total of CNY93.2 million and CNY 70.4 million at auctions in February and March respectively.
Similarly, it sold a total of CNY69.6 million and CNY 70.3 million at auctions in April and May respectively.
New Telegraph’s findings further revealed that the CBN sold CNY 32.3 million in the month of June while a total of CNY 75.7 million was auctioned by the apex bank in July.
As at last Friday, the official naira to Yuan exchange rate stood at N44.614/ ¥1, compared with N52.3/ ¥1 at the parallel market.
Giving details of the latest Yuan auction which held last Friday, Okorafor said the CNY36.0 million in the spot and short-tenored forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign market, was for Renminbi-denominated Letters of Credit.
Okorafor had stated at the commencement of Yuan sales by the CBN on July 20 last year, that the exercise would be through a combination of spot and short tenored forwards, adding that the auction, which would be via retail SMIS, would be dedicated to the payment of Renminbi denominated Letters of Credit for raw materials and machinery and agriculture.
He explained that the apex bank would receive bids from all authorized dealers and emphasised that due to the peculiarity of the exercise, the CBN would not apply the relevant provisions of its Revised Guidelines for the operation of the Inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market, which direct all SMIS bids to be submitted to the regulator through the Forex Primary Dealers.
Okorafor further explained that there would be no predetermined spread on the sale of Forex Forwards by authorised dealers to end-users under the Special SMIS-Retail.
News
‘Vitamin D could reduce diabetes progression’
Researchers in Canada said Vitamin D supplementation could slow the progression of Type 2 diabetes in newly diagnosed patients and those with pre-diabetes. These are the findings of a new study published in the ‘European Journal of Endocrinology’. According to the researchers, the study findings suggested that highdose supplementation of vitamin D could improve glucose metabolism to help prevent the development and progression of diabetes.
Diabetes is a disease that occurs when blood glucose, which is also called blood sugar, is too high. Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, helps glucose from food get into the cells to be used for energy. Sometimes, the human body doesn’t make enough—or any—insulin or doesn’t use insulin well.
The number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The global prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7 per cent in 1980 to 8.5 per cent in 2014. Diabetes prevalence has been rising more rapidly in middle- and low-income countries.
Type 2 diabetes is an increasingly prevalent disease that places a huge burden on patients and society and can lead to serious health problems including nerve damage, blindness and kidney failure. In the current study, people at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes (prediabetes) can be identified by several risk factors, including obesity or a family history of the disease, the ‘News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)’ reported.
Dr Claudia Gagnon and colleagues from Université Laval in Quebec, Canada, examined the effect of vitamin D supplementation on glucose metabolism in patients newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes or identified as at high risk of developing the condition.
Markers of insulin function and glucose metabolism were measured before and after six months of high-dose vitamin D supplementation (approximately five to 10 times the recommended dose). Although, only 46 per cent of study participants were determined to have low vitamin D levels at the start of the study, supplementation with vitamin D significantly improved the action of insulin in muscle tissue of participants after six months.
News
Clark: N’Assembly, creating anarchy in Edo
Elder statesman and former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Edwin Clark has accused the National Assembly of seeking to create anarchy in Edo State following its recent intervention in the activities of the state House of Assembly.
The two chambers of the National Assembly recently passed resolutions directing Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh order for the inauguration of the State Assembly, following the complaints by a faction of the lawmakers that they were not part of the initial inauguration. Clark berated the Senate for concurring with the House of Representatives on the issue and argued that the National Assembly had no powers to compel Governor Godwin Obaseki to re-issue the proclamation.
He said that while the initial intervention by the House of Representatives was ” ugly and hasty,” the latest concurrence by the Senate appears to be a conspiracy in furtherance of a “perverse onslaught” in the Edo State governance structure. “The Senate seems not aware of, or is too possessed of a mindset that blinds it against the many Provisions in the Constitution that supersede the mere fact that the two components of the National Assembly working in tandem, on the Edo State Project.
News
Onaiyekan: Proscription of Shi’ites, bad omen
The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has expressed misgivings about the recent proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) by the Federal Government and the classification of the religious sect as a terrorist organisation.
The ban on the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), a Shiite Muslim group, followed accusations by the government that the sect was running “terrorist activities, including attacking soldiers, killing policemen, destroying public property and consistently defying state authority. But, the Catholic prelate in Nigeria said the government crackdown on the Shiites was not only unjust, but a worrisome precedent for religious freedom in the country.
In an interview with Vatican Radio, Onaiyekan recalled that members of the IMN had been on the streets demanding the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention for about four years. He noted that various courts have ordered that he be released, and the government has refused to obey the courts’ order. “As for us Catholics, we are deeply concerned about this development. If the government can influence a court to declare a religious group proscribed, then nobody is safe:
Today it’s the Shiites, tomorrow it could be us, Catholics too,” he said. Apparently exploring the root of the crisis, Cardinal Onaiyekan said, the established Sunni majority in Nigeria “doesn’t want to recognize that the Shiites are also Muslims, and because of this, the government treats them with serious violence.”
He said that contrary to the allegations levelled against the Shiites, “the protests were always peaceful and we never saw them armed,” and that in spite of that, soldiers and police have attacked them with arms, bullets and tear-gas canisters.
He noted that though there has not yet been an official response by the Catholic Church to the situation, he expects it would soon come. “Personally, my own position is that we cannot keep quiet and allow this kind of thing to keep going on.
If the Shiites break the law of the land, they should be held accountable, but to simply proscribe them, it is going too far,” he said. This week marks 10 years since the start of the Boko Haram uprising in northeastern Nigeria. The insurgency has resulted to an unending spate of suicide bombings, mass kidnappings and the death of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of many others.
News
N76.6m constituency project: ICPC recovers six tractors, quizzes Senator
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday, said it had recovered a total of six tractors allegedly diverted by a former lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District. According to the commission, the recovery was made through its Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), upon discovery that the tractors, which were meant to be distributed to farmers in the six local government areas of the district, were not delivered as expected.
That was as the commission said N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015, which were supplied in March 2016. Spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption agency, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who made the disclosure in a statement, said operatives had interrogated the then lawmaker representing the Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau, in Bauchi. She said the project was part of the N430 million constituency projects captured in the 2015 budget. Okoduwa said though, Misau had claimed in a written statement to operatives that the machines were kept in Yuli village, investigation by the CPTG showed otherwise.
“The on-going tracking of constituency projects by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and its partners through the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) initiative has yielded yet another significant result with the recovery of six tractors meant for the use of farmers in six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial District.
“The tractors formed part of a N430 million contract for the supply of pumping machines and other agricultural machinery to farmers in the senatorial district, which was awarded in 2015 by the Federal Government as part of Senators’ constituency projects across the nation. “The CPTG team for Bauchi discovered that N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015 and supplied in March 2016.
They were supposed to have been distributed for the use of farmers in each of the six local government areas in the Senatorial District that included Misau, Dambam, Ningi, Warji, Darazo and Ganjuwa. It was found out that the tractors had obviously not been distributed as required in the terms of the contract. “In the effort to trace the tractors, Isa Hamman Misau, the then Senator under whose auspices the project was included in the budget to be executed by the MDG office, met with officials of ICPC in Bauchi and in a written statement, claimed that the tractors were kept in Yuli village”, Okoduwa said. However, she said the CPTG team did not find any of the tractors there, adding that some of the targeted beneficiaries, who were interviewed, had claimed not to have seen the tractors in the village.
News
North-West govs grant amnesty to cattle rustlers, bandits
As part of measures to restore peace in Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina, the North-West governors have granted amnesty to cattle rustlers and armed bandits.
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State made the disclosure in a communiqué read at the end of a one-day security and reconciliation meeting with security agents, vigilante and volunteer groups, herdsmen and farmers yesterday in Katsina.
“As from today, no vigilante group member or volunteers should attack or kill any herdsman, as sacrifice must be made by both sides to ensure peace reign.
“Herdsmen and their families should be allowed to go for their normal businesses, attend markets and worship places without molestation, provided they don’t carry arms.
“Those bandits who rustled animals from communities should immediately return them to the government or Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association.
“Bandits should surrender their weapons and immediately release all those kidnapped and now under their custody.
“We are happy that we have seen some releases of kidnapped victims from Zamfara and other states,” he said.
The governor also said the states would intensify efforts to provide necessities that would make nomadic life meaningful like hospitals, schools, grazing reserves, among others.
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara said that the states would provide grazing reserve for the herders for them to settle in one place in the zone.
Matawalle said: “We are concerned that herders are always roaming around with their animals, thereby exposing themselves to different kinds of hazards.
“The governors took a uniform measure, you should also take a uniform decision not to rustle animals, kidnap or kill anyone.
“You should immediately release all people in your custody in order to show the world that you have truly repented,” he said.
In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said that nobody is allowed to attack or kill anybody in the name of vigilante or volunteer group.
He also said that anybody caught killing innocent people would be pursued by the police and prosecuted.
Adamu said that any herdsman that indulged in kidnapping or other acts would equally be arrested by the police and made to face the full wrath of the law.
Secretaries to the State Governments attending the meeting would remain and continue discussion with security agents and herdsmen on modalities to go about measures to be adopted.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Gunmen raid UniUyo female hostel
-
News16 hours ago
Ambode ignored my warnings on waste, environment – Tunji Bello
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
Okonkwo, Ashimolowo for Superfest 2019
-
News14 hours ago
Governance in Kogi State’s fake, says Deputy Gov.
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Police arraign trader for allegedly beating, stripping neighbour
-
Business16 hours ago
NUPENG threatens industrial action in Chevron labour dispute
-
News15 hours ago
B/Haram: Atiku wants probe of alleged mass secret army graves
-
Business16 hours ago
Report: CBN intervening to prop up naira