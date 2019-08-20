Ex-OAU VC harps on local technology to grow agric sector

Professor Auwalu Uba is the Vice-Chancellor of the Bauchi State University (BSU), Gadau. He speaks with ALI GARBA about the university’s zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice and other vices, as well as challenges facing the university and efforts to address them

How have you been able to transform the university within the short span of your administration?

In fact, the secret behind the transformation of the university is firstly by God’s guidance. Secondly, we are focused, hardworking, diligence and prudent in management of the meagre resources available to the university. Again, we are able to attain the current level of transformation and development through various programmes and courses we introduced which are relevant to people. We did this as part of determination to fulfill one of our core mandates as a university, which is community service.

Most of the infrastructural projects in the university are funded through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) interventions. How were you able to facilitate this, when some institutions failed to access the funds?

Well, TETFund as a Federal Government interventionist agency in tertiary institutions is a development partner. Tertiary Education Trust Fund is a fund that it is made available to all public tertiary institutions across the federation and we are lucky to have been accessing our allocations regularly.

The structures you are seeing and the ones we have just flagged off their construction are not only on this campus, but also across the three campuses of the university. We have the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at Bauchi campus; the Faculty of Agriculture at Jama’are, which we have planned to put into active operation very soon, and the Faculty of Law, where some structures had been put in place by the state government. Although, TETFund has also put in place some infrastructural projects, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under its corporate social responsibility initiative also executed some projects in the university. We have gain a lot from TETFund. We cannot just thank the agency and other development partners enough, but to say that we are most grateful.

What are the challenges confronting the university, and specifically your administration in achieving its vision?

Like other institutions of learning, we also have a lot of challenges since there is no institution in the world that is immune from challenges and problems. But, these challenges vary from one institution to the other. Every institution has its own peculiar challenges.

Specifically, one of the major challenges we have in this university is the poor road network on campus. As a university, we need good access roads on campus, and we are putting our requests to the Governor of the state and Visitor to the university, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, since he has given us the assurance that his doors are open always. So, we are pleading with him to help us to fix the access roads on our campus. That is the first major challenge facing us as an institution.

The other challenge is the porous nature of our campus, which within the limited resources available to us we have been able to construct part of the perimeter fence, but we are unable to complete the project. There is encroachment on our land by cattle farmers, who graze their animals on the university land and that is part of the reasons it is difficult for the ivory tower to plant crops and raise seedling for local farmers.

There are also other challenges facing the university, which include paucity of funds, and what we have are doing today to address part of the challenges was the flagging off some projects. Right behind the university sporting arena, you will notice that we have planted some crops across the fence which is about two kilometers, which was planted about three weeks ago.

And, of course, we intend to produce a shelter bell to protect our buildings and facilities.

Apart from the aforementioned challenges, the university is also faced with the problem of Wind Bell, and the challenge of lack of students’ hostels.

Lack of adequate hostel accommodation for our students is another challenge and since the Tertiary Education Trust Fund does not involve in the provision of hostels, because it only provides for academic infrastructure that directly affect academic activities.

There are other minor challenges, such as change of attitude among members of the university community. You will agree with me that change is the only thing that is permanent, but when you expect people to change the attitude for the better, it is always difficult. However, we thank God members of staff have already keying into this and we are all striving together to make the university a better place for sound academic, research and community service for the benefit of all and sundry.

When I took over the administration of the university about one and half years ago, our student population was a little over 5,000, but with the massive infrastructure development in Bauchi campus, where we now have about 42 lectures halls presently, some numbers of 500-capacity lecture theaters. With these facilities we can cater adequately for a large number of students.

In fact, our admission quota has increased astronomically. Let me add also that as we are speaking our students’ population has risen to about 13,700 and by the next two years, we expect the population to also increase in what we called our cruising altitude and by the time we attain that, we will continue to maintain that students’ population.

How have you been able stem examination malpractice, cultism and other vices on campus?

Let me say without ambiguity that most institutions around us here are cultism free and since I took over as Vice-Chancellor of the state university, we have not witnessed any incident of cult-related activity.

But, for examination malpractice, when I took over there were couple of cases due to lack of stringent regulations against the menace. Indeed, you will realise that students need to be well educated; they need to be carried along, and the students also need to be provided with regulations and enabling environment which we have provided and put in place to guide the students’ actions. As I am talking to you, the university is free from cultism and any form of cult-related activities, and we have never witnessed any incident of sex for marks because we have zero tolerance for indiscipline and all forms of vices on campus.

How has the university been able to tackle the menace of sex for marks, which is rampant in higher institutions across the country?

Well, on the question about sex for marks, I have never witnessed that in this university, we only hear that in some other universities. We hear about that, but I think our system is water-tight because there are checks and balances guiding the student-lecturer relationship. If you are conversant with the university system, it runs on a committee basis and we have all the committees in place. And again, the students have the right and free to lodge complains concerning their challenges and that is why I said there are checks and balances.

In case a lecturer approaches a student and demands that she has to offer something for marks, such student has the right to inform or complain to the authority, which the management takes very serious. Some of our Deans can bear witnesses to this. I don’t think we have witnessed any such incident of sex for marks involving our lecturers in this university.

The university is a state government-owned institution, but is there any plan by the Federal Government to take over the institution as being touted in some quarters?

This university is owned by the Bauchi State Government and it is financed by the state government; the salary component and the other needs are being met by the state government. So, the question is how would the Federal Government take over the university?

In fact, the university is enjoying tremendous support from the state government.

But, like I mentioned earlier that there is no institution, like as ours, without challenges and because of aspirations, vision and ambition for expansion we have for the growth of the institution, the challenge is enormous. But I will also add here that we are getting every support we needed from the state government, though it might not have been enough.

For instance, in the area of accreditation of academic programmes, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory body for university education, which regulates the courses offered by the universities, visits the university regularly to look at our programmes and academic activities.

Indeed, by October or November, this year, we are going to host the NUC accreditation team when we are going to present 14 academic programmes for accreditation.

Last year, we also presented about 14 academic programmes for accreditation and all of them excelled, except Pharmacology. We came back with full accreditation by NUC, which is performing its role as regulator, and not funding agency.

What plans does the administration have to tackle the hostel challenge?

We are already talking with a number of private investors. You will also agree with me that all these things depend largely on funds. The reality is that, one of the greatest challenges that I have not mentioned, is the amount of school fee we charged. If I tell you what we charged fresh students in the sciences, where they use materials for practicals on daily basis, you will marvel. They only pay N24,000 per session as school fees. The state government supplements the students’ tuition and so it is difficult for the university to raise the required internally generated revenue (IGR).

And again for the hostel issue, TETFund doesn’t fund the building of hostels for institutions. Like I said, we are already in talking terms with private hostel providers, who will come and build hostels on what we called ‘Build Operate and Transfer (B.O.T)’ basis, under the public-private-partnership (PPP) arrangement. Though, the university would regulate the rate to be paid by the students.

By and large, we have put the request before the state government and as soon as the economic is favourable and the resources are available, we will get over this.

In fact, if you go to the Bauchi campus, you will see that a private developer had already started the construction of a hostel. We are equally on talking terms with some developers or investors and there is a particular investor, who promised to build two hostels of 100 rooms for male and another 100 rooms for female students.

On capacity development, universities sponsor their lecturers for postgraduate programmes within and outside the country, how far has this university gone with this?

First, let me start by answering the question on capacity development of the lecturers. I can tell without being immodest that this university is among the fastest growing universities in the entire country.

I am pleased to also inform you that we have over 400 academic staff members, who are PhD holders that were trained within and outside the country. Almost all of them have returned and we have about 100 of them currently outside the country pursuing their Doctorate Degrees, and some of them are at verge of completing their programmes.

Besides, we have a couple of them that are studying here and it might also interest you to know that we have also introduced our Postgraduate programme. A university introduces Postgraduate programme because it wants to develop its staff capacity and in the process other lecturers will benefit from the programme. I can tell you that I supervise about two to three of our lecturers, who are undertaking their postgraduate programmes here.

