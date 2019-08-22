Sports
Ex-Super Falcons striker, Ifeanyi Chiejine, dies at 36
Former Super Falcons striker and maiden Captain of the female under 19 team, the Falconets, Ifeanyi Stephanie Chiejine is dead.
The 36-year-old was said to have died at about 10pm on Wednesday night after a brief illness.
She made history in 1999 when she became the youngest player ever to play at the Women’s World Cup. The Super Falcons incidentally made it all the way to the quarter-finals in the United States in that edition, the highest they have reached so far in the tournament which made its debut in 1999.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a statement released on its official website described the demise of the former Conference Queens of Lokoja ace as shocking and regrettable.
“We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Ifeanyi captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 (Now U20) @FIFAWWC in 2002” said the NFF.
Aside from featuring in three World Cups 1999, 2003 and 2007 Chiejine also featured in the 2000 and 2008 Olympics and scored 15 goals for Nigeria in over 61 appearances.
Chiejine also had good dose of club football staring for SSVSM-Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstani, FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio and PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia respectively.
Sports
Okagbare disqualified in 100m
- As Team Nigeria claims four gold on Monday
Blessing Okagbare’s hopes of winning her first African Games 100 metres gold medal were dashed on Monday as she was disqualified for a false start in the semifinal of the event. Okagbare had won her heat convincingly to set up a faceoff with her arch rivals on the continent Marie Ta Lou in the semifinal. Very many people at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex were expecting an explosive encounter between the two of the fastest women in Africa but the former Commonwealth Games champion jumped the gun and was consequently disqualified. Ta Lou however won the semi-final race in a time of 11.36 to seal her place in the final. Okagbare is yet to win a gold medal in the 100 meteres of the competition even though she claimed the biggest gong in long jump and 4X100 metres events Nigeria’s hopes of winning a gold medal in the women’s 100 metres now rest on a youngster Joy Udo-Gabriel who cruised to the final. The University of Lagos undergraduate won her semi-final race with a time of 11.47s In the men’s category, Raymond Ekevwo and Usheoritse Itsekiri won their respective semi-final race to secure a berth in Tuesday’s final. Seye Ogunlewe the other entrant in the 100m did not pull through having finished fourth in his semi-final race. Meanwhile, it was all joy for Team Nigeria after Grace Anigbata won gold medal in the triple jump with a leap of 11.35. However, it was Olarinoye Adenike who emerged the star of the day for the country after she won two gold medals. She won in the women’s 55kg and 55kg clean jerk. Appah Inemo also won in the men’s 61kg to take the country’s medal haul to eight before close of the day.
Sports
Oshonaike’s foundation donates to eight countries
The table tennis foundation led by Sarah Hanffou and Funke Oshonaike at the weekend presented eight African countries with an equipment donation.
Botswana, Chad, Eritrea, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Uganda were the recipients.
The presentations were made by Sarah Hanffou, the founder of Ping Sans Frontières, an organisation which uses table tennis as a vehicle for education and to make a positive change in society.
Osonaike recalled that similar donations were made during the Nigeria Open in Lagos.
“I am always eager to make the young ones better and this foundation is a project to close to my heart,” the Nigerian legend said.
Sarah Hanffou said: “We are supporting Botswana because they presented a very interesting grassroots development project with two main goals; introducing table tennis in pre-schools through the building of concrete tables and use of mini tables, as well as cultivating an interest of playing table tennis at a younger stage. Also Uganda decided to bring a women’s team to the 12th African Games in Morocco, they are making huge efforts to support girls and women.
“Kenya has also brought the youngest player of the tournament, Jenny Compell. We welcome her in the table tennis family and congratulate the Kenya Table Tennis Association for the efforts towards girls and women.
“Countries like Eritrea, Guinea and Chad are participating in the African Games for the first time. We want to encourage them to participate in continental events and to set up table tennis programmes for girls. In Ghana, we have been supporting the NK Foundation based in Takoradi and the Asoba Foundation based in Accra.”
Khaled El-Salhy, President of African Table Tennis Federation commended Ping Sans Frontières for their support; Fahd Daim, Secretary-General of the Kenya Table Tennis Association endorsed the views
Sports
Ilorin agog as GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5 approaches
Boxing administrators, coaches, referees and judges as well as young boxers in Ilorin, capital of Kwara State, are brimming with excitement as the first edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search to hold outside the Southwest geo-political zone approaches. The two-day programme, aimed at discovering young amateur boxers ready to turn professional, begins tomorrow at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin. Expected to participate are boxers aged between 18 and 25, who will engage in sparring sessions supervised by some of the country’s best boxing coaches. Barrister Ahmed Musa, Chairman, Kwara State Amateur Boxing Association, said boxers in the state and neighbouring states are excited that the programme will be held in Ilorin and his association has had to photocopy forms after those sent by the organisers, Flykite Productions, got exhausted. Musa stated that GOtv Boxing NextGen Search will help revive boxing in Nigeria and re-establish the prominence of the sport in Kwara State, which has produced top boxers for the country. Similar sentiments were expressed by Mr. Afolabi Olatoke, former Kwara State Chief Boxing Coach and current Vice Chairman, Kwara State Boxing Referees and Judges Association. According to him, young boxers in the state had waited for the kind of opportunity offered by GOtv Boxing NextGen Search and are thrilled that it has finally come to them. He stated that members of many boxing clubs have registered and are waiting for the programme to kick off. Boxers selected during the programme will have their professional boxing licences and pre-licensing medical examinations paid for by the sponsors. The first two editions of the programme held in Lagos, while the last two held in Ibadan and Abeokuta respectively.
Sports
Falcons hit historic African Games final, wallop Algeria 3-0
Nigeria have ended their 12-year wait for a spot in the final of the African Games after thrashing Algeria 3-0 in the semi-final in Morocco on Monday.
The West Africans won the competition twice but had failed to reach the final stage since 2007, when they last won in Algiers.
Having advanced to the semi-final for the third time in four attempts, the Nigerians were hoping to subdue the Desert Foxes to boost their chance to reclaim the glory on North African soil.
The Falconets started on a high as they dominated possession before Cynthia Aku opened the scoring after finishing off Monday Gift’s fine build-up in the 16th minute.
Ten minutes later, Rivers Angels’ Aku hit her brace after she again benefited from a sumptuous pass from captain Gift to double the advantage for Nigeria.
After the restart, Christopher Danjuma’s side failed to impose their dominance over Naima Laouadi’s team until substitute Zaniab Olapade added a third in additional time to wrap up the victory.
The result also means Danjuma, on his birthday, has led the nation to the final for the first time on the second attempt, after he failed to achieve the feat in Brazzaville four years ago.
Nigeria will take on the winner between Cameroon and hosts Morocco in the final at the Boubker Aamar Stadium on August 29.
Sports
‘D’Tigers not losing sleep over final list’
D’Tigers’ Vincent Nnamdi is not losing sleep over the final 12 man roster for the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup in China as Nigerians wait with bated breath.
With the competition becoming so stiff amongst the players in camp, the shooting guard said the pressure was definitely on the coaching crew led by Alex Nwora rather than the players.
Vincent who plies his trade with NBA franchise, Stockton Kings, said the boys in camp were fully focused on the task ahead of their first game on Saturday against Russia.
“I don’t think there is any pressure. I think the biggest pressure is on the coaching crew to take that decision. Like I said, we have a lot of great talent, great athletes here so it will be a tough decision for them to make,” he said
On the team’s chances in China, Vincent who scored 23 points including the game-winning 3-pointer against Poland on Saturday during the Peak Invitational Tournament expressed confidence that the team can go all out to win the World Cup.
“I think the sky is the limit for us. I think we can go as far as going to win the championship. We have lot of talents, skill, size and I think we are very capable of doing it,” he said
He lauded the NBBF for the grade A friendlies which have in no small way contributed to their level of preparation.
Sports
Country Club Tennis Classic delights Fashanu
Following the successful conclusion of the 6th Lagos Country Club Ileya Tennis Classic, sponsor of the week long event, Babatunde Fashanu (SAN) has expressed delight over the huge turnout of participants.
Peter Mgbeahuru emerged winner of the American Tournament which rounded off the tennis festivity that saw junior players and ball boys battled for supremacy.
According to Fashanu, the tournament in which the last three editions were held in memory of his mum, Alhaja Teslimat Fashanu, has helped in cementing friendship and harmony in the club.
“I get motivated to do more because members are excited just as the kids. More importantly, the ball boys are from challenging background and it’s important we give them a sense of belonging,” he said, adding that new innovations would be introduced following the cash rewards for Godwin Abraham and Ope Emmanuel, for their efficiency and commitment as ball boys.
Thirty-two players featured in the American Tournament with Mgbeahuru amassing 20 points to beat Reginald Odiah on 18 points and Section Chairman Seyi Adewunmi on 17 points to second and third places respectively.
Segun Aluko, Nimota Omope (female), Akin Akinrimisi, Mustspha Sule, Olufemi Ifedayo, Sunny Igbonugo and Lanre Sotunde all, in order, finished in top ten.
Chinwendu Benjamin defeated Chekwube Ojobo to win the senior ball boys event while Fortune Joseph and Toba Popoola both won the junior and beginners ball boys categories.
Nathaniel Aluko and Kareem Abdulbaari were the best in the boys under 10 and under 14 while Folabomi Sotunde and Divine Happiness ruled the girls event.
LCC Sports Secretary, Segun Aluko commended Section Captain, Kola Ashiru, for his innovation that saw him designed an app which made the pairing of players for the American Tournament neutral which saw more female players finishing better on the standings.
Sports
Abdalla praises Enyimba after Champions League win
Coach Usman Abdalla has praised Enyimba after they smashed past Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso 5-0 to qualify for the first round of the CAF Champions League, where they will face Al Hilal of Sudan.
The Nigeria champions lost 1-0 in the first leg in Ougadougou a fortnight ago, before Reuben Bala and Stanley Dimgba fired brace each with Stanley Okorom also getting his first-ever Enyimba goal to give the two-time African champions a commanding 5-1 aggregate win.
Rahimo were reduced to 10 men after 10 minutes when striker Issouf Zanon was sent off for dangerous play against Emmanuel Ampiah.
Coach Abdalla said Enyimba were fully prepared for the return leg at home after they worked on their fitness.
“I am very relieved because you’ve seen the boys were very prepared because we worked very hard even though it wasn’t easy,” he said.
“We should continue this work that we’ve been doing because we can see the profit in it. So, the boys have to be super, super fit; that is the only way we can execute our own plans.
“So, the good thing is we saw the team (from the first leg), we came back and worked on our weaknesses and finally you can see the job is done clean. We are happy.”
Enyimba will next month take on Al Hilal of Sudan in the first round of the competition.
Sports
Feet ‘n’ Tricks names Supersport as media partner
Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited has unveiled sports broadcast giant, SuperSport, as its media partnership for the broadcast of the 2019 edition of the African Freestyle Football Championship (AFFC).
With this new partnership, the Pan-African group of television channels, highly recognized as MultiChoice’s pacesetter sports broadcast station for providing quality sports content for sports lovers, will bring live broadcast of the National and African Freestyle Football Championships to its viewers across sub-Saharan Africa.
Feet ‘n’ Tricks, organizers of the Nigerian and African Freestyle Football Championships, endorsed by the World Freestyle Football Association, welcomed over 120 freestylers on-stage in its Nigerian regional auditions in Lagos, Warri, Owerri and Abuja, who competed to win prizes worth hundreds of thousands of Naira as well as a chance to compete at the national and continental competitions holding between September 14th and 15th 2019, and to attend the Freestyle Football World Championship.
The 32 winners from these regional auditions will converge at the Balmoral Convention Center, Lagos on September 14th to compete for the National Championship title to earn the highly coveted championship title alongside mouth-watering cash prize including an all-expense paid trip to Miami USA to represent Nigeria in the global championship. The African Freestyle Football Championship happening on the 15th of September at the same venue will play host to talented freestyle football champions from all over Africa as well as renowned celebrities and VIPs.
Chairman of Feet ‘n’ Tricks International, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, who expressed delight at the partnership, said, “We will work on the continuous development of African freestyle talent and continually exploit all available resources to create more awareness for the sport and we are grateful to our sponsors and partners.
“Freestyle Football is not just a game, it is an art and a passion which deserves more attention than currently accorded. With this partnership, we are moving closer to making freestyle football a household game and a sustainable means of livelihood, regional tourism growth and wider national and continental economic and health development” he stated.
Sports
AAG 2019: Falconets fly past Algeria to final
Sports
We are lacking unity and desire, admits Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino admitted that Tottenham are “far, far away” from the creation of the required togetherness as he lamented the lack of desire in their 1-0 home defeat by Newcastle.
The manager has made plain his unhappiness at how the transfer window continues to be open in Spain and other major European leagues yet closed in England, saying that it leaves Spurs vulnerable to predatory approaches.
The situation is most unsettling with regard to Christian Eriksen, who has said he is open to a new challenge – having entered the final year on his Spurs contract. Pochettino is fearful that a leading club could still attempt to prise Eriksen away before 2 September.
Pochettino used Eriksen only as a second-half substitute against Newcastle and he was grilled about the player in his post-match press conference. Once again he could offer no assurances as to whether he would remain a Spurs player.
“I don’t know that,” Pochettino said. “Why do you ask me? Do you know something. The situation is so difficult but we cannot blame this [for the performance]. It is not a justification for the performance. When you play football and you are on the pitch, you don’t think about this situation.
“The problem is during the week, not when the competition arrives. This type of situation happens in the Premier League. That is why you need to create a very good dynamic and strong team bonding and, at the moment, that situation in our group is still far, far away. The group is still unsettled and we need to find solutions.
“We didn’t play well and I’m very disappointed about our performance. We conceded a very cheap goal and then it was difficult. We created some chances but not enough. We should have played better, [with] more desire, more capacity, more aggression with the ball. To have 80% of possession is too much when you only have a few shot on target.”
Steve Bruce – for whom the win cut through the early season tension – said he had watched the climax to England’s dramatic Ashes victory over Australia before kick-off.
“I don’t know what was more nervous – the last 10 minutes of the cricket or this,” the Newcastle manager said. “Ben Stokes can certainly play centre-half for us next week! A lot of the criticism has been unjust but the only thing you can do to quieten the storm is to find a performance and a result. Nobody gave us a hope in hell’s chance but the way we performed was great to see.”
*Courtesy: The Guardian
Trending
-
Politics12 hours ago
Kogi guber: APC screening committee disqualifies 12 aspirants, cleares 4
-
Politics4 hours ago
Buhari’s cabinet deepens Abiodun, Amosun’s feud
-
Business17 hours ago
Plane makes emergency landng ‘after pilot faints in cockpit’
-
News4 hours ago
Group warns FG against A’Ibom nuclear plant project
-
News13 hours ago
Atiku alleges plot by EFCC to rope Obasanjo into crime
-
News11 hours ago
Abiodun sets up panel to probe Amosun’s civil service recruitments, promotions
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Students lock Benue Varsity over poor treatment of shot president
-
News3 hours ago
Kogi governorship poll: APC disqualifies ex-naval chief, General, Audu’s sons, brother