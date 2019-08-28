Ex-US President, Carter, back to building houses after hip surgery

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that no fewer than 1,460 Nigerians lost their lives in 330 attacks launched by bandits in the North-West region of the country in the first seven months of this year.

Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Amina Shamaki, made this known at the opening of a meeting of Federal and States Security Administrators (FSSA) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Shamaki noted that the North-West geo-political zone, which was one of the most peaceful regions of the country, had, in the last few years, witnessed attacks by bandits and cattle rustlers.

She said the security situation in the zone remained a source of concern to the security agencies and the general populace.

“From January to July, 2019, about 330 attacks were recorded, resulting to the death of about 1,460 civilians. However, between June and July, 2019, the number of incidents declined, especially in Zamfara State, that had been the epicentre of armed banditry,” she said.

Shamaki also attributed the decline to the combination of kinetic and non- kinetic measures put in place by the government.

“The dialogue initiated by the current Zamfara State governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, in particular and the other governors in the zone is worthy of commendation and should be adopted by states with similar security challenges.

“Application of the carrot and stick approach is an effective strategy that enables criminals wiling to embrace peace to do so while repentant ones are identified and isolated for appropriate actions by the security agencies,” she said.

According to her, while bandits’ attacks have reduced in Zamfara, the incidents have risen in the contiguous states.

Shamaki, therefore, stressed the need for vigilance and close monitoring of the repentant bandits by the security agencies to prevent them from going back to the trenches.

She attributed the security concern across Nigeria on the porosity of the country’s borders which has aided the smuggling of Small Arms and Light Weapons from war-torn zones, including Libya and Central Africa Republic.

The situation, according to her, also created a fertile ground for terrorism, cross- border crimes, human trafficking, irregular migration and smuggling of migrants, among others.

“As you are all aware, Nigeria shares borders with Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Chad and Cameroon. With a total landmass estimated at 923,768 kilometres and 4,097 kilometres of shared borders with her neighbours, it make Nigeria the 30th largest country in the world.

“The porosity of our borders aided smuggling of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs) from war-torn zones, including Libya and Central African Republic, terrorism, cross-border crimes, human trafficking, irregular migration and smuggling of migrants, among others. The Federal Government is doing a lot to improve border security with a view to addressing some of these challenges,” she said.

Shamaki appealed to states that share borders with theses neighbouring countries to support government’s efforts by enlightening their subjects on the implication of harbouring irregular migrants and other aliens in their midst.

She also underlined the importance of food security to the survival of Nigeria, but lamented that since oil boom era, the country has ostensibly neglected the agricultural sector and focused more attention on food importation due to the accrual of petro-dollars to national coffers.

“Although various administrations at different times introduced agricultural reforms aimed at improving food production and attaining food security, such reforms were more often than not abandoned by succeeding regimes in what is considered as policy somersault.

“According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), between January 2012 and May 2015, the sum of $2.41 billion was expended on rice importation. This indicated huge foreign exchange expenditure incurred at the detriment of the nation’s economy.

“The present administration has recently barred the provision of foreign exchange by the apex bank for the importation of food stuffs, especially rice. This initiative is laudable and should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“Let me, at this juncture, commend the Kebbi State Government for its leading role in ensuring that the country attains food sufficiency, particularly rice production through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme. The Lake Rice project was a trailblazer, which has revolutionized rice production in the country.

“We are all aware of the level of rice production today. As a result of this development and other plausible factors, it would be important for states to accord serious priority attention to food production in areas where they have comparative advantage,” the permanent secretary said.

In his remarks, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, expressed appreciation to the security agencies and the judiciary for contributing to the peace and tranquility of the state.

“It doesn’t matter if one state is peaceful while others are not, we should collapse the Silos that divide us, embrace and understand each other in order to help ourselves in the provision of security in this country,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...