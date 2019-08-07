News
Exclusive breastfeeding: FG launches zero water campaign
As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the 2019 Breastfeeding Week, the Federal Government yesterday launched the National Zero Water Campaign, to improve the overall growth and development of children in the country. Launching the campaign in Abuja, the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, noted that millions of such deaths could be prevented if mothers begin to embrace the practice of exclusive breastfeeding, which entailed not offering infants water during the first six months of life.
While stressing that breastfeeding and the initiation of breastfeeding immediately after birth was the right of every new born baby, she explained that the first breast milk, which was colostrum, was highly nutritious as it contained antibodies that protect the new born from diseases. Aisha, who was represented by wife of the former governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Mero Al-Makura, lamented that in Nigeria, ‘non-breastfeeding comes with a huge cost, including the high rate of infant mortality due to childhood diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia, resulting from the use of pre-lacteal feeds known to be potentially harmful to new born. She expressed optimism that the two-year campaign would push the exclusive breastfeeding rate to above 50 per cent, which was the global target, and specifically contribute to the health and well-being of the mother and child by helping in child spacing, contributing to reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancers.
AbdulRazaq: We’ll partner EFCC to recover Kwara’s looted funds
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said his administration would partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to combat graft in the state, including recovering funds looted from the state’s treasury.
AbdulRazaq, who said corruption had almost crippled the state when he took over on May 29, lamented how the N2 billionn the state accessed to boost small scale businesses was diverted and shared by some people.
According to him, this meant that the state government would now have N35 million deducted from its account every month.
“I got a letter last week from the Federal Ministry of Finance, saying they will now deduct N35 million every month from our account because the state government, a few years ago, took N2 billionn for small and medium scale businesses,”
The governor said this at a stakeholders’ forum on value reorientation and the fight against corruption in Ilorin, the state capital.
The event was organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).
Governor AbdulRazaq said he contemplated asking the ministry to compile the names of individuals who siphoned the money so they could be made to refund it, adding, however, that he was glad at the proactive steps the EFCC had taken to recover the money.
He said he would not tolerate diversion of public funds under his watch, recalling how corruption had led to the collapse of basic amenities in hospitals, schools, and other sectors of the economy.
The governor lamented that the state had missed out on several development initiatives because of corruption, citing the example of the diversion of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds, the resultant blacklisting of the state on account of that; and the effect on the state of basic education in the state.
He added that the state under him had normalised relations with UBEC and would soon, on paying its own counterpart funds, access money that would help reposition the sector.
Speaking earlier at the programme, EFCC Zonal Head in Kwara State, Isyaku Sharu, called for reorientation of the populace on the menace of corruption.
“Can we overemphasise the role of our parents/guardians in these regards? I state no. In fact, a critical aspect of the need for value reorientation rests heavily on parental/guardian roles. The home, being the first point of contact of a child, is the factory house for building positive values in a child,” he said.
“Sadly, however, most parents/guardians are now found wanting in this all-important responsibility wherein they usually concentrate more efforts on their jobs or businesses or the struggle to make ends meet.”
FG warns over cardiovascular diseases, mental disorder
…says non-communicable diseases kill 41m people annually
The Federal Government has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of deaths resulting from Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and mental disorders, in Nigeria and the world at large.
Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who raised the alarm at the launching of the National Multi-Sectorial Action Plan for Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Resolve to Save Lives project yesterday in Abuja, said these diseases which were classified under NCDs, have a devastating effect on the nation’s economy.
According to him, the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2018 global report shows that Nigeria has an overall NCDs prevalence rate of 29 per cent with cardiovascular diseases having a prevalence rate of 11 per cent, cancer 4 per cent and diabetes 2 per cent. He added that low and medium income countries have been projected to lose an estimated $7 trillion to NCDs between the year 2011 and 2025.
He stressed that the NCDs multi-sectoral action plan was most needed by Nigeria in preventing and reducing the growing rate of NCDs which was gradually taking over from communicable diseases in public health significance.
In his words: “In the last couple of decades, global attention has shifted to NCDs, notably cardiovascular disease such as stroke and heart attack, cancers, diabetes, chronic respiratory disorders and most recently, mental health disorders. This is because morbidity and mortality from these disease are increasing at an alarming rate with devastating impact on the socioeconomic development.
Indeed, NCDs are now displacing communicable diseases as major cause of death globally.
“According to the World Health Organization, NCDs kill 41 million people annually, which is equivalent to 71 per cent of all deaths globally. Each year, 15 million people die from NCD between the ages of 30 and 69years; over 85 per cent of these premature deaths occur in low and middle income countries (LMICs) of which Nigeria is one. It is estimated that the cumulative economic loss between 2011 and 2025 is $7 trillion for LMICs.”
The United Nations Resident Coordinator Nigeria, Edward Kallon, who commended Nigeria for initiating a common platform to address NCDs, stressed on the need for collaborative efforts of Nigeria must achieve success in reducing the diseases’ burden
Represented by the Officer in charge WHO Nigeria, Dr. Clement Peter, he advised the Federal Government to leverage on existing programmes such as the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), to ensure that people living within the poverty line have access to basic health care in order to prevent NCDs.
“Much needs to be done to avoid the deaths. The target of every country is to reduce by one third the unacceptable deaths of NCDs. We can achieve it and yes we can if we work together.
“If this meeting is scaled down to the states, the local governments, communities and to the ward levels NCDs can be prevented. If we are able to promote healthy lifestyle NCDs will be a thing of the past. We have a lot to do but we need to be together to address NCDs.”
Awori decry poor representation in Lagos, say we’re marginalised
The Awori in Lagos State have decried poor representation in Lagos State government, saying they were being marginalised in the government of the state despite being the owners of the land.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the Awori Obas in conjunction with the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), said they would be forced to withdraw their support for any other candidate in Lagos State apart from their own sons and daughters if their demand was not granted as they were the majority in the state.
The Ojomu of Ajiranland, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, who spoke on behalf of the entire Awori Obas in Lagos, said they were not happy that Awori indigene were not properly represented in the list of the 25 commissioners and special advisers that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly.
He said: “On Saturday, July 14, 2019, the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, transmitted 25 names of commissioners and special advisers to the State Assembly for screening. It is pertinent to know categorically that only one or two Awori indigenes made the list, where lies our majority support and existence.
“We want to use this medium to unequivocally remind the Lagos State Government that the Aworis are not happy with the way we are being maginalised in the state despite our population and also for the fact that we are the original settlers in the state, but sadly enough that we are not accorded our rightful position in the governance of the state.”
“We are thereby looking forward to see the appointment of Awori indigenes who are young, vibrant and qualified. As we know, we have many of them who are professionals, politicians and technocrats. We deserve more than what we are getting. The entire Aworis are now waiting and going that justice will be done in send batch of nominees that will be forwarded to the Lagos State House of Assembly.”
Weak governance hampering fight against money laundering, terrorism financing – NFIU boss
Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Mr. Modibbo Hamman Tukur yesterday in Enugu stated that West African countries remained low in capacity in the fight against money laundering and counter-terrorism financing because of weak governance structure, poor institutional framework, inadequate laws and unstable justice system.
Turkur, who doubles as National Correspondent of Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in Nigeria, spoke during the 3rd Inter-University Speech Contest on Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) impact in West Africa economies held at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC).
Speaking on “Fighting money laundering and Terrorist Financing in West Africa: What Next?”, NFIU boss stated that the debate competition among the university students drawn from Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone, would not only create awareness amongst the youths about AML/CFT regime but also foster and strengthen beneficial partnership between GIABA and the youths in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing within the region.”
The NFIU Director, who was represented by Mr. Felix Obiamalu, a senior staff of the agency, stressed that despite combative efforts of various organizations involved in anti-money laundering and countering of terrorism financing the region remains under the threat of implosion as a result of the adverse consequences of the menace.
He said: “To stem this tide, the combative strategy is now tilting more towards inclusion. It is to this end that this competition amongst universities is both handy and timely in that there is an urgent need to bring the youths on board in the fight against this menace and its scourge.
“Engaging the youths against organized crimes such as money laundering, terrorism financing through targeted attitudinal changes, behaviors and beliefs will go a long way in strengthening the system.”
In his opening remarks, Director-General of GIABA, Justice Kimelabalou Aba, noted that money laundering and terrorism financing constituted major obstacles to the region’s development because of the adverse impact on regional security and development, including erosion of reputation to the image of member states.
“In response to the devastating effects of these crimes, the authorities of Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) established the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) in the year 2000 as a clear demonstration of their political will to address these challenges.”
Also speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of UNEC, Prof. Edith Nwosu thanked GIABA for choosing the University as venue of the debate in Nigeria, describing money laundering and terrorism financing as hydra-headed monster threatening to devour the region.
Police arrest suspected gun manufacturer, recover exhibits in Enugu
The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a 69-year old man, Cyprian Eze for allegedly specializing in fabricating gun and supplying firearms to criminals in the state.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer (CPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement yesterday in Enugu that the suspect was tracked down and arrested on Monday.
Amarizu said the command had recovered from the suspect, one locally-made double barrel pistol, four cut-to-size locally-made guns, six short barrel guns and various gun parts ready to be assembled.
Other items recovered included 10 live cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, an electric welding machine, gas cylinders, drilling machines and clamps, amongst others.
The CPRO said that the feat was achieved by personnel of Operation Puff Adder and Anti-Cultism Squad of the command.
The police spokesman noted that the operatives acted on well-gathered and coordinated intelligence report, saying the suspect was a cripple from Umuabi community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.
“He has been allegedly manufacturing firearms which he usually supplies to armed robbers and cultists in the state.
“Suspect also confessed how he manufactured arms and supplied to suspected armed robbers and groups of cultists. Suspect is now helping police operatives in their investigation,’’ he said.
Amaraizu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, had applauded effort of the operatives and directed full scale investigation and diligent prosecutions of the suspect.
He noted that following expiration of ultimatum given for submission of unlicensed firearms to the nearest police station, a committee from the Operation Puff Adder had been set up to commence enforcement on the ban.
SON seizes fake electrical materials in Ekiti
Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) yesterday made an unscheduled visit to some electronic outlets in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital where it seized fake electrical materials valued at millions of Naira.
The exercise was carried out with the Civil Defence Corps when it inspected of fifteen electronics outlets.
The fake electrical items worth millions of Naira, were therefore confiscated by the Organization (SON)
SON Director-General, Mr Osita Aboloma, represented by the Ekiti state Head of the agency, Mr. Ayeni Feyisayo said it was aimed at getting rid offake items capable of endangering lives of Nigerians.
He stressed adherence to natural standards and urge to ensure that items meant for the people were not only registered but also certified.
Aboloma, who declared that the exercise would be a continuum, warned both importers and Nigerian manufacturers alike to do away with anything capable of causing mass deaths especially through avoidable fire outbreak.
He said: “We embark on the raid and mop-up of fake electrical items to save lives of innocent buyers of electrical material.
“The exercise shall be a continuous one until the industry is sanitized, and Nigerians obtain value for their money
“The organisation will not in any way permit any distribution and sale of fake or substandard electrical items, especially cable under any guise, and individual or group involved in these nefarious activities are warned to desist in their own interest or be ready to face the full weight of the law.”
Alleged N9.9bn fraud: Court freezes Lagos accounts
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, said it had secured an interim order freezing the sum of N9.9bn belonging to the Lagos State government.
Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos granterd the order, upon an ex-parte application made by the commission.
Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the funds were domiciled in First City Monument Bank, FCMB, account number 5617984012; Access Bank account number 0060949275 and Zenith Bank account number 1011691254, respectively.
According to Orilade: “The EFCC had prayed the court to freeze the account pending the conclusion of investigation and possible prosecution of Adewale Adesanya, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Chief of Staff to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.
“The applicant, EFCC, in an affidavit deposed to by Kungmi Daniel, an operative of the Commission, stated that there was “a huge inflow of N9,927,714,443.29” from the state accounts into an FCMB bank account opened on September 17, 2018 during the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, and operated by Adesanya.
“It was further stated that the schedule of the FCMB account showed how Adesanya and other signatories to the account made fraudulent transfer from the accounts of the Lagos State Government and dissipated the funds housed in the said accounts.”
He quoted counsel to the EFCC, Mohammed Abbas, as saying: “The trend in the account is that the account always witnessed huge inflow from Lagos State Government in the above scheduled accounts managed by the respondent (Adesanya)”.
Abbas, therefore, prayed the court to grant an order to temporarily attach and take over the accounts to enable it conclude its investigations.
Eid-el Kabir: FG declares Monday,Tuesday public holidays
The Federal Government has declared Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 August as public holidays, to celebrate Eid-Al-Kabir.
The declaration was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah.
According to a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Mohammed Manga, the Federal Government urged citizens to use the period of the celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.
This was as the government further restated its desire “for all Nigerians to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.
“She wishes Nigerians a happy, peaceful and fulfilling Eid-Al-Kabir celebrations”.
YCE leadership crisis worsens as President, other elders quit
The crisis rocking the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) worsened Tuesday when its President, Dansaaki S. Ade Agbede, voluntarily quit.
Agbede made the announcement at the meeting of the Senior Elders’ Forum of the Council, which held at the Bodija, Ibadan residence of the first female Professor of Library Science in Africa, Adetoun Ogunseye.
At the meeting presided over by the nonagenarian Professor, the centre appeared no longer holding any further with many elders of the group vowing not to have anything to do with its new leadership midwifed by Dr. Kindle Olajide, the suspended General Secretary of the YCE.
It would be recalled that Dr. Olajide, who was placed on an indefinite suspension by the Senior Elders Forum of the YCE had organised a meeting which was not sanctioned by the President where another President, Justice Ademola Bakre (rtd) was purportedly elected.
To keep a firm hold on the group, Olajide then rushed to court to secure an injunction to stop another meeting scheduled by the Senior Elders’ Forum and put the National Secretariat of the Council under lock and key with chains on its gate to prevent access.
Northern States Christians’ Elders Forum presents relief materials to Benue IDPs
The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) on Tuesday presented assorted relief materials to victims of armed Fulani herdsmen attacks in six local government areas of Benue State.
The local government areas that were selected to benefit from the first batch of the items included Agatu, Logo, Kwande, Makurdi, Ukum and Guma.
The items included 65 cartons of noodles, 36 bags of rice, 19 bags of salt, 18 cartons of chicken flavour cubes and 30 cartons of detergent.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the forum, Prof. Peter Agogo, lamented over the growing insecurity situation in the state and solicit for sustained prayers from Nigerians for an end to the attacks and killings to enable the IDPs return to their ancestral homes.
Prof. Agogo said, applauded the efforts of Governor Samuel Ortom in ensuring that the perennial crisis is nipped in the bud for the return of enduring peace in the state.
“It is our prayer that the crises should stop so that the people can go back to their ancestral homes, where they truly belong,” he said.
The state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Akpen Leva, while lamenting over the killings in the region, commented the National leadership of NOSCEF for donating assorted relief materials to cushion the sufferings of IDPs wallowing in penury in the camps.
Rev. Leva appealed to the Federal Government to fulfil its promise of settling the displaced victims to facilitate their safe return home.
