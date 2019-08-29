Family Planning: When abortion is not an option

In 2017, the annual incidence of likely abortions in Nigeria was 41.1 per 1,000 women aged 15 to 49 — nearly 1.8 million abortions. Experts said these could be prevented by using life-saving family planning services to avert unintended pregnancies, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

At 16 , the future seems bright for Miss Elo Akpotor, a senior secondary school 1 female student in Ikorodu, the outskirts of Lagos State. Her outstanding performance in school made her to be promoted to the senior class. Sadly, the progress she recorded in her education was suddenly cut short when she collapsed in the classroom on that fateful day. Emergency medical attention found she had aborted a pregnancy leading to complications.

Although she got needed medical attention and care throughout the eight weeks she was hospitalised, by the time Elo was discharged she had lost her uterus to sepsis that arose. Elo the teenage school girl was single when she procured the abortion from a quark, many married woman in the country also procure abortions severally.

For mrs Khadijat Yusuf who lived in the now displaced Otodogbame community in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, abortion was nothing new. At 26, she had procured three different abortions. She got married at 16 years and has five children within 10 years of the marriage.

The three abortions mrs Yusuf procured became necessary when she conceived two to three months after the previous delivery. Abortions were her method of tackling unintended pregnancies. These are just two of such cases, but the incidents of similar abortions even among married women are common in Nigeria.

An estimated four to six per cent of women in the reproductive age in the country had a likely abortion in the 12 months prior to 2017, according to data from the Guttmatcher Institute, an indication of the high prevalence of abortions recorded in the country.

Increased cases of abortions, most of them unsafe, the danger they pose to the health of affected women and strategies to reduce them was the focus of the Safe ENGAGE Lagos State Journalists Training, which held in Lagos recently. The programme was organised by Safe ENGAGE in collaboration with the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN).

Abortion is the ending of a pregnancy by removal or expulsion of an embryo or foetus before it can survive outside the uterus. An abortion that occurs without intervention is known as a miscarriage or spontaneous abortion.

Data from the Guttmatcher showed that 1.8 to 2.7 million abortions occurred annually in the Nigeria. This was the situation even though abortion was highly restrictive in Nigeria. Existing law prohibits abortion from being done, except to save the life of a woman whom pregnancy threatens.

Based on the law, little discussion, if any on abortion was usually done in hushed tones and majority of those that procure abortions, especially the poor, the less and non-educated, get it from people that lack the necessary skills.

Although Nigeria ratified the Maputo Protocol, an agreement among African Union (AU) countries that protects women’s and girls’ reproductive rights, abortion is only legal in this clime to save a woman’s life.

Prior to this study, recent estimates that relied primarily on facility-based abortion complications data indicated there were approximately 33 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age 15 to 49 in Nigeria in 2012— approximately 1.25 million abortions annually. The majority of these abortions would be considered unsafe. Maternal death in the country is 1,500 death per 100,000 live births and unsafe abortions contribute 13 per cent of those maternal deaths.

Although, Nigerian women are dying needlessly from unsafe abortions, thousands of women including singles and those that are married fall victims daily to unsafe abortions, 60 per cent of which are carried out by unskilled personnel, said a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, Adetokunbo Fabamwo.

Explaining why the incidence of abortions is high, he said most of the women that do abortion, didn’t have access to family planning services. Some, based on misconceptions arising from false claims of side-effects from contraceptive use, traditional and religious beliefs, shun life-saving family planning services.

Similarly, based on age-old tales of contraceptives making users obese, many women don’t bother trying to use family planning and consequently, miss out on its benefits.

According to the findings of a survey, Performance Monitoring & Accountability (PMA)2020 Abortion Survey Results: Nigeria (April to May 2018), “Abortion incidence was highest among women in their 20s, women with secondary education or higher, and women living in urban areas.”

From their adolescent years: 10 to 19, many women were already married, but do not use family planning.

Confirming this, a Consultant Public Health Physician, Dr. Funmi Ola-Olorun said access to contraceptive method in Nigeria was very poor among adolescents. For instance, currently, 19 per cent of women in the reproductive age have unmet need for family planning, according to National Demographic Health Survey 2018.

These are women of reproductive age, either married or in a union, who want to stop or delay childbearing, but are not using any method of contraception. Hence, failure to use family planning is contributing to unintended pregnancies, explained Ola-Olorun.

Other factors driving abortions in the country are unstable relationships, wrong partners, rape, incest and fear of isolation and rejection after singles get pregnant. Stigmatisation from partners, friends and family also fuel abortions.

Quoting findings from the survey, Ola-Olorun said, “Poor women more likely to have the least safe abortion.

“Poor, young, less literate are more likely to report the less safe abortion as having pregnancy outside marriage is highly stigmatised.

“Many don’t have courage to discuss abortion with their partners.

“Some women lack access to information or what to do to address reproductive health problems.

“After pregnancy in their twenties, some want to continue their education, hence, having abortion is the easiest way to move on with their lives.”

Discussing how to address the challenges, Sybil Mmezi, founder and coordinator of Generation Initiative for Women and Youth Network (GIWYN), said the way out was to empower women and provide them with basic information that could guide them on decision making. For instance, she said GIWYN has a hotline, which clients call for counselling on Reproductive health (RH) issues.

According to medical experts, family planning is by a thousand miles far away from abortion because it prevents a woman from getting pregnant through use of preventive contraceptive, while abortion is the deliberate removal of the foetus from the womb.

Family planning prevents the flow of sperm into the ovary and with this process, a woman could prevent an unintended pregnancy.

On the other hand, if a woman is not using family planning, her chance of getting pregnant when having sexual intercourse is high.

According to a family planning expert at the Ministry of Health in Lagos State, Dr. Saidat Okaga, family planning can prevent at least 34 per cent maternal death arising from abortion and urged families to embrace its services while calling for the scaling up of family planning services as one of the maternal survival strategies.

Family planning allows individuals and couples to anticipate and attain their desired number of children and the spacing and timing of their births. It is achieved through use of contraceptive methods.

In addition, family planning enables couples and individuals to exercise their rights to determine whether to have children, when and how often to have children, and when to stop; and provides information and services to act on the right. “This is vital to safe motherhood, healthy families and prosperous communities,” said Okaga.

Based on the numerous benefits of family planning, if more women including the teenage school girl Ms Akpotor and the married mrs Yusuf adopted and used family planning services, it would reduce the deaths being recorded from abortions.

