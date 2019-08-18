Fashola emerges S’West chair of Newspaper Distributors Association of Nigeria

875 suspects arrested

Baby Akwa’ isn’t a cultist’ –Kinsmen

I

n the last three months, Awka, the capital of Anambra State has witnessed almost daily blood baths, following repeated clashes among rival cult groups in the area, resulting in scores of deaths in the ancient town.

Residents of Awka, have as a result of this, taken upon themselves the setting up of neighbourhood watch groups in conjunction with the security operatives and the office of the Anambra State security department in an effort to checkmate the scourge.

Against this development, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested over 875 suspected cultists in the state from major flash points across the three senatorial districts.

According to the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muhammad Haruna, the number will increase soon.

“We are aware of the menace of cultism in the state and we have major flash pints in the state and security formations have been beefed up and that has resulted in this number of arrests by the command so far.

“We have also been working with sister security agencies and the community security network under the Anambra Police Anti-Cult Department.

“The Anti-Cult Department of the command has been on top of the situation in the area of fighting cultism in the state and we are going to parade more suspects in due course,” he said.

A breakdown of the figure shows that 344 suspects were screened and 162 suspects are under supervision on account of being under aged (below 18 years), while the rest have been charged to court.

While conceding that the number of deaths recorded so far is staggering but was quick to add that they were suspects in the list of those the command has been carrying out a manhunt for.

It was authoritatively learnt that so far, 18 suspected cultists have died in Awka alone while nine suspects reportedly died in other parts and major flash points in the state.

Authorities confirmed that arms and ammunition recovered from the suspected cultists could be described as a full armoury with both locally made guns and guns belonging to security operatives in the state.

Currently, four suspects are facing trial at the Ogidi Magistrate Court for snatching an AK-47 rifle from a policeman and it is being alleged that some influential persons in Obosi town, Idemili North Local Government Area, have been putting pressure on the court and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to grant bail to the suspects.

The police confirmed that most of the cult groups in the state are being used by some political party chieftains to do their “dirty jobs” while they effect their release from custody whenever they are arrested.

Already four persons involved in market task force management have been declared wanted by the command for various sponsorships of cult groups in Awka, Onitsha and Nise communities and they are currently on the run.

Similarly a popular market management leader was recently invited by the Police Force Headquarters Abuja over cult related offences and arming of cult groups in their operations, a development that has led to the fleeing of three more suspects in the area.

When contacted, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Emergency Response, Mr. Chikodi Anara, told Sunday Telegraph that he does not know about any market agent or official being involved in cultism or any of them that has been declared wanted by the state police command.

Meanwhile operatives of the Anti-Cult Department have been complaining of lack of operational vehicles for the discharge of their duties in the state.

Incidentally, Governor Willie Obiano had recently announced that the state government would improve on security facilities in the state which include communication gadgets and vehicles for operation which, according to him, would be made available to the agencies including the Anti-Cult Department.

Meanwhile, the Awka Youth Assembly has described as untrue the allegation that the Awka Main Market leader, Ozo Emeka Agumadu is sponsoring cultists in the area.

According to a release signed by the spokesman, Mr Uche Chinweuba, the group said the allegation is being sponsored by a cabal that do not like the empowered being carried out by the young man.

Agumadu, who is also known as ‘Baby Awka’, was recently released from police custody in Abuja, a development the Awka youths described as a vindication on the part of the people of Awka and Agumadu himself.

